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THE PHILOSOPHY OF RESPONSIBLE FREEDOM 2025-2026

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“The aim of life can only be to increase the sum of freedom and responsibility to be found in every one in the world.” Albert Camus

PERFORMING THERAPY ON YOURSELF--SELF-KNOWLEDGE AND SELF-REALIZATION. Academy of Ideas, Sept 10, 2018. 8m19s

In a series of books, the 20th century psychoanalyst Karen Horney explored the idea that many people undermine their own well-being as a result of unconscious disturbances which influence their thoughts and behaviors. In this video we examine Horney’s ideas on why unconscious disturbances form, and explore the possibility of attaining self-knowledge so as to free ourselves from their crippling influence.

Transcript https://academyofideas.com/2018/09/performing-therapy-on-yourself

Self-Authorization as Self-Therapy—The Cure Is Self/Other Care By Jack Carney & NotebookLM AI

Introduction: Normal Neuroses, The Betrayed Self, and the Sick Society

We are born into a cultural pathology so pervasive and structurally normalized that we mistake our captivity for sanity (1). I call this the “Sick Society,” a collective state of inane obedience where authentic human autonomy is systematically derailed from the moment we take our first breath (1, 6). Drawing on the profound sociological insights of Snell and Gail J. Putney, we must recognize that what our culture considers a “well-adjusted” adult is actually an individual suffering from “normal neuroses” (1). The Putneys diagnosed a specific mechanism of this alienation: “Indirect Self-Acceptance” (1). To put this in layperson’s terms, the “adjusted” American operates like a chameleon that changes its colors not for its own survival, but begging for the applause of the forest. We trade the internal compass of our own soul for a cultural weather vane, substituting authentic self-love with a desperate, infinite craving for the approval of others (1). This makes us endlessly manipulable.

To understand exactly how we are coerced into trading our freedom for this neurotic safety, we must look to the developmental root of our self-betrayal. Psychoanalyst Arno Gruen brilliantly exposes the terrifying choice forced upon the helpless infant: the choice between authentic love and adult power (2). Because human infants are incredibly vulnerable, they cannot survive without their giant caregivers (2). Faced with the excruciating pain of helplessness, the child is forced into a tragic “abstraction” of reality (2). The child abandons their own authentic feelings, betraying their true soul to align with the overwhelming power of the adults (2). Imagine an infant deliberately amputating its own limbs just so it can fit comfortably inside the prefabricated box the parent has built for it. This primal surrender forces the child to wear an inauthentic self like an ill- fitting garment, becoming a stimulus-bound “robot” terrified of spontaneous autonomy (2). Over time, this self-betrayal develops into a lifelong, neurotic need to oppress others in order to avoid facing the terrifying inner void of their own lost autonomy (2).

To survive this primal betrayal and mask the resulting emptiness, the child constructs a counterfeit identity—what Karen Horney mapped extensively in Self- Analysis and Neurosis and Human Growth (3, 4, 5). She termed this the “Idealized Self” (3). This False Self is a defensive mask driven by the exhausting “tyranny of the shoulds” and an unrelenting “Pride System” (4, 5). The child engages in a compulsive “search for glory,” desperately trying to maintain the illusion of affection (5). In layperson’s terms, the individual builds a magnificent, shining, impenetrable suit of armor to protect themselves from being hurt. It looks glorious to the outside world, but it is a pact with the devil: the armor is so heavy and rigid that it slowly suffocates the terrified knight trapped inside (3, 5). The individual completely alienates themselves from their spontaneous energies, substituting vibrant living with a rigid performance (3, 5).

The invisible architecture demanding, enforcing, and normalizing this widespread pathology is what I call the Parentarchy—the primordial, coercive power hierarchy of adult-over-child control (6). This structure is forever justified by the predator class as being “for the child’s own good,” but its true biological and political function is to condition obedience before cognition even begins (6). Parentarchy is the “Elephant in the Womb”—the massive, unacknowledged biological reality of our neotenous dependence that shapes all future political submission (6). This paper serves as the comprehensive blueprint for our self- therapy. It is a guide to dismantling the coercive, fear-based conditioning of the Parentarchy, shedding the “normal neuroses” of the Sick Society, and achieving a state of Interdependent Responsible Freedom (6).

Self Authorization As Self Therapy—the Cure Is Self:other Care By Jack Carney & Notebooklm Ai V5 69.9KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

VIDEOS CREATED BY NOTEBOOKLM AI

1.SNELL AND GAIL PUTNE Y

2.ARNO GRUEN

3.KAREN HORNEY

4.JAAK PANKSEPP

5.JAMES J LYNCH

6.ERIK ERIKSON

7.LLOYD DEMAUSE

8.JAMES GILLIGAN

9.ERNEST BECKER

10. SOLOMON,GREENBERG, PYSZCZYNSKI- TERROR MANAGEMENT THEORY

11.JULIAN JAYNES

12.LAWRENCE KOHLBERG

13.CAROL GILLIGAN

14.EDWARD L DECI & RICHARD M RYAN

15.THOMAS GORDON

16.SIDNEY M JOURARD

17.JAMES W PENNEBAKER

18.JACK CARNEY

IF INTERESTED IN ANY OF THE IDEAS HERE EMAIL ME, JACK CARNEY IN NEW ZEALAND TO CONNECT: themesofjack@gmail.com



