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SARTRE VS CAMUS: THEIR MARXIST CLASH! Bitesize Philosophy, July 22, 2023 2:43. Albert Camus and Jean-Paul Sartre were titans of French literature and philosophy in the mid-20th century. They were initially friends and compatriots, both being involved in the Resistance movement during World War II and often sitting in the same cafes discussing philosophy and literature. However, their friendship ultimately fractured due to profound disagreements over politics and philosophical ideologies.

The Philosophy of Responsible Freedom

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1. April 4, 2026, Saturday, 9 PM—Jack and Martin for South Pacific and Asia

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“The aim of life can only be to increase the sum of freedom and responsibility to be found in every one in the world.” Albert Camus

INTRODUCTION TO EXISTENTIALISM. Academy of Ideas, Nov 18, 2012

Transcript

https://academyofideas.com/2012/11/introduction-to-existentialism/

Albert Camus Algerian Chronicles Translated By Arthur Goldhammer

Albert Camus, Arthur Goldhammer, Alice Kaplan Algerian Chronicles 1.09MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Algeria, Albert Camus

Algeria Albert Camus 199KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

HOW CAMUS AND SARTRE SPLIT UP OVER THE QUESTION OF HOW TO BE FREE. Aeon, Sam Dresser, Jan 27, 2017

https://aeon.co/ideas/how-camus-and-sartre-split-up-over-the-question-of-how-to-be-free

PHILOSOPHY FEUDS: SARTRE VS CAMUS. Aeon Video, Feb 1, 2017 3:26

MAKING PEACE WITH VIOLENCE: CAMUS IN ALGERIA. New York Times, Robert Zaretsky, Jan 22, 2026 https://archive.nytimes.com/opinionator.blogs.nytimes.com/2016/01/22/making-peace-with-violence/

ALGERIAN WAR – Wikipedia https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Algerian_War

AT THE EXISTENTIALIST CAFÉ by Sarah Bakewell https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/At_the_Existentialist_Caf%C3%A9

ALBERT CAMUS VS. JEAN-PAUL SARTRE. The Living Philosophy, May 24, 2021. 19:40

The friendship of Camus and Sartre went from bromance to bitter hatred. The two giants of 20th-century philosophy first became friends during WW2 but the friendship was doomed to fail. The conflict of Camus vs. Sartre boils down to their political philosophy. The philosophy of Albert Camus was one of peace and valued the individual human being; the philosophy of Jean Paul Sartre on the other hand emphasised the need to end oppression and colonialism. Sartre and Camus falling out was one of the major events of 20th century philosophy. It represented two paths forward in the world. In this episode of the living philosophy we explore the friendship of Camus and Sartre and the bitter feud that brought it to an end.

CAMUS VERSUS SARTRE (1952)--THE FEUD SEEN THROUGH VOLUNTARYIST EYES by Jack Carney with Claude AI

Camus Versus Sartre (1952) The Feud Seen Through Voluntaryist Eyes By Jack Carney With Claude Ai 71.7KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

THE CAMUS CONUNDRUM NotebookLM AI, video of above paper. 6:22

CAMUS VS SARTRE. NotebookLM AI, video of above paper. 5:59