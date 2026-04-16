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LITTLE BOY, 3, UNCONSCIOUS AFTER FALLING 24 FEET INTO ZOO ENCLOSURE. SECONDS LATER, FEMALE GORILLA PICKED HIM UP In 1996, Binti Jua, a Western Lowland Gorilla, rescued an unconscious 3-year-old boy who fell into the Brookfield Zoo’s ape pit By Mark Gray, June 27, 2025

FRANS DE WAAL AND OUR INNER APES--CHOOSING THE BONOBO WITHIN: EVOLUTIONARY MORALITY, MATRIARCHY, AND THE HOPEFUL DAUGHTER By Jack Carney and NotebookLM AI

Conclusion Humanity is not biologically destined to repeat the brutal, patriarchal warfare of the chimpanzee. We are equally endowed with the genetic legacy of the peaceful, empathic bonobo (1). The difference between these two paths is mediated by the empowerment of women and the conscious evolution of childrearing. The biological reality is that male genetics carry an inherent predisposition for zero-sum competition and violence, while female biology is fundamentally geared toward nurturance and mutual aid (2, 3). By dismantling oppressive, male-dominated hierarchies, elevating the natural biological pacifism of women, and fiercely protecting our “hopeful daughters” from the traumas of patriarchy, we can spark a rapid epigenetic evolution (2, 4). Only by embracing our inner bonobo and centering matriarchal empathy can we finally build a cooperative, Voluntaryist human civilization free from the nightmare of war.

The Philosophy of Responsible Freedom

SESSION 19--New Zealand time:

1. April 18 , 2026, Saturday, 9 PM—Jack and Martin for South Pacific and Asia

2. April 19, Sunday 9AM—Jack and John for North/South America and Europe/Africa

World Clock for various Cities/Countries https://tinyurl.com/bdef97z7

Time Converter to New Zealand time https://dateful.com/convert/new-zealand

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“The aim of life can only be to increase the sum of freedom and responsibility to be found in every one in the world.” Albert Camus

OUR INNER APE: A LEADING PRIMATOLOGIST EXPLAINS WHY WE ARE WHO WE ARE August 2006 by Dr Frans de Waal

One of the world’s great primatologists and a renowned expert on social behavior in apes presents the provocative idea that our noblest qualities--generosity, kindness, altruism--are as much a part of our nature as our baser instincts. As genetically similar to man as the chimpanzee, the bonobo has a temperament and a lifestyle vastly different from those of its genetic cousin. Where chimps are aggressive, territorial, and hierarchical, bonobos are gentle and loving. While the parallels between chimp brutality and human brutality are easy to see, Frans de Waal suggests that the conciliatory bonobo is just as legitimate a model to study when we explore our primate heritage. He even connects humanity’s desire for fairness and its morality with primate behavior, offering a view of society that contrasts markedly with the caricature people have of Darwinian evolution. It’s plain that our finest qualities run deeper in our DNA than experts have previously thought. Frans de Waal has spent two decades studying our closest primate relations, and his observations of each species in Our Inner Ape encompass the spectrum of human behavior. This is an audacious book, an engrossing discourse that proposes thought-provoking and sometimes shocking connections among chimps, bonobos, and those most paradoxical of apes, human beings. https://www.amazon.com.au/dp/1594481962?ref_=mr_referred_us_au_nz

OUR INNER APE-A LEADING PRIMATOLOGIST EXPLAINS WHY WE ARE WHO WE ARE BY FRANS DE WAAL RELEASE DATE: OCT. 6, 2005

Fascinating and enlightening: It’s hard not to conclude that, in many ways, apes may be wiser than their upright relatives. Apes are our nearest relatives, and we have far more in common with them than we realize. De Waal (Psychology/Emory Univ.; The Ape and the Sushi Master, 2001, etc.) has made a career of studying chimpanzees and bonobos, the two species closest to us on the evolutionary family tree. Many years of watching apes interacting—and paying close attention to individual apes—have revealed just how much of human nature arises from pre-human roots. We all recognize and mock the “animal” behavior of politicians and media stars ruled by the drives for sex and power. Chimpanzees are past masters of political infighting, and the easy sexuality of a bonobo tribe might make a Roman orgy seem sedate. But empathy and compassion are also part of our primate heritage, de Waal argues, offering plentiful examples—both anecdotal and rigorous—from his studies to support his point. He saw one zoo chimpanzee carry a stunned bird to the top of a tree and toss it in the air, trying to help it fly away. A chimpanzee mother, when the author showed an interest in her baby, carefully turned it around so the researcher could see its face. These and other observations show, he believes, that apes have the ability to see things from the point of view of others. The strong sense of community in a tribe of apes also appears to have a parallel in human groups—especially those living in small towns where everyone knows their neighbors. While the strongest ape usually rules his tribe, it is common for others to form alliances to resist a tyrant. De Waal extrapolates convincingly from his observations, many of which will surprise readers who think of apes as stupid brutes. Fascinating and enlightening: It’s hard not to conclude that, in many ways, apes may be wiser than their upright relatives. https://www.kirkusreviews.com/book-reviews/frans-de-waal/our-inner-ape/

SUMMARY OF ‘OUR INNER APE’ BY FRANS DE WAAL: A DETAILED SYNOPSIS

Introduction to Our Inner Nature Frans de Waal, a renowned primatologist, presents a thought-provoking examination of human nature. Using our closest relatives, the chimpanzee and the bonobo, he draws insightful parallels to the complexities of humanity. De Waal has spent nearly twenty years researching these primates, uncovering behaviors that reveal profound truths about ourselves. He proposes that examining the behavior of chimpanzees and bonobos can illuminate key aspects of human power, violence, morality, and kindness. https://newbookrecommendation.com/summary-of-our-inner-ape-by-frans-de-waal-a-detailed-synopsis/

95% OF YOUR BEHAVIOR IS PRIMATE BEHAVIOR | FRANS DE WAAL The Well, July 5, 2022. 6:09

Frans de Waal has studied the behavior of primates for five decades. Some of his many important observations center around the evolution of morality and just how much we have in common with the animal kingdom. The idea that animals are always in conflict with one another and competing for resources is “totally wrong,” de Waal says. Other primates, specifically chimpanzees and bonobos, have demonstrated a range of traits and tendencies typically regarded as human, including empathy, friendship, reconciliation, altruism, and even adoption. Read the full video transcript: https://bigthink.com/the-well/primate-behavior/

APES & THE NATURE OF EMPATHY | DR FRANS DE WAAL. Critical Edge, Jun 1, 2024. 14:24

In this episode, we’re joined by Dr. Frans de Waal, a renowned primatologist and ethologist. Dr. de Waal is known for his groundbreaking research on the behavior and social intelligence of primates, particularly chimpanzees and bonobos. His work has significantly contributed to our understanding of empathy, morality, and social behavior in animals, challenging long-held beliefs about human uniqueness. Is human nature good or bad? Throughout our discussion, Dr. de Waal shares profound insights on the nature of empathy in animals, providing compelling examples of inherent morality and cooperation among species. He delves into how chimpanzees and other primates exhibit empathetic behaviors, such as consoling distressed individuals and forming alliances for protection. Dr. de Waal also discusses the controversial concept of anthropomorphism and why it’s essential to recognize the emotional capacities of animals. The conversation offers an in-depth look at how empathy and morality have evolved, emphasizing the biological and evolutionary underpinnings of these traits. Dr. de Waal’s unique perspective highlights the importance of compassion and empathy in both human and animal societies, arguing for a more ethical treatment of animals based on their sentience.

“DISCOVERING HUMANITY’S ESSENCE: INTO OUR INNER APE & THE EVOLUTION OF CONFLICT AND HARMONY”. The Anarcho Antithiest, May 10, 2023. 9:15

BY ACADEMY OF IDEAS NOT ME!!!!!! Dive deep into the fascinating world of human nature with renowned primatologist Frans de Waal as he unravels the mysteries of our evolutionary past in this captivating video. Exploring the groundbreaking concepts from his seminal book “Our Inner Ape,” de Waal sheds light on the shared ancestry between humans and our primate cousins, revealing the evolutionary origins of war and peace. In this thought-provoking and visually stunning presentation, you’ll discover how studying the behavior of our closest relatives - chimpanzees and bonobos - can provide invaluable insights into the primal forces that drive human conflict and cooperation. From power struggles and territorial disputes to empathy and altruism, de Waal’s research offers a unique perspective on the complex tapestry of human behavior. As we journey through the fascinating world of primatology, you’ll be left pondering the age-old question: Are we destined for war or can we evolve towards a more harmonious future? Frans de Waal’s groundbreaking work provides compelling evidence for both sides of the debate, offering a nuanced understanding of the human condition. Don’t miss this incredible exploration into the depths of human nature, as Frans de Waal takes you on a journey into the heart of our inner ape. Subscribe to our channel for more captivating content and join the conversation on the evolutionary origins of war and peace.

MATRIARCHY ON THE MARCH--Humans who carry a Y chromosome are more likely to break the law, more likely to die in accidents, more likely to commit acts of violence. Who needs them? Melvin Konner’s “Women After All.” By David Barash https://www.wsj.com/articles/book-review-women-after-all-by-melvin-konner-1427483355

WOMEN AFTER ALL: SEX, EVOLUTION, AND THE END OF MALE SUPREMACY by Melvin Konner MD, March 9, 2015

A lively, richly informed argument for the natural superiority of women from the acclaimed author of The Tangled Wing. There is a human genetic fluke that is surprisingly common, due to a change in a key pair of chromosomes. In the normal condition the two look the same, but in this disorder one is malformed and shrunken beyond recognition. The result is a shortened life span, higher mortality at all ages, an inability to reproduce, premature hair loss, and brain defects variously resulting in attention deficit, hyperactivity, conduct disorder, hypersexuality, and an enormous excess of both outward and self-directed aggression. It is called maleness. In Women After All, Melvin Konner traces the arc of evolution to explain the relationships between women and men. With patience and wit he explores the knotty question of whether men are necessary in the biological destiny of the human race. He draws on multiple, colorful examples from the natural world―such as the mating habits of the octopus, black widow, angler fish, and jacana―and argues that maleness in humans is hardly necessary to the survival of the species. In characteristically humorous and engaging prose, Konner sheds light on our biologically different identities, while noting the poignant exceptions that challenge the male/female divide. We meet hunter-gatherers such as those in Botswana, whose culture gave women a prominent place, invented the working mother, and respected women’s voices around the fire. Recent human history has upset this balance, as a dense world of war fostered extreme male dominance. But our species has been recovering over the past two centuries, and an unstoppable move toward equality is afoot. It will not be the end of men, but it will be the end of male supremacy and a better, wiser world for women and men alike. Provocative and richly informed, Women After All is bound to be controversial across the sexes. https://www.amazon.com/Women-After-All-Evolution-Supremacy/dp/0393239969/ref=tmm_hrd_swatch_0

WOMEN AFTER ALL? ADVENTURES IN ‘NATURAL SUPERIORITY’ | MEL KONNER. Evolutionary Medicine, May 4, 2016. 37:09

Biological anthropologist Ashley Montagu’s classic, The Natural Superiority of Women, was published to great acclaim in five editions from 1953 to 1999, and is said to have influenced Second Wave Feminism. In March, Konner published Women After All: Sex, Evolution, and the End of Male Supremacy, inspired by Montagu’s book but taking a current approach in which neural and neuroendocrine research is brought to bear on sex differences in some behaviors (notably violence and driven sexuality), in the context of neodarwinian sexual selection and cross-cultural, historical, and psychological perspectives. Konner will only sketch these arguments, familiar to many attending this colloquium series. He will go on to discuss their presentation in the general press, including The Wall Street Journal, Salon.com, The Times of London, The Chronicle of Higher Education, and other publications. He had predicted that the book would offend four groups: 1) men feeling threatened by women’s successes and outraged by the suggestion that women might be superior in any way; 2) academic feminists who—rejecting a tradition of “difference feminism” going back to Elizabeth Cady Stanton—insist that all behavioral differences between men and women result from culture, upbringing, and media; 3) women who think that little is changing and that the book exaggerates in projecting ongoing trends; and 4) people who think that evolution didn’t happen. All but the last joined the conversation in the first months after the book came out, but the first group was remarkably nasty and the second both humorless and obtuse. Some women and men found the arguments persuasive and inspiring. Mel Konner, M.D. and Professor of Anthropology at Emory University presented a talk based on his newest book Women After All: Sex, Evolution, and the End of Male Supremacy. Konner argues that in the biological battle of the sexes, women and men fundamentally differ – and women come out on top. He explores the links between evolutionary and neuro-biology, anthropology, psychology, embryology, history, economics and politics.

FRANS DE WAAL AND OUR INNER APES--CHOOSING THE BONOBO WITHIN: EVOLUTIONARY MORALITY, MATRIARCHY, AND THE HOPEFUL DAUGHTER By Jack Carney and NotebookLM AI

Conclusion Humanity is not biologically destined to repeat the brutal, patriarchal warfare of the chimpanzee. We are equally endowed with the genetic legacy of the peaceful, empathic bonobo (1). The difference between these two paths is mediated by the empowerment of women and the conscious evolution of childrearing. The biological reality is that male genetics carry an inherent predisposition for zero-sum competition and violence, while female biology is fundamentally geared toward nurturance and mutual aid (2, 3). By dismantling oppressive, male-dominated hierarchies, elevating the natural biological pacifism of women, and fiercely protecting our “hopeful daughters” from the traumas of patriarchy, we can spark a rapid epigenetic evolution (2, 4). Only by embracing our inner bonobo and centering matriarchal empathy can we finally build a cooperative, voluntaryist human civilization free from the nightmare of war.

Frans De Waal And Our Inner Apes Choosing The Bonobo Within Evolutionary Morality, Matriarchy, And The Hopeful Daughter 51.5KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

THE APE WITHIN US Video by NotebookLM AI 6m58s

THE BIPOLAR APE Video by NotebookLM AI 6m50s

THE CHIMP AND BONOBO INSIDE US. Audio by NotebookLM AI 37m5s

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