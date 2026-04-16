Jack’s Responsibly Free News Letter

Jack’s Responsibly Free News Letter

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Kat Elder's avatar
Kat Elder
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Have been active in equally productive pursuits, however, these insights appeal to me, will read asap, thanks Jack. 😸 As a related aside: As a realistic cautious optimist I will say the cats living inside the perimeters of our rescue sanctuary exhibit more compassion and spiritual depth than a good deal of persons’ inhabiting this planet as of late, so even experts in the field of human behavior have found.

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