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EMBRACE LIFE - CONFRONTING DEATH AND OTHER EXISTENTIAL ISSUES IN PSYCHOTHERAPY PsychotherapyNet, Nov 20, 2025. 1m11s

THE PHILOSOPHY OF RESPONSIBLE FREEDOM 2025-2026

Online & Ongoing Tutorial on Zoom FREE & FREEING Adventure in the Academy of Ideas--Join 3 Contrarian Minds In The Tumbler Of Ideas Along With The Great Minds And The Grit Of Truth?

SESSION 25 (New Zealand time):

1. May 30, Saturday, 9 PM—Jack and Martin for South Pacific and Asia

2. May 31, Sunday 9AM—Jack and John for North/South America and Europe/Africa

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“The aim of life can only be to increase the sum of freedom and responsibility to be found in every one in the world.” Albert Camus

EXISTENTIAL PSYCHOTHERAPY--DEATH, FREEDOM, ISOLATION, MEANINGLESSNESS. Academy of Ideas, Aug 31, 2016. 11m3s

In this video we introduce existential psychotherapy, which proposes that many psychological disorders are the result of the individual’s inability to reconcile themselves to ultimate concerns such as death, meaninglessness, freedom, and isolation.

Transcript

https://academyofideas.com/2016/08/existential-psychotherapy-death-freedom- isolation-meaninglessness/

WHAT ARE EXISTENTIAL THERAPY AND THE EXISTENTIAL CRISIS? Dr. Todd Grande, Feb 19, 2018. 8m 18s

This video describes existential therapy and the existential crisis. An existential crisis is when someone faces the realities and the mysteries of the human condition in terms of existence and has difficulty coping with that concepts like isolation, freedom, responsibility, the inevitability of death, and searching for meaning and purpose in life. Existential therapy, in theory, treats the existential crisis and a number of other concerns. Often these concerns have philosophical underpinnings similar to an existential crisis. Existential therapy is informed by existential philosophy, but the two are not the same thing. Existential therapy is a therapeutic modality used to treat different concerns about existence and meaning and purpose as well as mental health concerns and mental health symptoms. Existential therapy is an honest and direct therapy it is appropriate for individuals from diverse backgrounds. It discusses a subject matter that is difficult for individuals to discuss with friends or family, like the meaning of life, the inevitability of death, and isolation.

HISTORY OF EXISTENTIAL THERAPY by Rimantas Kočiūnas

Existential therapy is one of comparatively young, but at the moment actively growing paradigms of psychotherapy. It emerged in the third decade of the 20th century as an attempt to reflect on the principles of psychoanalysis in the new light of philosophical anthropology, first of all, of the fundamental work by Martin Heidegger „Being and Time“ (1927). Now existential therapy is a rather diverse school with quite a few theories being dominant in its field, most prominent of which are Dasein-analysis (Ludwig Binswanger, Medard Boss, Alice Holzhey-Kunz), logotherapy (Viktor Frankl, Alfried Lӓngle), American humanistic-existential psychotherapy (Rollo May, James Bugental, Kirk Schneider), British existential analysis (Emmy van Deurzen) and existential phenomenological therapy (Ernesto Spinelli). https://www.existentialtherapy.eu/history-of-existential-therapy/

EXISTENTIAL THERAPY: CONCEPTS & APPLICATION Russ Curtis, Ph.D., Professor of Counseling, March 12, 2025

Understanding how to apply Existential therapy. Created with my research & experience through NotebookLM. 11m58s

EXISTENTIAL THERAPY (OVERVIEW). Cornerstone Psychological Services, May 24, 2017. 5m14s

Learn about existential therapy, in this video overview by Halifax Psychologist, Brad Peters. This video outlines existential therapy, beginning with its phenomenological commitments (’existence precedes essence’) and emphasis on freedom and responsibility. Stay tuned for future videos where I will explore death, freedom, meaning, and existential isolation.

EXISTENTIAL THERAPY Wikipedia

Existential therapy is a form of psychotherapy focused on the client’s lived experience of their subjective reality. The aim is for clients to use their freedom to live authentic fulfilled lives. Existentialist traditions maintain: People are fundamentally free to shape their lives and are responsible for their choices, even under difficult circumstances. Distress around existential concerns—such as death, isolation, freedom, and the search for meaning—are not pathological, but natural parts of the human condition and potential catalysts for living more authentically. An emphasis on exploring the client’s subjective world and lived experience, rather than providing an authoritative interpretation of what feelings mean. A de-emphasis on standardized techniques, favoring instead a collaborative, dialogical encounter grounded in authentic presence, openness, and mutual exploration of the client’s world. A critique of reductionist models of mental health that attempt to explain psychological suffering solely in terms of symptoms, diagnoses, or biological causes. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Existential_therapy

STARING AT THE SUN: OVERCOMING THE TERROR OF DEATH BY IRVIN D. YALOM Life Beyond The Covers, May 2, 2026. 9m43s

What if confronting the fear of death could actually help us live more fully? This video explores the profound insights from Irvin D. Yalom’s Staring at the Sun, a powerful guide to understanding — and ultimately easing — the universal anxiety surrounding mortality. Drawing from existential psychotherapy, Yalom shows that the terror of death is not something to suppress, but something to face with honesty, courage, and compassion. This video distills the core ideas from the blog and the book, offering a gentle, thoughtful path toward living with greater meaning, presence, and emotional freedom.

NANCY MCWILLIAMS ANNIHILATION VS SEPARATION ANXIETY. Visceral Gravitas, March 6, 2024. 3m5s

Transcript: we’re defining in the DSM anxiety based on sweaty Palms rapid heartbeat reported feeling of apprehension and there’s a huge clinical literature about internal differences in the experience of anxiety is it separation anxiety is it Annihilation anxiety is it moral anxiety is it signal anxiety is it post-traumatic anxiety and we’ve been trying to tell the researchers it matters for therapy, which one it is recently again in panksepp’s research we are finding that there is a biological basis for some of these different subjective experiences of anxiety there are panksepp writes about there being seven different basic needs biologically or systems in the brain or even drives he’s bringing back a term that’s been much scorned in recent years.

EXPERTS IN EMOTION 3.3 -- JAAK PANKSEPP ON ANIMAL MODELS OF HUMAN EMOTION. YaleCourses. May 21, 2013. 22m41s

In this episode, you will learn about Animal Models of Human Emotion with Dr. Jaak Panksepp from Washington State University. Dr. Panksepp will share what first got him interested in this topic and highlight a few core themes in his research. Dr. Panksepp will discuss exciting future discoveries on this topic. The interview will conclude with a few words of advice for getting involved in the field of emotion. 00:00 Chapter 1. Introduction to Dr. Jaak Panksepp 01:28 Chapter 2. What got you interested in studying emotion? 02:55 Chapter 3. What are the central discoveries of your work? 17:29 Chapter 4. What do you see in store for the future of emotion? 19:36 Chapter 5. What is your advice to viewers?

JACK CARNEY PAPER ON JAAK PANKSEPP’S AFFECTIVE NEUROSCIENCE

The Anatomy of Separation Anxiety Disorder- Dismantling The Fear-Centric Model of Panic Disorder through Affective Neuroscience and The Pacapergic Pathway By Jack Carney & NotebookLM AI, 2026

The Anatomy Of Separation Anxiety Disorder Dismantling The Fear Centric Model Of Panic Disorder Through Affective Neuroscience And The Pacapergic Pathway By Jack Carney & Notebooklm Ai, 2026 131KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

JACK CARNEY ARTICLES & NOTEBOOKLM AI PAPERS VIDEOS, AUDIOS ON EXISTENTIAL THERAPY AS SELF-AUTHORIZATION

Jack’s Autobiography-The Great Wall, The Great Door, The Great Question, 2025

Jack's Autobiography The Great Wall, The Great Door, The Great Question, 2025 21.1MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The Architecture of Autonomy- Existential Self-Authorization as Therapy and Graduating from the University of You by Jack Carney & NotebookLM AI

The Architecture Of Autonomy Existential Self Authorization As Therapy And Graduating From The University Of You By Jack Carney & Notebooklm Ai 61.3KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

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