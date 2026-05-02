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INVISIBLE CHILD ABUSE WITH ROBERT FIRESTONE VIDEO Psikoterapi Videolari, Feb 27, 2020. 2m39s

SESSION 21--New Zealand time:

1. May 2 , 2026, Saturday, 9 PM—Jack and Martin for South Pacific and Asia

2. May 3, Sunday 9AM—Jack and John for North/South America and Europe/Africa

World Clock for various Cities/Countries https://tinyurl.com/bdef97z7

Time Converter to New Zealand time https://dateful.com/convert/new-zealand

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“The aim of life can only be to increase the sum of freedom and responsibility to be found in every one in the world.” Albert Camus

THE TRUE AND THE FALSE SELF. The School of Life, April 20, 2018. 6m54s

A good life is one in which we can dare to show our True Self and do not mind too much occasionally having to wear the mask of a False Self. But for this to be possible, we need a certain sort of childhood - as the masterful British psychoanalyst Donald Winnicott helped to explain in his theory of the true and the false self, outlined here

“The average person is unaware that he or she is living out a negative destiny according to his or her past (childhood) programming, preserving his or her familiar identity, and, in the process, pushing love away. On an unconscious level, many people sense that if they did not push love away, the whole world, as they have experienced it, would be shattered and they would not know who they were.” Robert W. Firestone

STEPS IN DIFFERENTIATION PsychAlive, Oct 26, 2012. 2m5s

Dr. Robert Firestone, author of The Self Under Siege, talks to PsychAlive about the steps of differentiation, a process that helps people to discover and become their true selves.

HERE IS MY PAPER OF OUR SESSION 21 TITLE

BECOMING RESPONSIBLE FOR YOUR FREEDOM: INTEGRITY AND THE REAL SELF by Jack Carney and NotebookLM AI

Becoming Responsible For Your Freedom Integrity And The Real Self 70KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

I. The Philosophical Groundwork: The Sick Society and the Default Setting of Obedience

The quest for personal meaning and fulfillment is an inherent part of the developmental work in achieving the “Real Self” (1). Under healthy conditions, this real self emerges in early childhood, endowing the individual with the capacity to assert their unique wishes, master reality, and find genuine connection (1). However, this natural trajectory toward autonomy is systematically derailed by the pervasive cultural pathology of the “Sick Society,” a collective state of inane obedience to authority where what is traditionally deemed “normal” adjustment is actually a dangerous self-betrayal (2,3). As Arno Gruen observes, what we call “sanity” or “normality” is often a dangerous form of pathology that disguises itself behind a mask of mental health, where superficial societal success conceals a profound, subconscious refusal to empathize and care for the vulnerable (3).

BELOW ARE VIDEOS, PAPERS AND A VISUAL CREATED BY NOTEBOOKLM AI ON MY PAPER AND THE 8 BOOKS WE REFERENCE (references come from our References list in numerical order).

The first here is an Explainer video of the above paper which obviously not in the Reference List as it contains the list.

A DEEP DIVE AUDIO EXPLICATING THE PAPER

Reclaiming your Real Self from Parentarchy-10m47s

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HERE IS THE PPT EXPLAINING THE PAPER

0.Becoming Responsible for Your Freedom PPT 18.5MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

1.Masterson JF. Search For The Real Self: Unmasking The Personality Disorders Of Our Age. New York, NY: The Free Press; 1988.

1.Academic Explication of James F. Masterson’s The Search for the Real Self 106KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

2.Putney S, Putney GJ. The Adjusted American: Normal Neuroses in the Individual and Society. New York, NY: Harper Colophon; 1964.

2.Academic Explication The Adjusted American by Snell and Gail Putney 91.2KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

3.Gruen A. The Insanity of Normality: Toward Understanding Human Destructiveness. New York, NY: Grove Press; 1992.

3.Academic Summary The Insanity of Normality by Arno Gruen 78.2KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

4.Carney J. From Parentarchy To Self-Authorization: A Biological, Anthropological, Psychohistorical, and Voluntaryist Explication Toward Responsible Freedom for Humanity. [Unpublished manuscript]; 2026.

4.From Parentarchy To Self-Authorization by Jack Carney 420KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

5.Carney J, NotebookLM AI. The Cure of Care: Overcoming the Lethal Epidemic of Loneliness Through Intergenerational Linkage. [Unpublished manuscript]; 2026.

5.The Cure of Care--Overcoming the Lethal Epidemic of Loneliness Through Intergenerational Linkage By Jack Carney & NotebookLM AI 94.3KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

6.Panksepp J, Biven L. The Archaeology of Mind: Neuroevolutionary Origins of Human Emotions. New York, NY: W.W. Norton & Company; 2012.

6.Academic Explication of Panksepp’s The Archaeology of Mind 132KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

7.Firestone RW, Catlett J. Fear of Intimacy. Washington, DC: American Psychological Association; 1999.

7.Academic Summary and Explication Fear of Intimacy by Robert Firestone and Joyce Catlett 86.4KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

8. Firestone RW, Firestone L, Catlett J. The Self Under Siege: A Therapeutic Model for Differentiation. New York, NY: Routledge; 2013.

8.Academic Explication The Architecture of the Self Under Siege by Robert W Firestone 106KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

9. Gruen A. The Betrayal of the Self: The Fear of Autonomy in Men and Women. New York, NY: Grove Press; 1988.

9.Academic Explication The Betrayal of the Self by Arno Gruen 116KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

If interested in the peaceful Voluntaryist perspectives found here contact me, Jack Carney, and we can meet to further Responsible Freedom: themesofjack@gmail.com

“We heal ourselves by giving others what we most need.” Sherry Turkle