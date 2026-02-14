Share

“Always the beautiful answer who asks a more beautiful question.” e.e. cummings

“To be nobody-but-yourself - in a world which is doing its best, night and day, to make you everybody else - means to fight the hardest battle which any human being can fight; and never stop fighting.” e.e. cummings

Join us for The Philosophy Of Responsible Freedom Session 10: Life as a Quest

The Philosophy of Responsible Freedom

SESSION 10--New Zealand time:

1. February 14, 2026, Saturday, 9 PM—Jack and Martin for South Pacific and Asia

2. February 15, Sunday 9AM—Jack and John for North/South America and Europe/Africa

World Clock for various Cities/Countries https://tinyurl.com/bdef97z7

Time Converter to New Zealand time https://dateful.com/convert/new-zealand

MODERATED IN AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND (All Zoom Times in New Zealand Time)

“The aim of life can only be to increase the sum of freedom and responsibility to be found in every one in the world.” Albert Camus

OUTSIDE THE MATRIX: ALDOUS HUXLEY ON THE PRISON OF COMFORT. Newagecinematics, Feb 6, 2026 short

LIFE AS A QUEST - THE ANTIDOTE TO A WASTED EXISTENCE Academy of Ideas, April 29, 2020. 12:54

“Adventure shatters the oppressive, insistent reality as if it were a piece of glass. It is the unforeseen, the unthought-of, the new. Each adventure is a new birth of the world, a unique process. How can it fail to be interesting?” José Ortega y Gasset, Meditations on Quixote As creatures of habit we derive comfort from our well-established routines. Our routines help us impose order on an unpredictable environment, and good habits repeated daily are one of the keys to success in life and career. But for some of us our habits and routines are not the promoter of a great life but instead are webs of thought and behavior that imprison us and limit our potential, and so the thought of them can elicit feelings of futility and dread.

ALDOUS HUXLEY ON BEING NORMAL |Political Science, Nov 11, 2012 1:13

IVES: THE UNANSWERED QUESTION / Premil Petrovic / No Borders Orchestra. Nov 14, 2022. 6:30

THE UNQUESTIONED ANSWER John Feeney, Oct 9, 2016. 4:02

Jack’s comment: How rare to find the turn around I am fond of: The Unquestioned Answer in response to Ive’s version and find it illustrated rightly with the “Answers” of the coercive politicians that would control the world instead of themselves. Well done John, thank you. Get free, Stay free.

THE UNANSWERABLE QUESTION OF EXISTENCE: LIFE AS A PERPETUAL INQUIRY. Diverse Daily

Life has long been regarded as a quest filled with a multitude of questions rather than a straightforward journey towards conclusive answers. This perspective invites individuals to engage in a continuous exploration of existence, propelling us toward fundamental inquiries that challenge our understanding of the world. The philosophical landscape is rich with the thoughts of influential thinkers who have grappled with the complexities of existence, often finding that the essence of life cannot be distilled into simplistic responses. https://diversedaily.com/the-unanswerable-question-of-existence-life-as-a-perpetual-inquiry/

ALWAYS THE MORE BEAUTIFUL ANSWER WHO ASKS THE MORE BEAUTIFUL QUESTION. Medium, Tata Eastwood, April 30, 2023

This beautiful quote is from E. E. Cummings and is on the first page of the book “A More Beautiful Question: The Power of Inquiry to Spark Breakthrough Ideas“, by Warren Berger. The focus of the book is to reflect on the importance to asking (imaginative and powerful) questions and to define a system (or at least try to) of questioning that helps us to reach good answers. Warren invented a three-part model — Why — What if — How — to help people formulate and address big and beautiful questions. Here are some points that he brings at the beginning of the book: Questions challenges authority and compromise structures, so encouraging people to question means relinquishing power… which is not that easy to everybody. Powerful questioning often starts with someone taking a step back and seeing things differently, and ends with them taking action. Questioning + attitude = innovation Questioning — attitude = philosophy Questioning usually has an inverse relationship with experience, that is, experts tend to be weak questioners within their areas of expertise. (I found this point particularly interesting, since we tend to adopt a skeptical posture when people “from outside” our areas bring contributions) The expert is someone who stopped thinking because he already knows (Frank Lloyid Wright) If you don’t own up the problem, you’re complaining and not questioning. We cannot resolve most of the problems that motive our questions, but the author makes an interesting provocation by inviting us to change the thinking of “Why can’t people do/create/change/help…?” to “Why would I… or How can I…?” https://medium.com/@tataeastwood/always-the-more-beautiful-answer-who-asks-the-more-beautiful-question-fd3681a22bae

PLOT SUMMARY, “A MORE BEAUTIFUL QUESTION” BY WARREN BERGER IN 5 MINUTES - BOOK REVIEW. Cliff Notes, May 9, 2023. 4:58