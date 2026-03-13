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What’s the Real Epicurean Philosophy? Antiquity Files, April 17, 2025. 1:06

“Pleasure is good, but Freedom is better.”

The Philosophy of Responsible Freedom

SESSION 14--New Zealand time:

1. March 14, 2026, Saturday, 9 PM—Jack and Martin for South Pacific and Asia

2. March 15, Sunday 9AM—Jack and John for North/South America and Europe/Africa

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“The aim of life can only be to increase the sum of freedom and responsibility to be found in every one in the world.” Albert Camus

EPICURUS AND THE GOOD LIFE. Academy of Ideas, March 11, 2013. 8:07

JOHN SELLARS | STOICISM VS. EPICUREANISM. Perennial Leader Project, April 28, 2022. 3:59

NO PLEASURE IS IN ITSELF EVIL @StoicSanity, Dec 28, 2022 0:10

“No pleasure is in itself evil, but the things which produce certain pleasures entail annoyances many times greater than the pleasures themselves.”

Epicurus

THE VOLUNTARYIST WEBSITE STATEMENT OF PURPOSE:

Voluntaryists are advocates of non-political, non-violent strategies to achieve a free society.

We reject electoral politics, in theory and in practice, as incompatible with libertarian principles. Governments must cloak their actions in an aura of moral legitimacy in order to sustain their power, and political methods invariably strengthen that legitimacy.

Voluntaryists seek instead to delegitimize the State through education, and we advocate withdrawal of the cooperation and tacit consent on which State power ultimately depends.

https://voluntaryist.com/

FREE FRIENDS FORUM 49: EPICURUS EVOLVED INTO A VOLUNTARYIST

Epicurus As Creative Withdrawal—Featuring William A. Reinsmith and Wes Cecil. Everything Voluntary Jack, July 31, 2025

A VOLUNTARYIST’S CRITIQUE OF EPICURUS: PLEASURE VERSUS PRINCIPLE by Jack Carney and Grok AI

As a voluntaryist and atheist, I find much to admire in the ancient Greek philosopher Epicurus. Living from 341 to 270 BCE, Epicurus founded a school of thought that emphasized a materialistic worldview, free from superstitious fears of gods or an afterlife. He taught that the universe operates through atoms and void, without divine intervention, aligning well with atheistic rationalism. His rejection of fate and emphasis on human agency resonate with voluntaryism’s core tenet: that all interactions should be consensual, uncoerced by force or fraud. Voluntaryism, a libertarian philosophy, posits that society functions best through voluntary associations, grounded in the non-aggression principle (NAP)—the idea that no one may initiate force against another person’s body or property. Epicurus’s call for a simple life, avoiding the anxieties of politics and excessive desires, mirrors the voluntaryist preference for peaceful, self-reliant communities over coercive states. Yet, where Epicurus falters—and where my critique as a voluntaryist sharpens—is in basing morality and the good life on the pursuit of measured pleasure. This hedonistic foundation is inherently flawed, as it cannot provide a universal ethical framework. Instead, morality must rest on the NAP, which, when universalized, fosters a truly peaceful world without justifying harm to others.

A Voluntaryist's Critique Of Epicurus Pleasure Versus Principle 31KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

EPICURUS AND THE SEARCH FOR A PRINCIPLE OF NON-AGGRESSION by Jack Carney and ChatGPT AI

Introduction

Epicurus (341–270 B.C.) stands as one of the most influential philosophers of the Hellenistic era. His teachings sought to liberate human beings from two pervasive sources of anxiety: the fear of the gods and the fear of death. By arguing that the universe operates according to natural processes rather than divine intervention, Epicurus attempted to free individuals from religious superstition and priestly authority (1). In doing so, he contributed significantly to the historical movement toward intellectual independence and psychological autonomy.

However, Epicurus grounded his ethical system in pleasure, claiming that the pursuit of pleasure and the avoidance of pain constitute the natural goals of human life. While Epicurus emphasized moderation, friendship, and tranquility rather than indulgence, the reliance on pleasure as the ultimate criterion of moral value leaves his philosophy vulnerable to a serious objection. A moral system based on pleasure cannot provide a universal prohibition against aggression.

From the perspective of Voluntaryist philosophy, the ethical foundation necessary for a peaceful society is the Non-Aggression Principle (NAP)—the principle that no individual has the right to initiate force or coercion against another person. When examined in light of this principle, Epicurus appears as a transitional thinker: he dismantled certain forms of external authority but did not discover the moral law capable of replacing them.

Epicurus And The Search For A Principle Of Non Aggression 59.4KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

THE LONG SEARCH FOR NON-AGGRESSION--EPICURUS, MORAL LAW, AND THE EMERGENCE OF SELF-AUTHORIZATION by Jack Carney and ChatGPT AI

Introduction

Throughout human history philosophers have struggled to identify a moral principle capable of restraining violence and enabling peaceful social life. Many ethical systems have attempted to guide human conduct through appeals to divine command, natural harmony, or the pursuit of happiness. Yet these approaches have rarely provided a universal rule capable of preventing aggression.

One of the most influential early attempts to construct an ethical philosophy independent of religious authority was developed by Epicurus (341–270 B.C.). Epicurus sought to liberate humanity from fear of the gods and fear of death by explaining the universe in purely natural terms. In doing so, he undermined the theological foundations of ancient authority and encouraged individuals to rely on reason rather than superstition (1).

However, Epicurus grounded his ethical system in the pursuit of pleasure rather than in a universal moral principle. While his philosophy promoted tranquility and friendship, it did not establish a definitive prohibition against aggression. From the perspective of Voluntaryist philosophy, this limitation reveals why Epicurus must be understood as a transitional thinker rather than the discoverer of a fully self-authorizing moral framework.

The ethical principle capable of grounding a peaceful civilization is the Non- Aggression Principle (NAP)—the rule that no individual may initiate force against another person. When examined through this lens, the history of moral philosophy can be interpreted as a long and incomplete search for a principle that many thinkers approached but few fully articulated.

The Long Search For Non Aggression Epicurus, Moral Law, And The Emergence Of Self Authorization 66.1KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

THE 4F SWITCH: THE ABOLITION OF HUMAN VIOLENCE

A Voluntaryist Thought Experiment Imagining the Impossibility of Physical Coercion and the Evanescence of the State and Private Crime Everything Voluntary Jack, July 27, 2025

FOR THOSE INTERESTED IN VOLUNTARYISM, THE NON-AGGRESSION PRINCIPLE, AND SELF-AUTHORIZATION, EMAIL JACK: responsiblyfree@protonmail.com