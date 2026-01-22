Share

FRIEDRICH NIETZSCHE’S THE WILL TO POWER, EUGENICS:

246. “If one regards individuals as equal, one calls the species into question, one encourages a way of life that leads to the ruin of the species.” 734. “Society, as the trustee of life, is responsible for every botched life before it comes into existence, and as it has to atone for such lives, it ought consequently to make it impossible for them ever to see the light of day: it should in many cases actually prevent the act of procreation, and may, without any regard for rank, descent, or intellect, hold in readiness the most rigorous forms of compulsion and restriction, and, under certain circumstances, have recourse to castration.”

THE GENEALOGY OF MORALS

“The magnitude of a “progress” is gauged by the greatness of the sacrifice that it requires: humanity as a mass sacrificed to the prosperity of the one stronger species of Man—that would be a progress.”

HARARI: WHAT DO WE DO WITH THE USELESS EATERS? SHiFtED PaRaDigM, April 16, 2022

“… I think that the biggest question in maybe in economics and politics of the coming decades will be what to do with all these useless people. I don’t think we have an economic model to for that …” - Yuval Noah Harari

The Philosophy of Responsible Freedom

World Clock for various Cities/Countries

Time Converter to New Zealand time

“The aim of life can only be to increase the sum of freedom and responsibility to be found in every one in the world.” Albert Camus

OVERCOMING NIHILISM BY THE ACADEMY OF IDEAS. Academy of Ideas, Nov 6, 2012. 13:02

“Nietzsche was very critical of mankind. To him, most human beings were pitiful creatures, and he often characterized the masses as ‘herd animals’. He reached such views because he saw the overwhelming majority of human beings as depressingly mediocre and weak. Every person has the potential to become great, to realize their dreams, to become what Nietzsche called a ‘higher man’, yet most people conform and follow the well-trodden path to mediocrity. Even those individuals considered ‘great’ by the masses, Nietzsche saw as nothing but individuals on the higher end of the spectrum of mediocrity. Nietzsche longed for the emergence of truly great individuals, and in fact devoted his philosophical writings to such potential individuals. He thought that his ideas could motivate people to remove themselves from the herd and actualize their potential.”

NIETZSCHE OVERCOMING NIHILISM WITH ELITIST EUGENICS REINCARNATED AS TECHNOCRATIC TRANSHUMANIST YUVAL HARARI

The Academy of Ideas video Overcoming Nihilism, Jack considers presents only the popular and positive, but partial and misleading, view of the philosophy of Friedrich Nietzsche as overcoming nihilism with Self-Actualized, Autonomous Individuation from the herd (yes, which is necessary, sufficient and admirable).

Jack has corrected this by presenting the other negative, nay, malign side of Nietzsche that in size and political importance dwarfs the positive, individualistic, Self-Actualizing portrait expressed in Overcoming Nihilism.

Hence the additional subtitle: Eugenicist Nietzsche Reincarnated as Transhumanist Yuval Harari. For Jack thinks Nietzsche’s Species-Collective philosophy that “overcomes” Nihilism must be “Overcome” (grown and matured critically through) instead of being considered a model to follow or worse, worshipped, as so many have done and continue to do as Technocratic Transhumanism.

Below are Nietzsche’s own words and links to various videos and articles that clearly demonstrate his belief in, and advocacy for, the Eugenicist, Species-Collectivist, New World Order, Totalitarian “LORDS OF THE EARTH” (the title of Part 4 of The Will To Power) that Yuval Harari and his NGO The World Economic Forum, conspire (accurate word here) to put in place worldwide as their “Great Reset”.

FRIEDRICH NIETZSCHE THE WILL TO POWER: AN ATTEMPTED REVALUATION OF ALL VALUES Translated by Walter Kaufmann

FOURTH BOOK. DISCIPLINE AND BREEDING.

I. THE ORDER OF RANK 1. The Doctrine of the Order of Rank 2. The Strong and the Weak 3. The Noble Man 4. The Masters of the Earth 5. The Great Human Being 6. The Highest Man as Legislator of the Future

From NIETZSCHE’S THE WILL TO POWER, 734, ON EUGENICS:

“Society, as the trustee of life, is responsible for every botched life before it comes into existence, and as it has to atone for such lives, it ought consequently to make it impossible for them ever to see the light of day: it should in many cases actually prevent the act of procreation, and may, without any regard for rank, descent, or intellect, hold in readiness the most rigorous forms of compulsion and restriction, and, under certain circumstances, have recourse to castration.” “The Biblical prohibition “thou shalt not kill!” is a piece of naivete compared with the seriousness of the prohibition of life to decadents: “thou shalt not procreate!”- Life itself recognizes no solidarity, no “equal rights,” between the healthy and the degenerate parts of an organism: one must excise the latter-or the whole will perish.- Sympathy for decadents, equal rights for the ill-constituted-that would be the profoundest immorality, that would be antinature itself as morality!”

NIETZSCHE’S OVERCOMING NIHILISM WITH ELITISM EUGENICS:

AMERICA AND EUGENICS. Whitehall Moll Historical Clips, Dec 13, 2019 5:13

0:16 “In the first years of the 20th century the ethnic makeup of America was being transformed as millions of immigrants poured into her great cities--many of those who feared that mass immigration would lead to widespread racial mixing look to the ideas of eugenics”

FABIAN SOCIALIST GEORGE BERNARD SHAW IN HIS OWN WORDS Eddie Stannard Apr 7, 2013. 5:43 “I pieced some clips of George Bernard Shaw together to give you a feel Fabian Socialism.”

SHAW 0:18 “You must know half a dozen people at least who are no use in this world, who are more trouble than they’re worth, just put him there and say: now will you be kind enough to justify you, if you’re not pulling your weight, if you’re not producing as much as you consume, then clearly we cannot use the big organisation of our society for the purpose of keeping you alive because your life does not benefit us and it can’t be of very much use to yourself.”

George Bernard Shaw Was so Enamored with Socialism He Advocated Genocide to Advance It FEE, Tyler Curtis, Jan 9, 2019

“For decades, Shaw was a staunch proponent of genocide, refusing to soften his views even after the full horror of the Nazi death camps was brought to light. An apologist for the world’s most brutal and oppressive dictators, Shaw had a passionate hatred for liberty, writing: ‘Mussolini, Kemal, Pilsudski, Hitler and the rest can all depend on me to judge them by their ability to deliver the goods and not by ... comfortable notions of freedom.’ For Shaw, ‘the goods’ could only be delivered if the people were bound in universal slavery to the state. This enslavement was necessary for the people’s welfare; most of the population were brutes who, when left to their own devices, could not fend for themselves and thus required the state to ‘reorganize’ their lives for them.” https://fee.org/articles/george-bernard-shaw-was-so-enamored-with-socialism-he-advocated-genocide-to-advance-it/

MODERN EUGENICS - YUVAL NOAH HARARI. The AutSide, Jim Hoerricks, May 30, 2022

“A scientific racist advises the head of the World Economic Forum - what could possibly go wrong”

YUVAL NOAH HARARI AND THE WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM: A CRITICAL VIEW OF HIS VISION FOR HUMANITY. Conspiracy Unearthed, Jul 21, 2025

LISTEN: WEF CONTRIBUTOR’S CHILLING METAVERSE IDEA FOR ‘USELESS PEOPLE’. Glenn Beck, July 13, 2023 9:11

Glenn shares a quote from someone he believes should “scare you to the core”: historian and World Economic Forum agenda contributor Yuval Noah Harari. In the quote, Harari ponders how elitist progressives can deal with the mass unemployment crisis that’s coming: “The biggest question...will be what to do with all of these USELESS people.” His solution is to distract these “meaningless and worthless” people with “drugs and computer games,” like the metaverse, and move society towards transhumanism, which he describes as “pure eugenics.” But this didn’t start with the WEF.

HOMO DEUS AS UTOPIAN MYTH: YUVAL NOAH HARARI’S TRANSHUMANISM CONTESTED. JRCD, Jan C. Bentz, March 10, 2025

Abstract This essay critically examines the transhumanist vision of Yuval Noah Harari, focusing on its underlying mythological and utopian elements. Harari’s portrayal of humanity’s future is analyzed through the lens of myth, as it replaces one set of beliefs with another, and it is viewed as utopian, since it aims to radically transform human nature and manifest the eschaton within the worldly realm. The essay highlights key aspects of Harari’s transhumanist thought and its philosophical foundations, emphasizing his proposed enhancements in cognitive, physical, and emotional realms, along with the pursuit of immortality and moral perfection. https://jrcd.scholasticahq.com/article/129465-_homo-deus_-as-utopian-myth-yuval-noah-harari-s-transhumanism-contested

TRANSHUMANISM IS PURE EUGENICS. Science & Culture Today, Wesley J. Smith April 27, 2022

Transhumanism, boiled down to its bones, is pure eugenics. It calls itself “H+,” for more or better than human. Which, of course, is what eugenics is all about. Alarmingly, transhumanist values are being embraced at the highest strata of society, including in Big Tech, in universities, and among the Davos crowd of globalist would-be technocrats. That being so, it is worth listening in to what they are saying under the theory that forewarned is forearmed. https://scienceandculture.com/2022/04/transhumanism-is-pure-eugenics/

EUGENICIST NIETZSCHE REINCARNATED AS TRANSHUMANIST YUVAL HARARI

Perhaps now you understand my subtitle? Because if Nietzsche were alive today, he could be standing next to Klaus Schwab in place of Yuval, the current intellectual prophet for the World Economic Forum, whose Great Reset would be Fritz’s sacred “Agon” or “Kampf” (Mein? Nein?). Boot-in-your-Face Note: “Greek word, meaning ‘contest’, ‘competition’, ‘strife’ or ‘struggle’. Nietzsche uses the Greek term or derivatives occasionally, but more often discusses the concept under the headings of words such as ‘Streit’ (fight or battle), ‘Kampf’ (contest or struggle).” Nietzsche Dictionary by Douglas Burnnam.

FRIEDRICH NIETZSCHE “THE WILL TO POWER”

Section 2 “THE WILL TO POWER IN NATURE”

660. “Inference concerning the evolution of mankind: perfecting consists in the production of the most powerful individuals, who will use the great mass of people as their tools (and indeed the most intelligent and most pliable tools).”

Section 4 “THE FUTURE “LORDS OF THE EARTH”

954. “A certain question constantly recurs to us; it is perhaps a seductive and evil question; may it be whispered into the ears of those who have a right to such doubtful problems — those strong souls of to-day whose dominion over themselves is unswerving: is it not high time, now that the type “gregarious animal” is developing ever more and more in Europe, to set about rearing, thoroughly, artificially, and consciously, an opposite type, and to attempt to establish the latter’s virtues? And would not the democratic movement itself find for the first time a sort of goal, salvation, and justification, if someone appeared who availed himself of it — so that at last, beside its new and sublime product, slavery (for this must be the end of European democracy), that higher species of ruling and Cæsarian spirits might also be produced, which would stand upon it, hold to it, and would elevate themselves through it? This new race would climb aloft to new and hitherto impossible things, to a broader vision, and to its task on earth.” 960. “From now henceforward there will be such favourable first conditions for greater ruling powers as have never yet been found on earth. And this is by no means the most important point. The establishment has been made possible of international race unions which will set themselves the task of rearing a ruling race, THE FUTURE “LORDS OF THE EARTH” [my emphasis] — a new, vast aristocracy based upon the most severe self-discipline, in which the will of philosophical men of power and artist-tyrants will be stamped upon thousands of years: a higher species of men which, thanks to their preponderance of will, knowledge, riches, and influence, will avail themselves of democratic Europe as the most suitable and supple instrument they can have for taking the fate of the earth into their own hands, and working as artists upon man himself. Enough! The time is coming for us to transform all our views on politics.” 964. “To gain that tremendous energy of greatness in order to shape the man of the future through breeding and, on the other hand, the annihilation of millions of failures, and not to perish of the suffering one creates, though nothing like it has ever existed!” 978. “The new philosopher can arise only in conjunction with a ruling caste, as its highest spiritualization. Great politics, rule over the earth, are at hand; complete lack of the principles that are needed.” 1027. “Man is beast and superbeast; the higher man is inhuman and superhuman: these belong together. With every increase of greatness and height in man, there is also an increase in depth and terribleness: one ought not to desire the one without the other--or rather: the more radically one desires the one, the more radically one achieves precisely the other.”

THE DANGEROUS, BLOODY, ANTI-LIBERAL NIETZSCHE With Dr. Martin Ruehl Real Clear Values Podcast Apr 15, 2022. 1:02:47

Dr. Martin A. Ruehl of University of Cambridge grew up with the influence of Nietzsche’s Thus Spoke Zarathustra, finding himself bewitched by a copy of the war edition of the book (kriegsausgabe) that was taken into WWI by his grandfather and then into WWII by his father. But Ruehl didn’t recognise the version of Nietzsche that was presented to him in academia and has since MADE IT HIS MISSION TO BRING THE BLOODY, DANGEROUS, ANTI-LIBERAL NIETZSCHE BACK INTO CONSCIOUSNESS [my emphasis]. Think you know Nietzsche? You might think again after watching this. 0:36 TOM “not only are you a long-standing storied academic in relation to nature but you are also german as well and you grew up with nature and if i’m not mistaken your grandfather had a copy of the spoke zarathustra going into world war one and your father had a copy going into world war ii and of course you have then picked up the baton so to speak and you have you’ve studied nietzsche yourself and so i just want to learn a bit more from you about your family story if you like if i can put it like that in relation to to nietzsche and nietzsche in philosophy and what it really means to you and your family” END 1:10 38:34 MARTIN “I THINK THIS IS ANOTHER MISCONCEPTION THAT NIETZSCHE WAS AN INDIVIDUALISTIC THINKER HE SAYS SO HIMSELF ONE OF HIS LATER NOTES MY PHILOSOPHY IS NOT AN INDIVIDUALISTIC PHILOSOPHY and he does not want the individual solitary reader to take away from his works uh some inspiration that’s how it starts perhaps right but eventually um THE CHANGES THAT HE CALLS FOR WILL HAVE TO BE MUCH BROADER AND STRUCTURAL there was a christian slave rebellion once that overturned the ancient world this pagan heroic aristocratic world you know where we had most morality so how can we undo that yeah HOW CAN WE SET IN PLACE STRUCTURES SOCIAL AND ALSO POLITICAL STRUCTURES THAT WILL BE CONDUCIVE TO THE ELEVATION OF THE TYPE OF MAN and that will also ensure that there will there won’t be another christian slave revolt undoing it again right SO YOU NEED RANK ORDERING AS YOU RIGHTLY SAID YOU NEED FIXED STRUCTURES in a way” END 39:40

FRIEDRICH NIETZSCHE’S LIFE & PHILOSOPHY PART 2 | Stephen Hicks & Ryan Hogg Discussion. CEE Video Channel, June 11, 2022. 1:13:03

21:30 HICKS “I think is important to me as a philosopher is NIETZSCHE’S REPUTATION FOR BEING AN INDIVIDUALIST AND I THINK MY VIEW IS THAT THAT’S A SUPERFICIAL READING OF NIETZSCHE that NIETZSCHE IS MUCH MORE OF A COLLECTIVIST THAN HE IS AN INDIVIDUALIST so we take the the concept of the uh the over man that is introduced in zarathustra so god is dead also introduced in in zarathustra and so god was conceived of as the great creator and the great lawgiver and human beings are in a subordinate status we’re supposed to receive and obey and act according to you know this racism master in the sky right and all of that sort of stuff so with the death of god uh NIETZSCHE IS SAYING THAT REALLY GOD WAS JUST A PROJECTION BY HUMAN BEINGS OF OUR POTENTIAL THAT WE HAVE SO WE CREATED GOD AND IN GOD WE PUT ALL OF OUR ASPIRATIONS FOR WHAT IS POSSIBLE SO WHAT WE NEED TO DO IN EFFECT IS RECLAIM THAT CREATIVE POWER AND SEE THAT WE REALLY ARE THE CREATORS OF OURSELVES of our lives and we then need to uh be creators of of new values but uh quite early uh in the in the uh in the first part in introducing the concept of the death of god and then pointing toward the over man uh what NIETZSCHE QUITE EXPLICITLY SAYS IS WE HUMAN BEINGS RIGHT NOW the human being or the older translations man or mankind he’s talking about the species uh is A WAY STATION ON THIS EVOLUTIONARY PATH so what he’s quite explicitly saying is YOU AS AN INDIVIDUAL ARE NOT THAT IMPORTANT WHAT IS IMPORTANT IS YOU AND YOUR CONTRIBUTION TO THE DEVELOPMENT OF THE OVER MAN” END 23:33 24:44 HICKS “HE’S FULL OF PRAISE FOR PEOPLE WHO WILL SACRIFICE THEMSELVES who will bear all sorts of privations and even be willing to die for this cause AND THE CAUSE IS NOT THE OLD TRADITIONAL YOU DIE FOR THE KING OR DIE FOR YOUR GODS IT’S NOT EVEN YOU KNOW DIE FOR YOUR FAMILY IT’S DIE OR BE SACRIFICED FOR THE SAKE OF THIS FURTHER SPECIES So that that very rich metaphor of evolution from ape to human to over man i take that one very seriously and he comes back to it over and over again. SO THOSE OF YOU WHO ARE ATTRACTED TO NIETZSCHE BECAUSE OF THE INDIVIDUALISTIC THEMES and there are some in Nietzsche he’s very inspiring if you take him that way but THAT’S NOT THE BEST PHILOSOPHICAL READING OF NIETZSCHE. Let me see if i can call it up oh actually this is just in the in the prologue section number four so i’ll read read aloud what is great about human beings is that they are a bridge and not a purpose that’s amazing yeah literally defining the evolution to the over man yeah that that’s right that’s right so HUMAN BEINGS ARE NOT THE PURPOSE. HE’S TALKING ABOUT THE SPECIES AS A WHOLE AND YOU AS AN INDIVIDUAL YOU ARE NOT THE PURPOSE RIGHT YOU ARE A BRIDGE, right i know we know it’s other bridges are you know something that is a stage along the way a crossing over to something else” END 26:18

FRIEDRICH NIETZSCHE’S LIFE & PHILOSOPHY PART 3 | Stephen Hicks & Ryan Hogg. CEE Video Channel, Sept 12, 2022. 1:10:36

1:01:39 HOGG “NIETZSCHE JUST WANTED US TO BE INDIVIDUALS YOU KNOW HE RESPECTED THE INDIVIDUAL AND EVERYONE SHOULD STRIVE TO” 1:01:45 HICKS “Well we’ll have another conversation about that very mixed record in uh in in in in Nietzsche again just one more thing from Will To Power he quite EXPLICITLY SAYS THAT HIS PHILOSOPHY IS NOT AN INDIVIDUALISTIC PHILOSOPHY let me see MY PHILOSOPHY IS NOT INDIVIDUALISTIC [my emphasis] it is about the order of rank okay yeah all right and uh if you want we can put that quotation in the uh the notes for the program as well so individualism classically is the idea that you know individual every individual has value has worth we shall respect each individual’s own path in life and so forth and each of very clearly says that’s not what he is about some people are better some people are worth some people are worse some people have value some people have little value and so his INDIVIDUALISM DOES NOT EXPAND EXTEND RATHER TO AT LEAST 99 OF THE SPECIES and even that one percent that he thinks some have some potential remember part of individualism is saying you’re an ending yourself right your life is what it’s all about nature says even of that one percent that is special there’s still a means to an end A DEVELOPMENT OF A NEW AND BETTER HUMAN SPECIES WHEN I REMEMBER SPECIES LANGUAGE IS MORE COLLECTIVISTIC THAN INDIVIDUALS [my emphasis].” END 1:03:10

EGOISM IN NIETZSCHE AND RAND Stephen R. C. Hicks 2009

