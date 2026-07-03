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True Believers and the Last Slavery of Statism--Taking the NAP to Awaken from the Nightmare of Child Abuse and Authorizing the Autonomous Self by Jack Carney & NotebookLM AI

In reality, nearly all of the order, cooperation, and coordination we see around us is not the result of government mandates, rules, or regulations, but of the forces of spontaneous order that emerge in a voluntary society. Society voluntarily produces so much good that we do not need to use the blunt, coercive instrument of government to manage our affairs. As both Adam Smith and modern psychohistory reveal, the real wealth of nations lies not in its physical capital or technology, but in its children and the development of its psyches. By investing our time and love directly in our families, establishing community parenting centers, and learning to respect and enjoy our children, we heal the human brain at its source, saving trillions of dollars currently wasted on social violence, prisons, and wars. When we stop building the nursery as a prison, we lay to rest the “ghosts from the nursery” and dismantle the psychological utility of the State. Reclaiming our individual self-ownership and living free, self-authorized lives is the ultimate abolition, allowing us to awaken from the violent nightmare of history and build a truly human world of peace and responsible freedom.

“The history of childhood is a nightmare from which we have only recently begun to awaken. The further back in history one goes, the lower the level of child care. The ultimate cause of all wars and human misery is the parental holocaust of children throughout history. The crucial task of future generations will be to raise loved children who grow up to be peaceful, rather than walking time bombs. Self-mastery must replace the mastery of others.” Lloyd deMause

If the state, like slavery, is the result of the ideas held by people it is not inevitable. Some day humanity could look back on the institution called the state with the same sense of shame and wonder that we now have about slavery. How could so many people – many of them good people – live their lives day in and day out surrounded by an institution so inhumane, so nakedly violent and demeaning? Did they really think it was necessary? Did they not understand how degrading it was? It will be hard to understand how so many humans thought the state was inevitable, tolerable and even good. As sure as slavery became a hated relic, so can the state.” Isaac Morehouse

“It is good to rub and polish our brain against that of others.” Michel de Montaigne

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“The aim of life can only be to increase the sum of freedom and responsibility to be found in every one in the world.” Albert Camus

PERSONAL NOTE ON ERIC HOFFER

I consider Eric Hoffer perhaps my first intellectual “godfather”. He and I are both autodidacts. Although Eric only had to endure 3 years of public educational prison, somehow I made it through the Freshman year at Western Michigan University to find it too was an educational prison. SoI abandoned the Halls of Lower Learning for the Open Road of Higher Yearning, driving around America for several years guided by the 1960s TV series “Route 66”, until I escaped to Canada in 1967 with the FBI on my tail wanting to throw me in jail for refusing to invade Vietnam to defend America.

I started reading Eric in the early 1970s and immediately identified with his individualistic, vagabond open road life of itinerant manual labor jobs, constant random reading of books, love of women (between jobs, Eric always took a room between “books and brothel”), and aphoristic writing style. We both did rather tough jobs like logging (for me), panning for gold (Eric), and working on the docks (for us both).

In 1993 on my way back to Australia to marry my Other Half, Katharine, I stopped in San Francisco for a week and interviewed persons still alive. I talked with his old frind Selden Osborne although I could not get to Lili his titular wife—a long, still undercover, complexly touching, story--for material to write his biography or a play on his life.

Eric, although an unabashed Statist and defender of the Vietnam war I was thrown in jail for not attending, was/is a good and welcomed part of my mind for his other intellectual individualistic vectors.

RIP, Eric, I carry the best of you—as the selected quotes above—on to others.

Eric Hoffer, Wikipedia

“Eric Hoffer (July 25, 1902 – May 21, 1983) was an American moral and social philosopher. He was the author of ten books and was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in February 1983. His first book, The True Believer (1951), was widely recognized as a classic, receiving critical acclaim from both scholars and laymen, although Hoffer believed that The Ordeal of Change (1963) was his finest work. The Eric Hoffer Book Award is an international literary prize established in his honor. The University of California, Berkeley awards an annual literary prize named jointly for Hoffer.”

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Eric_Hoffer

Eric Hoffer: The True Believer and The Nature of Mass Movements. Academy of Ideas, Jan 2, 2014. Video. 9:44

Transcript below

1951 Hoffer The True Believer FREE DOWNLOAD

https://dn721608.ca.archive.org/0/items/the-true-believer-eric-hoffer_202406/The%20True%20Believer%20%28Eric%20Hoffer%29.pdf

Hoffer and the True Believers Kirk Center, Pedro Blas Gonzalez, Apr 30, 2018

“The American philosopher Eric Hoffer (1902–1983) is a rare thinker. Hoffer is a philosopher in the classic sense of the word—he sought life-affirming answers to vital concerns. Rhetoric, radical skepticism, intellectual posturing, and calisthenics, Hoffer asserted, defeat the essence of philosophical reflection. This is the case because philosophy is a vital activity that acts as a tool that props man up to purpose, meaning, and truth. There is much of the stoic in Hoffer, a man known as the “Longshoreman Philosopher.” His work embodies that indispensable quality that informs the thought of all great thinkers: acumen for natural psychology that is guided by observation and perspicuity. Eric Hoffer’s The True Believer is one of several insightful and important works that trace the trajectory of radical ideology of true believers in the bloody twentieth century. The book is an uncommon psychological and moral exposition of the Marxist/Soviet-inspired new man, which was touted by Western intellectuals as the future of Western democracies. What makes Hoffer’s thought unique is that he did not consider himself an intellectual. Instead, he was an autodidact who was a voracious reader and tireless scholar. A few introductory comments about The True Believer in relation to other seminal works of the same orientation seem appropriate.” https://kirkcenter.org/essays/hoffer-and-the-true-believers/

Key Lessons from The True Believer by Eric Hoffer | Book Review BookLab by Bjorn, April 1, 2022. Video 6:01

The Longshoreman Philosopher Hoover Digest, Tom Bethell, Jan 30, 2003

“Eric Hoffer’s papers in the Hoover Archives run to many thousands of pages and include journals that have never been published. Hoover media fellow Tom Bethell examines the trove. In 2000 the Hoover Institution Archives acquired the papers of the American public philosopher Eric Hoffer. The papers fill 75 linear feet of shelf space and contain extensive draft writings and journals by Hoffer, many of them unpublished. They are now open for research. Often known as the longshoreman philosopher, Hoffer worked on the San Francisco waterfront and gained national prominence with his first book, The True Believer: Thoughts on the Nature of Mass Movements, published in 1951. It was praised by public figures ranging from Arthur Schlesinger Jr. to Bertrand Russell. Following the events of September 11, some commentators have pointed out that Hoffer’s analysis of “the true believer,” although written with the followers of Hitler and Stalin in mind, was also applicable to Islamic fundamentalists. The book has since been reprinted. After The True Believer, Hoffer published eight more books. He died in May 1983. https://www.hoover.org/research/longshoreman-philosopher

Eric Hoffer - Tyranny of the Intellectuals LibertyPen, Jun 30, 2015. Video 4:33

“In 1967, government left a small footprint on the lives of individuals. In an interview from that year by CBS’s Eric Sevareid, longshoreman philosopher Eric Hoffer praises how America is country for the common man and warned about the corruptibility of the all-knowing intellectuals who seek to become puppet-masters”

Eric Hoffer : The Crowded Life. Jeannewolfshollywood, Feb 23, 2022.Video 10:32

Full documentary now available for free on Tubi, Eric Hoffer is gone but not forgotten. He’s being quoted around the world as new generations discover his best-selling first book the True Believer. In fact, the longshoreman-philosopher who died in 1983 seems more alive than ever. Interviewed by Jeanne Wolf, in The Crowded Life, Hoffer interweaves his compelling and often humorous perspective on the past and future of America with his amazing life story in which he conquered childhood blindness and found a way out of poverty through self-education. The bottom line is, whether you agree with Eric, you’ll never forget him. What he says rings just as true today as it did when he wrote the The True Believer.

Eric Hoffer : The Crowded Life FULL MOVIE 1:28:05

https://tubitv.com/movies/650586/eric-hoffer-the-crowded-life

James Day interviews Eric Hoffer 1, The Ordeal of Change (1963) TruthViews, Sept 29, 2020. 11 Videos

Eric Hoffer, philosopher and longshoreman is interviewed by James Day, general manager of KQED in San Francisco. In the first series of six episodes, the conversations are based on Hoffer’s book, “The Ordeal of Change” published in March 1963.

The Devil And The Dragon. (BEST COLLECTION)

“Where men live in awe of nature and see it as inexorably and inscrutable fate, nature is personified not in a devil but in a dragon. The dragon is a man masquerading as a beast. Outside the Occident, where nature has the upper hand, the dragon is still supreme, but the Occident proper is the domain of the devil. Once man lost his awe of nature and saw it as his task to ‘subdue the earth’, the devil comes and takes the place of the dragon. The devil personifies not the nature that is around us but the nature that is within us—the infinitely ferocious and cunning prehuman creature that is sealed in the subconscious cellars of the psyche. The devil is a beast masquerading as a man. We of the present are vividly aware that the slaying of the dragon is the opening act in a protracted, desperate contest with the devil. The triumphs of the scientist and the technologist are setting the stage for the psychiatrist and policeman. We also know that we can cope with the devil only by using the tension between that which is most human and nonhuman in us to stretch souls in creative effort.” Eric Hoffer, from The Devil and the Dragon https://www.amazon.com/Between-Devil-Dragon-Essays-Aphorisms/dp/0060149841

True Believers and the Last Slavery of Statism: Taking the NAP to Awaken from the Nightmare of Child Abuse and Authorizing the Autonomous Self By Jack Carney & NotebookLM AI

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Chapter 1: The Dangerous Superstition: Statism, Slavery, and the Power of Mental Constructs

1.1. The Mindset of Subjugation

The State is a dangerous, inhumane, and highly inefficient fiction whose power rests entirely on the collective, conditioned belief in its necessity and inevitability (1). In the architecture of human action, ideas precede and are necessary for all physical manifestations (1). For any system of subjugation to exist, the individual actor must first harbor the idea of subjugation and believe that acting upon it is preferable to ignoring, resisting, or condemning it (1). Unlike inescapable physical realities such as scarcity or natural death, which assert their power regardless of human consent, coercive human institutions like chattel slavery and the State are strictly mental constructs (1). They are dangerous superstitions that possess no independent existence in nature; their physical reality is carved out of the willingness of the human mind to imagine them, submit to them, and condone the subjugation of one human being by another (1).

Yet, because the human infant is born into a power-based culture, its early conditioning forces a catastrophic choice between love and power (8). When the child learns that parental approval and care are contingent upon submission to parental power, it betrays its own autonomous self and learns to equate obedience with safety (8). This early surrender of autonomy is repressed from consciousness because living with the awareness of such self-betrayal is too painful to bear (4, 8). The child accepts the parents’ evaluation of them without reservation, internalizing parental expectations and learning to hate everything in themselves that could bring them into conflict with those expectations (4). Out of this self-hatred grows a readiness for ever more submission, setting a vicious circle in motion where submission and self-contempt reinforce one another (4). Fear of our own autonomous emotions, needs, and the vitality they produce becomes the unconscious focal point of adult life (4, 8).

To escape this unwanted, blemish-ridden self, we find that self-sacrifice is infinitely easier than self-realization (7, 9). The urge to escape our real self is also an urge to escape the rational and the obvious (9). The refusal to see ourselves as we are develops a distaste for facts and cold logic (9). There is no hope for the frustrated in the actual and the possible; salvation can come to them only from the miraculous, which seeps through a crack in the iron wall of inexorable reality (9). They ask to be deceived (9). The substitute for self-confidence is faith; the substitute for self-esteem is pride; and the substitute for individual balance is fusion with others into a compact group (7, 9). The short-lived self, teetering on the edge of irrevocable extinction, is the only thing that can ever really matter (9).

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Thus, the renunciation of the self is felt as a liberation and salvation, driving the self-estranged individual to seek out the collective whole of the State to escape their own inner emptiness (7, 8, 9).

1.2. The Mirage of “Humane Reform”

For centuries, the prevailing wisdom, even among those who recognized the moral repugnance of chattel slavery, was that the institution was an unavoidable, permanent aspect of human nature (1). Reformers did not seek the total abolition of slavery; instead, they argued that the only practical path was to work for a more “humane” version of the institution, setting up rules and mores designed to limit its most violent and nastiest outcomes (1). They attempted to teach masters how to be good to their slaves, believing that the institution itself was as inevitable as scarcity and death (1). This historical blind spot perfectly mirrors the modern, pathologically adjusted “realist” who defends the inevitability of the State (1, 4). Modern political reformers utilize their highly developed intellects to design “better” laws, “better” regulatory codes, and “better” politicians, completely oblivious to the fact that they are merely attempting to engineer a more humane version of voluntary servitude (1, 4).

Under the sway of a cultural ideology that equates obedience with responsibility, these reformers mistake their compliance for moral goodness (4). They are trapped in a profound social trance, unable to see that what they call “realism” is actually a clinical sickness—the pathology of adjustment resulting from the surrender of the self (4). By clinging to a rigid, abstract demand for State- enforced “order,” they are physically escaping their own deep-seated feelings of helplessness, anxiety, and inner chaos (4). This flight from the self necessitates the suppression of their own empathic reactions, converting their desire for order into a force of systemic violence and destruction (4, 8). Just as ancient slaveowners clung to the uneconomical and wasteful system of slavery to restage the physical and emotional tortures of their own youth (2), modern statists defend the coercive machinery of the State to satisfy their own unhealed, subcortical anxieties (4, 8). They seek relief from their inner doubts by submitting to authority, using obedience as an excuse to avoid taking responsibility for themselves (4).

1.3. Shift of Focus from Persons to Paradigms

True human liberation can never be achieved by electing different political leaders, removing old laws, or reforming existing policies (1). Humans naturally want to solve problems in the most immediate and direct way possible, first focusing their frustrations on the wrong political leaders, then generalizing to political parties, then to specific laws, and finally to government agencies (1). But this gradual progression stops short of the real root of the problem, which is not any particular political party or bureau, but the basic, taken-for-granted idea that government is necessary (1). This belief in its necessity is what gives rise to the

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State, which by definition is full of bad incentives that attract and nurture pathological personalities who thrive on domination (1).

The State is a barbarous relic of human superstition that can be left in the ash heap of history once the idea of its necessity is shattered (1). To accomplish this, the building of a free society must not wait for the State to be reformed or limited (1). Instead, we must adopt a strategy of subterfuge, toppling existing coercive monopolies not by direct, violent attack, but by creating superior, voluntary solutions that compete with those offered by the State (1). This requires each of us to first free ourselves from our own internal submissiveness, reclaiming our autonomy and refusing to respect or enforce State-made laws (1, 8). When the State is ignored, its power over our lives withers, rendering its politicians and legislation completely irrelevant (1). Only by reclaiming our own aliveness, ejecting the internalized image of the oppressor, and accepting the vulnerability of being ourselves can we step out of the nursery of voluntary servitude and achieve true individual sovereignty (1, 8).

Chapter 2: The House of Horrors: Lloyd deMause on the Psychogenic Origins of Violence

2.1. The Nightmare of Childhood

The history of childhood is a nightmare from which we have only recently begun to awaken (2, 3, 5). The further back in history one goes, the lower the level of child care, and the more likely children are to be killed, abandoned, beaten, terrorized, and sexually abused (2, 5). Childrearing evolution is an independent cause of historical change, creating new kinds of personalities—new psychoclasses—that then project earlier childhood traumas onto the historical stage (2, 5). Traditional historical analyses look at social progress in terms of technology, complexity, or political structures, but the psychogenic theory of history demonstrates that every major social, political, and technological revolution has been preceded by a childrearing revolution (2). What held back economic development for so many millennia was that early civilizations were so abusively brought up that they spent most of their energies chasing “ghosts from the nursery”—religious, political and economic domination group-fantasies— rather than joining in together to solve the real tasks of life (2). This systematic, institutionalized abuse is not an accidental byproduct of historical events, nor is it a minor footnote in the story of human progress; rather, the historical progress of humanity depends directly on the slow, painful process of parents working through their own early anxieties and gradually refraining from abusing their children (2, 5).

For thousands of years, childhood was characterized by absolute, terrifying vulnerability, where adults did not view children as unique individuals with their own developmental needs (2, 3). In the earliest infanticidal and abandoning modes of childrearing, the child was experienced as being unified with the mother, and control was achieved more by body language and physical force

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than by any form of emotional empathy (3). This lack of empathy is a direct result of early maternal rejection and severe physical abuse, which leaves a lifelong deficit in the child’s capacity for emotional regulation (5). Because these terrifying memories are stored in separate, non-verbal areas of the mind, they remain unavailable to conscious, rational modification (2, 5). Consequently, the traumatized adult is driven by an overwhelming repetition compulsion to restage their early tragedies on the historical stage, using collective institutions as a grand theater designed to act out the physical and emotional tortures of their own nurseries (2, 5, 6).

2.2. The Waste of Unfree Labor

To understand why humanity has spent millennia maintaining highly unproductive, violent, and inefficient systems of control, we must look at the economic absurdity of slavery through a psychohistorical lens (2). Slavery was one of the most wasteful, uneconomical systems ever invented, since denying autonomy to one’s fellow workers simply wasted both the slaves’ and the owners’ productivity and inventiveness (2). Running the world like a prison, with one half occupied with guarding the other half, has always been extremely unproductive, a reality long acknowledged by economists (2). Yet, ancient civilizations clung to this highly inefficient system not for rational economic gain, but to satisfy a compulsive, unconscious need to restage the physical and emotional tortures of their own childhoods (2). Slaves were kept as expressions of their owners’ status and prestige, even when they could barely manage to pick grapes because of their shackles (2). Owning slaves was incredibly dangerous and costly to families, yet everyone still wanted them so they could be used to restage the routine kickings, punchings, and parental rages of their own youth (2).

Galen remarked how common it was for slaves to be punched with the fists, to be kicked, to have their eyes put out, and how his own mother had had the habit of biting her maidservants (2). Specialized equipment for torturing slaves was widespread, including special whips and racks for beatings, special knives for facial mutilation and castration, and metal plates and flaming torches for burnings (2). There was even a torture and execution service operated by a company of undertakers offering flogging and crucifixion at flat rates to users (2). This corporate theater of sadomasochistic violence represents the nursery scaled up, demonstrating that the physical State is a macro-social projection of early submission to parental power (1, 2). Modern statists defend the coercive machinery of the State for the same reason: they are trapped in a profound social trance, unable to see that what they call “realism” is actually a clinical sickness— the pathology of adjustment resulting from the surrender of the self (4). Their longing for political order is a desperate, defensive maneuver that necessarily results in the perpetuation of systemic violence and the destruction of human empathy (4, 8).

2.3. The Repetition Compulsion

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Every abandonment, every betrayal, and every hateful act toward children returns tenfold a few decades later upon the historical stage (2). Relational attachment trauma and severe physical abuse physically sculpt the developing brain, leaving an enduring pattern of destructive, defensive rage imprinted into an immature, inefficient neural system (5). These traumatic experiences cause a permanent imbalance in stress hormones, leaving the child with lower serotonin levels and hyperactive noradrenaline, which biologically changes them from victims to victimizers (2, 5, 6). Because these terrifying memories are stored in dissociated right-hemisphere neural networks, they are unavailable to conscious, rational modification (5, 6). Dissociation is clinically defined as a loss of the usual interrelationships between various groups of mental processes with resultant almost independent function of the one group that has been separated from the rest (2).

Rather than living their lives wholly in their private selves, traumatized adults choose to live partly in their social alters, where the ghosts of their past are disguised as social roles in the present (2, 6). Through these social alters, the population organizes elaborate group-fantasies that act as a grand, collective theater designed to restage the physical and emotional tortures of their own nurseries (2, 6). The True Believer finds relief not in freedom, but in absolute, blind obedience and a unified collective block that silences their inner doubts (7, 9). For these individuals, self-sacrifice is infinitely easier than self-realization (9). The urge to escape their real self is also an urge to escape the rational and the obvious (9). This refusal to see themselves as they are develops a distaste for facts and cold logic (9).

Because there is no hope for the frustrated in the actual and the possible, salvation can come to them only from the miraculous, which seeps through a crack in the iron wall of inexorable reality (9). They ask to be deceived (9). The substitute for self-confidence is faith; the substitute for self-esteem is pride; and the substitute for individual balance is fusion with others into a compact group (7, 9). The short-lived self, teetering on the edge of irrevocable extinction, is the only thing that can ever really matter to them (9). Thus, the renunciation of the self is felt as a liberation and salvation, driving the self-estranged individual to seek out the collective whole of the State to escape their own inner emptiness (7, 8, 9).

Chapter 3: The Betrayal of the Self: Arno Gruen on the Psychopathology of Submission

3.1. The Catastrophic Choice

Love or power are the opposing poles of a choice every child is compelled to make, very early in its life, in a drama that sets it irrevocably on its path through life (8). This formative experience is fundamental to our development, shaping what distorts the human soul into pathology (8). What happens to an infant when it learns that the love it craves from its parents is available only at the price of

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submission to their will (8)? In paying this price, the infant renounces its true, autonomous self and instead embarks on a search for power with which to manipulate the world around it (8).

To understand this catastrophic choice, we must define autonomy as that state of integration in which we live in full harmony with our own authentic feelings and needs (4, 8). Autonomy is a natural state of being experienced in early childhood when the infant is loved unconditionally and without the need to earn this love by the self-sacrifice of submission (8). This natural state of integration allows the child to remain vulnerable to feelings of self-doubt, helplessness, pain, and rage (8). When this closeness is denied, however, the child’s natural need to be loved for themselves—for their own emotions, joy, and delight in life—is completely shattered (8). To preserve the life-supporting bond, the infant is forced to choose submission, actively collaborating in its own betrayal (4, 8).

First, children accept their parents’ evaluation of them without reservation, meaning that introjection is a process of collaboration through submission (4). Second, this means that children begin to hate everything in themselves that could bring them into conflict with parental expectations (4). And third, out of this self-hatred grows a readiness for ever more submission, setting a vicious circle in motion where submission and self-contempt reinforce one another (4). Under the weight of this self-contempt, the individual grows up harboring a blemished, spoiled self that they cannot tolerate (7). To escape this unwanted self, the individual discovers that self-sacrifice is infinitely easier than self-realization (9). The urge to escape our real self is also an urge to escape the rational and the obvious, driving us to barter our autonomous existence for the relief of blind obedience (7, 9).

3.2. The Substitution of Power for Love

Once the choice of submission is made, the child renounces its true, autonomous self and instead embarks on a search for power with which to manipulate the world around it—a quest that will henceforth rule its life (8). This striving for power masks the child’s inner emptiness and dulls its capacity for empathy (8). The lesson of our childhood is that power, initially experienced at the hands of our parents, promises an escape from the helplessness we despise (8). Power becomes the exemplary means of rescuing ourselves from feelings of inadequacy, allowing us to build an outer-directed self that mirrors the ideology of domination (8).

Consequently, freedom takes on an entirely different, unexpressed significance: it means deliverance from, not harmony with, our own needs (8). In this way, the wish for freedom is perverted into a struggle for power, a struggle to gain mastery over things outside our rejected self (8). This externalization divorces us completely from our empathic capacities, making us unable to experience true intimacy (4, 8). Because we are terrified of the vulnerability we once feared, we substitute a search for power and admiration for the love we really want but

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cannot have (8). This search for power is highly addictive because it can never satisfy our deep, underlying emotional needs (8). As we run from ourselves, we run fastest and farthest, demonstrating the clinical fact that we can never have enough of that which we do not really want (7, 8).

Unable to face our inner emptiness, we seek alien victims rather than the real source of our rage (8). We feel invulnerable when we can victimize others, even torture them, without recognizing that it is our own helplessness that is being crushed (8). This destructiveness is easily camouflaged in the adult world under the guise of socially approved achievement and success (8). The weak and frustrated so eagerly throw themselves into grandiose undertakings to escape the responsibility for their failures (9). To hide their self-doubt, they seek a substitute for individual balance by fusing with others into a compact collective whole (7, 9). This path of power-seeking inevitably results in the destruction of life, as the self-estranged individual projects their self-hatred onto designated scapegoats (4, 8).

3.3. The Basic Lie of “Loving” Coercion

The psychological foundation of this submission is established through a defense mechanism known as the Basic Lie (4). The Basic Lie is established when an exploitive, manipulative, and domineering mother is defended as a good one (4). This defense occurs because the pain and distress caused by nonrecognition and false love are too great for the child to bear (4). To survive, children must devote themselves to justifying this false love, insisting that those who oppress and hurt them really have their own good at heart (4). This Lie protects the child from facing the parent’s hostility, but at the cost of self- betrayal and the complete surrender of their autonomous self (4, 8).

By accepting the Basic Lie, children repress their suffering and gradually forget how to listen to their inner voice (8). But the rage that is aroused because their autonomy has been destroyed does not vanish; it becomes a destructive drive in its own right and stimulates their desire for power (8). The need for revenge, perpetually fueled by self-hatred for one’s submission to the power and will of the parents, becomes the unacknowledged and unrecognized source and guiding motive of the individual’s emotive life (4). The eternal reproach of someone who has yielded to the will of another is “You haven’t done enough for me,” which is an expression of the fantasized counterpower inherent in every pact based on dominance and submission (4). This hidden power game prevents us from calling a spade a spade, forcing us deeper into the snares of submission and self-contempt (4).

This early conditioning sets the template for all adult relations with authority (4, 8). In running away from ourselves, we either fall on our neighbor’s shoulder or fly at his throat, seeking in mass movements a refuge from our blemished lives (7). All forms of dedication, devotion, loyalty, and self-surrender are in essence a desperate clinging to something which might give worth and meaning to our

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futile, spoiled lives (7). This is why the self-estranged masses so passionately embrace the “holy cause” of statism; it offers them a complete escape from individual responsibility and free choice (7). The State survives as the “Last Slavery” because individuals, trapped in the Basic Lie, continue to value the security of the cage over the challenge of self-determination (1, 4).

Chapter 4: The True Believer: Eric Hoffer on the Appeal of Holy Causes and the Escape from the Self

4.1. The Escape from the Spoiled Self

The psychological genesis of the fanatic is rooted in a deep-seated, desperate flight from a self that is perceived as fundamentally flawed, sterile, and ruined (7). In our early childhoods, when our core striving for autonomy is blocked and met with parental rejection, we are forced to make a catastrophic choice between love and power, surrendering our true self to please our socializers (8). This active collaboration in our own betrayal breeds an intense, unacknowledged self- contempt that is too painful to remain in conscious awareness (4, 8). As we grow into adulthood, we find ourselves harboring what is felt as a spoiled, blemished, and worthless inner existence (7, 9). To escape this unwanted self, we discover that self-sacrifice is infinitely easier than self-realization, since the latter requires an autonomous responsibility that we have been conditioned to fear (8, 9). The urge to escape our real self is also an urge to escape the rational and the obvious (9). The refusal to see ourselves as we are develops a distaste for facts and cold logic (9).

Because there is no hope for the frustrated in the actual and the possible, salvation can come to them only from the miraculous, which seeps through a crack in the iron wall of inexorable reality (9). They ask to be deceived (9). The substitute for self-confidence is faith; the substitute for self-esteem is pride; and the substitute for individual balance is fusion with others into a compact group (7, 9). The short-lived self, teetering on the edge of irrevocable extinction, is the only thing that can ever really matter (9). Thus, the renunciation of the self is felt as a liberation and salvation (9). For the frustrated, all forms of dedication, devotion, loyalty, and self-surrender are in essence a desperate clinging to something which might give worth and meaning to our futile, spoiled lives (7). Because the present is irremediably spoiled for them, they spurn the things that are and instead fix their eyes and hearts on things to come, seeking a glorious future or a restored past to make their current misery bearable (7, 9).

4.2. The Craving for Communion and Submission

A rising mass movement attracts and holds a following not by its doctrine and promises, but by the refuge it offers from the anxieties, barrenness, and meaninglessness of an individual existence (7). The frustrated do not join these movements to advance their self-interest; rather, they seek a complete and absolute self-renunciation that can dissolve their unwanted individuality into a

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compact collective whole (7, 9). For those who see their lives as spoiled and wasted, the prospect of a free-for-all individual career is an intolerable burden, because freedom of choice places the whole blame of failure on the shoulders of the individual (7). They crave equality and fraternity far more than they do freedom, and if they clamor for freedom, it is but freedom to establish equality and uniformity (7). Their passion for equality is a passion for anonymity, a desire to be but a single thread of the many which make up a collective tunic so that no one can point them out, measure them against others, and expose their inferiority (7).

This craving for anonymity and submission is why the true believer finds relief not in individual liberty, but in absolute, blind obedience and a unified collective block that silences their inner doubts (7). Obedience is considered by all mass movements to be the highest of virtues, and “not to reason why” is extolled as the mark of a strong and generous spirit (7). By surrendering their individual will, judgment, and responsibility to an all-powerful leader or a holy cause, they escape the terrifying wilderness of their own empty selves (7, 8). This total surrender of a distinct self is a prerequisite for the attainment of both unity and self-sacrifice (7). The true believer, no matter how rowdy and violent his acts may appear on the historical stage, is at his core an obedient and submissive person who finds comfort in the unimpassioned mechanism of drill, collective pageantry, and absolute dogma (7). They follow a leader less because of their faith that he is leading them to a promised land than because of their immediate, somatic feeling that he is leading them away from their unwanted selves (7).

4.3. The Role of the Holy Cause

To the frustrated mind, the specific intellectual content of the holy cause is of secondary importance; what matters is the psychological function of total dedication and communion with a congregation (7). When we are ripe for a mass movement, we are usually ripe for any effective movement, and not solely for one with a particular doctrine or program (7). All mass movements are competitive and interchangeable, drawing their adherents from the same types of humanity and easily transforming from religious movements into social revolutions or militant nationalisms (7). The strength of a mass movement is directly proportional to the strength of the devil it defines, because while we do not usually look for allies when we love, we always look for allies when we hate (7). Ardent hatred is the most accessible and comprehensive of all unifying agents, pulling and whirling the individual away from his own self and freeing him of all personal jealousy and self-seeking (7, 9).

The State operates as the ultimate, secularized mass movement for the frustrated, turning political and economic tasks into holy crusades that demand the sacrifice of the individual for the “greater good” (1, 7). This sanctified collective whole allows “good people” to participate in systemic violence, using the State as a massive “poison container” into which they can dump their disowned feelings of guilt, anger, and self-hatred (2, 5, 6). Through this shared

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social trance, the population finds the “right to dishonor,” gaining the freedom to lie, bully, and destroy under the cover of a noble cause (4, 7). The State survives as the Last Slavery because it feeds the chronic immaturity of adults who have betrayed their own autonomy and still seek an external parent-substitute to protect them from the terrors of self-determination (1, 8). Genuine liberation only begins when we reject the holy cause of the State, reclaim our individual self- ownership, and realize that no human being has the right to coerce another, no matter how magnificent the collective illusion may appear (1).

Chapter 5: The Social Alter and the Pathology of Normalcy: Splitting the Mind to Exclude Empathy

5.1. Realism as Sickness

Our power-based culture equates successful social adjustment with the taming of vital, autonomous instincts, producing a clinical sickness that masks itself as mental health (4). This pathology of adjustment forces the developing child to cut themselves off from their inner world of feeling to conform exclusively to the “reality” of power imposed from the outside (4, 8). In this state of the insanity of normality, the individual develops a false, image-oriented self that is attuned solely to behavior and feelings pleasing to their socializers (4). Because they have surrendered their autonomy to survive parental coercion, their own authentic feelings of vulnerability, pain, and joy become a source of intense guilt and fear (4, 8). To escape this inner emptiness, the pathologically adjusted adult must attack life around them, as only this externalized striving for power and control can simulate a sense of aliveness (4). Consequently, they rely on abstract concepts and logical maneuvers to divide human nature into neat compartments, completely separating their actions from their underlying motivations (4, 8). This “realism” is actually a profound sickness, enabling individuals to calmly plan and execute systemic violence in the name of love, law, and order (4). The most horrific atrocities are thus perpetrated not by obvious madmen, but by the “nicest” and most respected members of our communities who have decisively divorced themselves from their own hearts (4).

Indeed, the obsession with technical and organizational success in our society routinely takes precedence over any genuine concern for human safety (4). This is illustrated by top-level decision makers, such as those in the space program responsible for the Challenger disaster, who prioritize success within an abstract, preprogrammed reality while remaining completely unfeeling toward the lives of their fellow human beings (4). When our relationship to reality is used as a weapon to maintain an illusion of order, our capacity for empathy is utterly destroyed (4, 8). We seek alien victims rather than confronting the real source of our rage, which is the early self-betrayal we committed to placate our domineering parents (4, 8). The more we express this projected rage on the social stage, the more intense and destructive it becomes (8). Because we cannot face our own early helplessness, we throw ourselves into grandiose undertakings like statism and war to escape our inner emptiness (4, 8). We feel

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invulnerable when we can victimize and torture others, using the coercive machinery of the State to crush the very helplessness we despise in ourselves (4, 8). The State survives because this calloused, stimulus-bound population demands a shared, collective illusion to protect them from self-doubt and the terrifying responsibility of self-ownership (1, 8).

5.2. Social Alters and the Split Mind

To escape the intolerable pain of early neglect and physical abuse, the human mind utilizes dissociation, establishing separate centers of experience external to the core self during hypnotic-like states in childhood (2, 5, 6). As these traumatized children grow up, these dissociated parts of their psyche are organized into persecutory social scenarios called social alters (2, 6). Social alters are organized neural modules providing emotional suitcases into which we stuff our most traumatic split-off fears and feelings, containing our continuing lives as traumatized children, abuser apologists, inner persecutors, and heroic avengers (6). Except for a few psychopaths and psychotics, most individuals keep these social alters in the closet with the door locked, seemingly away from their daily lives (2, 6). However, they lend the keys to political leaders and group delegates whom they depend upon to act out these split-off traumas so they can deny personal ownership of the resulting violence (2, 6). Periodically, when the group’s despair becomes too great and the social alters seem too distant, these suitcases explode, releasing their fearsome contents upon everyday life in the form of wars, revolutions, and systemic state coercion (2, 6).

This radical splitting of the psyche allows “ordinary” citizens and enforcers to switch between their central personal selves and their social alters with breathtaking speed, without anyone else even noticing (2, 6). In this state of the social trance, enforcers can show appropriate social images and protect their families with one part of their mind, while calmly planning mass murder or executing child welfare cuts with the other (2, 4, 6). This is illustrated by historical figures like Albert Speer or Hans Frank, who displayed a meticulous, professional competence and “appropriate” social behavior while executing mass destruction as dissociated social alters (4). It is also visible in modern politicians like Newt Gingrich, who stood on the floor of Congress in his angry, detached social alter— the needy, abandoned baby crying out for attention—and spoke for hours on the necessity of cutting off food and shelter for poor children, before instantly switching back to his friendly main personality to advocate giving laptop computers to those same ghetto kids (6). The media and the public collude to deny this madness, maintaining a wall of denial that allows these fragmented actors to operate without being held accountable (6). In this trancelike state, the enforcers are thoroughly dissociated, completely cut off from the homicidal and genocidal implications of their bureaucratic routines (2, 4, 6).

5.3. The Reinterpretation of Milgram

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This clinical reality of the split mind provides the exact key to reinterpreting Stanley Milgram’s famous obedience experiments, which are traditionally and falsely claimed to prove a simple human instinct for submission (4, 5). When Milgram’s subjects pressed the levers to administer increasingly painful and dangerous electrical shocks to helpless victims, they were not merely obeying abstract authority (4, 5). Rather, they were actively using the social trance of the “university experiment” to switch out of their empathic personal selves and into their dissociated social alters (4, 5, 8). By entering this agentic state, they merged with their internalized parental perpetrators, using the scientific setting as an excuse to escape individual responsibility and inflict pain on a helpless scapegoat (4, 8). The subjects did not lose their empathy entirely; instead, they relinquished their conscious empathy to placate the authority figure, even as their bodies reacted to the intense conflict with severe, visible psychosomatic symptoms such as sweating, trembling, and uncontrollable laughing fits (8).

Similarly, Philip Zimbardo’s Stanford prison experiment demonstrates that when individuals are assigned roles as guards or prisoners, they do not merely conform to external rules (5). Instead, they quickly activate their inner, dominating, and subservient alters—the “jailer” and “victim” modules embedded in their minds from their own abusive childrearing (2, 5). The guards quickly developed tyrannical, abusive, and sadistic strategies for controlling their prisoners, completely forgetting that they were participating in a scientific experiment (5). These experiments prove that the coercive structures of the State are not maintained by rational consent, but by a shared, hypnotic social trance where individuals can act out their unhealed childhood traumas with a light heart (2, 5, 6). When enforcers carry out brutal state laws, they are using the State as a massive, sanctified shelter to avoid the painful confrontation with their own self- betrayal (4, 8). True liberation requires us to break this social trance, reject the authority of the “university experiment” and the State, and reclaim the total responsibility for our own actions under the Non-Aggression Principle (1, 8).

Chapter 6: The Seven Phases of Going to War: Restaging the Nursery on the Global Stage

6.1. Growth Panic and the Fear of Freedom

Nations experience economic growth, progress, and social development with deep unconscious anxiety and fear of maternal abandonment (2, 5). The worse the childrearing in a society’s history, the more growth panic is triggered by current individuation and self-assertion (2). When a society’s institutions progress beyond its average childrearing mode, it experiences an intense, collective fear that things are getting out of control (2). This growth panic occurs because progress, success, and new challenges trigger memories of early maternal rejection and parental punishment (2, 5). To the self-estranged individual who survived childhood coercion by betraying their own autonomy, successful self-realization feels like a dangerous act of disobedience to the internalized image of their parents (4, 8). This inner conflict generates an

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unbearable abandonment depression, which the pathologically adjusted adult attempts to escape through a defensive search for stability and continuity (4, 8, 9). Rather than embracing the open future of freedom, the frustrated masses experience a profound fear of the future, which causes them to lean against and cling passionately to the present (7, 9).

Because they find no hope for themselves in the actual and the possible, they spurn the present and instead fix their eyes on a glorified past or a utopian future (7, 9). To reduce the anxieties of the nation’s growth panic, the earlier, more authoritarian classes launch intense purity crusades (2, 5). These crusades demand that new sexual, political, and social freedoms be ended to turn back the clock to more controlled social arrangements (2, 5). In the economic sphere, this growth panic is countered by manic overinvestment, speculative ventures, excess money supply growth, and soaring debt, which represent a desperate effort to get a temporary dopamine rush to ward off depression (2). However, like drug addiction, each manic surge leaves an emotional hangover that requires an even larger collective activity to overcome (2). The resulting tension continues to build until the group’s boundaries are felt to be cracking, forcing the population to search for a sacrificial solution to clear out their collective guilt and restore their lost potency (2, 5).

6.2. The Leader as a Poison Container

The central fantasy function of the leader of any group is to defend against repetitions of early trauma and abandonment (2). In the first year or so of leadership, the leader is portrayed as grandiose, phallic, and invincible, able to contain the unconscious anxieties of the nation (2). But as the collective growth panic fails to be contained by these manic projects, the leader’s deification begins to fail, and he is shown in political cartoons with actual cracks in him as he is seen as increasingly impotent (2). In this cracking phase, the leader is unconsciously designated as a poison container—a psychological receptacle into which the group can dump its disowned feelings of guilt, anger, and self- hatred, just as the infant once pumped its polluted blood into the placenta hoping for it to be cleansed (2, 5). If the leader appears unable to handle these emotions, or if he is seen as too weak to organize a collective defense, the nation experiences a terrifying sense of maternal abandonment (2, 5).

This abandonment panic drives the group to enter a shared, hypnotic social trance, launching a hypervigilant, paranoid search for an external enemy or a scapegoat to act out their traumas upon (2, 5, 6). To restore their sense of potency, the frustrated masses merge with a grandiose, aggressive leader who promises to save them from infantile helplessness and the terrors of self- determination (2, 5, 8). The leader personifies the certitude of the creed and the defiance and grandeur of power, articulating and justifying the resentment dammed up in the souls of the frustrated (7). The leader then splits the nation’s anxiety, projecting the “poison” part of the group’s self into the designated enemy leader, who agrees to engage in a mutual humiliation ritual (2, 5). By

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converting private self-hatred into a holy cause of national defense, the leader stages the world of make-believe that is indispensable for the realization of self- sacrifice and united action (7). The State survives because the self-estranged masses need this phallic leader to organize a collective illusion, allowing them to escape individual responsibility and find a temporary, hallucinated sense of aliveness in group conflict (7, 8).

6.3. The Seven Phases of Regression

Nations do not go to war for rational, utilitarian reasons; rather, they move toward war through a highly predictable, cyclical progression of seven psychohistorical phases (2, 5). The first phase is Freedom, characterized by rapid economic growth, technological innovation, and new social and political freedoms that eventually trigger an intolerable growth panic (2, 5). The second phase is Fear, in which the alarm centers of the brain are reactivated by memories of childhood punishment, producing a widespread dread of maternal abandonment (2, 5). The third phase is Fission, where the nation splits the motherland image, dividing the world into a clean, idealized in-group and a polluted, filthy out-group (2, 5). The fourth phase is Fusion, in which the population merges with the powerful, punishing, and castrating image of the Killer Motherland, entering a state of blind trust and submissive obedience to the leader (2, 5, 7).

The fifth phase is Fracture, characterized by the projection of the bad child alter—the weak, greedy, and dependent self—into a helpless, designated enemy scapegoat (2, 5, 6). In this phase, the group displays extreme aggression toward internal and external scapegoats, using them as poison containers to feel their memories of hunger and despair (5, 6). The sixth phase is Faked Provocation, in which the political leadership fabricates a pretext or lies about an unprovoked attack to make war appear unavoidable to a population already deep in a war trance (2, 5). The seventh and final phase is Fight, where the nation marches off to its sacrificial war ritual, fully switched into their violent, right-hemisphere alters (2, 5). The warriors gladly sacrifice their transitory, flesh-and-blood selves for the imaginary eternal self they build up in the eyes of their Motherland, marching joyfully into death to finally be loved, wrapped in the living flag, and buried in Her bosom forever (2, 5, 7). True liberation requires us to reject this sacrificial theater of statism, refuse to obey the commands of our dissociated alters, and take the Non-Aggression Principle as our absolute moral guide (1, 8).

Chapter 7: Awakening from the Nightmare: Peaceful Parenting as the Ultimate Abolition

7.1. Ejecting the Oppressor

Reclaiming our individual sovereignty requires an active confrontation with the deepest and most painful split in human consciousness (8). This confrontation demands that we examine the original, preverbal self-betrayal we committed in the nursery to adapt to adult power and buy a counterfeit version of parental love

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(4, 8). As Paulo Freire observed, the oppressed, having internalized the image of the oppressor, are fearful of freedom, because freedom would require them to eject this image and replace it with autonomy and responsibility (4). In our power- based culture, we escape the terrifying responsibility of realizing ourselves by running into the arms of any leader who offers us salvation through a shared, collective submission (7, 8). We are deeply afraid of having a self of our own, because our early conditioning has taught us to view our own vitality and zest for life as dangerous enemies that could trigger parental rejection and maternal abandonment (4, 8). Unconscious of the true source of our rage, we project our self-hatred onto designated scapegoats, using the coercive machinery of the State to act out our unhealed childhood submission under the guise of law and order (4, 8).

To dissolve this “Last Slavery” of statism, we must realize that the State survives solely as a macro-social theater to restage these unhealed nursery dramas (1, 2). Genuine change cannot be achieved by political reforms, legislative compromises, or electing better rulers, because all political action operates within the same power-based paradigm of dominance and submission (1, 4). Instead, we must reclaim our individual balance and eject the internalized oppressor, accepting our natural vulnerability and weakness rather than fleeing from them into fantasies of power and grandiosity (4, 8). True strength lies in our capacity to face our weaknesses, stop playing roles, and refuse to participate in the collective, hypnotic social trance of the State (4, 8). By taking the Non- Aggression Principle (NAP) as our absolute moral compass and refusing to utilize force or coercion in any human interaction, we break the intergenerational cycle of violence (1, 8). This individual, neurobiological awakening is the necessary prerequisite for any genuine social liberation, allowing us to step out of the social trance, discard our dissociated social alters, and live in full, self-authorized harmony with our own authentic feelings and needs (1, 8).

7.2. Nurturing the Autonomous Self via the Helping Mode

The evolutionary takeoff toward a peaceful, stateless society is ultimately determined by the amount of love, understanding, and freedom experienced by its children (2, 3). Lloyd deMause’s Helping Mode of childrearing represents the literal foundation of the Non-Aggression Principle (1, 3). In this sixth childrearing mode, parents completely abandon the coercive and manipulative methods of the past, refusing to hit, threaten, swaddle, or project their own anxieties into their offspring (2, 3, 4). The helping parent does not attempt to conquer the child’s will or train them to conform to adult goals; instead, they act as a supportive assistant, taking their cues from the child’s own developmental course and empowering them to reach their own goals (3). Both mother and father are equally involved in relating to and empathizing with the child, ensuring that the child is made to feel unconditionally loved, and that its personal integrity, physical space, and sexuality are treated as completely inviolate (3).

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This non-punitive, highly supportive environment allows the child’s natural capacity for empathy and self-regulation to develop fully, constructing a strong, integrated “exploring self” that does not perceive helplessness as a deadly threat (2, 4). By preventing damage to the developing brain from early traumatic experiences, this loving upbringing preserves the child’s natural empathy and protects them from developing the rigid, submissive, and power-obsessed personality structures that fuel mass movements (2, 5, 8). Highly individuated, helping-mode adults are naturally less driven by material success, possess no need for external parent-substitutes, and are completely immune to the appeals of charismatic demagogues and holy causes (2, 3, 7). They do not require a shared social trance or national “poison containers” to manage their anxieties because they have no “spoiled selves” from which to escape (2, 6, 7). They outgrow the need for nationalism, war, and the coercive monopolies of the State, naturally coordinating their affairs through horizontal, mutual cooperation and voluntary exchange (1, 2, 3).

7.3. Rendering the State Irrelevant

The State is a dangerous, inhumane superstition whose power rests entirely on the collective, conditioned belief in its necessity and inevitability (1). It is the basic, taken-for-granted idea that government is necessary that is the real root of our problems and the final basis for every bad thing the State has ever done (1). This idea is what gives rise to the State, which by definition is a coercive monopoly that subverts our natural rights, concentrates power among pathological personalities, and turns practical tasks into violent, costly bureaucracies (1, 4). Therefore, the fight for liberty must not focus on reforming, electing, or lobbying the State; rather, we must adopt a strategy of subterfuge, rendering the State completely irrelevant in our daily lives by creating superior, voluntary alternatives that compete with and demonstrate our preference over those offered by the State (1). This strategy convinces the world that noncoercive, voluntary institutions and solutions to social problems are preferable by showing them, making the formal removal of State institutions a foregone conclusion (1).

In reality, nearly all of the order, cooperation, and coordination we see around us is not the result of government mandates, rules, or regulations, but of the forces of spontaneous order that emerge in a voluntary society (1). Society voluntarily produces so much good that we do not need to use the blunt, coercive instrument of government to manage our affairs (1). As both Adam Smith and modern psychohistory reveal, the real wealth of nations lies not in its physical capital or technology, but in its children and the development of its psyches (5). By investing our time and love directly in our families, establishing community parenting centers, and learning to respect and enjoy our children, we heal the human brain at its source, saving trillions of dollars currently wasted on social violence, prisons, and wars (2, 5). When we stop building the nursery as a prison, we lay to rest the “ghosts from the nursery” and dismantle the psychological utility of the State (2). Reclaiming our individual self-ownership and living free,

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self-authorized lives is the ultimate abolition, allowing us to awaken from the violent nightmare of history and build a truly human world of peace and responsible freedom (1, 8). “”“

Master Reference List

1 Morehouse I. Better Off Free. Liberty.me; 2014.

2 deMause L. The Emotional Life of Nations. Karnac Books; 2002.

3 deMause L. The Evolution of Childrearing Modes. Empathic Parenting; 1992.

4 Gruen A. The Insanity of Normality: Realism as Sickness. Grove Weidenfeld; 1987.

5 deMause L. The Origins of War in Child Abuse. The Institute for Psychohistory; 2011.

6 deMause L. The Social Alter. The Institute for Psychohistory; 1995.

7 Hoffer E. The True Believer: Thoughts on the Nature of Mass Movements. Harper & Row; 1951.

8 Gruen A. The Betrayal of the Self: The Fear of Autonomy in Men and Women. Grove Press; 1988.

9 Hoffer E. Between the Devil and the Dragon: The Best Essays and Aphorisms of Eric Hoffer. Harper & Row; 1982.

ACADEMY OF IDEAS TRANSCRIPT

https://academyofideas.com/2014/01/the-nature-of-mass-movements-2/

Transcript autogenerated

00:00

In 1951 Eric Hoffer a philosopher from San Francisco published a book titled the true believer, in it he provided a fascinating analysis of mass movements which will be the topic of this lecture. The first half of the 20th century experienced a multitude of major mass movements from Nazism in Germany to the communist movements of China and Russia; however, recently the world has not been witnessed to mass movements of such monumental significance the Arab Spring which began in late 2010 is an example of a recent mass movement yet its size

00:33

and significance is dwarfed by the 20th century mass movements in Germany China and Russia the Occupy Wall Street movement may come to mind as a recent mass movement in the Western world but although it garnered some attention it soon flickered into oblivion without achieving any noteworthy change the late 20th and early 21st centuries especially in the Western world were largely immune to mass movements of much significance that being said at some point in the future the world will likely experience another major mass movement which will

01:05

change the course of history examining the work of Hoffer canvas grant us insight into one of the sculpting factors of civilization as well as into the nature of human beings mass movements can take many forms some are driven by religious ideas other by political social or nationalistic ideas Hoffer however believed that whatever their type all mass movements share certain common characteristics all mass movements he wrote generate in their adherents a readiness to die and a proclivity for United action all of them

01:37

irrespective of the doctrine they preached brief fanaticism enthusiasm fervent hope hatred and intolerance all of them are capable of releasing a powerful flow of activity in certain departments of life all of them demand blind faith and single-hearted allegiance central to hoppers work is his examination of the type of person most prone to take part in a mass movement the person Hoffer labelled the true believer the true believer is a person who joins the movement in its early and most active stages Hoffer to

02:09

find the true believer as the man of fanatical faith who is ready to sacrifice his life for a whole because in his analysis of the true believer Hoffa repeatedly emphasized that they are individuals characterized by a deep-seated frustration with life this frustration arises from a lack of purpose and meaning in life as well as feelings of rejection and loneliness according to Hoffer such individuals do not attribute their failures to their own shortcomings but instead blame all their inadequacies on the state of

02:40

society under the conviction that their lives would be fulfilled and joyous if only society were different the true believer goes to work with impassioned energy and attempts to transform the society they believe is the source of their misery Hoffer noted that this psychological tendency to view the state of society as responsible for one’s lot in life is not confined to the frustrated individual even those who live fulfilling lives will often see their success as contingent on the current state of society and not wholly

03:10

the result of one’s character and willpower there is in us a tendency to locate the shaping forces of our existence outside ourselves the difference is that those satisfied with their lot in life typically want to preserve the current state of society while those disappointed with their life will often favor the radical changed promised by a mass movement but not all who are disappointed with their lot in life will be attracted to mass movements in addition to disappointment there must be at least a flicker of hope that things

03:40

can be better Hoffer suggested that those born into abject poverty and who struggle each day just to survive lack the necessary hope of a better existence and thus do not believe that even a revolutionary mass movement could change their terrible lot in life instead of coming from the worst off in a society true believers usually come from a group Hoffer called the new poor it is usually those whose poverty is relatively recent the new poor Hoffer wrote who throb with the ferments of frustration the memory of better things is as fire in their

04:12

veins another common characteristic of the true believer is that they are usually people who lack creativity Hoffer pointed out that those who spend their days consumed in a state of creative flow be they painters writers scientists or artisans even if they are poor are very unlikely to be attracted to a mass movement rather creativity acts as an antidote to the frustrations that can arise from poverty instilling in the creative individual inner joy despite external hardships furthermore creative activity also staves off boredom or as

04:45

Hoffer put it there is perhaps no more reliable indicator of a society’s ripeness for a mass movement than the prevalence of unrelieved boredom in their earliest stages mass movements are more likely to find sympathizers and support among the board than among the exploited and oppressed to a deliberate foment ur of mass upheavals the report that people are bored stiff should be at least as encouraging as that they are suffering from intolerable economic or political abuses while the existence of true believers is a necessary

05:16

requirement for mass movements Hoffer believed that the intellectuals of a society also have an important role to play in their emergence the intellectuals must lay the groundwork of a mass movement so to speak and Hoffer identified four ways that they typically do this by discrediting prevailing creeds and institutions and detaching from them the allegiance of the people by indirectly creating a hunger for faith in the hearts of those who cannot live without it so that when the new faith is preached it finds an eager

05:46

response among the disillusioned masses by furnishing the doctrine in the slogans of the new faith by undermining the convictions of the better people those who can get along without faith so that when the new fanaticism makes its appearance they are without the capacity to resist it the role of the intellectuals is so important that it is only after they have done their work that the great leader can enter prey on the emotions of the disenchanted and shape them into the cohesive whole which is characteristic of all mass movements

06:16

once the stage is set rote Hoffer the presence of an outstanding leader is indispensable without him there will be no movement one of the main reasons why an out stay leader is indispensable for a mass movement is that the leader unifies potential true believers together into a crowd Hoffer pointed out that the most utilized and effective way to do this is to arouse hatred in the crowd by creating a common enemy whether real or fictional who the leader blames for all the failures and frustrations experienced by true believers this

06:48

hatred pulls the true believers together as nothing instills the feeling of brotherly love better than a common enemy hatred is the most accessible and comprehensive of all unifying agents it pulls in worlds the individual away from his own self makes him oblivious of his will and future frees him of his jealousies and self seeking he becomes an anonymous particle quivering with a craving to fuse and coalesce with his lake into one flaming mass mass movements can rise and spread without belief in a God but never without belief

07:20

in the devil interestingly Hoffer was adamant in his assertion that individuals join mass movements not for reasons of self advancement but for what he called self renown sment a mass movement particularly in its active revivalist phase appeals not to those intent on bolstering and advancing a cherished self but to those who crave to be rid of an unwanted self a mass movement attracts and holds a following not because it can satisfy the desire for self advancement but because it can satisfy the passion for self

07:52

renunciation those who crave self renunciation are those who cannot envision creating a better life for themselves hence what they desire is not freedom for to be free means that one is responsible for one’s life on the contrary Hoffer asserted that those who join mass movements desire to escape what they feel as the overwhelming burden of freedom they want freedom from the fearful burden of free choice Hoffa wrote freedom from the arduous responsibility of realizing their ineffectual selves and shouldering the

08:24

blame for the blemished product they do not want freedom of conscience but faith blind authoritarian faith it is not the wickedness of the old regime they rise against but it’s weakness not its suppression but its failure to hammer them together into one solid mighty Hall Vista desire and willingness to sacrifice virtually all of one’s freedoms and in many cases even one’s life to a cause provides the leaders of a mass movement with the capability of instituting a significant social change however with

08:55

such change there are always people who are made significantly worse off by the mass movement the question arises as to why those who are negatively affected by mass movements seldom fight to protect the state of affairs they favor with the same passion as those who fight for change and we will conclude this lecture with Hopper’s thought-provoking answer one of the rules that emerges from a consideration of the factors that promote self-sacrifice is that we are less ready to die for what we have or are than for what we wish to have and to

09:24

be it is a perplexing and unpleasant truth that when men already have something worth fighting for they do not feel like fighting people who live full worthwhile lives are not usually ready to die for their own interests nor for their country nor for a holy cause craving not having is the mother of a reckless giving of oneself

“It is good to rub and polish our brain against that of others.” Michel de Montaigne

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