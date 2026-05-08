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“If suffering is characterized by the loss of meaning, then recovery from suffering should involve the acquisition of meaning—that is, finding or constructing meaning. The search for meaning conforms to the four major needs for meaning [Purpose; Value & Justification; Efficacy; Self-Worth]. In a sense, one can say that suffering stimulates the needs for meaning. It is a kind of miracle that finding meaning actually does help people cope with suffering. Simply having some explanation for one’s woe makes it more bearable.” Roy F Baumeister from “Meanings of Life”.

FRIEDRICH NIETZSCHE: “HE WHO HAS A WHY TO LIVE CAN BEAR ALMOST ANY HOW.” MEANING. Bitesize Philosophy, July 5, 2023. 1m16s

The Philosophy of Responsible Freedom

SESSION 22--New Zealand time:

1. May 9 , 2026, Saturday, 9 PM—Jack and Martin for South Pacific and Asia

2. May 10, Sunday 9AM—Jack and John for North/South America and Europe/Africa

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“The aim of life can only be to increase the sum of freedom and responsibility to be found in every one in the world.” Albert Camus

ETYMOLOGY OF THE MEANING OF MEANING

meaning(n.)

c. 1300, meninge, “sense, that which is intended to be expressed,” also “act of remembering” (a sense now obsolete), verbal noun from mean (v.). The sense of “significance, import” is attested from 1680s.

mean(v.1)

“intend, have in mind;” Middle English mēnen, from Old English mænan “intend (to do something), plan; indicate (a certain object) or convey (a certain sense) when using a word,” from Proto-West Germanic *menjojanan (source also of Old Frisian mena “to signify,” Old Saxon menian “to intend, signify, make known,” Dutch menen, German meinen “think, suppose, be of the opinion”), from PIE *meino- “opinion, intent” (source also of Old Church Slavonic meniti “to think, have an opinion,” Old Irish mian “wish, desire,” Welsh mwyn “enjoyment”), perhaps (Watkins) from root *men- (1) “to think.”

mean(adj.1)

c. 1200, mēne, “shared by all, common, general,” a sense now obsolete, shortened from imene, from Old English gemæne “common, public, general, universal, shared by all,” from Proto-Germanic *ga-mainiz “possessed jointly” (source also of Old Frisian mene, Old Saxon gimeni, Middle Low German gemeine, Middle Dutch gemene, Dutch gemeen, German gemein, Gothic gamains “common”), from PIE *ko-moin-i- “held in common,” a compound adjective formed from collective prefix *ko- “together” (Proto-Germanic *ga-) + *moi-n-, suffixed form of PIE root *mei- (1) “to change; exchange.”

mean(adj.2)

“occupying a middle or intermediate place;” mid-14c., of persons, “of middle rank” (but this is possibly from, or mixed with, mean (adj.1)); from Anglo-French meines (plural), Old French meien, variant of moiien “mid-, medium, common, middle-class” (12c., Modern French moyen), from Late Latin medianus “of the middle,” from Latin medius “in the middle” (from PIE root *medhyo- “middle”).

communicate(v.)

1520s, “to impart (information, etc.); to give or transmit (a quality, feeling, etc.) to another,” from Latin communicatus, past participle of communicare “to share, communicate, impart, inform,” literally “to make common,” related to communis “common, public, general” (see common (adj.)).

The meaning “to share, transmit” (diseases, etc.) is attested from 1530s. The intransitive sense, in reference to rooms, etc., “to open into each other” is attested from 1731. Related: Communicated; communicating.

common(adj.)

c. 1300, “belonging to all, owned or used jointly, general, of a public nature or character,” from Old French comun “common, general, free, open, public” (9c., Modern French commun), from Latin communis “in common, public, shared by all or many; general, not specific; familiar, not pretentious.” This is from a reconstructed PIE compound *ko-moin-i- “held in common,” compound adjective formed from *ko- “together” + *moi-n-, suffixed form of root *mei- (1) “to change, go, move,” hence literally “shared by all.”

The second element of the compound also is the source of Latin munia “duties, public duties, functions,” those related to munia “office.” Perhaps reinforced in Old French by the Germanic form of PIE *ko-moin-i- (compare German gemein, Old English gemne “common, public, general, universal;” see mean (adj.)), which came to French via Frankish.

MONTY PYTHON - THE MEANING OF LIFE (OFFICIAL LYRIC VIDEO) Monty Python, March 1, 2016. 2m22s

THE MEANINGS OF LIFE: AN ESSAY BY ROY BAUMEISTER. Marty Nemko, July 26, 2021. 8m12s

02:26 “The locus of our third set of differences, meaningfulness, comes from contributing to other people whereas happiness comes from what they contribute to you helping others can actually detract from one’s own happiness but increase the sense of meaning.”

WHY YOU SHOULD STRIVE FOR A MEANINGFUL LIFE, NOT A HAPPY ONE. Academy of Ideas, Jan 12, 2019 9m44s

Transcript

https://academyofideas.com/2019/01/strive-for-meaningful-life-not-a-happy-one/

THE MEANING OF LIFE The School of Life, Apr 27, 2015 4m55s

The meaning of life isn’t impossible to define. It’s all about communication, understanding and service.

MEANING IN LIFE-VOLUME ONE—THE CREATION OF VALUE by Irving Singer, 2010

READ ON ARCHIVE BOOKS

https://archive.org/details/meaninginlifecre0000sing/page/32/mode/1up

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“The Creation of Value” by Irving Singer explores how meaning in life is not something to be discovered but rather created through our values and ideals. Singer emphasizes that our creative efforts and the pursuit of love are essential in shaping a meaningful existence. Overview of “The Creation of Value” Irving Singer’s “The Creation of Value” is the first volume in his trilogy on the meaning of life. The book argues that meaning is not something pre-existing to be discovered but is instead created through our values and ideals. Singer emphasizes the importance of creativity and love in shaping a meaningful life. Key Themes Creation of Meaning Meaning as Creation: Singer posits that meaning in life arises from our creative efforts. It is not a prior reality but something we actively construct. Values and Ideals: The book discusses how human values are shaped by our natural impulses and desires. These values are further enhanced by the ideals we strive to achieve. Role of Love Love as a Source of Meaning: Singer explores how love contributes to a meaningful life. He categorizes love into various forms, including romantic, social, and love for ideals. Integration of Love: The author suggests that a fulfilling life harmonizes love for people, ideals, and experiences, enriching our existence. Conclusion “The Creation of Value” provides a philosophical framework for understanding how individuals can cultivate meaning in their lives through creativity and love. Singer’s insights encourage readers to reflect on their values and the ideals they pursue, ultimately guiding them toward a more meaningful existence. Explore More What are the key themes in ‘The Creation of Value’ by Irving Singer? The key themes in ‘The Creation of Value’ by Irving Singer include the idea that meaning in life is created through the establishment of values and ideals, and that humans have natural impulses and desires that guide this process. The book emphasizes that a meaningful life is not discovered but created through purposeful efforts to satisfy these values. How does Irving Singer define the role of love in creating meaning in life? Irving Singer explores the role of love in creating meaning in life by emphasizing the pursuit of love as a fundamental aspect of human existence, which contributes to our understanding of value and fulfillment. His work suggests that love is not only a personal experience but also a significant factor in shaping our lives and relationships. What philosophical implications arise from Irving Singer’s ideas on values and ideals? Irving Singer’s ideas suggest that meaning in life is created through the establishment of values and ideals, which implies that individuals have the power to shape their own significance rather than discovering it externally. This perspective challenges traditional notions of inherent meaning and emphasizes the role of personal creativity and subjective experience in defining a meaningful existence.

MEANING IN LIFE TRILOGY (IRVING SINGER) The Mortal Atheist, Aug 31, 2022