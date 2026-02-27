Share

The Philosophy of Responsible Freedom

SESSION 12--New Zealand time:

1. February 28, 2026, Saturday, 9 PM—Jack and Martin for South Pacific and Asia

2. March 1, Sunday 9AM—Jack and John for North/South America and Europe/Africa

World Clock for various Cities/Countries https://tinyurl.com/bdef97z7

Time Converter to New Zealand time https://dateful.com/convert/new-zealand

MODERATED IN AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND (All Zoom Times in New Zealand Time)

Jack Carney is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/8245320024

Meeting ID: 824 532 0024

Passcode: 772388

Email Jack for more information: responsiblyfree@protonmail.com

“The aim of life can only be to increase the sum of freedom and responsibility to be found in every one in the world.” Albert Camus

Diogenes the Cynic c. 413/403 – c. 324/321 BC), also known as Diogenes of Sinope, was an ancient Greek philosopher during the period of Classical Greece, and one of the founders of Cynicism. Renowned for his ascetic lifestyle and radical critiques of social conventions, he became a legendary figure whose life and teachings have been recounted, often through anecdote, in both antiquity and modernity. Diogenes advocated for a return to nature, the renunciation of wealth, and introduced early ideas of cosmopolitanism by proclaiming himself a “citizen of the world”. Exile The exact date of Diogenes’s departure from Sinope is uncertain. It is also unclear whether he was banished or exiled, or if he fled out of fear of the consequences. Diogenes’s exile marked a turning point, and a moment of profound spiritual conversion. In his time, being separated from one’s homeland, and thus denied the honour of being buried with one’s ancestors, was seen as a tragic fate. Diogenes rejected this sentimental attachment, embracing exile as the ultimate detachment from worldly ties. Plutarch notes that the hardships of exile transformed him into a philosopher. Diogenes was also known to wander the marketplace by day with a lit lamp, saying “I am looking for a man”, that is to say “for a wise man” (sophos). https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Diogenes

Who was the most memorable man around during the Golden Age of Athens? Should we name “the artist” Plato or maybe even “the encyclopedia” Aristotle, no, It can be only one, the outlandish Diogenes of Sinope otherwise known by the moniker “Diogenes the Cynic”. Here is a man surrounded by the most notable names in western philosophical thought, but stands out none the less. Join me in understanding what made Diogenes stand out among the many giants that surrounded him.

In this video we talk about cynicism, a philosophy which emerged after Socrates, about how they valued life lived in accordance with nature, and what their virtues - self-sufficiency and freedom of speech - meant for them.

You’re Being MANIPULATED ! In this thought-provoking video, we delve into the tragic fate of society’s nonconformists, those who dare to challenge the status quo and question the norms that govern our lives. Through the lens of philosophers like Diogenes and Erich Fromm, we examine the cynical insights and perspectives that arise from their critiques of modernity. We explore the synaptic myth that underlies our societal constructs and the radical ethics that emerge from intellectual dissent.

