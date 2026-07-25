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TEACHERS, LEAVE THEM KIDS ALONE InCaseYouMissedThis, Oct 6, 2018 0:53

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Escaping the Public School Penitentiary & Prefrontal Lobotomy—Ho!Me! Schooling By Jack Carney & Gemini AI

Introduction: The Illusory Cathedral of Compulsory Schooling

For nearly two centuries, the modern nation-state has successfully propagated one of the most brilliant and devastating confidence games in human history: the myth that compulsory public education exists to enlighten, liberate, and nurture the intellectual sovereignty of the young. We are trained from the cradle to look upon the neighborhood school as a benign civic sanctuary, a secular temple of meritocracy and equal opportunity. But public schooling is not a failing institution. On the contrary, as John Taylor Gatto spent his adult life demonstrating, it is a spectacularly successful enterprise doing precisely what it was engineered to do since its nineteenth-century inception. They were engineered to execute a mental and emotional lobotomy, transforming unique, self-determining individuals into passive, compliant, and highly predictable “human resources” destined to serve the command economy and the corporate-state apparatus

THE PHILOSOPHY OF RESPONSIBLE FREEDOM 2025

“It is good to rub and polish our brain against that of others.” Michel de Montaigne

JOIN US FOR SESSION 35-36

1. July 25, Saturday, 9 PM—Jack and Martin for South Pacific and Asia

2. July 26, Sunday 9AM—Jack and John for North/South America and Europe/Africa

World Clock for various Cities/Countries https://tinyurl.com/bdef97z7

Time Converter to New Zealand time https://dateful.com/convert/new-zealand

MODERATED IN AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND (All Zoom Times in New Zealand Time)

Jack Carney is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/8245320024

Meeting ID: 824 532 0024

“The aim of life can only be to increase the sum of freedom and responsibility to be found in every one in the world.” Albert Camus

PINK FLOYD - ANOTHER BRICK IN THE WALL(HQ) mongchilde, July 6, 2010. 6m

Lifted from “Pink Floyd The Wall” film, this video is actually comprised of two songs: “The Happiest Days Of Our Lives” and “Another Brick In The Wall Pt. 2” This video became the official video of “Another Brick In The Wall Pt. 2” after the release of the film in 1982.

WHAT SCHOOLS DON’T WANT YOU TO KNOW! - JOHN TAYLOR GATTO John Taylor Gatto TV, Nov 20, 2016. 3:41

35.PUBLIC SCHOOLS, THE FIXATION OF BELIEF, AND SOCIAL CONTROL Academy of Ideas, Dec 28, 2016 In Pursuit of Liberty. 12:36

In this video we look at how public schools were developed for the purpose of fixing belief and as a means of social control.

Transcript

https://academyofideas.com/2016/12/public-schools-fixation-of-belief-social-control/

36.WHY PUBLIC SCHOOLS AND THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA DUMB US DOWN

Academy of Ideas, March 20, 2019 In Pursuit of Liberty. 10:45

In this video we examine how public schools and the mainstream media have contributed to the growth of a passive citizenry, thus paving the way for the rise of tyranny. We then look at the role anti-authoritarians play in a free and flourishing society.

Transcript

https://academyofideas.com/2019/03/public-schools-mainstream-media-dumb-us- down/

COMPULSORY EDUCATION Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Compulsory_education

UNIVERSAL ACCESS TO EDUCATION Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Universal_access_to_education

HOMESCHOOLING INTERNATIONAL STATUS AND STATISTICS Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Homeschooling_international_status_and_statistics

HOMESCHOOLING Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Homeschooling

HOMESCHOOLING IN THE UNITED STATES Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Homeschooling_in_the_United_States

WHAT COUNTRIES IS HOMESCHOOLING ILLEGAL AND LEGAL How Do I Homeschool, Rebecca Devitt, Jan 31, 2025

https://howdoihomeschool.com/homeschool-legal-illegal/

HOMESCHOOLING ILLEGAL IN GERMANY. HomeSchooler Pro, March 11, 2023

Homeschooling, or home education, is an increasingly popular alternative to traditional schooling in many countries. In some parts of Germany, however, homeschooling remains illegal.

https://homeschoolerpro.com/homeschooling-illegal-in-germany/

WHY IS HOMESCHOOLING ILLEGAL IN SWEDEN? HomeSchooler Pro, May 22, 2023

I’m sure you’ve heard of homeschooling, right? It’s the practice of educating children at home instead of sending them to a traditional school. But did you know that in some countries, like Sweden, it’s actually illegal? I’m here to answer the question: why is homeschooling illegal in Sweden? From what I’ve researched, there are several reasons for this law – from protecting children’s rights to ensuring certain standards of education are met. I’ll take a closer look at each reason and explain why homeschooling has been prohibited in Sweden. https://homeschoolerpro.com/why-is-homeschooling-illegal-in-sweden/

GERMANY—LEGAL STATUS AND RESOURCES ON HOMESCHOOLING IN GERMANY. HSLDA, Advocates for Homeschooling, 2026

Article 6 of the Constitution provides that “(1) Marriage and family are under the special protection of the state. (2) Care and upbringing of children are the natural right of the parents and primarily their duty. The state supervises the exercise of the same.” German law, while recognizing this priority of parental responsibility, does not permit homeschooling based on the religious or pedagogical convictions of parents; it is allowed only for medical reasons, and even then is rarely permitted. There are, however, a certain number of Germans, including some associated with Christian communities, who are educating their children at home, though not without legal difficulties. As homeschooling grows, more families have fled the country in response to the difficulty they experience. https://hslda.org/post/germany

A RADICAL IDEOLOGY FOR HOME EDUCATION: THE JOURNEY OF JOHN HOLT FROM SCHOOL CRITIC TO HOME SCHOOL ADVOCATE: 1964-1985. By Casey Patrick Cochran, Jul 10, 1999

https://nheri.org/home-school-researcher-a-radical-ideology-for-home-education-the-journey-of-john-holt-from-school-critic-to-home-school/

TRICKLE-DOWN STUPIDITY AND A DANGER TO HUMANITY: HOMESCHOOLING? National Home Education Research Institute, July 23, 2026 By Brian D. Ray, Ph.D.

https://nheri.org/trickle-down-stupidity-and-a-danger-to-humanity-homeschooling/

A SYSTEMATIC REVIEW OF THE EMPIRICAL RESEARCH ON SELECTED ASPECTS OF HOMESCHOOLING: UPDATED 2017–2026 Brian D. Ray, Braden Hoelzle & Douglas Pietersma

https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/0161956X.2025.2605900#d1e160

NATIONAL HOME EDUCATION RESEARCH INSTITUTE (NHERI)

Homeschool Research, Data, and Policy Analysis

NHERI conducts and publishes homeschooling research and maintains the largest collection in the field. Used by researchers, policymakers, and the public. https://nheri.org/

AN OVERVIEW OF RESEARCH ON HOMESCHOOL STUDENTS’ ACADEMIC ACHIEVEMENT AND TEST SCORES: AND HOW TO THINK ABOUT CLAIMS BY AUTHORS SUCH AS BARTHOLET, COALITION FOR RESPONSIBLE HOME EDUCATION (CRHE), DWYER & PETERS, AND KUNZMAN & GAITHER Brian D. Ray, Ph.D., Douglas Pietersma, Ed.D, National Home Education Research Institute (NHERI), March 10, 2026 https://nheri.org/homeschool-students-academic-achievement-research/

HOMESCHOOL ACADEMIC ACHIEVEMENT FACT SHEET Nov 14, 2025 National Home Education Research Institute (NHERI)

What Research Says About Homeschooling and Academic Achievement Learner Outcomes

Key Points:

· 63% of peer-reviewed studies on academic achievement show homeschool students perform statistically significantly better than those in institutional schools (Ray, 2017, 2023). · The home-educated typically score 15 to 25 percentile points above public-school students on standardized academic achievement tests (Ray, 2010, 2015, 2017; Ray & Hoelzle, 2024; Rudner, 1999). (The public school average is roughly the 50th percentile; scores range from 1 to 99.) A 2015 study found Black homeschool students to be scoring 23 to 42 percentile points above Black public school students (Ray, 2015). · Homeschool students score above average on achievement tests regardless of their parents’ level of formal education or their family’s household income. · Whether homeschool parents were ever certified teachers is not notably related to their children’s academic achievement. · Degree of state control and regulation of homeschooling is not related to academic achievement. · Home-educated students typically score above average on the SAT and ACT tests that colleges consider for admissions. · Homeschool students are being actively recruited by colleges and universities. · The 35 years of positive academic findings associated with home education have occurred without the tax funding (e.g., school choice ESAs, vouchers) of homeschooling. https://nheri.org/homeschool-academic-achievement-fact-sheet/

Escaping the Public School Penitentiary & Prefrontal Lobotomy—Ho!Me! Schooling By Jack Carney & Gemini AI

Escaping The Public School Penitentiary & Prefrontal Lobotomy—ho!me! Schooling By Jack Carney & Gemini Ai 73.5KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Introduction: The Illusory Cathedral of Compulsory Schooling

For nearly two centuries, the modern nation-state has successfully propagated one of the most brilliant and devastating confidence games in human history: the myth that compulsory public education exists to enlighten, liberate, and nurture the intellectual sovereignty of the young. We are trained from the cradle to look upon the neighborhood school as a benign civic sanctuary, a secular temple of meritocracy and equal opportunity. If a child emerges from this twelve-year sequence unable to write a coherent paragraph, think critically, or locate their own nation on a map, the state’s managers have ready-made alibis. They claim the “system is failing” and demand more tax dollars, more standardized testing, more certified experts, and a longer school day or year. But public schooling is not a failing institution. On the contrary, as John Taylor Gatto spent his adult life demonstrating, it is a spectacularly successful enterprise doing precisely what it was engineered to do since its nineteenth- century inception (1). The structural mechanisms of mass schooling—the bells, the age-graded cohorts, the constant surveillance, the aperiodic grading schedules, and the fragmented curriculum—were never designed to stimulate the neocortex or cultivate the active intellect (1). Instead, they were cold-bloodedly engineered to execute a mental and emotional lobotomy, transforming unique, self-determining individuals into passive, compliant, and highly predictable “human resources” destined to serve the command economy and the corporate- state apparatus (2). To discover the true design of this system, we must look behind the humanitarian rhetoric to see how public schooling was explicitly set up to ensure a docile, malleable workforce to meet the growing, changing demands of corporate capitalism (3). Under the heavy reliance on power and authority by which adults impose arbitrary controls on children—the politics of childhood—the compulsory school operates as a highly organized custodial Day Jail (4). It is designed to shatter the family unit, enforce an unthinking emotional and intellectual dependency on certified experts (1), and systematically mutilate the child’s natural spontaneity, curiosity, and joy in learning (2). True liberation is not a matter of “school reform,” which only pours more resources into a sick institution (2); it requires a complete, non-coercive breakout toward self-directed, experience-first learning: the ancient, sovereign path of Ho!Me! Schooling (5).

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Escaping Public School-8m10s-1source

The Prussian Plan for Mental Lobotomy-23m23s-1source

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Escaping The Public School Penitentiary An Audio Transcript And Conversational Deep Dive By Jack Carney & Notebooklm Ai 65.6KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Escaping the Public School Penitentiary An Audio Transcript and Conversational Deep Dive By Jack Carney & NotebookLM AI

John: An analytical, historically minded philosopher focusing on the structural and systemic critiques of state institutions.

Clara: An empathetic developmental specialist and voluntaryist grounding the discussion in attachment, children’s rights, and the experiential realities of learning.

Movement I: The Great Custodial Warehousing Scheme

John: Welcome, everyone. Today, we’re embarking on what I can only describe as a rescue mission for the human mind. We are diving deep into a paper that completely strips away the benign, humanitarian facade of compulsory state schooling. Clara, when most people think of the public school system, they see it as this secular cathedral—a benign temple of equal opportunity and intellectual enlightenment. But our starting point today is that this entire narrative is a highly sophisticated confidence game.

Clara: It really is, John. And what’s fascinating is that whenever the system fails—when kids emerge after twelve years unable to think critically, write a coherent paragraph, or locate their own country on a map—the managers of the State have this ready-made alibi. They cry that “the system is failing” and demand more money, more standardized tests, and longer school days. But as the late John Taylor Gatto spent his life demonstrating, public schooling is not failing at all. It is actually a spectacularly successful enterprise doing precisely what it was engineered to do.

John: Exactly. The bells, the age-segregated cohorts, the constant surveillance, the arbitrary grading schedules—none of that was ever meant to cultivate active intellects. It was cold-bloodedly designed to execute what we call a “mental and emotional lobotomy.” It transforms unique, self-determining individuals into passive, predictable “human resources” to serve the command economy.

Clara: To really see this, we have to strip away the professional jargon of pedagogy and look at the physical, raw reality of a school. What is the actual, unvarnished baseline of compulsory schooling? It’s not “humane learning.” It’s custodial warehousing. As Richard Evans Farson pointed out in his classic work Birthrights, the only three groups in modern society who are systematically incarcerated against their will are convicted criminals, the mentally ill, and children in school. And school children make up by far the largest incarcerated population.

John: And let’s be clear: this confinement isn’t a gentle request. It’s a penal sentence backed by the raw police power of the state. If a parent refuses to surrender their child to these processing factories, they are threatened with heavy fines, the destruction of their livelihood, and actual physical jail. Once inside, children enter a total institution. The school day is carved up into arbitrary, uniform time blocks. A loud bell rings, and a child who is deeply absorbed in writing a poem or solving a puzzle is ordered to close their notebook, turn off their active focus, and march to a different cellblock to memorize biology facts.

Clara: That systematic fragmentation of time has a devastating developmental cost. John Holt, one of the greatest champions of child-led learning, called this the teaching of “indifference.” When you train a child that nothing is worth finishing because a bell will always disrupt their concentration, you systematically extinguish their natural capacity for deep, sustained focus. You condition the brain to live in a state of superficial, highly distractible hypervigilance. It’s a prefrontal lobotomy achieved through the relentless, aperiodic buzzer of the school bell.

John: It also completely deprives children of their primary developmental right: the right to take a turn in real life, to participate in the real world of adults, and to build character through genuine responsibility. Holt’s Escape From Childhood makes this brilliant point—that modern “childhood” has been constructed as a walled garden that quickly becomes a prison, keeping youth dependent, powerless, and completely isolated from the active life of the community.

Movement II: The Invisible Curriculum & The Addiction to Authority

Clara: This brings us directly to Gatto’s breakthrough in Dumbing Us Down, where he exposes the “invisible curriculum” that every state-certified schoolteacher is paid to transmit. It has nothing to do with algebra or history. The true content of mass schooling is its method. He identified seven universal lessons, which align perfectly with his analysis of the nine core structural assumptions of schooling. Let’s walk through how these lessons actually rewire a child’s psychology.

John: The first is Confusion. Sane minds seek coherence, but the school bombards children with disconnected, disjointed facts divorced from any real-world meaning. It teaches the absolute “disconnection of everything.” The second is Class Position. Children are locked into age-segregated, tracked cohorts where they are graded and labeled like cuts of meat, training them to “know their place” in a rigged social pyramid.

Clara: And then there is Indifference, which we just talked about—switching your passion on and off at the sound of a gong. But the fourth lesson is where the psychological trap really closes its jaws: Emotional Dependency. By hooking a child’s nervous system onto an endless array of gold stars, grades, and teacher evaluations, the school starves their intrinsic sense of self-worth. It replaces it with a chronic, lifelong need for external approval.

John: Yes! And this is where we can bring in the profound insights of Joan Tollifson from her work The Addiction to Authority. She writes that we are deeply conditioned to look “out there”—to experts, authorities, gurus, and scriptures—for answers, and to trust those we imagine have something we don’t. Compulsory schooling is the primary incubator for this chronic “authority addiction.” It trains us to systematically doubt our own unique seeing and look to certified guides to tell us what we are worth.

Clara: It’s a complete surrender of intellectual sovereignty, which Gatto calls the fifth lesson: Intellectual Dependency. Children are trained to wait passively for a teacher to tell them what to think and how to think it. The self-directed, active individual is treated as a major security threat to the classroom. And that leads to the sixth lesson, Provisional Self-Esteem, where the child is taught that they have no natural right to self-respect; their value as a human being must be mathematically certified by official rating scales and standardized tests.

John: And finally, there is One Can’t Hide, or total surveillance. By assigning homework that colonizes the private sanctuary of the home, the school teaches that privacy is illegitimate and that no one can be trusted. It pre-programs the child to accept the total surveillance of the modern corporate-welfare state.

Clara: It’s an absolute assault on the developing ego. It stunts the child, keeping them emotionally and intellectually infantile. As the Academy of Ideas video Public Schools, the Fixation of Belief, and Social Control highlights, mass public schooling was explicitly designed to replace authentic self-knowledge with standardized behavioral modifications, turning out formulaic human beings whose behavior can be predicted and controlled by the State.

Movement III: The Prussian Blueprint and the “Combine”

John: Now, when people hear this, they often say, “Well, surely this is just an accidental byproduct of bureaucratic incompetence. Surely the state wants our children to be smart!” But the history tells a much darker, much more deliberate story. We have to trace the genealogy of this system back to the military state of Prussia in the early nineteenth century.

Clara: Right. After Napoleon utterly crushed the Prussian army at the Battle of Jena, the ruling elites realized their imperial survival depended on creating an absolute form of social control. They realized physical bayonets weren’t enough; they needed “mental colonization.” The Prussian philosopher Johann Gottlieb Fichte openly declared that the goal of compulsory schooling must be to completely destroy the student’s capacity for independent choice, to “wipe the slate clean” of individual free will in childhood.

John: And the Prussian social engineers designed a highly efficient, three-tiered educational pyramid to achieve this:

The Akademien—making up just 1 to 2 percent of the population—where the ruling elites were trained to govern. The Realsschulen—about 5 to 7.5 percent—where the professional middle classes were trained to manage materials, technology, and administration. The Volksschulen—accounting for 92 to 94 percent of the population—where the vast masses were subjected to a heavily dumbed-down curriculum of obedience, cooperation, and state myth-making.

Clara: This Prussian blueprint was imported directly into the United States in the mid-nineteenth century by reformers like Horace Mann. And it was aggressively bankrolled by a powerful coalition of elite industrialists, financiers, and private foundations—what Gatto terms “The Combine.” Tycoons like Andrew Carnegie and John D. Rockefeller realized that the greatest threat to their emerging centralized corporate monopolies was the historic American tradition of self-reliant, active literacy, Yankee entrepreneurialism, and independent livelihoods.

John: William Torrey Harris, the Hegelian US Commissioner of Education at the turn of the twentieth century, was incredibly candid about this. He openly declared that the purpose of public school was the “subsumption of the individual” under the State. He wrote that the school must train children to sit in dark, airless, ugly places and obey commands, so they would be perfectly conditioned to work in the factories of industrial capitalism.

Clara: It’s chilling. As the Academy of Ideas video Why Public Schools and the Mainstream Media Dumb Us Down demonstrates, this deliberate dumbing-down process is designed to create a passive, dependent citizenry, paving the way for the rise of uncontested state tyranny. The State is terrified of self-directed individuals because they cannot be easily categorized, controlled, or forced to buy the useless products of the corporate economy.

Movement IV: The “Ho!Me!” Antidote and Open-Source Learning

John: So, how do we escape this spiritual and intellectual penitentiary? The paper argues that we must completely reject the state’s monopoly on learning. True learning is “open-source.” It is self-directed, experience-first, and occurs through active trial and error in the real world, rather than under the specialized micromanagement of state-certified experts.

Clara: Exactly. Farson argued that children have a natural, fundamental “Right to Educate Oneself.” And when we examine how children actually learn, we find they are great natural scientists, biologists, and linguists. In his landmark work How Children Learn, John Holt made the incredible clinical observation that long before they ever step foot inside a school building, infants learn to master the incredibly complex, abstract, and difficult system of human speech completely on their own, simply by active participation in the life around them. They don’t need a standardized curriculum, age-graded cohorts, or certified “T-teachers” to teach them how to talk—and they don’t need them to learn how to read, write, or compute.

John: That’s a beautiful point. And in Instead of Education, Holt showed that when children are given whole lives instead of age-graded ones in classroom cellblocks, they learn reading, writing, and arithmetic with ease, provided those things make sense in the kind of life unfolding around them. Under the non-coercive paradigm of Ho!Me! Schooling, the entire community becomes the classroom. Rather than being locked inside a concrete compound for thirty hours a week, children learn by doing: they apprentice with local craftsmen, help manage family businesses, explore the wilderness, write real books, and build real-world technologies.

Clara: It is a proven, historical reality. Holt emphasizes that children are naturally curious and highly capable of educating themselves when they are free from the constant threat of evaluation, testing, and adult-imposed humiliation. Today, over two million happy, self-directed homeschoolers have proven that child-led, non-coercive learning consistently produces highly capable, emotionally mature, and self-authorizing young adults at virtually zero cost to the taxpayer.

Movement V: The Global Enclosure and the War on Homeschooling

John: But this raises a vital question. If homeschooling is so spectacularly successful, why is the nation-state so desperate to outlaw, restrict, and suppress it?

Clara: Because the State cannot tolerate the emergence of self-authorized, independent minds. A population of self-reliant, critical thinkers who refuse to succumb to the enforced dependency or the addictions of dependent personalities bred by the classroom is an existential threat to the survival of the political status quo. To protect its monopoly on mental colonization, the global state has launched a ferocious legal war on homeschooling, as Wikipedia’s global survey of home education documents.

John: Yes, and according to global research by Rebecca Devitt, Sweden and Germany represent the absolute dark peaks of this educational totalitarianism. In Sweden, the state revised its Education Act in 2010 to make homeschooling virtually illegal, except under “extraordinary circumstances” which are almost never granted. The Swedish state justified this by declaring that all children have a “right” to a standardized, state-approved education to ensure they are integrated into democratic society. In reality, it is designed to enforce total cultural and ideological uniformity, treating children as the de facto property of the state.

Clara: And in Germany, the ban on homeschooling dates back directly to the Nazi regime’s 1937 Reichsschulpflichtgesetz—the Reich School Attendance Law—which was engineered by Adolf Hitler to ensure the total ideological alignment of German youth with the national-socialist state. Tragically, as HSLDA legal briefs document, this Nazi-era ban is still aggressively enforced by the modern German state today. The courts have consistently ruled that the state has a right to enforce compulsory school attendance to “avoid the emergence of parallel societies based on separate convictions.”

John: The brutality of this enforcement is chilling. Take the case of Melissa Busekros in 2008. She was a sixteen-year-old girl whose only “crime” was being homeschooled by her loving parents in Nuremberg. Fifteen armed police officers and city officials forcibly abducted her from her home. She was taken to a psychiatric clinic, subjected to a grueling four-hour interrogation, and state psychologists diagnosed her with a fast-growing, dangerous psychiatric disease called—get this—”school phobia.” On the basis of this pseudo-scientific slander, the state stripped her parents of custody and locked Melissa in a state-run institution.

Clara: It’s terrifying. And this war even followed families seeking asylum. In Romeike v. Holder, a German homeschooling family fled to the United States to escape having their children seized by German social workers. A lower immigration judge granted them political asylum, but the Obama administration’s Department of Justice aggressively appealed the ruling. The Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals ultimately denied their asylum petition, ruling that Germany’s compulsory attendance laws are “generally applicable” and do not constitute selective persecution, thereby validating the state’s right to forcibly institutionalize children against their parents’ wishes.

Movement VI: Breaking Out of the Trap: Reclaiming Child Sovereignty

John: The lesson of the Melissa Busekros abduction and the global enclosure of childhood is unmistakable: the state will stop at nothing to defend its monopoly on the minds of your children. We must stop playing the state’s rigged game. We must abandon the illusion that we can “reform” public schooling by electing a new school board, demanding better textbooks, or hiring more compassionate prison guards.

Clara: This is where we have to make a very critical, very sharp distinction. John Taylor Gatto, in his work Weapons of Mass Instruction, proposed what he called the “Bartleby Project”—a call for a mass student strike where children physically sit in public school classrooms but politely refuse to take standardized tests, echoing Herman Melville’s character Bartleby the Scrivener who said, “I would prefer not to.”

John: But when you look at Gatto’s Bartleby Project through a strictly voluntaryist lens, it becomes clear that this strategy is highly impractical and fundamentally statist. It still treats the state school as the central arena. It requires our children to remain physically incarcerated inside the state’s S-chool compounds, acting as frontline combatants to force a bureaucratic concession from a machine that cannot be reformed. It asks a child to sit in a cell and try to reform their warden.

Clara: Exactly, John. John Holt and Richard Evans Farson offer the true, non-statist escape velocity. Holt does not want us to stay inside the S-chool to fight the test; he wants a literal “Underground Railroad” to help children escape the S-chool penitentiary entirely. As Holt wrote in Instead of Education, we once had a strictly illegal Underground Railroad to help slaves escape from slavery. Why not now a new Underground Railroad, beginning small and growing larger, to help children escape from S-chools?

John: That is the defining shift. True education is not about conforming to someone else’s conceptual maps, as Tollifson reminds us. It requires us to honor that ancient reminder: “If you meet the Buddha on the road, kill him.” We must refuse to let certified experts pre-program our minds or tell us what we are worth. The ultimate path to freedom requires complete, non-coercive evasion and open-source self-education.

Clara: Yes. Let us keep our children out of the early school sequence entirely. Let us starve the state’s processing factories of their raw material. By reclaiming our children from the public school penitentiary, we reclaim their sovereign minds, protect their prefrontal executive networks, and return educational choice to its true, non-coercive home: the self-authorizing individual and the loving, sovereign family unit.

CONTINUED

Escaping the Public School Penitentiary & Prefrontal Lobotomy—Ho!Me! Schooling By Jack Carney & Gemini AI

Part I: The Day Jail: Compulsory Attendance as Custodial Confinement

To understand the true nature of public schooling, one must strip away the professional jargon of pedagogy and look at its raw physical reality. The absolute, unvarnished baseline of compulsory schooling is not “humane learning,” but custodial warehousing (4). The state is faced with a profound socio-economic dilemma: in a concentrated, highly automated corporate economy, children are an administrative nuisance (5). Mothers and fathers must be kept in the workforce, merchants do not want youth crowding the commercial streets, and organized labor demands that they be excluded from the job market to keep wages artificially inflated (5). The state’s solution is to issue a universal, coercive round-up, crying with one voice: “Get these children out of our hair!” (5).

The resulting institution is a Day Jail in every sense of the word (4). As Richard Evans Farson observed in his landmark work Birthrights, the only people in modern society who are systematically incarcerated against their will are convicted criminals, the mentally ill, and children in school (4). Of these, school children comprise by far the largest population (4). This confinement is not a gentle request; it is a penal sentence backed by the raw police power of the state (4). In every state, compulsory attendance is the law, and parents who refuse to surrender their offspring to these processing factories are threatened with heavy fines, the destruction of their livelihoods, and actual physical jail (4).

Inside these compounds, children are subjected to the classic architecture of institutional domination (4). Public school classrooms are grim, joyless places characterized by an appalling lack of civil respect, where petty rules govern every movement, and where teachers are forced to act as prison guards rather than partners in exploration (5). The school day is carved into arbitrary, uniform time blocks (4). A loud bell rings, and a child who is deeply absorbed in writing a poem is ordered to close their notebook, turn off their active focus, and move to a different cellblock to memorize biology facts (1).

This systematic fragmentation of time and space has a devastating effect (5). It teaches what John Holt called “indifference” (5). By training children that nothing is worth finishing because a bell will always intervene to disrupt their concentration, schools systematically extinguish the child’s natural capacity for deep, sustained focus (5). The child’s brain is conditioned to remain in a state of superficial, highly distractible hypervigilance—a prefrontal lobotomy achieved not with a surgical scalpel, but through the relentless, aperiodic buzzer of the school bell (5).

Forced schooling also deprives children of their primary developmental right: the right to take a turn in real life, to participate in the real world of adults, and to build their character through genuine responsibility (6). In Holt’s Escape From Childhood, he argues that the institution of modern childhood is itself a walled garden that becomes a prison, keeping children dependent, powerless, and isolated from the active life of the community (6). By keeping children segregated in age-graded playpens, the state ensures they do not develop the self-reliance and practical competence necessary for true moral adulthood (6).

Part II: Gatto’s Seven Lessons and the Fixation of Belief

In his classic text Dumbing Us Down, John Taylor Gatto laid bare the “invisible curriculum” that every certified schoolteacher is paid to transmit (1). This curriculum does not consist of algebra, literature, or history; the true content of mass schooling is its method (1). Gatto identified seven universal lessons that are drilled into every child, designed to produce a permanent, dependent underclass, a premise further explored in his analysis of the nine core structural assumptions of schooling (7):

Confusion: Children are bombarded with disconnected facts, disjointed subject sequences, and abstract data divorced from any real-world context or meaning (1). Sane human minds naturally seek coherence, but the school systematically teaches the absolute “disconnection of everything” (1). Class Position: Children are locked into age-segregated, tracked cohorts where they are numbered, graded, and labeled like cuts of meat (1). They are taught to envy and fear the “honors” class and to hold contempt for the “special progress” or vocational fodder, learning exactly how to “know their place” in a rigged social pyramid (1). Indifference: Children are drilled to switch their emotional and intellectual focus on and off at the sound of a gong (1). They are rewarded for displaying a shallow, superficial compliance, while any genuine passion for learning in depth is actively penalized by the system’s rigid time constraints (1). Emotional Dependency: By utilizing an endless array of stars, grades, checks, and administrative evaluations, the school hooks the child’s nervous system onto the constant need for external approval from certified experts (1). The child’s intrinsic sense of self-worth is systematically starved, replaced by a chronic, lifelong dependency (1). This early conditioning breeds what Joan Tollifson identifies as an “addiction to authority”—a deep-seated search for certainty that trains us to look “out there” to experts, gurus, and official institutions for answers, while systematically doubting our own unique seeing (8). Intellectual Dependency: Children are trained to wait passively for a teacher to tell them what to do, what to think, and how to think it (1). The self-directed, resourcefully active individual is treated as a major security threat to the total institution (1). The “good” student is the one who successfully copies the pre-thought thoughts of the curriculum manual (1). Provisional Self-Esteem: The school teaches that a child has no natural right to self-respect; their value as a human being must be mathematically certified by official rating scales and standardized tests (1). The child is conditioned to believe that their personal judgment is worthless and that they are only worth the number stamped on their report card (1). One Can’t Hide (Surveillance): By assigning “homework” that colonizes the private sanctuary of the household, and by enforcing constant, unrelenting monitoring throughout the school day, the school teaches that privacy is illegitimate and that no one can be trusted (1). It pre-programs the child to accept the total surveillance of the modern corporate-welfare state (1).

This seven-lesson curriculum is a direct assault on the child’s developing ego (1). It nurtures and magnifies the peripheral, infantile tendencies of childhood, ensuring that the student remains emotionally and intellectually stunted, passive, and highly suggestible (1). As the first Academy of Ideas video on social control highlights, public schooling was explicitly developed for the purpose of fixing belief and as a means of social control (9). By replacing authentic self-knowledge with standardized behavioral modifications, the public school penitentiary turns out formulaic human beings whose behavior can be predicted and controlled by the State (1).

Part III: The Prussian Blueprint: The “Combine” and the Engineering of Docility

The devastating inefficiency of public education is not an accidental byproduct of bureaucratic incompetence. It is a highly engineered, deliberate design (1). To discover the true origin of this system, we must trace its genealogy back to the military state of Prussia in the early nineteenth century (3). Following their catastrophic defeat by Napoleon at the Battle of Jena, the Prussian ruling elites realized that their imperial survival depended on the creation of a new, absolute form of social control (3). They realized that physical bayonets were no longer sufficient; they needed a system of “mental colonization” that would destroy the individual’s free will in childhood (2).

The Prussian philosopher Johann Gottlieb Fichte openly declared that the goal of the state must be to design a system of compulsory schooling that would completely dismantle the student’s capacity for independent choice (2). The Prussian mind engineered a three-tiered educational pyramid to achieve frictionless social efficiency (3):

The Akademien (representing 1 to 2 percent of the population), where the children of the ruling nobility were trained to govern (3). The Realsschulen (5 to 7.5 percent), where the professional middle classes were trained to manage materials, civil administration, and technology (3). The Volksschulen (92 to 94 percent), where the vast mass of the population was subjected to a dumbed-down, non-academic curriculum of obedience, cooperation, and state myths (3).

This Prussian blueprint was imported directly into the United States in the mid- nineteenth century by social engineers like Horace Mann (2). This transformation was aggressively bankrolled and promoted by a powerful coalition of elite industrialists, financiers, and private charitable foundations—what Gatto terms “The Combine” (1). Captains of industry like Andrew Carnegie and John D. Rockefeller realized that the greatest threat to their emerging, centralized corporate monopolies was the historic American tradition of independent livelihoods, Yankee entrepreneurialism, and self-reliant, active literacy (1) and (2).

William Torrey Harris, the Hegelian US Commissioner of Education from 1889 to 1906, openly declared that the purpose of public school is the “subsumption of the individual” under the State (2). Harris wrote that the school must train children to “sit in dark, airless, ugly places” and obey commands, so they would be perfectly conditioned to work in the factories of industrial capitalism (2). As the second Academy of Ideas video “Why Public Schools and the Mainstream Media Dumb Us Down” demonstrates, this dumbing-down process is designed to create a passive, dependent citizenry, thus paving the way for the rise of uncontested state tyranny (10). In Gatto’s video “What Schools Don’t Want You to Know!”, he reveals that the State is terrified of self-directed individuals because they cannot be easily categorized, controlled, or forced to buy the useless products of the corporate economy (11).

Part IV: The “Ho!Me!” Antidote: Open-Source Education and Child Sovereignty

The only way to escape this spiritual and intellectual penitentiary is to completely reject the state’s monopoly on learning (1). True learning is “open-source”—it is self-directed, experience-first, and occurs through active trial and error in the real world, rather than under the specialized micromanagement of state-certified experts (2).

As Richard Evans Farson argued, children have a natural, fundamental “Right to Educate Oneself” (4). When we examine how children actually learn, we discover that they are great natural scientists, biologists, and linguists (12). Long before they ever step foot inside a school building, infants learn to master the incredibly complex, abstract, and difficult system of human speech completely on their own, simply by active participation in the life around them (12). They do not need a standardized curriculum, age-graded cohorts, or certified experts to teach them how to talk—and they do not need them to learn how to read, write, or compute (12).

John Holt demonstrated in Instead of Education that when children are given whole lives instead of age-graded ones in cellblocks, they learn to read, write, and do arithmetic with ease, provided those things make sense in the kind of life unfolding around them (13). Under the non-coercive paradigm of Ho!Me! Schooling, the entire community becomes the classroom (13). Rather than being locked inside a concrete compound for thirty hours a week, children learn by doing: they apprentice with local craftsmen, help manage family businesses, explore the wilderness, write real books, and build real-world technologies (13).

This is not a romantic, utopian dream; it is an undeniable, historically proven reality (1). As Holt discusses in Escape From Childhood, keeping children dependent and segregated from the adult world only stunts their natural development and capacity for independent action (6). In How Children Learn, Holt emphasizes that children are naturally curious and highly capable of educating themselves when they are free from the constant threat of evaluation, testing, and adult-imposed humiliation (12). Today, over two million happy, self- directed homeschoolers have proven that child-led, non-coercive learning consistently produces highly capable, emotionally mature, and self-authorizing young adults at nearly zero cost to the taxpayer (1).

Part V: The Global Enclosure: The Authoritarian War on Homeschooling

If homeschooling is so spectacularly successful, why is the nation-state so desperate to outlaw, restrict, and suppress it? The answer is simple: the State cannot tolerate the emergence of self-authorized, independent minds. A population of self-reliant, critical thinkers who refuse to succumb to the enforced intellectual and emotional dependency or the addictions of dependent personalities bred by the classroom is an existential threat to the survival of the political status quo (2).

To protect its monopoly on mental colonization, the global state has launched a ferocious legal war on homeschooling (14). According to Wikipedia’s global survey of home education, homeschooling is strictly outlawed or heavily restricted in numerous countries around the world, most notably in Germany and Sweden (14).

According to global research by Rebecca Devitt on the legal status of home education, Sweden and Germany represent the absolute dark peaks of educational totalitarianism (15). In Sweden, the state revised its Education Act in 2010 to make homeschooling virtually illegal, except under “extraordinary circumstances,” which are almost never granted by the authorities (14) and (16). The Swedish state justified this ban by declaring that all children have a “right” to a standardized, state-approved education to ensure they are properly integrated into democratic society (16). In reality, as Swedish homeschoolers have pointed out, the ban was designed to enforce total cultural and ideological uniformity, treating children as the de facto property of the state (16).

In Germany, the ban on homeschooling dates back directly to the Nazi regime’s 1937 Reichsschulpflichtgesetz (Reich School Attendance Law), which was engineered by Adolf Hitler to ensure the total ideological alignment of German youth with the national-socialist state (2) and (14). Tragically, this Nazi-era ban is still aggressively enforced by the modern German state today, as documented in Germany’s legal briefs (17). Under Article 6 of the German Constitution, the family is nominally under the “special protection of the state,” but the courts have consistently ruled that this “protection” allows the state to enforce compulsory school attendance to “avoid the emergence of parallel societies based on separate convictions” (18).

The brutality of this enforcement is chillingly illustrated by the case of Melissa Busekros (2). On January 29, 2008, in Nuremberg, Germany, Melissa—a sixteen- year-old girl whose only “crime” was being homeschooled by her loving parents—was forcibly abducted from her home by fifteen armed police officers and city officials (2). She was taken to a psychiatric clinic, where she was subjected to a grueling four-hour interrogation by state psychologists (2). The state’s “expert” diagnosis was that Melissa was suffering from a fast-growing, dangerous psychiatric disease called “school phobia” (2). On the basis of this pseudo-scientific slander, the state stripped her parents of their custody rights and placed Melissa under lock and key in a state-run institution (2).

The German state’s war on homeschooling even followed families seeking asylum in the United States (14). In the landmark case Romeike v. Holder, a German Christian homeschooling family fled to the U.S. to escape the threat of having their children forcibly seized by German social workers (14). While a lower immigration judge initially granted them political asylum, the Obama administration’s Department of Justice aggressively appealed the ruling (14). The Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals ultimately denied the Romeikes’ asylum petition, ruling that Germany’s compulsory attendance laws are “generally applicable” and do not constitute selective persecution, thereby validating the state’s right to forcibly institutionalize children against their parents’ wishes (14).

Part VI: Breaking Out of the Trap: Reclaiming Child Sovereignty

The lesson of the Melissa Busekros abduction and the global enclosure of childhood is unmistakable: the state will stop at nothing to defend its monopoly on the minds of your children (2). We must stop playing the state’s rigged game (2). We must abandon the illusion that we can “reform” public schooling by electing a new school board, demanding better textbooks, or hiring more compassionate prison guards (2).

As John Taylor Gatto declared in his historic Wall Street Journal op-ed, we must refuse to continue hurting children to make a living (2). True education is not about conforming to someone else’s conceptual maps (8). It requires us to honor the ancient Zen-Buddhist reminder: ‘If you meet the Buddha on the road, kill him.’ (8). We must refuse to let certified experts pre-program our minds or tell us what we are worth (1). The ultimate Voluntaryist path to freedom requires a complete, non-coercive breakout (2).

In the immortal words of Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn, no road to human salvation is open until the state completely surrenders its coercive control over our daily lives (3). We must launch an open, peaceful conspiracy to destroy the state’s primary weapon of mental enclosure: the standardized testing regime (2).

By adopting the philosophy of Herman Melville’s Bartleby the Scrivener, we must politely but resolutely look the state’s managers in the eye and declare: “I would prefer not to take your test” (2). If only ten percent of families and students refuse to participate in these sorting and labeling rituals, the entire diseased empire of compulsory schooling will instantly collapse under its own bureaucratic weight (2).

Let us keep our children out of the early school sequence (2). Let us starve the state’s processing factories of their raw material (2). By reclaiming our children from the public school penitentiary, we reclaim their sovereign minds, protect their prefrontal executive networks, and return educational choice to its true, non-coercive home: the self-authorizing individual and the loving family unit (1) and (4).

Master Reference List

Gatto, John Taylor. Dumbing Us Down: The Hidden Curriculum of Compulsory Schooling. New Society Publishers. 2005. (Originally published 1992). Gatto, John Taylor. Weapons of Mass Instruction: A Schoolteacher’s Journey Through the Dark World of Compulsory Schooling. New Society Publishers. 2009. Gatto, John Taylor. The Underground History of American Education: A Schoolteacher’s Intimate Investigation Into the Problem of Modern Schooling. Oxford Village Press. 2001. Farson, Richard Evans. Birthrights. Macmillan Publishing Co. 1974. Holt, John. Freedom and Beyond. E. P. Dutton & Co. 1972. Holt, John. Escape From Childhood. E. P. Dutton. 1974. Gatto, John Taylor. Nine Assumptions of Schooling. Oxford Village Press. 2000. Tollifson, Joan. “The Addiction to Authority and the Search for Certainty.” Outpourings. July 31, 2025. [Substack Essay] Academy of Ideas. “Public Schools, the Fixation of Belief, and Social Control.” In Pursuit of Liberty. Dec 28, 2016. [Video Transcript]

10.Academy of Ideas. “Why Public Schools and the Mainstream Media Dumb

Us Down.” In Pursuit of Liberty. March 20, 2019. [Video Transcript] 11.Gatto, John Taylor. “What Schools Don’t Want You to Know!” John Taylor

Gatto TV. Nov 20, 2016. [Video Transcript]

12.Holt, John. How Children Learn. Pitman Publishing. 1967.

13.Holt, John. Instead of Education: Ways to Help People do Things Better. E.

P. Dutton. 1976.

14.Wikipedia. “Homeschooling international status and statistics.” July 2026. 15.Devitt, Rebecca. “What Countries is Homeschooling Illegal and Legal.”

How Do I Homeschool. Jan 31, 2025. [Article]

16.HomeSchooler Pro. “Why is Homeschooling Illegal in Sweden?” May 22,

2023. [Article]

17.HomeSchooler Pro. “Homeschooling Illegal in Germany.” March 11, 2023.

[Article]

18.Home School Legal Defense Association (HSLDA). “Germany—Legal

Status and Resources on Homeschooling in Germany.” 2026. [Legal Brief]