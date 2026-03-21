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THE CARNAGE OF THE COLOSSEUM: ROME’S MOST SAVAGE GLADIATOR BATTLE . @EternalLightAcademy, Sept 4, 2023. 0:20

In 80 AD, 9,000 gladiators were forced to fight to the death in the Colosseum.

PEACEFUL STOICS, VIOLENT STATISTS--MORAL SCHIZOPHRENIA AND THE PHILOSOPHER-KING by Jack Carney with Perplexity AI

“Modern readers looking for a non-religious moral compass often end up with the Stoics on their bedside table—Epictetus, Seneca, Marcus Aurelius (1,2). We are told these were the people who taught self-control, inner freedom, universal brotherhood, and the futility of anger and cruelty (1,2). On paper, they did. But these same men also served, advised, justified, or personally led a slave-based, war-addicted empire that ran on crucifixions, torture, gladiator shows, mass child exposure, and collective punishments (3–6).”

The Philosophy of Responsible Freedom

SESSION 15--New Zealand time:

1. March 21, 2026, Saturday, 9 PM—Jack and Martin for South Pacific and Asia

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“The aim of life can only be to increase the sum of freedom and responsibility to be found in every one in the world.” Albert Camus

“Mad dogs we kill; the fierce and savage ox we slay; sickly sheep we put to the knife to keep them from infecting the flock; deformed offspring we destroy; we even drown children who are weakly or malformed at birth. Yet it is not anger but reason that distinguishes the harmful from the sound.” Seneca, De Clementia 1.11 Moral Essays/De Clementia

WHY WERE THE ANCIENT ROMANS SO CRUEL? Napoleon Napoleon, April 24, 2025

So, you’re asking why the ancient Romans were, shall we say, brutal? It’s a complex issue, but a big part of it boils down to ritualized public violence. This wasn’t just some random thing; it was a deeply ingrained part of their culture for centuries. Think of it like this: it was their version of, I don’t know, a really, really bloody sporting event – except the athletes often died. The roots go way back, even before the Romans themselves. It seems to have started with the Etruscans, their predecessors. When a powerful Etruscan leader kicked the bucket, their warriors would engage in a gruesome ritualistic battle at his tomb. Basically, a sacrificial free-for-all to appease the spirit of the deceased. It’s like, hardcore ancestor worship meets ultimate fighting championship, if the UFC was all about death. Now, the Romans adopted this tradition, but they, you know, Romanized it. They refined it, they formalized it, they made it a SPECTACLE. They turned it into a public event, a form of entertainment, something to watch while munching on some snacks and gossiping with friends. Over time, this evolved into the gladiatorial games and other forms of public executions and punishment. It wasn’t just about death; it was about spectacle, control, and a whole complex web of social and political power dynamics. https://achivx.com/why-were-the-ancient-romans-so-cruel/

EMPIRE OF PSYCHOPATHS: WHAT LEAD THE ROMANS TO BE QUITE SO BRUTAL? Into the Shadows, Nov 2, 2021 30:46

THE BRUTAL HISTORY OF THE ROMAN COLOSSEUM. Beyond Facts, Sept 8, 2024. 13:18

Explore the brutal history of the Roman Colosseum in this documentary that takes you through the world of gladiators and warriors in ancient Italy. Discover how the Colosseum was used for gladiatorial games as a means of political control, and learn about its origins as a grand gesture by Emperor Vespasian to secure his power and win the hearts of the Roman people.

11 BRUTAL GAMES THAT SHOCKED ANCIENT ROME . Crown & Dagger, Nov 2, 2025. 18:40

From mythological executions where prisoners were forced to act out their own deaths, to women fighting naked in the arena, to mock naval battles where thousands drowned for entertainment—Rome turned cruelty into an industry. This isn’t Hollywood. This is documented history.

PEACEFUL STOICS, VIOLENT STATISTS: MORAL SCHIZOPHRENIA AND THE PHILOSOPHER-KING By Jack Carney with Perplexity AI

Introduction: The Stoic Brand and the Roman Reality Modern readers looking for a non-religious moral compass often end up with the Stoics on their bedside table—Epictetus, Seneca, Marcus Aurelius (1,2). We are told these were the people who taught self-control, inner freedom, universal brotherhood, and the futility of anger and cruelty (1,2). On paper, they did. But these same men also served, advised, justified, or personally led a slave-based, war-addicted empire that ran on crucifixions, torture, gladiator shows, mass child exposure, and collective punishments (3–6). The result is what we will call moral schizophrenia: an ethic of inner peace and non-resentment coexisting with enthusiastic support for one of history’s most violent states (1,3). This paper traces that schizophrenia in three emblematic figures—Cicero the moralizing lawyer, Seneca the philosopher of the arena, and Marcus Aurelius, the philosopher-king himself—to show how a “peaceful” inner ethic became a moral alibi for very public violence (1–4). Only then do we ask the psychohistorical question: what kind of childhood world produces adults who can sincerely preach universal reason while calmly presiding over a torture state (7–12)?

Peaceful Stoics, Violent Statists Moral 103KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

PEACEFUL STOICS, VIOLENT STATISTS Video done on above paper by NotebookLM AI 6:40

PARENT, STATE & PHILOSOPHER. 2 nd Video done on above paper by NotebookLM AI focusing on “PARENTARCHY”, Oblivious Rule Of Adults Over Younger, the “ELEPHANT IN THE WOMB”. 7:05

WHY POLITICAL TYRANNY STARTS IN THE NURSERY Audio done on above paper by NotebookLM AI. 40:01

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THE STOIC RESPONSE TO THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC | RYAN HOLIDAY | Daily Stoic, March 20, 2020. 3:59

TEXAS BOOKSTORE OWNER SHARES LETTER RECEIVED FROM ANTI-MASK CUSTOMER. Newsweek, July 5, 2021

A Texas bookstore owner has shared the letter he received from a customer who was turned away for not wearing a mask. The Painted Porch is located in Bastrop County in Texas, where the state’s mask mandate was lifted in March. Some businesses however have chosen to continue with their mask policies. With just 43.7 percent of Bastrop County currently fully vaccinated, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services, The Painted Porch owner Ryan Holiday chose to ask customers to still wear a mask. “The policy is a wonderful filter. People who are vaccinated or have taken the pandemic seriously do not care. It’s precisely the people you’d want to wear a mask who get upset, so when they storm off, all I feel is relief. They probably weren’t going to buy anything anyway,” said Holiday, who has volunteered at vaccination centers during the pandemic. Holiday posted the letter to his Twitter account on July 3, writing: “A fun letter from a customer at The Painted Porch.” https://www.newsweek.com/texas-bookstore-owner-shares-letter-received-anti-mask-customer-1606888

THE LETTER SENT TO RYAN HOLIDAY BY A CUSTOMER WHO WOULD NOT WEAR A MASK TO GO INTO HIS STORE

I OWE ALMOST EVERYTHING TO THIS SINGLE BOOK. Ryan Holiday, Jan 28, 2026. 11:52

STOICISM AND COVID-19 | TIM FERRISS AND RYAN HOLIDAY | STOIC PHILOSOPHY. Daily Stoic, April 25, 2020. 1:09:29

In this episode of The Time Ferriss Show, Ryan Holiday and Tim Ferriss discuss Stoicism in the context of today’s chaotic and sometimes scary world. They discuss how to take advantage of the changes that have taken place due to COVID-19.

WHY WE NEED TO FIGHT VACCINE MISINFORMATION—RYAN HOLIDAY Vishen Lakhiani, Dec 23, 2021 6:53

At the risk of upsetting a few people, let’s talk about vaccines...

I recently sat down with one of the greatest thinkers of the modern world, writer and philosopher Ryan Holiday, to talk about his new book Courage is Calling: Fortune Favors The Brave. And we got to talking about how Courage isn’t simply just doing a dangerous thing and not being afraid, courage is doing the right thing without fear. And we got to talking about something that I’ve been fearful of addressing publicly because of the potential backlash - the Covid vaccination debate. Watch the video to hear my and Ryan’s thoughts, and please note how we’re addressing the issue rationally, scientifically, and without emotion.

A STOIC “HOLIDAY” FROM MORALITY: RYAN HOLIDAY, MARCUS AURELIUS, AND THE COVID REGIME by Jack Carney with Perplexity AI

In my recent essay, Peaceful Stoics, Violent Statists: Moral Schizophrenia and the Philosopher-King, I argued that Marcus Aurelius is the patron saint of a morally contradicted personality I termed “Moral Schizophrenia”. The emperor’s private notebooks glow with gentleness, self-scrutiny, and cosmic humility—yet his public life calmly presided over a slave empire, brutal frontier wars, and the “Roman murder machine” of conquest and spectacle (1–3). Now we have Ryan Holiday, the best-selling popularizer of Stoicism and devoted evangelist for Marcus, repeating the same pattern in our own time—this time not with legions and gladiators, but with lockdowns, masks, and the COVID security state. He has taken, it seems, a very modern Holiday from morality (4–8).

A Stoic “holiday” From Morality Ryan Holiday, Marcus Aurelius, And The Covid Regime By Jack Carney With Perplexity Ai 80KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

A STOIC HOLIDAY FROM MORALITY Video done on above paper by NotebookLM AI. 7:30

EXTRAS

INTRODUCTION TO STOICISM Academy of Ideas, April 8. 2014. 14:19

Transcript

https://academyofideas.com/2014/04/introduction-to-stoicism/

THE COLOSSEUM AS YOU’VE NEVER SEEN IT: THE TRUE STORY OF ROME’S GIANT. Eclesso, May 30, 2025. 15:33

Discover the true history of the Colosseum like you’ve never seen it before. In this exciting video, we explore the construction, secrets and curiosities of the Flavian Amphitheatre, the eternal symbol of Rome.

The CRUELTY of STOICISM | Did Aurelius & Seneca Promote Philosophical Stockholm Syndrome? Empire of the Mind, Jan 27, 2021. 13:36

And I think that’s really the biggest problem here: it’s the devaluation of life. The idea that quote, ‘It is not an important matter to live,” as another translation renders it. The stoic essentially reduces life down to eating, sleeping, and reproducing, which by the way many scientists, and pop-reductionists do as well. Which I find insidious. I have to quote Jesus and ask, “is not life more than food, and the body more than clothing!?” The stoic equates us with animals who similarly eat, sleep, and reproduce. But as Jesus asks, “Are we not worth much more than birds?” Is there not something profoundly meaningful and valuable in the mystery of consciousness, of intelligent thought which, in the great mystery of being we both produce and are produced by?