Share

Thank you courageous promoters: Curious Outlier, Brian Stone, Andreas Kalcker, Xuewu Liu, Jim Humble; and my support for those who have been jailed for Chlorine Dioxide like my African Friends, Roger Blake, Mark Grenon and sons, among too many others.

Note: scroll below for full list with active links to all things UNIVERSAL ANTIDOTE: CHLORINE DIOXIDE

Here is my Give Send Go site I created to help persecuted African friends stay alive with Chlorine Dioxide—please go view and donate.

https://www.givesendgo.com/freelifesavingCD

Help Save African Lives With Chlorine Dioxide—Givesendgo

Update Note, October 31, 2024: A year + later.

I did not launch this donation campaign last year because I had to act quickly and I negotiated with and paid off the corrupt police and courts in Kenya and Nigeria and got my African friends free.

THIS RENEWED CAMPAIGN IS FOR TWO PURPOSES:

1. TO ASK ALL CONCERNED FREEDOM LOVING USERS OF CHLORINE DIOXIDE TO DONATE TO A GENERAL FUND TO HELP MY AFRICAN FRIENDS TO BUY THE "UNIVERSAL ANTIDOTE" THAT HELPS KEEP THEM ALIVE.

2. TO EDUCATE EVERYONE ABOUT HOW CHLORINE DIOXIDE IS BEING TARGETED BY ALL GOVERNMENTS WORLDWIDE BECAUSE IT WORKS AND THREATENS THE PHARMACEUTICAL-STATE CONSPIRACY TO STOP INDIVIDUALS FROM TAKING CONTROL OF THEIR OWN HEALTH IN AFFORDABLE, EFFECTIVE WAYS.

To all readers, my African friends still need donations desperately, please help. Give Send Go is a legitimate donation platform and you can pay in any currency there and all the money will go to help my Africans buy and continue to save their lives with CD.

MATERIAL ON THE GREAT GOOD AND EVIL PERSECUTION OF THE UNIVERSAL ANTIDOTE

THE UNIVERSAL ANTIDOTE What’s News, July 3, 2022. 12:32

IS SUBSTACK STARTING TO SHADOW SENSOR PEOPLE WHO ARE WRITING POSITIVELY ABOUT CHLORINE DIOXIDE? WATCH 3-MINUTE VIDEO FOR DETAILS. Curious Outlier Jan 20, 2025

I hope they are not but I wouldn't be surprised.

Jack Comment:

Curious Outlier, I just found you! I did a search for you wondering if you were on Substack where I post and lo and behold, yes, you are here too.

It should be of no surprise that Substack is trying to control your posts with their various duplicitous manipulations. They did this to Xuewu Liu who I hope you know of here on Substack? https://substack.com/@clo2xuewuliu

Around the world, governments everywhere are persecuting persons to the point of putting them in prison, for using/promoting/selling the Universal Antidote, Chlorine Dioxide. See my Africans put in jail for merely using CD.

Here in New Zealand, the person I buy my CDS from, Roger Blake, was jailed by the criminal government here (Jan 17, 2024):

“As well as jailing him for 10 months and two weeks, the judge also ordered Blake to pay half the costs incurred by Medsafe of $4620. He granted Blake leave to apply for home detention should he wish to work with probation and complete a report.” https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/national/506960/waikato-man-roger-living-man-blake-jailed-for-selling-bleach-as-cure-for-covid-19

As my post today on the persecution of my African friends for using (not selling!) CD documents, some nations are even jailing users trying to save their lives.

First, thanks for your unceasing efforts towards universalizing the Universal Antidote, greatly needed and appreciated. I have been sending my friends online--especially my African ones--to your free course which is a great educational tool for the proper use of CD.

I just put a review onto the Archive.org page where you have made your introduction book freely available.

THE ULTIMATE GUIDE TO CHLORINE DIOXIDE BY CURIOUS OUTLIER [ MOBILE VERSION] BY CURIOUS OUTLIER https://archive.org/details/the-ultimate-guide-to-chlorine-dioxide-by-curious-outlier-mobile-version

Jack Review:

Thank You Curious Outlier Well Done!

Thank you, Curious Outlier, for this greatly needed and well done course on CD use.

I send all my free friends to this course, especially those in Africa, who I consider are alive because of CD.

The way the course is structured into the separate videos on the specific topics is very helpful.

That you have made this course available to all for no money is a testament to your care for yourself and humanity.

You are the true "Philanthropist" not Bill Gates.

Keep up your great work for Responsible Freedom worldwide.

INTERVIEW WITH EARLY PIONEER OF CHLORINE DIOXIDE HOWARD ALLIGER by Talk For Food with Adam Abraham. Curious Human Productions, April 26, 2022. 49:23

This is the only KNOWN RECORDED INTERVIEW WITH HOWARD ALLIGER. Howard Alliger died at the age of 92 in 2019 and was the founder and owner of Frontier Pharmaceutical. Howard Alliger patented one of the first commercially available products utilizin…

https://old.bitchute.com/video/YdBC3l3X8E3B/

FORBIDDEN CURES - WHY IS THIS "UNIVERSAL ANTIDOTE" HIDDEN FROM HUMANITY? Stopworldcontrol, January 2023. 13:38

Biophysicist Andreas Kalcker has developed a 100% effective cure for COVID-19 and all its variations. He has been researching a substance called chlorine dioxide for over 13 years.

NASA labeled this substance 'The Universal Antidote' in 1987, because it can destroy ANY PATHOGEN in the human body.

This means CDS is officially recognized by the US government as a cure for most diseases.

This treatment was first used for COVID-19 by the military, police and politicians in Bolivia, who all recovered in four days. A law was then passed making it a nationwide treatment. As a result, the rate of 100 deaths a day went down to virtually zero. A clinical trial then confirmed the efficacy of this treatment against COVID-19.

Now over 5,000 physicians in 25 nations use chlorine dioxide (or in short, CDS) to save millions of lives.

Andreas Kalcker, however, encountered something astonishing: the moment it became known that his treatment was curing people from COVID-19, he was massively censored.

All his social media pages were take down, his scientific account on ResearchGate.net was deleted, his book was removed from Amazon, and he has been slandered all over the internet.

It is obvious that this cure for covid must be hidden at all costs. But why? Find the answer in this astonishing video. https://rumble.com/v1wavje-forbidden-cures-why-is-this-universal-antidote-hidden-from-humanity.html

LEARN MORE ABOUT CDS HERE: https://stopworldcontrol.com/cds/

Biophysicist Andreas Kalcker has developed a 100% effective cure for COVID-19 and all its variations. He has been researching a substance called chlorine dioxide for over 13 years. NASA labeled this substance 'The Universal Antidote' in 1987, because it can destroy ANY PATHOGEN in the human body.

This means CDS is officially recognized by the US government as a cure for most diseases.

His treatment was first used for COVID-19 by the military, police and politicians in Bolivia, who all recovered in four days. A law was then passed making it a nationwide treatment. As a result, the rate of 100 deaths a day went down to virtually zero. A clinical trial then confirmed the efficacy of this treatment against COVID-19. Now over 5,000 physicians in 25 nations use chlorine dioxide (or in short, CDS) to save lives.

Andreas Kalcker, however, encountered something astonishing: the moment it became known that his treatment was curing people from Covid, he was massively censored. All his social media pages were take down, his scientific account on ResearchGate.net was deleted, his book was removed from Amazon, and he has been slandered all over the internet. It is obvious that this cure for Covid must be hidden at all costs.

BLEACH 'CURE' SELLER FOUND GUILTY, ACCUSES JUDGE OF ‘ENSLAVEMENT’, GETS TWO NIGHTS JAIL. Waikato Times, Mike Mather, Dec 21, 2023

A man who sold bleach he claimed could “overcome” conditions such as cancer, HIV, autism and Covid-19 has made an obstreperous and confrontational appearance in court. And it was an appearance that ended with an unscheduled trip to jail for Roger William Blake. Blake, 60, of Ngatea, had recently been found guilty of 29 fraud-related charges in a reserved decision by Judge Brett Crowley, when his case was called in the Hamilton District Court on Wednesday morning. He responded by accusing the judge of “enslaving” him. https://www.waikatotimes.co.nz/nz-news/350135261/bleach-cure-seller-found-guilty-accuses-judge-enslavement-gets-two-nights-jail

ROGER WILLIAM ‘LIVING MAN’ BLAKE’S JAIL TERM OVER COVID ‘CURE’ CONVERTED TO HOME DETENTION. RNZ, 31 March 2024 By Belinda Feek After 97 days behind bars, Roger William Blake is heading home after having his jail term converted to home detention. In January, Blake was found to have "seized upon the tragedy of the Covid pandemic as a money-making opportunity" by selling bleach as a cure for the virus, which made his company more than $100,000 during the global event. The public gallery in the Hamilton District Court was packed with the Ngatea man's supporters who witnessed him get jailed for 10 and a half months on charges related to breaches laid by MedSafe under the Medicines Act and obstructing a Ministry of Health officer. There were also charges of making a false statement about himself and his company possessing, advertising and selling products dubbed "MMS", or Miracle Mineral Solution; essentially chlorine dioxide - bleach - mixed with water. At the time, Judge Brett Crowley granted leave for the 61-year-old to have his jail term converted to home detention if he co-operated with Corrections in doing the necessary paperwork. https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/national/513113/roger-william-living-man-blake-s-jail-term-over-covid-cure-converted-to-home-detention

SUPPORTING THE GRENON FAMILY

https://www.givesendgo.com/G9AT9

“CHURCH OF BLEACH” FAMILY GETS YEARS IN PRISON FOR DEADLY “MIRACLE” SOLUTION

Convicted fraudster Mark Grenon claimed he was the victim and US should pay him $5.7M. Ars Technica, Beth Mole – 10 Oct 2023

https://arstechnica.com/health/2023/10/florida-men-sentenced-to-years-in-prison-for-selling-bleach-as-miracle-cure/

BISHOP GRENON THANKS SUPPORTERS FOR 1999 WINNEBAGO BLESSING: SEE THE PHOTOS! by Living_Waters333. Jan 26, 2025

https://the-river-in-a-desert-ministry.com/bishop-grenon-thanks-supporters-for-1999-winnebago-blessing-see-the-photos

“FAITH, REFLECTION, AND JUSTICE: JONATHAN GRENON’S POWERFUL MESSAGE TO BELIEVERS AND A CALL TO WRITE MARCO RUBIO” by Living_Waters333. Jan 21, 2025

https://the-river-in-a-desert-ministry.com/faith-reflection-and-justice-jonathan-grenons-powerful-message-to-believers-and-a-call-to-write-marco-rubio

BISHOP MARK GRENON LEAVES PRISON by Living_Waters333 May 29, 2024 Cindy wrote:

Hello Brother, I just wanted to let you know I picked up Mark Grenon in Miami at 10 o’clock. I took him to the transitional place. He was supposed to go and he’s now there so all is well and praying and believing that we can get him moved to where I live and be in the cottage And write his book. Thank you for all that you’re doing all those have given to him. He looked well. I can’t believe he didn’t get in the sunshine for four years. They didn’t let him in the sun or to the outside that breaks my heart, anyhow, onward, and upward and victory and moving forward, God bless you and all those who contribute and all those who keep him and his family in prayer.

https://the-river-in-a-desert-ministry.com/podcast/bishop-mark-grenon-leaves-prison

Political Prisoner Mark Grenon Freed on May 29, 2024: Silenced No More: See Link In Description To Hear More. YouTubeTerminated: Providing Truthful Content For Patriots. 0:46

Bishop Mark Grenon voice is being heard once again. Watch to see what Mark had to say after being released from prison: ⬇️

https://rumble.com/v4ymuxf-cdt-live-q-and-a-audio-chat-stream-may-31-2024-at-5pm-cst-click-link-in-des.html

Sorry I had to remove the video link in the description with Bishop Mark Grenon when he came back onto Chlorine Dioxide Testimonies. He had me remove it because he was informed he would go back to jail if he did any interviews. Once he is truly free I will share it once again.

https://rumble.com/v4yx02e-political-prisoner-mark-grenon-freed-on-may-29-2024-silenced-no-more-see-li.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp

CDT Live Q&A Audio Chat Stream: May 31, 2024 at 5PM CST: Mark Grenon Joins Us Live. YouTubeTerminated: Providing Truthful Content For Patriots. 7:46:16

https://rumble.com/v4ymuxf-cdt-live-q-and-a-audio-chat-stream-may-31-2024-at-5pm-cst-click-link-in-des.html

Imagine, A World Without DIS-EASE - Is It Possible? Volume One By Mark Grenon

https://archive.org/details/world-without-disease-vol-1

Imagine, A World Without DIS-EASE - Is It Possible? Volume Two By Mark Grenon

https://archive.org/details/world-without-disease-vol-2

Imagine, A World Without DIS-EASE - Is It Possible? Volume Three By Mark Grenon

https://archive.org/details/world-without-disease-vol-3_202303

AMAZON HIDES BOOK BY MARK GRENON “IMAGINE A WORLD WITHOUT DISEASE. IS IT POSSIBLE?”

Review of “Imagine a World Without Disease. Is it Possible?

5.0 out of 5 stars World Without Disease by Mark Grenon is Imaginable and Prophetic.

Reviewed in the United States on April 15, 2019

“Imagine a World Without Disease. Is it Possible? is an outstanding compilation of enlightening facts that Divine justice calls into question at these urgent ‘End Times.’ Civilization is now threatened with extinction by corporate fascists, government officials, and their minions of so-called science experts in ‘healthcare’ and biological warfare. Their damage demonstrates their criminal psychopathology, demonic possession, and unGodly impositions. These Deep State stewards of profitable depopulation, geopolitical and economic chaos, and human misery have a karmic destiny that is inescapable. Mark S. Grenon puts a nail in their coffin with this life-saving labor of love. I especially recommend his book for people awakening from their hypno-tronic trance states into the real world of physical salvation and spiritual restoration.”

Review by Dr. Leonard Horowitz

https://www.amazon.com/gp/customer-reviews/R22BFP2OBZOKNY/

No results for Imagine, A World Without DIS-EASE - Is It Possible? By Mark Grenon.

Try checking your spelling or use more general terms

https://www.amazon.com/s?k=Imagine%2C+A+World+Without+DIS-EASE+-+Is+It+Possible%3F+By+Mark+Grenon

MMS, CHLORINE DIOXIDE INSTRUCTIONS, THE 'BLEACH' PSYOP AND A SOLUTION TO CORONAVIRUS. Its Adventageous, January 27, 2023

https://archive.org/details/mms-chlorine-dioxide-instructions-the-bleach-psyop-and-a-solution-to-coronavirus

Jack Review:

So Few Showing the World the Universal Antidote

Thank you for this video on Archive.

The more persons can get to information on CD as you and the Curious Outlier have so generously and effectively done, the more Responsibly Free and Healthy our still Tyrannical and Unhealthy World will become.

My suggestion to all CD promoters:

Consider arriving at what a "Standard Dose" is.

I consider it to be 3 drops of Sodium Chlorite (22%-28%)) and 3 drops of Hydrochloric Acid (4%).

I note you used one drop each.

Keep up your good work to make the Universal Solution more universal.

URLS FOR CHLORINE DIOXIDE GROUPS, VIDEOS, ARTICLES

THE UNIVERSAL ANTIDOTE: CHLORINE DIOXIDE - MEDICINE OF THE FUTURE (2021) DOCUMENTARY 1:49:27

https://rumble.com/vdey7t-the-universal-antidote.html

Trailer-The Universal Antidote. 1:24

https://rumble.com/vcw033-trailer-the-universal-antidote.html

Why is it called "The Universal Antidote?" The answer will surprise you! 5:28

https://rumble.com/vdji91-why-is-it-called-the-universal-antidote-the-answer-will-surprise-you.html

Quantum Leap Documentary - The Universal Antidote Lost Documentaries Series. 1:00:49

https://rumble.com/v14y0al-quantum-leap-documentary-the-universal-antidote-lost-documentaries-series.html

Understanding MMS - Part 1 Lost Documentary Series 1:46:33

https://rumble.com/v12s5sb-understanding-mms-part-1-lost-documentary-series.html

Red Cross Cured 154 Malaria Cases with MMS- Part 2 Lost Documentary Series. 12:32

https://rumble.com/v14bduk-red-cross-cured-154-malaria-cases-with-mms-part-2-lost-documentary-series.html

Interview with Early Pioneer of Chlorine Dioxide Howard Alliger. 49:23

https://rumble.com/v12hzap-interview-with-early-pioneer-of-chlorine-dioxide-howard-alliger.html

Expert Biochemist Reveals The Secrets Of The Universal Antidote (Chlorine Dioxide). 1:49:02

https://rumble.com/v3bkzto-expert-biochemist-reveals-the-secrets-of-the-universal-antidote-chlorine-di.html

THE UNIVERSAL ANTIDOTE—RUMBLE CHANNEL (109 videos)

Description--This channel is dedicated to providing up-to-date information on The Universal Antidote.

https://rumble.com/c/c-537305

MAIN WEBSITE FOR CHLORINE DIOXIDE

https://theuniversalantidote.com/

THE UNIVERSAL ANTIDOTE COURSE FREE

A FREE Chlorine Dioxide How-To Course, Length: 2 hours 2 minutes.

https://theuniversalantidote.com/the-universal-antidote-course/

The Universal Antidote--The Science & Story of Chlorine Dioxide Interactive Reference Guidebook, 80p

https://theuniversalantidote.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/The-Universal-Antidote-Interactive-Reference-Guidebook.pdf

The Ultimate Guide To Chlorine Dioxide And Beginner Training Course, 91p

https://theuniversalantidote.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/1.5.1_Ultimate_Guide_to_Chlorine_Dioxide_by_Curious_Outlier_Printable.pdf

NOTE--THE ABOVE DOCUMENT FOR MOBILE PHONES, 289p

https://theuniversalantidote.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/v1.5.1-mob-The-Ultimate-Guide-to-Chlorine-Dioxide.pdf

The Universal Antidote University Beginner Training Guidebook

https://theuniversalantidote.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/TUA-Beginner-Series-Training-Guidebook-3nd-ed-s.pdf

What is MMS (Sodium Chlorite) and How to Make it? THIS FOR AFRICANS

https://mmsinfo.org/infosheets/What_is_MMS_and_How_to_Make_it.pdf \

Introduction: The Universal Antidote Beginner Training Video Series. 4:06

https://rumble.com/vlm2ii-introduction-the-universal-antidote-beginner-training-video-series.html

Lesson 1- MMS History and Demonstration Making MMS1. 3:57

https://rumble.com/vlwgdc-training-video-1-mms-history-and-demonstration-making-mms1.html

Training Video 2- CDS History and Demonstration Making Concentrated CDS 3000 ppm 11:09

https://rumble.com/vm5qff-training-video-2-cds-history-and-demonstration-making-concentrated-cds-3000.html

Training Video 3A-(The Starting Procedure) Treating acute and chronic disease with MMS1. 6:44

https://rumble.com/vmfqtm-training-video-3a-the-starting-procedure-treating-acute-and-chronic-disease.html

Training Video 3B - Treating acute and chronic disease with MMS1 17:19

https://rumble.com/vmqe9p-training-video-3b-treating-acute-and-chronic-disease-with-mms1.html

Training Video 4 - Treating acute and chronic disease with CDS (Chlorine Dioxide Solution). 11:18

https://rumble.com/voc875-training-video-4-treating-acute-and-chronic-disease-with-cds-chlorine-dioxi.html

Training Video 5 - How to make 22.4% Sodium Chlorite Solution (MMS) 16:49

https://rumble.com/vnatop-training-video-5-how-to-make-22.4-sodium-chlorite-solution-mms.html

Training Video 6 - How to Make the Acid Activator. 33:53

https://rumble.com/vnlh9o-training-video-6-how-to-make-the-acid-activator.html

Training Video 7 - Frequently Asked Questions and Wrap-up. 16:21

https://rumble.com/vo7c03-description-training-video-7-frequently-asked-questions-and-wrap-up.html

NOTE—ALL ABOVE VIDEOS IN ONE--THE UNIVERSAL ANTIDOTE GETTING STARTED SERIES-COMPLETE SERIES 2:05:10

https://rumble.com/voq0yr-the-universal-antidote-getting-started-series-complete-series.html

5 AMERICAN DOCTORS DISCUSS THE UNIVERSAL ANTIDOTE (CHLORINE DIOXIDE). 6:38

https://rumble.com/v2m5ebq-5-american-doctors-discuss-the-universal-antidote-chlorine-dioxide.html

Curious Human who provided the course email

theuniversalantidote@protonmail.com

JIM HUMBLE, THE MAN WHO STARTED CD

https://jimhumble.co

HUMBLE’S MMS FORUM

https://mmsforum.io

MMS TESTIMONIALS

https://mmstestimonials.co

ANDREAS KALCKER

https://andreaskalcker.com/en/

COMUSAV ENGLISH OFFICIAL

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/comusavenglishofficial

CURIOUS HUMAN PRODUCTIONS https://www.brighteon.com/channels/curiousoutlier

MMS, CDS & more Molecular Meds. Brian Stone

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/bhstone7

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/KWS38tosUq7L/

https://chlorinedioxidetruth.weebly.com/

THE LAYPERSON'S GUIDE TO CHLORINE DIOXIDE AND MIRACLE MINERAL SOLUTION, 2ND EDITION

https://alivenhealthy.com/shop/product/the-laypersons-guide-to-chlorine-dioxide-and-miracle-mineral-solution

STOP WORLD CONTROL-Good one page resource

https://stopworldcontrol.com/cds/

TELEGRAM GROUP UNIVERSAL ANTIDOTE VIDEOS

https://t.me/theuniversalantidote/

TELEGRAM GROUP UNIVERSAL ANTIDOTE CHAT

https://bit.ly/JoinUniversalAntidotePrivateChat

CHLORINE DIOXIDE AS AN ALTERNATIVE TREATMENT FOR COVID-19

https://www.comusav.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/COVID-Tratamiento-por-Dr.-Aparicio.pdf

CHLORINE DIOXIDE IS A MORE POTENT ANTIVIRAL AGENT AGAINST SARS-COV-2 THAN SODIUM HYPOCHLORITE

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34536532/

CHLORINE DIOXIDE IN COVID-19: HYPOTHESIS ABOUT THE POSSIBLE MECHANISM OF MOLECULAR ACTION IN SARS-COV-2

https://www.hilarispublisher.com/open-access/chlorine-dioxide-in-covid19-hypothesis-about-the-possible-mechanism-of-molecular-action-in-sarscov2-52824.html

MIT RESEARCHER EXPLAINS HOW CHLORINE DIOXIDE/ MMS DESTROYS THE TOXICITY OF GLYPHOSATE POISON

https://needtoknow.news/2023/05/mit-researcher-explains-how-chlorine-dioxide-mms-destroys-the-toxicity-of-glyphosate-poison/

https://odysee.com/@Kerri-Rivera-Autism-Chlorine-Dioxide:7/Kerri-Rivera-and-Dr-Seneff-Chlorine-Dioxide-destroys-Glyphosate:9

EXPERT BIOCHEMIST REVEALS THE SECRETS OF THE UNIVERSAL ANTIDOTE (CHLORINE DIOXIDE) The Universal Antidote, 1:49:02

CONVERSATION WITH BIOCHEMIST, RAUL PINEDA, ABOUT THE UNIVERSAL ANTIDOTE (CHLORINE DIOXIDE). We discussed many interesting topics around chlorine dioxide and its effect on the body.

https://rumble.com/v3bkzto-expert-biochemist-reveals-the-secrets-of-the-universal-antidote-chlorine-di.html

TO BUY QUALITY CD PRODUCTS IN NEW ZEALAND

Water Purifier NZ info@nzwaterpurifier.com

TO BUY QUALITY CD PRODUCTS IN AUSTRALIA

MMS Healthy 4 Life

https://www.mmshealthy4life.com/