This post is a reply to Nevermore’s comment on my comment to Derrick Broze and Etienne De La Boetie on Matthew Ehret, Cynthia Chung and Jeff Brown.

Nevermore, please comment below. I have also put below my comment to Broze and Etienne that elicited Nevermore’s comment below.

Hi NeverMore and All Voluntaryists/Anarchists

Thanks NeverMore for the comments and I consider you have misread and misinterpreted what I wrote to Etienne and Derrick.

I do not consider I need to take it “down a notch” as the criticisms I made of this Trio of Tyranny Lovers (Ehret, Chung, Brown) should be self-evidently accurate as I included quotes from them substantiating my claims that they are not merely condoning but praising and promoting the CCP and thus helping it to continue to be the greatest Democidal Dictatorship in modern history from Mao 1949 to Xi 2024.

I wrote nothing about what they are AGAINST or the quality of that work especially as it concerns Canada. I am not concerned about what they are AGAINST. I am writing what they are FOR—the most Democidal Dictatorship in modern history, the CCP.

My critique of their aiding and abetting this democidal dictatorship has nothing to do with “accusing” Derrick and The Last American Vagabond (TLAV) of “duplicity” whatever that may mean—and I do not know how you interpreted what I wrote as meaning that. And I wrote nothing that could be interpreted that “TLAV is deliberately deceiving their audience”.

What I wrote was TLAV head Ryan and the self-professed Voluntaryist Derrick who is one of the five TLAVers, SHOULD have known what Ehret as one of the five TLAVers was FOR—the Democidal CCP. And other such platforms as Geopolitics, Unlimited Hangout, Coraggio and Crawford SHOULD also have known what he was FOR. And we who value freedom and peace should, and must, judge persons both on what they are FOR as well as what they are AGAINST especially in cases of criminal governments who do mass murder (Democide) like the CCP.

I am writing especially to attract those Libertarians and Voluntaryists who ARE MORALLY CONSISTENT to join me in criticising this trio and calling them out as “moral schizophrenics” in being “Useful Idiots” for the CCP. Moral consistency is the hallmark of the Responsibly Free.

You cannot be FOR the CCP government and hide its HUGE numbers democide of Uyghurs, Falun Gong and dissidents and at the same time condemn Israel and its Palestinian genocide. If you do you are a Double Standard, immoral individual and deserve to be criticized and ostracized by all who value individual freedom over collective coercion.

And at the moral minimum all of these largely pro-freedom sites SHOULD have at the very least stated they did not share Ehret's sanctioning of the CCP and criticised him for that. I can conceive of someone considering his work AGAINST certain criminal collectives important enough to publish but only if they also put a disclaimer calling him out for supporting the CCP.

I assume you NeverMore as an Anarchist/Voluntaryist would not permit (as an extreme example) Netanyahu to publish on your platform because he was fulminating against the CCP while genociding the Palestinians—at least without a disclaimer noting his own Crimes Against Humanity?

My claim is that the world—through Useful Idiots like this Trio--has been letting the CCP since Mao to Xi now literally “get away with murder” and that moral lapse must be ended by those who care for the innocent individual over the criminal collective.

And if Voluntaryists like Derrick and Etienne do not criticise this Trio of Tyranny Lovers wherever they appear in freedom community then they ARE complicit in the ongoing democide by the CCP.

The evidence I will be presenting in my MUSEUM-MAUSOLEUM OF THE CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY BY THE DEMOCIDAL CCP Substack coming soon I trust will provide more than “compelling evidence” to substantiate my claim for the Crimes Against Humanity the CCP has perpetrated and that this trio applauds at every opportunity.

“Throughout the country’s [China] long history countless emperors have tried to keep the Mandate of Heaven by annihilating those who threatened their rule.” Ezra Vogel

It is time to stop that Mandate from being morally legitimized.

We are only as free as we take the responsibility to be.

HERE IS WHAT I POSTED AS A COMMENT TO DERRICK BROZE POST THAT NEVERMORE COMMENTED ON (SEE BELOW)

Etienne, I hope you along with Derrick will read the below and bring yourself and other Voluntaryists who will be meeting in Sedona to criticize this “TRIO OF TYRANNY LOVERS”, see below.

Derrick (and attention all Voluntaryists), concerning the case of Matthew Ehret who as an authoritarian Statist SANCTIONS AND PROMOTES the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), you did not respond to my comments left on your Substack October 10.

You finally responded to my comments and the message I left you on your Facebook on Oct 15:

“Hey there, I am a writer for TLAV. I dont hire the other writers, including Matthew, but yeah he has blind spots for sure.”

In my comments I pointed out that Ehret, his wife Cynthia Chung and their friend Jeff Brown are all “Useful Idiots” for the CCP (I termed them a Trio of Tyranny Lovers) and that you and too many other Freedom Community persons (such as Ryan Cristian) HAVE NEVER CRITICIZED THEM FOR SANCTIONING & PROMOTING the most Democidal government (60-80 million dead) on record.

That you have not done this is an immoral lapse that must be corrected. It is not nearly enough to say Ehret has “blind spots”.

I assume you would not say that of Israeli Useful Idiots such as Ben Shapiro and Robert Kennedy Jr? No, you, rightly, criticize them and hold them to moral account.

So why have you never (that I have read) criticized Ehret and held him morally accountable for not only condoning, but praising and promoting, the CCP far beyond anything Shapiro and Kennedy have done similarly with Israel?

You must have known Ehret’s backing of the CCP since many articles by him praising the CCP have appeared on TLAV, such as

Why Do George Soros And Steve Bannon Agree That The CPC Must Be Destroyed? March 1, 2023

thelastamericanvagabond.com/why-do-geor…

In this puff piece for the CCP Ehret as usual dismisses the Tiananmen Square massacre as a non-organic, CIA state subversion non-event and backs Donald Trump for being anti-Soros.

HERE ARE THE TRIO OF TYRANNY LOVERS OWN WORDS

From the book by Matthew Ehret and Cynthia Chung “Breaking Free Of The Anti-China Psyops”

“While western narrative shapers across both left and right media platforms pummel us with images oF SUPPOSED slave labor plantations, genocide and re-education facilities in Xinjiang and Tibet, THE TRUTH IS SOMETHING VERY DIFFERENT. Thus, as you see with all of these NED funded revolutions, THE PEOPLE ARE NEVER ACTUALLY PROTESTING SOMETHING THAT WILL HARM THEIR FREEDOM AND PROSPERITY, BUT RATHER THE VERY OPPOSITE. THEY HAVE BEEN FOOLED INTO PROTESTING SOMETHING THAT IS ACTUALLY TO THEIR BENEFIT. They are played by the prejudice that has been fueled by foreign agents in their education system, media and government, to hate and remain distrustful of WHAT IS ACTUALLY A BETTER OUTCOME FOR THEM.”

From Jeff Brown’s book: “Big Red Book On China”

“China, Russia, Cuba, Bolivia, Ecuador, North Korea and Eritrea make up the short list of countries not under western tyranny. Many Chinese, especially the more educated and wealthy, sincerely believe that the west’s ersatz “pluralistic”, “republican”, “parliamentarian”, “no corruption” democracies are what the People’s Republic of China should aspire to…. THEY ARE ALMOST ALWAYS SURPRISED WHEN I SAY THAT THE COMMUNIST PARTY OF CHINA IS THE BEST THING TO EVER TO HAPPEN TO THEM….”

AND HERE ARE JUST A FEW OF THE MANY CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY BY THE CCP:

DISSIDENTS IMPRISONED BY THE CHINESE COMMUNIST PARTY TO 2024: 49,267

Created in 2000, Dui Hua’s Political Prisoner Database (PPDB) contains information about political and religious prisoners incarcerated in China since 1980.

As of September 30, 2024

Names: 49,267

People under coercive measures: 7,365

Official records: 22,870

Unofficial records: 40,907

duihua.org/resources/political-prisoner…

HONG KONG POLITICAL PRISONERS, OCTOBER 16, 2024: 1,906

Hong Kong Reaches a Grim Milestone: 1,000 Political Prisoners

In its debut research report, “Hong Kong Reaches a Grim Milestone,” HKDC examines a new, troubling phenomenon in Hong Kong: the exponential growth in the number of political prisoners since the start of the 2019 mass protests.

hkdc.us/hong-kong-political-prisoners

WHY HAVEN’T I HEARD? Falun Dafa Infocenter 2024

Various calculations by human rights organizations, recently corroborated by a study conducted by Ethan Gutmann and I over the last two years, estimate that the NUMBER OF FALUN GONG PRACTITIONERS CURRENTLY JAILED IN CHINA IS AT LEAST AS HIGH AS 200,000, possibly much higher.

faluninfo.net/why-havent-i-heard-about-…

FALUN GONG PERSECUTION: CCP’S RELENTLESS 25-YEAR CAMPAIGN Falun Dafa in Arizona, 2024

Notable Points

• High-tech surveillance tools, including facial recognition cameras, used to monitor practitioners

• TOTAL DOCUMENTED DEATHS REACHED 5,069 BY MAY 2024

• WeChat used for a nationwide anti-Falun Gong propaganda campaign

• The 610 Office, a Gestapo-like organization, was created specifically to persecute Falun Gong

• Falun Gong practitioners have been subjected to forced labor, torture, and organ harvesting

• The China Tribunal concluded that forced organ harvesting from prisoners of conscience has occurred on a substantial scale

falunaz.net/falun-gong-persecution-ongo…

Moral consistency is the hallmark of the Responsibly Free. You cannot promote the CCP government and hide its democide of Uyghurs and Falun Gong and at the same time condemn (rightfully) persons supporting the Israel Palestinian genocide. If you do you are a Double Standard, immoral individual and deserve to be criticized and ostracized by all who value individual freedom over collective coercion.

I EXPECT THIS OF ALL VOLUNTARYISTS AT SEDONA, THAT THEY HOLD THIS TRIO OF TYRANNY LOVERS MORALLY CULPABLE FOR PROMOTING THE DEMOCIDAL CCP.

Please email me to help bring this Trio of Tyranny Lovers to moral account, Everything Voluntary Jack: responsiblyfree@protonmail.com

My tentative title of my Substack post on this coming soon:

DOUBLE STANDARD SANCTIONERS OF THE CHINESE DEMOCIDAL DICTATORSHIP OF MAO TO XI: MATTHEW EHRET, CYNTHIA CHUNG, JEFF BROWN

I want the Freedom Community to criticise & blacklist these 3 Moral Schizophrenics for helping the CCP continue to commit Crimes Against Humanity starting with Mao's Democide of 60+million

We are only as free as we take the responsibility to be.

HERE IS WHAT NEVERMORE POSTED TO MY ABOVE POST TO ETIENNE

Hey Everything Voluntary Jack,

I agree with you about Matthew Ehret and Cynthia Chung, though I’m not sure if all of the claims you make are substantiated. I’ll definitely read your upcoming report.

I would encourage you to take it down a notch, though. It kinda seems like you’re accusing Derrick Broze and The Last American Vagabond of duplicity, but Matt Ehret and Cynthia have appeared on the Geopolitics & Empire, been featured on Unlimited Hangout, and have recently received positive coverage from Tereza Coraggio and Mathew Crawford. A lot of very intelligent people trust or have trusted the authors of Canadian Patriot Review because they do bring some interesting things to the table. I agree that they are shills for BRICS, but if they are read with that bias in mind, you can still learn quite a bit from reading them. Many of their critiques of British imperialism are extremely interesting. Plus, who doesn’t love snowglobes? youtube.com/watch?v=CXKwyquIkbs

All this to say that I don’t think TLAV is deliberately deceiving their audience. By being so accusatory, you’re likely to put them on the defensive. I would encourage you to be patient with your approach. The truth moves at its own pace.

If you have compelling evidence, make it available and then trust that it will eventually make the rounds. Personally, I’m supportive of your mission and I believe that focusing on their gross distortions of Canadian politics is the place you’re likeliest to find the info to expose them.

To non-Canadians, it could be easy to miss how nonsensical many of Matt Ehret’s takes on Canadian politics are. For instance, he tries to explain away the Foreign Interference scandal as a new Russiagate. This is ridiculous. The evidence that China’s United Front Work Department has compromised the Ontario Liberal Party is overwhelming. See Claws of the Panda about the back story of Chinese agent Michael Chan or Sam Cooper’s brilliant Wilful Blindness for the full story. This is nothing like Russiagate.

I support what you’re doing, Everything Voluntary Jack, but I encourage you to think about how you’re doing it.