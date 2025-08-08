Share

http://www.givesendgo.com/freelifesavingCD

Let the CHLORINE DIOXIDE FREEDOM COMMUNITY worldwide join together to delegitimate and neuter the Health Authorities power to DICTATE and DEFINE our Health.

Let us announce worldwide a

DECLARATION OF HEALTH INDEPENDENCE

for the Right to Manage our own Health.

Scire Licit The Universal Antidote.

An earlier Substack of mine on this topic

TO THE WESTERN CHLORINE DIOXIDE FREEDOM COMMUNITY: Cri De Coeur For Chlorine Dioxide Users In Africa--Donate to Keep the Universal Antidote Prophets Alive

Impoverished Africans Need your Money and Minds to Help Spread the ClO2 Gospel

PLEASE PASS THIS POST ON TO ALL WHO VALUE CHLORINE DIOXIDE

This is a Cri de Coeur to the Chlorine Dioxide Freedom Community (CDFC hereafter) in the developed economies to heed the cry for care coming from the poverty and disease stricken Africans who use Chlorine Dioxide (CD hereafter which will include MMS/MMS1) to literally survive day by day.

We educated advocates for—whether as producers and/or users of--CD in the relatively rich West generally do not know about our CD counterparts using the Universal Antidote to stay—literally, again I emphasize this--alive day by day in Africa.

I have been supporting with money and personal attention some 15 Nigerians (two families) and 45 Kenyans (four families) for nearly five years now.

I introduced both groups to CD around four years ago and helped them source and learn to use it passing on the invaluable work of educators-researchers-scientists-practitioners-medical doctors such as Jim Humble, Mark Grenon, Curious Outlier, Brian Stone, Kerri Rivera, Lee Merrit MD, Robert Yoho MD, Xuewu Liu, and Andreas Kalcker as well as staunch advocates such as Pierre Kory MD, David Oates, and Mike Adams.

My African friends using CD have gone online and viewed Curious Outlier's wonderful course and read his book.

Biophysicist Andreas Kalcker has been researching a substance called chlorine dioxide (CDS) for over 13 years. NASA labeled it "The Universal Antidote" in 1987, because it can destroy any pathogen in the human body. It is also a 100% effective cure for COVID-19 and all its variations. https://stopworldcontrol.com/cds/

WESTERN PERSECUTION AND PROSECUTION OF PERSONS SUPPLYING CHLORINE DIOXIDE

I assume some of us in the CDFC in the West know of a government's immoral and often vicious persecution and prosecution of CD advocates, educationalists and suppliers?

An unfortunate example in the U.S. being the harassment and imprisonment of Mark Grenon and his sons by government criminals there. Mark is out of prison now but two of his three sons remain caged.

Here in New Zealand in 2020, the government criminals staged a SWAT raid on the laboratory/office of CD producer, educator and seller, Roger Blake. Roger was sentenced in 2024 to 10 months jail and fined by a kangaroo court proceeding. After three months in jail, he was released to home detention . He is currently free and (carefully) back to making CD available.

Then there is Andreas Kalcker residing in Switzerland whose pioneering work on Chlorine Dioxide Solution who has been persecuted by governments in Spain and Argentina and whose book (as well as others on CD) has been banned on Amazon.

And the latest persecution being that of Xuewu Liu whose intra-tumoral chlorine dioxide injection treatment is part of my Noah’s Ark Kenya Cancer Care Clinic for which I am trying to get a $20,000USD grant to start up

Wired magazine did a hit piece on his treatment and Xuewu responded showing their biased mis/dis-information.

Finally, there is a truly bizarre case involving an American, Louis Daniel Smith and his company Project GreenLife. Apparently, a woman, Sylvia Fink died after drinking a CD mix of Sodium Chlorite and Citric Acid in 2009 and her husband, Doug Nash, believed the CD killed her. Fast forward to 2015 and Smith was sentenced to 4 years and 3 months in a Federal prison by the U.S. criminal government’s Department of Justice .

AFRICAN PERSECUTION AND PROSECUTION FOR MERE POSSESSION OF CD

I consider few of us in the CD Freedom Community know about the even worse treatment of persons in Africa—like my friends--who simply use (do not advocate, produce or supply) CD literally to survive the disease infested living conditions brought on by lack of sanitation and environmental hazards, not to mention injuries through criminals, private and public (Aka, government—usually worse than the private ones).

But start by asking yourself how is it that Kenyan and Nigerian governments persecute and prosecute (although African “law” is even less constrained by such things as habeas corpus) persons for simply USING CD? Good question. I do not have a factual answer. I cannot discover if sales and/or possession of CD is actually “illegal” in Nigeria and Kenya even though the police imprisoned my friends just for possession of CD ingredients (Sodium Chlorite and Citric Acid). However, it is clear the Global Predators have persuaded the Nigerian and Kenyan governments to make life exceedingly difficult for CD suppliers and users.

It is clear that around the world most governments try to control the distribution and use of CD (whether known as MMS, etc.). However, in the developed economies I do not know of any governments that imprison and/or fine USERS. But in Kenya and Nigeria they routinely did and probably still do.

Now for the senseless tragedies my African friends have undergone relative to simply possessing CD ingredients--Sodium Chlorite (SC) and Citric Acid (CA).

Go to my GiveSendGo HELP SAVE AFRICAN LIVES WITH CHLORINE DIOXIDE

Read their persecution and prosecution stories there—we are asking for $1,000USD

In 2023, Deborah and Oliver—a couple and heads of two of the four families in Kenya—along with Noah their friend and doctor, were thrown in prison for using CD to save a life. Deborah and Oliver were arrested in their farmhouse and Noah in his house nearby. Their imprisonment and fine was caused by Robert, the head of the third family, when he took his daughter who had died of malaria to the authorities for burial. Robert unknowing about the status of CD told the authorities he had gotten CD from Oliver, Deborah and Noah to treat his daughter (too late). The authorities immediately blamed the death of his daughter on the CD rather than the malaria and alerted the police. I negotiated with the corrupt police and paid Deborah's and Oliver's fine and they were released. Noah--who for the second time was imprisoned for CD—sold the remains of his assets and negotiated his way out of prison.

Also in 2023, the male heads of my two Nigerian families—Gbenga and Steve--were imprisoned when the police invaded their Lagos room rental, tipped by a disgruntled, fellow worker they had CD. I negotiated their release paying a “fine” to the corrupt police.

NIGERIAN PROPHETS SPREADING THE ClO2 GOSPEL

Now for the good news of the Nigerian Prophets of the Gospel of the Universal Antidote. Some two months ago Gbenga and Steve moved some 10 crowded, dangerous bus hours from Lagos to Abuja to finally make use of their considerable machine sewing skills (they are both clothing designers when times were kinder when I first met them) and earn more money than they were making in Lagos.

This move to the clothing factory turned out serendipitous for Gbenga and Steve and transformed them into what I call “Prophets” for the Universal Antidote, Chlorine Dioxide (CD).

As I explained earlier, unfortunately for the poverty stricken in Africa that includes my six families, infections and subsequent diseases are ubiquitous and frequent due to the general lack of sanitation, compromised diets, and gruelling work conditions. So it was not unusual for Gbenga to report to the factory recently with grotesquely swollen lips. The swelling was acutely visible to all in the factory where they work. Gbenga, broke as usual, had run out of his maintenance CD and the lip infection resulted. I gave him money to buy more Sodium Chlorite and Citric Acid and within two days the swelling disappeared to the astonishment of his fellow workers. Gbenga and Steve cautiously (remember they were jailed for mere possession of Sodium Chlorite) told all of this gas mixture called Chlorine Dioxide that cleared infections and many fellow workers wanted to get some.

I encouraged the CD Duo Prophets to spread the gospel of the Universal Antidote using their experience and knowledge. They printed out Curious Outlier's book; introduced newbies to the free, online course; showed them how to mix and use the ingredients; and then linked the interested to their CD suppliers who were obviously pleased with increased sales. Presto! the Universal Antidote became more universal in Africa—at least at one clothing factory and surrounds!

Now my Cri de Coeur is going out to the Chlorine Dioxide Freedom Community to donate money and their knowledge and time to link up with Gbenga and Steve—and similarly with Oliver, Deborah and Noah--and help our Africans lift themselves and co-workers out of poverty and disease with the Universal Antidote.

We are asking for $1,000USD which will go to buy their CD and enable them to continue their prophets’ mission to spread the Gospel of the Good News of the Universal Antidote.

Go to my GiveSendGo HELP SAVE AFRICAN LIVES WITH CHLORINE DIOXIDE

You can be assured of secure transactions with the GiveSendGo platform for international bank cards. The donations go to my bank account in New Zealand and I will gratefully send you proof of the money being sent to our CD Africans. I will also connect you via WhatsApp with them so you can personally help them in their CD education adventures and establish a personal relationship with whichever group (or both) you choose—the Nigerians and the Kenyans. Email me: responsiblyfree@protonmail.com

I hope my Cri De Coeur is heard by the CD Freedom Community as my Kenyans and Nigerians desperately need your money and experience/knowledge to keep themselves and other impoverished Africans alive with the help of the Universal Antidote.

Sincerely

Jack Carney in Auckland, New Zealand

