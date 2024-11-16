Share

AMONG THE CHINESE COMMUNIST PARTY’S (CCP) ONGOING CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY

From 1949 the Democide (intentional killing by government) under Mao of 60 to 80 million Chinese; from 1979 to 2015 the coercive one child policy with forced IUDs, sterilizations, abortions and infanticide; from 1999 ongoing persecuted, imprisoned and tortured/murdered tens of thousands of Falun Gong; from 2014 ongoing forced millions of Uyghurs into internment/re-education/labor camps; from 2006 ongoing harvested organs of political-religious prisoners; and 2024 has 1,910 political prisoners in Hong Kong alone. See below for the objective evidence of these claims.

NOTE: This Museum—more accurately termed a Mausoleum—of the Crimes Against Humanity by the CCP, is an ongoing work that will be added to, possibly rearranged, and definitely updated with the most recent ongoing Crimes. I have collected many hard to find film documentaries and articles and uploaded them here as well as placed links. I intend it to be a resource for those who refuse to let the Chinese Communist Party of China keep getting, literally, away with murder. I INVITE YOU TO JOIN ME TO ADD TO (or correct anything) THIS MUSEUM-MAUSOLEUM—email Jack. responsiblyfree@protonmail.com Below will be materials on these topics listed here alphabetically: · CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY, INTERNATIONAL TRIBUNALS · CULTURAL REVOLUTION · DEFECTORS, DISSIDENTS, POLITICAL PRISONERS · FALUN GONG · FILM DOCUMENTARIES · FREEDOM DOMESTIC & INTERNATIONAL—COMPARATIVE · HISTORY—AMNESIA—TRAUMA · HONG KONG · INFLUENCERS, AKA, USEFUL IDIOTS & THOSE WHO WOKE UP · INTERNET & SOCIAL MEDIA CONTROL · LAOGAI—CHINA'S GULAG · NARRATIVE CONTROL—INTERNATIONAL PROPAGANDA—MULTI-POLARITY (RUSSIA) · NEW ZEALAND AND THE CCP · ONE CHILD POLICY—FORCED ABORTIONS, STERILIZATIONS, INFANTICIDES · ORGAN HARVESTING · RE-EDUCATION, THOUGHT REFORM CAMPS & RESIDENTIAL SURVEILLANCE AT DESIGNATED LOCATIONS (RSDL) · SOCIAL-ECONOMIC ISSUES IN CHINA TIANANMEN · TRANSNATIONAL REPRESSION · UYGHURS XINJIANG · ZERO COVID POLICY

WHAT WOULD THE PEOPLE OF CANADA/AUSTRALIA/U.S. DO IF THERE WERE 1,910 JULIAN ASSANGE DISSIDENTS ARRESTED BY THEIR GOVERNMENT?

WHAT WOULD THE PEOPLE OF CANADA/AUSTRALIA/U.S. DO IF THEIR GOVERNMENT MADE CERTAIN RELIGIONS ILLEGAL, THEN IMPRISONED & TORTURED THEIR MEMBERS?

THE PERSECUTION OF FALUN GONG Swoop Films, Jan 25, 2016. 10:03

VIOLENT SUPPRESSION OF 100 MILLION PEOPLE https://faluninfo.net/violent-suppression-of-100-million-people/

WHAT WOULD THE PEOPLE OF CANADA/AUSTRALIA/U.S. DO IF THEIR GOVERNMENT FORCED THEIR NATIVE WOMEN TAKE IN NON-NATIVE MEN TO LIVE IN THEIR HOMES & MARRY THEM?

FORCED MARRIAGE OF UYGHUR WOMEN: STATE POLICIES FOR INTERETHNIC MARRIAGES IN EAST TURKISTAN. Uyghur Human Rights Project, November 16, 2022 https://uhrp.org/report/forced-marriage-of-uyghur-women/

CHINA’S GOVERNMENT HAS ORDERED A MILLION CITIZENS TO OCCUPY UIGHUR HOMES. https://www.chinafile.com/reporting-opinion/postcard/million-citizens-occupy-uighur-homes-xinjiang

IT’S CONFIRMED: TYRANTS LOVE CHINA! . . . BUT WHY? James Corbett, March 14, 2022 The global power elite are perfecting their techniques for controlling the human population and China is the technocratic laboratory where they are testing those techniques. This is why Trudeau, the mainstream media and all of the other organs of the establishment "Superclass" really admire China. https://corbettreport.com/its-confirmed-tyrants-love-china-but-why/

TYRANTS LOVE CHINA Kennedy1op, March 20, 2022. 0:49

INTRODUCTION TO J’ACCUSE THE TRIO OF TYRANNY LOVERS

As a Voluntaryist (all governments are unnecessary evils) to find True Believers in government is the unfortunate norm. But to discover three Lovers of Tyranny—public intellectuals like Ehret, Chung, and Brown who not only do NOT CRITICISE THE CHINESE (also Russian) GOVERNMENT BUT INSTEAD PRAISE AND PROMOTE IT and who are generally accepted by those who value freedom from government control—has compelled me to post this J’Accuse to out this trio of tyranny lovers for public condemnation by the Freedom Community.

And to that end I have collected and curated what I consider is overwhelming evidence that unequivocally demonstrates the utter evil of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP, Aka, The People’s Democratic Dictatorship). The CCP, saturated with its psychopathic Obsessive-Compulsive Control Disorder that tries to command and control all citizens within and outside its national borders, is THE MOST DEMOCIDAL (democide “murdered by government”) GOVERNMENT now operating on this earth. View the evidence below that I consider substantiates my claim.

HERE ARE THE TRIO OF TYRANNY LOVERS OWN WORDS. (Capitals my emphasis)

From the book by Matthew Ehret and Cynthia Chung Breaking Free Of The Anti-China Psyops

“While western narrative shapers across both left and right media platforms pummel us with images of SUPPOSED slave labor plantations, genocide and re-education facilities in Xinjiang and Tibet, THE TRUTH IS SOMETHING VERY DIFFERENT. Thus, as you see with all of these NED funded revolutions, THE PEOPLE ARE NEVER ACTUALLY PROTESTING SOMETHING THAT WILL HARM THEIR FREEDOM AND PROSPERITY, BUT RATHER THE VERY OPPOSITE. THEY HAVE BEEN FOOLED INTO PROTESTING SOMETHING THAT IS ACTUALLY TO THEIR BENEFIT. They are played by the prejudice that has been fueled by foreign agents in their education system, media and government, to hate and remain distrustful of WHAT IS ACTUALLY A BETTER OUTCOME FOR THEM.”

From the book by Jeff Brown Big Red Book On China

“Marxist democratic centralism rules: once a consensus is reach and decision is made, everybody concerned is expected to support it wholeheartedly. Why do the masses accept this? BECAUSE OF THE DEMOCRATIC DICTATORSHIP OF [sic] THE PEOPLE ENTRUST THEIR LEADERS TO DO THE RIGHT THING AND MAINTAIN THE HEAVENLY MANDATE. China, Russia, Cuba, Bolivia, Ecuador, North Korea and Eritrea make up the short list of countries not under western tyranny. Many Chinese, especially the more educated and wealthy, sincerely believe that the west’s ersatz “pluralistic”, “republican”, “parliamentarian”, “no corruption” democracies are what the People’s Republic of China should aspire to. They are frighteningly deluded and must imperatively disabuse themselves of this fantasy, FOR THE SAKE OF CHINA’S SURVIVAL, AS A FREE COUNTRY. THEY ARE ALMOST ALWAYS SURPRISED WHEN I SAY THAT THE COMMUNIST PARTY OF CHINA IS THE BEST THING TO EVER TO HAPPEN TO THEM….”

The above quotes show Ehret, Chung and Brown can be accurately tagged as “Useful Idiots” for the CCP Mao through Xi. That any freedom valuing person can permit them to be on their public platform without criticizing them and holding them to a moral accounting for their not only condoning but promoting the most Democidal of governments, is being morally irresponsible and should be corrected.

Moral consistency is the hallmark of the Responsibly Free. You cannot promote the CCP government and hide its democide of Uyghurs and Falun Gong and at the same time condemn (rightfully) the U.S. supplying bombs to Israel to continue its Palestinian genocide. If you have a Double Standard then you are an immoral individual and deserve to be criticized and ostracized by all who value individual freedom over collective coercion.

EHRET ESPECIALLY NEEDS TO BE CALLED TO ACCOUNT AS HE APPEARS ON SUCH POPULAR FREEDOM SHOWS AS THE HIGHWIRE (Del Bigtree) & AS ONE OF THE FIVE “LAST AMERICAN VAGABONDS” on their webpage along with avowed Voluntaryist Derrick Broze, whom I am asking personally to confront Ehret. https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/last-american-vagabonds/

Here is my Substack on Ehret on the Highwire

https://responsiblyfree.substack.com/p/for-del-bigtree-and-the-highwire

PERSONAL RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE INNOCENT INDIVIDUAL HARMED BY THE CRIMINAL COLLECTIVE

Below you will find heartbreaking articles and videos of the suffering of individuals who would not accept the totalitarian attempt by the CCP to control their lives. Many of these as members of the Falun Gong or the Uyghur ethnicity paid for their dissent with their lives, often tortured and murdered for their contrary beliefs. Many tens of thousands—to millions if one includes the non-voluntary “re-education camps” for Uyghurs—are currently imprisoned and denied basic Human Rights. Their remaining survivors rightly ask for justice.

What would Ehret, Chung and Brown say to the spouse or family member whose loved one is currently in prison, or has been “disappeared”, or has been tortured/murdered by the CCP? Would they tell them to their face the CCP is a peaceful, free, fair government? How can they blindly believe in this State of Violent Control and uphold it in the face of such individual suffering caused by its dystopian ideology?

AN OPEN INVITATION TO THE TRIO OF TYRANNY LOVERS TO PROVE THEY ARE HUMAN AFTER ALL

I invite Ehret, Chung and Brown onto my Zoom to meet with the actual individuals whose loved ones were/are victims of the CCP whose atrocities they promote and enable. Let them speak to the spouse or family member of those who have been tortured, murdered or remain imprisoned to this day. Let these three listen with compassionate humaneness to these Cries for Care rather than the CCP propaganda. I hope these three will recant their support for the CCP and regain their humanity they seem to have abandoned for their collectivist Ideology.

Hoping against hope, I want to believe Ehret, Chung and Brown can find their CARE brains (see Jaak Panksepp, Affective Neuroscience) that they have disconnected from due to their left lobe obsession with their Republican/Communist/Technocratic Ideology (see Iain McGilchrist, The Divided Brain).

HERE IS SOME OF WHAT THE CCP DOES TO INNOCENTS AND IS SANCTIONED BY EHRET, CHUNG & BROWN BY THEIR SUPPORT OF THE CCP

“RE-EDUCATION THROUGH LABOR” = CONFESSION THROUGH TORTURE “We were tortured for petitioning for rights, and for practicing Falun Gong. We don’t understand what has happened to our country.”

"WOMEN ABOVE GHOSTS’ HEADS" EXPOSES TORTURE AT MASANJIA LABOR CAMP (BY DU BIN) NTDonChina, May 1, 2013. 2:31. YouTube That's the horrific tale of just one survivor of the notorious Masanjia Women's Labor Camp interviewed in the new documentary "Women Above Ghost's Heads." Masanjia is literally built on top of a graveyard, in northeastern Liaoning Province [CHINA]. For many years, it's been described by former inmates, rights group, and NGO's as being a hell on earth, where brutal torture is a daily routine. New York Times photograph Du Bin interviewed 12 former Masanjia inmates. Many were adherents of the Falun Gong spiritual practice, believed to be the main group targeted in Masanjia.

MINISTRY OF TRUTH: MASANJIA WOMEN’S LABOR CAMP China Digital Times, Anne Henochowicz, Apr 9, 2013

The mainland magazine Lens published an exposé on torture in the camp, located near the northeastern city of Shenyang. Many of the abuses which previous camp personnel and current and former inmates described match those alleged by Falun Gong practitioners years before. The central government has recently made waves about ending the system of re-education through labor (laojiao), under which many citizens are imprisoned without trial, often for simply speaking their mind.

Read the report on CDT Chinese [zh].

https://chinadigitaltimes.net/chinese/288151.html

https://chinadigitaltimes.net/2013/04/ministry-of-truth-masanjia-womens-labor-camp/

DU BIN For making this documentary the CCP imprisoned Du Bin on June 1, 2013 for "disturbing public order" and released him on July 8, 2013, Then he was imprisoned again in December 2020 under the charge "picking quarrels and provoking trouble" where he remains with no further reports to October 1, 2024. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Du_Bin

—-

CHINA’S $$$-BILLION MURDER FOR ORGANS INDUSTRY - EXPLAINER [UPDATED] End Transplant Abuse, April 12, 2021 7:28

Forced organ harvesting in China explained in just a few minutes. What exactly is going on? What is the evidence?

—-

CCP DEFECTOR--FORMER CHIEF OF THE PUBLIC SECURITY BUREA “‘Because I had no way to change anything, I decided that at least I am not going to be an accomplice, so I chose a different path….’ His choice had eventually become clear: If he stayed in China he would join the ranks of the Walking Dead. He would betray his conscience, participate directly in the anti-human functions of his departments, and forgo his soul. His alternative was to leave everything he knew and loved and seek refuge with his Party’s enemy — the West.” Kay Rabacek from Chapter 12 “The Wedge” of her book “Who Are China’s Walking Dead?” interviewing the Chief of the Public Security Bureau which in 1999 began the crackdown on the Falun Gong and who subsequently defected to the West. (see below)

CHINA'S 'WALKING DEAD': INSIDE THE WARPED WORLD OF CHINA’S COMMUNIST OFFICIALDOM The Epoch Times, Sept 4, 2022. 0:57

USEFUL IDIOTS FOR THE CHINESE COMMUNIST PARTY RAH! RAH!

THE “TWO PARTY” AND “MULTI-POLAR WORLD” ILLUSION—THE STANDARD PLOY OF THE USEFUL IDIOTS

Statist Ideologues like Ehret, Chung and Brown promote the CCP and Putin as being Saviors against the Bad Boys U.S. and NATO conveniently avoiding the work of James Corbett showing how the CCP’s China long ago has been chosen to help usher in the Technocratic New World Order.

PHONY OPPOSITION: THE TRUTH ABOUT THE BRICS Corbett Report, Broc West, Aug 19, 2015 “You are feeding into a phoney dialectic no different than the right/left political charade or any of the other false choices that are given to the public.” James Corbett https://corbettreport.com/phoney-opposition-the-truth-about-the-brics/

CHINA AND THE NEW WORLD ORDER Corbett Report, Nov 10, 2014 “And so we’re beginning to develop a thesis that I like to think of as a revision or updating or extending of the thesis of Antony Sutton into the 21st century US vs. China paradigm, which, again looks, I think, very similar in some ways to the US vs. Russia, the US vs. Nazi Germany paradigm of the 20th century. And I say it’s a revision, an updating, an extending, of that thesis, because I would posit that the form of the thesis that this takes when we apply it to the supposed battle between the American capitalists and the Chinese communists is in fact the agenda to forward the development of a system of one world governmental control, that involves the merger of capitalist and socialist systems into a system that basically contains the worst of both worlds.” http://www.corbettreport.com/episode-297-china-and-the-new-world-order/

GRAYZONE, GRIFTERS AND THE CULT OF TANK Joshua Collins Every social movement in the world they dislike is the fault of the CIA, and every government they support, which are unfailingly disturbingly authoritarian, can do no wrong. https://medium.com/muros-invisibles/grayzone-grifters-and-the-cult-of-tank-fbd9b8e0dbe2

WHY ARE PROGRESSIVES STILL DEFENDING CHINA’S BRUTAL DICTATORSHIP? James Bloodworthy In an echo of the way dictatorships publish the flattery of credulous foreign dupes in their state newspapers, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokespeople have approvingly tweeted articles from Blumenthal’s online magazine The Grayzone which have sought to deny the persecution of China’s Uighur population. https://www.newstatesman.com/comment/2021/06/why-are-progressives-still-defending-china-s-brutal-dictatorship

CANADIAN WENT TO CHINA TO DEBUNK REPORTS OF ANTI-MUSLIM REPRESSION, BUT WAS 'SHOCKED' BY TREATMENT OF UYGHURS. National Post, Tom Blackwell, Sep 25, 2019

In a strange tale of propaganda gone wrong, Olsi Jazexhi was stunned during a stage-managed tour for journalists by the 'concentration camps' he was taken to

https://nationalpost.com/news/canadian-went-to-china-to-debunk-reports-of-anti-muslim-repression-but-was-shocked-by-treatment-of-uyghurs

OLSI JAZEXHI | UYGHUR HUMAN RIGHTS. Talk East Turkestan, Dec 5, 2019. 6:52

Olsi Jazexhi, History Lecturer at the Alexander Moisiu University of Durres discusses #Uyghur Human Rights, what he saw at the places that the #Chinese are calling Re-education centres'

HOW CHINA USES INFLUENCERS TO SQUASH HUMAN RIGHTS CONCERNS CBS News, Feb 7, 2022 2:52

CHINA IN STARK CONTRAST – SUPPRESSION OF UYGHURS AND SUPPORT FOR PALESTINIANS by Paul Antonopoulos, June 6, 2024 ‘Palestinization’ of Xinjiang vs. Support for Palestine in the Middle East: In 2007 Chinese dissident Wang Lixiong had warned of the ‘Palestinization’ of Xinjiang, describing the situation of Uyghur Muslims as reaching ‘a critical point in time’ where Uyghurs and Han Chinese enter an interminable ‘ethnic war.’ Indeed it is ironic that even as China pursues the securitization of the Xinjiang region over claims of radical extremism, it refuses to acknowledge that Israel is at the receiving end of violent radical Islam in the name of the Palestinian cause. Chinese double standards in defending the human rights of Muslims in Palestine versus the Chinese Communist Party’s treatment of Muslims in Xinjiang could not have been more striking. It seems evident that these double standards are solely driven by geopolitical motives ; supporting Palestine because it serves as a gateway to conflict resolution and goodwill in the Middle East while undermining the Uyghurs in Xinjiang to allegedly prevent extremist ideologies in western China. https://greekcitytimes.com/2024/06/06/china-in-stark-contrast-suppression-of-uyghurs-and-support-for-palestinians/

LESSONS ON GENOCIDE FROM XINJIANG AND GAZA Nader Hashemi and James A. Millward February 23, 2024 Despite a clear U.N. legal definition of genocide, why is it that many countries condemning genocide by China are simultaneously defending Israel from such charges, while many of those condemning Israel are also defending China? Comparing events in Xinjiang and Gaza not only illuminates this hypocrisy and double standard, but reveals the hole at the heart of the supposedly rules-based international order. When governments clearly fail to uphold international law, and instead selectively invoke it when it suits their interests, how should concerned citizens respond? We should not despair. Instead, these governments should be publicly exposed, vociferously challenged and voted out, for the sake of a better world, including a "rules-based international order," where the rules apply to all. https://dawnmena.org/lessons-on-genocide-from-xinjiang-and-gaza/

FROM PALESTINE TO "XINJIANG" TEACH-IN W/ DARREN BYLER 巴勒斯坦团结行动网络 Aug 14, 2024. 1:25:26 In this recording of an online teach-in on March 21, 2024, we will unpack the interconnected state terror between China and Israel. Darren will help us compare the parallel colonial tactics between Israel and China, uncovering their collaboration in advancing each other’s “war on terror” against peoples they each label as “potential terrorists”: Palestinians and Uyghurs. Discover how “anti-terriorism” narratives are used to demonize indigenous people and ethno-racial minorities, and how “safe city” or “smart city” campaigns and dataveillance technologies serve as a guise for expanding colonial control and upholding settler supremacy in the occupied territories. For a full transcript, please visit our substack.

MAO AND TERROR Mao Tse-tung, the founding father of the People's Republic in China, was the greatest mass murderer of all time. Unlike other political mass murderers in the 20th century, such as Stalin and Hitler, Mao openly gloated about killing people. He ultimately caused the death of anywhere between 40 - 80 million people over the course of his regime (Twentieth Century Atlas - Death Tolls). He was a great admirer of Legalism as well as the harsh policies of China's first emperor. However, he vowed to surpass the death toll of the first emperor a hundred times over - which he succeeded in doing. The quotes below will give you more information about Mao's policies and world views. The long term death toll from Mao's policies may be much higher in future years due to the disastrous environmental policies he set in motion. http://www.worldfuturefund.org/wffmaster/Reading/Quotes/maoterror.htm https://necrometrics.com/20c5m.htm

MAO'S FIRST SPEECH TO THE PARTY CONGRESS, MAY 8, 1958 “(Comrade Lin Piao interrupts: “Ch’in-shih-huang burned the books and buried the scholars alive”.) WHAT DID HE AMOUNT TO? HE ONLY BURIED ALIVE 460 SCHOLARS, WHILE WE BURIED 46,000. In our suppression of the counter-revolutionaries, did we not kill some counter-revolutionary intellectuals? I once debated with the democratic people: YOU ACCUSE US OF ACTING LIKE CH’IN-SHIH-HUANG, BUT YOU ARE WRONG; WE SURPASS HIM 100 TIMES. YOU BERATE US FOR IMITATING CH’IN-SHIH-HUANG IN ENFORCING DICTATORSHIP. WE ADMIT THEM ALL. What is regrettable is that you did not say enough. We have had to say it for you. (Laughter.)”

MAO’S SECOND SPEECH TO THE PARTY CONGRESS, MAY 17, 1958 “The Japanese in Peking apologized to me for attacking us. I said: you did a good deed. Precisely because of your invasion and occupation of more than half of China we were able to unite, lead the people of the entire nation to chase you away and come to Peking.

“DO NOT BE ALARMED EITHER IF THERE SHOULD BE WAR. IT WOULD MERELY MEAN GETTING PEOPLE KILLED AND WE’VE SEEN PEOPLE KILLED IN WAR. ELIMINATING HALF OF THE POPULATION OCCURRED SEVERAL TIMES IN CHINA’S HISTORY. Not very many people were killed in the two World Wars, 10 million in the first and 20 million in the second, but we had 40 million killed in one war. We have no experience in atomic war. So, how many will be killed cannot be known. The best outcome may be that only half of the population is left and the second best may be only one-third. WHEN 900 MILLION ARE LEFT OUT OF 2.9 BILLION, SEVERAL FIVE-YEAR PLANS CAN BE DEVELOPED FOR THE TOTAL ELIMINATION OF CAPITALISM AND FOR PERMANENT PEACE. IT IS NOT A BAD THING.” https://www.marxists.org/reference/archive/mao/selected-works/volume-8/mswv8_10.htm

DENG ZIAOPING ON TIANANMEN SQUARE MASSACRE “‘He took over and he said, ‘IF I HAVE TO SHOOT 200,000 STUDENTS TO SAVE CHINA FROM ANOTHER 100 YEARS OF DISORDER, SO BE IT’.” Lee Kuan Yew, recalling HOW FORMER CHINESE LEADER DENG XIAOPING DEALT WITH THE 1989 TIANANMEN SQUARE PROTESTS, The Straits Times, Aug 17, 2004 https://en.wikiquote.org/wiki/Lee_Kuan_Yew

“FOLLOW THE PARTY AND PROSPER: OPPOSE IT AND DIE” BAO TONG “The Tiananmen massacre was a ground-breaking moment in history. It ushered in a new era of absolute impunity and the total loss of civil rights. The massacre helped to found the current “core” system in which everyone is expected to be of one mind, in the world’s most populous country. It’s how the current system was set up. The massacre paved the way for countless layers of CCP control, from national government to the urban police, or chengguan, and the auxiliary police, to ordinary people and dissidents governed as “special households,” and for the mantra “Follow the party and prosper: oppose it and die” to be encoded into the minds of all Chinese citizens.: https://global.tuidang.org/2022/06/05/follow-the-party-and-prosper-oppose-it-and-die/

“Until Communism was achieved, Mao declared, China would remain in a state of war. ‘War is politics,’ Mao declared. ‘Politics is war by other means.’ It was a recipe for endless war on the Chinese people; paradise was always just one execution away.” Steven Mosher “The Devil and Communist China”

CHINA'S BLOODY CENTURY By R.J. Rummel

No other people in this century except Soviet citizens have suffered so much mass killing in cold blood as have the Chinese. https://www.hawaii.edu/powerkills/CHINA.CHAP1.HTM

IMPORTANT NOTE: Among all the democide estimates appearing in this book, I have revised two upward. I have changed that for Mao's famine, 1958-1962, from zero to 38,000,000. And thus I have had to change the OVERALL DEMOCIDE FOR THE PRC (1928-1987) FROM 38,702,000 TO 76,702,000. I’m now convinced that that Stalin exceeded Hitler in monstrous evil, and Mao beat out Stalin. The total for the communist democide before and after Mao took over the mainland is thus 3,446,000 + 35,226,000 + 38,000,000 = 76,692,000, or to round off, 77,000,000 murdered. This is now in line with the 65 million toll estimated for China in the Black Book of Communism, and Chang and Halliday's estimate of "well over 70 million.” This exceeds the 61,911,000 murdered by the Soviet Union 1917-1987, with Hitler far behind at 20,946,000 wiped out 1933-1945.https://www.hawaii.edu/powerkills/NOTE2.HTM http://www.ciolek.com/spec/rummel-on-democide-2005.html

A LITANY OF VIOLENT TERROR (& LOVE & FREEDOM IN THE MIDST OF IT) INFLICTED BY THE CHINESE COMMUNIST PARTY

63 FALUN GONG PRACTITIONERS KILLED IN ONE PRISON: REPORT China in Focus, Dec 14, 2023. 0:48

UYGHUR WOMEN FORCED TO SLEEP WITH CHINESE MEN Talk East Turkestan, Nov 9, 2019 0:27 Male Han Chinese officials assigned to monitor the homes of Uyghur families regularly sleep in the same beds as the wives of men detained in concentration camps.

THE ENDURING LOVE STORY OF NOBEL LAUREATE LIU XIAOBO CNN, July 14, 2017 1:24 The enduring love story of Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo and Liu Xia.

CCP SENTENCES TWO LAWYERS TO PRISON FOR DEMANDING GOVERNMENT TRANSPARENCY Human Rights Watch, April 13, 2023. 00:30 Ding Jiaxi and Xu Zhiyong, sentenced to 12 and 14 years in prison respectively.

FINDING COURAGE (OFFICIAL MOVIE TRAILER) SWOOP FILMS, May 8, 2020 1:50 Exclusive interviews with former Chinese Communist Party officials provide a unique insight into the hidden world of terror that many Chinese citizens live without ever knowing that life can, and does, exist with freedom outside their world.

WHO ARE CHINA'S WALKING DEAD? (OFFICIAL BOOK TRAILER) Swoop Films, Sept 23, 2020. 1:33 Former high-ranking Chinese Communist Party (CCP) officials, alongside an army colonel, a judge, a diplomat, a propaganda official, a national security agent, and a CCP role-model student, lift the veil on the Marxist culture that has molded the thoughts and actions of Chinese people for over seventy years. It is this culture that created China’s “Walking Dead.” Filmmaker and author, Kay Rubacek, weaves together interviews with these Chinese communist insiders—with extensive research and a wry sense of humor—into a rich narrative that takes the reader into a strange and dangerous world built on a foundation of lies, money-lust, and zero moral boundaries.

The 2021 book “Who Are China's Walking Dead? A Personal Journey into the Strange World of Communist Culture and Officialdom” by Kay Rubacek along with her 2015 documentary “Finding Courage” (see below to view) is perhaps the one best source to begin to understand the current Obsessive-Compulsive Control Totalitarian State of the CCP that metastasized from Mao to Xi. https://www.amazon.com/Who-Are-Chinas-Walking-Dead/dp/B097SHKT76/ref=sr_1_1

STEVEN MOSHER ON CHINA’S 1 CHILD POLICY. SoulsAndLiberty, Sept 20, 2024 0:40. https://www.soulsandliberty.com/ “I was there in 1980 when the Chinese communist party said we are declaring second and third and fourth children to be illegal. I had friends arrested [in China] for the crime of being pregnant…. They were forced down on operating tables and aborted, their babies were being killed by lethal injection, and they were opened up like tin cans by caesarean section and their dead and dying babies removed.”

“Throughout the country’s [China] long history countless emperors have tried to keep the Mandate of Heaven by annihilating those who threatened their rule.” Ezra Vogel

“Every social movement in the world they dislike is the fault of the CIA, and every government they support, which are unfailingly disturbingly authoritarian, can do no wrong.” Joshua Collins on Grayzone, Grifters And The Cult Of Tank https://medium.com/muros-invisibles/grayzone-grifters-and-the-cult-of-tank-fbd9b8e0dbe2

View the following video and transcript by this Trio for Tyranny and all the evidence I have below for the evil of the CCP from Mao to Xi. Note how all three seem to praise the most tyrannical of States as the most free. After China and Russia they praise Cuba, North Korea and Eritrea, some of the most repressive government in the world as luminary examples of “Democratic Dictatorships”.

HOLD MATTHEW EHRET, CYNTHIA CHUNG & JEFF BROWN MORALLY CULPABLE FOR HELPING SUCH CRIMES AGANST HUMANITY TO CONTINUE.

FROM JEFF BROWN’S BOOK: “BIG RED BOOK ON CHINA” “CHINA, RUSSIA, CUBA, BOLIVIA, ECUADOR, NORTH KOREA AND ERITREA MAKE UP THE SHORT LIST OF COUNTRIES NOT UNDER WESTERN TYRANNY. Until recently, Venezuela and Argentina were members of this august group. No more. MANY CHINESE, ESPECIALLY THE MORE EDUCATED AND WEALTHY, SINCERELY BELIEVE THAT THE WEST’S ERSATZ “PLURALISTIC”, “REPUBLICAN”, “PARLIAMENTARIAN”, “NO CORRUPTION” DEMOCRACIES ARE WHAT THE PEOPLE’S REPUBLIC OF CHINA SHOULD ASPIRE TO…. THEY ARE ALMOST ALWAYS SURPRISED WHEN I SAY THAT THE COMMUNIST PARTY OF CHINA IS THE BEST THING TO EVER TO HAPPEN TO THEM….”

TRANSCRIPT EHRET—01:25 “THE ANTI-CHINA SENTIMENT WHICH HAS BECOME REALLY PERVASIVE ACROSS THE ENTIRE WEST A LOT OF THIS IS BASED ON ACCEPTABILITY TO SLANDERS, TO FALSE NARRATIVES, FALSE MYTHOLOGIES ABOUT WHAT CHINA IS…that's why we're so pleased that our friend our colleague Jeff Brown who we've known him for a few years…to just educate everybody around what is the nature of our history and geopolitics especially all things China. So most recently Jeff has written a book, the Big Red Book On China, Chinese history, culture and revolution which Cynthia and I have had the pleasure of reading together over the past weeks….” 3:17

BROWN 1:13:10 “YEAH YOU KNOW DEMOCRATIC DICTATORSHIP OF THE PEOPLE UH IT'S IT'S JUST AN IT'S AN UNFORTUNATE CHOICE OF WORDS for westerners because it contains this upsetting cognitive dissonance and and and it really bothers really bothers people IT'S ACTUALLY A FROM KARL MARX BUT IN A NUTSHELL IT'S MAO'S BOTTOM UP MASS LINE POLICY MAKING WHERE THEY LISTEN TO THE PEOPLE AND THEN THE MAJORITY RULES ONCE THE MAJORITY DECIDES IT'S LENIN'S DEMOCRATIC CENTRALISM AND LENIN'S DEMOCRATIC CENTRALISM is everybody top to bottom including the minority who didn't get their wish this time NEEDS TO BACK THE PLAN FOR THE GOOD SO YOU JUST FIT IN AND AND AND AND AND SUPPORT UH THE THE DECISION OF THE MAJORITY in the meantime the decision is constantly assessed and reassessed and adjusted for maximum benefit with Mao's you know mass line these poles and surveys to check the zeitgeist (1:14:17) and and again this has ANCIENT ROOTS WHICH I'VE ALREADY EXPLAINED NOW THAT'S THAT'S AT THE AT THE GENERAL LEVEL UH IF SOMEONE HAS A GRIEVANCE THAT HAS NOT BEEN FOR THEM SATISFACTORILY DECIDED THEY SHOULD FIRST GO TO THE LOCAL GOVERNMENT AND MAKE A WRITTEN CLAIM MAKE A WRITTEN REPORT of what's going on you know there's there's you know sewage you know whatever coming out in our garden or whatever it could be anything you know someone who was illegally who was who they thought was unjustly arrested or it (1:14:58) could be just one of a thousand different things and IF THEY'RE STILL UNHAPPY THEY CAN KEEP TAKING IT UP TO THE COUNTY AND THEN IF THE COUNTY DOES NOT OFFER A SATISFACTORY ADVICE UM UH COUNCIL THEY CAN GO TO THE PROVINCIAL THE PROVINCE THE PROVINCIAL CAPITAL AND EVEN THE NATIONAL LEGISLATIVE AND EXECUTIVE LEVELS WITH THE UH WITH THE UH CPP UM UM CC THE EXECUTIVE and then also the national people's going every every time the the um the NPC meets and every time the cppcc meets in beijing there's always a bunch of people who (1:15:45) feel who feel like they have really been badly treated and are looking for relief um but and then for groups who feel wrong this is something that just blows westerners away CHINA HAS THREE TO 500 PUBLIC PROTESTS A DAY ALL OVER THE COUNTRY…BABA BEIJING ACTUALLY LIKES THESE PROTESTS because it exposes bad governance malfeasance corruption and i've seen protests on a number of occasions of myself i mean i've seen them hi you know they're out there they they protest you know and THEY DON'T GET MACED AND GET YOU KNOW PUT IN CYCLONE FENCE CAGES LIKE IN THE UNITED STATES AND ALL AROUND THE WEST THEY DON'T GET WATER CANNONED AND BEATEN UP AND IT'S ALL VERY VERY RESPECTFUL (1:17:19) and that that's why I THINK CHINA'S IS THE MOST PEOPLE DRIVEN DEMOCRACY IN THE WORLD I THINK IT'S THE MOST CONSENSUAL”

HERE IS THE “MOST PEOPLE DRIVEN DEMOCRACY IN THE WORLD” SHOWING HOW IT DRIVES POLITICAL DISSIDENTS INTO DISAPPEARANCE/PRISON, SOME TO BE TORTURED TO DEATH AND THEIR ORGANS HARVESTED.

Hong Kong Political Prisoner Database 1,903 as of October 10, 2024

“There have been 1,014 political prisoners in Hong Kong from June 9, 2019, to May 10, 2022… Hong Kong now has one of fastest-growing populations of political prisoners in the world, rivaling Belarus, Burma, and Cuba, other societies where authoritarian governments have recently cracked down on protest movements… Overall, this situation constitutes no less than a grave human rights crisis.”

https://www.hkdc.us/political-prisoner-database

HONG KONG POLITICAL PRISONERS 1,841 [make that 1,903 one month later]

WHAT'S CHANGED FOR HONG KONG’S UMBRELLA ACTIVISTS 10 YEARS ON? SBS News, Sept 26, 2024. 3:53

According to estimates by the Hong Kong Democracy Council, there are currently more than 1,800 political prisoners in Hong Kong. Media mogul and pro-democracy figure Jimmy Lai is among those facing life in prison under China's crackdown.

THE PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF THE DISAPPEARED: STORIES FROM INSIDE CHINA'S SYSTEM FOR ENFORCED DISAPPEARANCES (Second edition) (2019). Edited by Michael Caster. This critically acclaimed book, utilizing first-person accounts from victims to terrifying effect, was the first of its kind to expose China's then little known system for disappearing its critics - RSDL. It also offers the most exhaustive analysis of domestic and international law yet. https://safeguarddefenders.com/en/peoples-republic-disappeared

SAFEGUARD DEFENDERS—ABOUT US

Safeguard Defenders (SD) is a human rights NGO founded in late 2016 that undertakes and supports local field activities that contribute to the protection of basic rights, promote the rule of law, and enhance the ability of local civil society and human rights defenders in some of the most hostile environments in Asia. SD also utilizes its extensive field network to spot changing or emerging trends on the ground, and to study, expose, and formulate responses to such developments. It also uses such information to release a steady stream of cutting-edge research, exposing issues often long before the greater sphere of media, NGOs, and governments become aware of them. At any given time, Safeguard Defenders is running about a dozen programs in target countries, primarily China and Vietnam. Our small group of management and central staff, spread between Western Europe and East Asia, work with local partners, who include teachers, lawyers, local independent media organizations, and civil society organizations engaged in the promotion and protection of human rights and the rule of law. https://safeguarddefenders.com/en/about-us

ECONOMIC OBSERVER|BLACK MIRROR LAWYER: WHEN WILL THE TRAGEDY OF "RSDL" BE SUSPENDED? China Digital Times, May 17, 2024

A few days ago, Yicai released a report "After the cross-provincial arrest, the 47-year-old veteran programmer died during the "designated residence"! He was once a subordinate of Lei Jun and was suspected of being involved in an online gambling case", and the content of the report was shocking.

According to a report by Yicai, the online post "Xing Yanjun's Family|Hulunbuir was arrested across provinces, my brother died during his residence, and he cried for the autonomous region to investigate the truth" was once popular. The online post said: "On the morning of April 3, 2024, Xing Yanjun died unnaturally in the room where he was dying. https://chinadigitaltimes.net/chinese/707935.html

44 JOURNALISTS JAILED IN CHINA IN 2023 China News and Insights, Jan 26, 2024 10:31 0:41 Imprisonment of 44 journalists in 2023, China once again leads the world

WORST JAILERS OF JOURNALISTS: CHINA 44 BEHIND BARS Committee to Protect Journalists, Arlene Getz, 2024

https://cpj.org/reports/2024/01/2023-prison-census-jailed-journalist-numbers-near-record-high-israel-imprisonments-spike/

CHINA’S GLOBAL THREAT TO HUMAN RIGHTS Human Rights Watch, Jan 15, 2020 2:16

CHINA'S HUMAN RIGHTS RECORD - IN 60 SECONDS The Telegraph, Oct 20, 2015. 1:07

CHINA IS STATE MOST DANGEROUS TO ITS OWN CITIZENS’ CIVIL RIGHTS, REPORT FINDS The Guardian, Amy Hawkins, June 21, 2023

China has been ranked as the worst country in the world for safety from the state and the right to assembly, in a human rights report that tracks social, economic and political freedoms. The Human Rights Measurement Initiative (HRMI), a New Zealand-based project, has been monitoring various countries’ human rights performance since 2017. In 2022, HRMI started tracking freedom of religion and belief for the first time. China also scored worst on this indicator, although the pilot study only covered nine countries. HRMI concluded that on several measures China was the country in the world with the worst human rights record. On freedom from arbitrary arrest, only Kazakhstan scored worse. https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/jun/21/china-is-state-most-dangerous-to-its-own-citizens-civil-rights-report-finds

THE HUMAN RIGHTS MEASUREMENT INITIATIVE--HRMI RIGHTS TRACKER CHINA

China's Empowerment score of 1.9 out of 10 suggests that many people are not enjoying their civil liberties and political freedoms (freedom of speech, assembly and association, democratic rights, and religion and belief). https://rightstracker.org/country/CHN?tab=report-empowerment

TIANANMEN DISSIDENT STILL DEFIANT AS ANNIVERSARY APPROACHES AFP News Agency, May 31, 2009. 1:58

Bao Tong fell from grace for supporting the 1989 Tiananmen Square demonstrations, but the regrets go back much further than that for the former top official, who calls the entire history of Communist China a "waste". The former aide to disgraced Communist Party leader Zhao Ziyang has spent the past 20 years in jail or under house arrest.

IT’S CONFIRMED: TYRANTS LOVE CHINA! . . . BUT WHY? James Corbett March 14, 2022 I’m sure by now you’ve all seen the clip of Justin Trudeau admitting that he “admires” China’s dictatorship “because their basic dictatorship is allowing them to actually turn their economy around on a dime,” but here it is again:

But this is not some kind of one-off slip of the tongue or out-of-context “gotcha” moment. Time after time, (mis)leader after (mis)leader from around the world has confirmed their lust for China’s dictatorial powers. In fact, it’s not just the (mis)leaders who covet the Chinese authoritarian system; businessmen, pundits, think tank bigwigs and everyone else in the so-called “Superclass” are equally batty for Beijing’s style of governance.

On the surface level, there is a perfectly obvious explanation for this phenomenon: these globalist thugs are all wannabe tyrants. If a ChiCom system gave them the power to “turn their economy around on a dime” or do anything else on their wish list, they would adopt it without a second thought.

But, as usual, there is an even more important layer to this story that is being neglected by almost everyone. You see, China is not just any type of dictatorship. In fact, it isn’t even communist. When you understand the principle that the Chinese government is really operating on, you start to understand why China has been built up as the rising new superpower of the 21st century and what that means for the future of humanity. . . .

But while financial (or sexual) motivations may be enough to explain the Sinophilic behaviour of certain politicians and researchers, it is not enough to explain the phenomenon of the past 40 years. As I have documented in the past, the rise of China to its position of economic, geopolitical and military prominence did not happen overnight and it did not happen as the result of a handful of bought-and-paid for politicians. Rather, China has been carefully and intentionally built up as a major player in the emerging multipolar New World Order by the same gaggle of globalists who have overseen the global financial and geopolitical for the past 50 years.

The global power elite are perfecting their techniques for controlling the human population and China is the technocratic laboratory where they are testing those techniques. This is why Trudeau, the mainstream media and all of the other organs of the establishment "Superclass" really admire China. https://corbettreport.com/its-confirmed-tyrants-love-china-but-why/

See also EPISODE 297 – CHINA AND THE NEW WORLD ORDER by Corbett, Nov 10, 2014 https://corbettreport.com/episode-297-china-and-the-new-world-order/

INTERVIEW 1664 – JAMES CORBETT TALKS CHINA ON UNLIMITED HANGOUT by Corbett, Oct 4, 2021 https://corbettreport.com/interview-1664-james-corbett-talks-china-on-unlimited-hangout/

CHINA FORUM 2024 Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation Sept 28, 2024, 50 views Sep 28, 2024. 7:02:45

China Forum is an annual conference hosted by the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation in Washington, D.C. convening scholars, experts, and policymakers. The goal of the China Forum is to help Americans understand the nature of the People’s Republic of China, the Chinese Communist Party, and key issues in U.S.-China relations.

JACK’S COMMENT

On behalf of the repressed, imprisoned, tortured and murdered Falun Gong, Uyghurs, Hong Kongers and Mainland Chinese dissidents, thank you for exposing the Crimes Against Humanity by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) government of China. I wish more viewers would come here so the CCP can be exposed for the Criminals they are. “All the problems of the man who fears for his humanity come down to the same question: how to remain free?” Stefan Zweig

DOUBLE STANDARD, MORALLY SCHIZOPHRENIC, HYPOCRITICAL, USEFUL IDIOTS

HOW INFLUENCERS COVER UP CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY | SUPER USERS VICE, March 23, 2023. 9:20

Influencers are the new face of Chinese propaganda. Hidden amongst the vlogs about puppies and makeup, they clandestinely allow Beijing to whitewash its crimes against humanity. Despite being blocked in China, YouTube has become a key ideological battleground for the Chinese Communist Party. And they have created a whole new ecosystem of influencers who tow the party line. From looking at these videos, these Uygher influencers portray their homeland of Xinjiang as idyllic and prosperous. However, numerous and credible reports document China’s ongoing crimes against the Uygher population - from rape, forced sterilization to slave labor. Daria Impiombato, a Researcher at The Australian Strategic Policy Institute, and her team, watched over 1,700 of these videos. Soon enough, they found a worrying grey area in which these influencers operate. Through working for ‘multi-channel networks’ or MCNs,. These “influencer agencies”, with state-approved VPN networks, allow them to circumnavigate the all-powerful “Great Firewall of China”. However, these agencies are linked to the Chinese Communist Party, and their content must strictly follow Chinese law. Beijing’s propaganda machine is attempting to control the narrative, not just within their borders, but directly within your algorithms too. To read the research for yourself:

https://www.aspi.org.au/report/frontier-influencers

DOCUMENTARIES ON THE PEOPLE’S DEMOCIDAL DEMOCRATIC DICTATORSHIP FROM MAO TO XI JINGPIN

片花TRAILER：小鬼头上的女人 ABOVE THE GHOSTS' HEADS: THE WOMEN OF MASANJIA LABOUR CAMP Zeng Jinyan, April 26, 2013. YouTube 2:54

DETENTION OF CHINESE WRITER AND DOCUMENTARIAN DU BIN APPEARS TO BE POLITICALLY-MOTIVATED PEN America, Dec 18, 2020

(New York, NY) — The detention of writer and filmmaker Du Bin in Beijing appears to be another instance of the politically-motivated targeting of artists and other creatives within China, PEN America said today.

Du, a writer and documentary filmmaker, has reportedly been detained in Beijing for “picking quarrels and provoking trouble,” a common charge used against govern片花TRAILER：小鬼头上的女人 ABOVE THE GHOSTS' HEADS: THE WOMEN OF MASANJIA LABOUR CAMP Zeng Jinyan, April 26, 2013. YouTube 2:54ment critics, activists, and dissidents. Friends of Du have stated they believe his detention may have been connected to his work as a writer and documentarian.

“So far, the most likely explanation for Du’s detention is that someone in power didn’t like his work, something which is unfortunately easy to believe when one considers the government’s steadfast efforts to censor any narrative that diverges from their own,” said James Tager, deputy director of free expression research and policy. “This detention is an obvious act of state-sponsored repression. We call upon Beijing authorities to respect Du’s freedom of expression, drop any investigation against him, and release him from detention.”

Du’s books and documentaries commonly deal with historical inquiry, human rights abuses, and politics. According to friends, Du was preparing to publish a new book on communism in the Soviet Union, to be released January 1. He was previously detained in 2013 for over a month after releasing a documentary about forced labor in China.

https://pen.org/press-release/detention-of-chinese-writer-and-documentarian-du-bin-appears-to-be-politically-motivated/

小鬼頭上的女人 THE WOMEN OF MASANJIA LABOUR CAMP. 獨立媒體, May 1, 2013 YouTube 1:00:05 Title: Above the Ghosts' Heads: The Women of Masanjia Labor Camp Director: DU Bin Length: 60 minutes Subtitles: Chinese and English Date completed: April 2013

COMMENT ‘Masanjia has been promoted as a model and example of best practice for other labor camps across China. It has declared that the police officers working in Masanjia have always acted in accordance with the law when “reforming” inmates and “turning them into people useful to their country”, and that inmates have never been abused in their facilities.”

FREE DOWNLOAD

https://archive.org/details/Above_the_Ghosts_Heads_The_Women_of_Masanjia_Labor_Camp_Du_Bin_2013

INSIDE A CHINESE LABOR CAMP: A TRUE STORY | China Uncensored June 11, 2019. 15:31 In 2013, a woman made a shocking discovery in her Kmart Halloween decorations—a handwritten letter from an inmate of Masanjia Labor Camp in China. He was being tortured for practicing Falun Gong. This true story became the basis for the documentary Letter from Masanjia. I sat down with director Leon Lee for the full story.

LETTER FROM MASANJIA (2018) DOCUMENTARY BannedVideos, May 6, 2020 1:15:31

Letter from Masanjia begins when a mom of two, Julie Keith, finds an SOS note in a box of “Made in China” Halloween decorations from an Oregon Kmart. The desperate note was written by a political prisoner named Sun Yi, from inside China’s notorious Masanjia labor camp. On the crumpled page that travelled over 5000 miles, he details being jailed for his spiritual beliefs and how he is being subjected to torture and brainwashing tactics. His message goes viral and miraculously leads to the closure of China’s entire labor camp system. But their story is far from over.

Peabody-winning Canadian filmmaker Leon Lee is not welcome in his native country because of his prior films about China’s human rights abuses. So, in Letter from Masanjia, he teaches Sun Yi to use camera equipment via Skype. For over a year, Sun Yi secretly captures harrowing footage of his daily life as a human rights defender, leading up to his tense run from the Chinese authorities. Meanwhile, just outside Portland, Julie Keith is struggling with her own dilemmas as a mother newly embroiled in this cause. Together, these unlikely heroes expose China’s ongoing persecution against millions whose ideology differs from the Chinese government.

FREE DOWNLOAD

https://odysee.com/@BannedVideos:8/letter-from-masanjia:a

https://archive.org/details/letter-from-masanjia-2018/Letter.From.Masanjia.2018.DVDRip.x264-RedBlade.mkv

ANTI-CHINA DISSIDENTS “PURSUED FOR LIFE” WITH A $200,000 BOUNTY | 60 MINUTES AUSTRALIA 60 Minutes Australia, July 24, 2023. 15:54

China’s crackdown on dissent is getting more extreme – and bizarre – by the day. In an outrageous abuse of power, the pro-Beijing leader of Hong Kong has announced that a bounty has been placed on the heads of eight pro-democracy activists. John Lee says he’ll pay $200,000 for the capture of each one. As Sarah Abo reports, it’s not an idle threat. Lee warns he will hunt the dissidents down and make them suffer for the rest of their days. Thankfully the eight wanted activists have all found refuge outside China, including two who are now in Australia. But that doesn’t lessen the fear they feel.

《URUMQI MIDDLE ROAD》/《NOT THE FOREIGN FORCE》 2022 DOCUMENTARY

超战游戏动漫工作室Apr 29, 2024 7 subscribers 236 views 1:17:43

“DOESN’T YOUR CONSCIENCE HURT?” “I’M NOT A FOREIGN FORCE, I’M A CHINESE CITIZEN” “GIVE BACK MY FREEDOM!” Quotes from Chen Pinlin’s documentary.

They used the epidemic as an excuse to seal off the security doors and prevent people from going out. But before people had a chance to catch the epidemic, they were already burned alive upstairs. Urumqi Middle Road》

I made an English translation of this video.

The original author of this video has been arrested by China.

We have evidence that when the community caught fire, the security door was sealed with barbed wire. But they said our evidence was maliciously edited. They also say that our dead are not capable of saving themselves. It's really inhumane.

We have been grounded for a long time,

imprisoned for a long time. Finally got the human rights we deserve.

But they did not admit that it was our protests that brought liberation.

"A government that is afraid of a blank sheet of paper cannot suppress the justice in the hearts of the people."

Give me liberty, or give me death.

JACK’S YOUTUBE COMMENT REMOVED 3X BY CCP CONTROLLED YOUTUBE? How sad so few persons have viewed this Cri de Coeur for freedom. And how few know about and care that the producer of this documentary is now, September 15, 2024 in Chinese prison for making this documentary along with another Chinese dissident, Ji Xiaolong.

—-

EXCLUSIVE YOUTUBE TAKES DOWN XINJIANG VIDEOS, FORCING RIGHTS GROUP TO SEEK ALTERNATIVE Reuters, Victoria Waldersee and Paresh Dave, June 26, 2021

https://www.reuters.com/technology/exclusive-youtube-takes-down-xinjiang-videos-forces-rights-group-seek-2021-06-25/

—-

CHINA: CHINESE DIRECTOR ARRESTED OVER PROTEST DOCUMENTARY Amnesty International, April 26, 2024

Chen Pinlin, director of the documentary ‘Urumqi Middle Road,'(乌鲁木齐中路)has been arrested. His film showcases the “White Paper Movement,” which consists of peaceful protests against prolonged COVID-19 lockdowns and China’s strict censorship. Chen uploaded the documentary on the internet to mark the one-year anniversary of the movement. On January 5, 2024, he was detained at Baoshan Detention Centre in Shanghai, facing charges of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble.” If convicted, Chen could serve up to five years in prison.

Documenting dissent: Chen Pinlin’s “Urumqi Middle Road” (Not the Foreign Force)

During the White Paper Movement, Chen Pinlin and his friends captured extensive video footage on Urumqi Middle Road, a major protest site in Shanghai. To commemorate the first anniversary of the movement in November 2023, Chen finalized and uploaded his documentary titled “Urumqi Middle Road,” also known as “Not the Foreign Force.” The film highlights the peaceful protests against prolonged COVID-19 lockdowns and censorship in China.

In the documentary’s closing narration, Chen reflects on the essence of protesting despite suppression and misinterpretation. He quotes Churchill, emphasizing courage as a vital human trait and declares his readiness to protest again if necessary, criticizing the government’s fear of dissent:

‘Some people say, what is the point of protesting on the streets? In the end, it’s still the same, suppressed, shielded and misinterpreted. We have lacked experience and have been cowardly and shaky, but today we have the courage to stand up and to speak out. What we lacked this time, we can do better next time. If I were to do it again, I would still choose to be there. Because a government that is afraid of even a white paper can’t crush the justice in the hearts of the people.’ Chen Pinlin

Shortly after, in late November 2023, Chinese authorities detained Chen for “picking quarrels and provoking trouble.” By January 5, 2024, he was formally arrested and is currently held at Baoshan Detention Center, with his case moved to prosecution by February 18. https://amnesty.ca/urgent-actions/china-chinese-director-arrested-over-protest-documentary/

—-

CHRD AND TRP COMMUNIQUÉ ALLEGING ARBITRARY DETENTION OF TWO HRDS JI XIAOLONG AND CHEN PINLIN the rights practice, Sept 10, 2024

Chinese Human Rights Defenders (CHRD) and The Rights Practice (TRP) Communiqué Alleging Arbitrary Detention of Two HRDs JI Xiaolong and CHEN Pinlin for Exercising Right to Freedom of Expression about COVID-19 Pandemic,

Requesting Urgent Action and WGAD Review

https://www.rights-practice.org/news/chrd-and-trp

—-

CHEN PINLIN 陈品霖

1. Date of arrest: 28 November 2023 (taken away); 29 November 2023 (criminally detained)

7. Legal basis for the arrest including relevant legislation applied (if known):

Article 293 of China’s Criminal Law (“Picking quarrels and provoking trouble”) stipulates a fixed-term imprisonment of up to five years to those who (1) willfully attack another person and the circumstances are serious; (2) chasing, intercepting, or cursing another person, and the circumstances are serious; (3) forcibly taking away, demanding, or willfully damaging or seizing public or private property; and the circumstances are serious; or (4) creating a disturbance in a public place, causing serious disorder.

--Chen Pinlin’s lawyer wrote a legal opinion dated 13 March 2024 (and published on Chinese-language websites four days later), which detail how the prosecution of Chen is invalid because it infringes on his right to free speech, which is protected by Chinese laws. Despite this opinion, Chen remains in custody at the time of submission, and had a trial scheduled for 7 June 2024 which was not held.

--The following comments were attributed to Chen Pinlin when introducing his documentary online. They were disseminated by Chinese-language websites hosted overseas to help raise awareness of his case and how his motivation for making the documentary clearly fell within his right to freedom of expression.[6]

"I am Plato, the director. In November 2022, I witnessed the protest in Shanghai in the evening of 26 November. This was the first time I participated in a political event in China, and also the first time to voice my political demands in China. In addition to the content shot by individuals on that day, the film brings together iconic video footage from before and after the protest. The film is an attempt to present the journey of how China’s dynamic zero-COVID policy created a ‘pressure cooker’ in society pushed to the point of explosion, prompting people to take to the streets to protest.

After the incident, the Chinese government went against the truth and wantonly smeared the facts, misleading many people who did not know the truth into thinking that the Shanghai protests and the White Paper Protests were the work of foreign forces. But is this really the case?

On the first anniversary of the protest on Urumqi Road in Shanghai, I made this documentary "Urumqi Middle Road" to record my personal experience and feelings of participating in the protest. I want to explore why when internal conflicts arise in China, the blame is also placed at the hands of foreign forces? The answer is clear to everyone. The more the government misleads, forgets, and blocks, the more we need to speak out, remind, and remember.

Remember the White Paper protests, remember 26 November, remember Urumqi Middle Road, remember the Xinjiang fire, remember the Guizhou bus, remember dynamic zero, remember “big whites”, remember June 4th, remember the Cultural Revolution, remember the three years of disasters. Only by remembering the ugliness can we look toward the light, and I hope China can usher in its own light soon.” [7]

Renee Xia, Executive Director, Chinese Human Rights Defenders (CHRD)

https://www.rights-practice.org/news/chrd-and-trp

CHINA'S SECRET DESTITUTE MILLIONS (2001) Journeyman Pictures, Nov 22, 2018. 24:43

Handle With Care (2001) - Despite being now a major player on the world stage, China has a secret: 350 million people live in severe poverty, paying the price of the capitalist boom.

After a decade of policy and economic reforms, China is increasingly becoming a world power to be reckoned with. But a visit to China’s more remote rural provinces tells a different story. Here, hundreds of state-owned factories have closed, leaving their workers penniless. The Chinese authorities are desperate to keep the plight of these people under wraps; 70-year-old Zhou Wei spent two years in a labour camp for daring to speak out against government corruption.

DISSIDENTS TRAILER. C35 Films 2:35

JACK’S COMMENT

Thank you for this trailer and the documentary. I hope you will make it available to view online to get more eyes and ayes upon it. “All the problems of the man who fears for his humanity come down to the same question: how to remain free?” Stefan Zweig

DISSIDENTS Yi Chen

From harassing relatives back home to disrupting protests and spying on critics in other countries, China is one of the most aggressive governments in targeting dissidents abroad. We follow three dissidents in America as they continue their fight for democracy.

Juntao Wang, a primary organizer of the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests and one of the world’s most renowned Chinese dissidents, has led the Democratic Party of China for more than a decade from the New York headquarters. But wherever he goes, pro-Beijing mobs often follow. While showing support for Taiwan’s democracy, his group is violently attacked.

Artist Weiming Chen, who criticises the Chinese government through his sculptures, has been spied on and has his work burnt down.

Meanwhile asylum seeker, Chunyan Wang, forced into exile after her house was appropriated by the Chinese government, is constantly surveilled. She takes her protest directly to the Chinese Vice Premier during the U.S.- China trade talks. But her attempts to hand him a petition lead to her being arrested and charged with a criminal case, facing 10 years of imprisonment if found guilty.

Combining intimate observational footage, rich archival materials and an investigative approach, the film reveals the extent to which Chinese repression extends beyond its borders.

Year: 2024, Duration: 75 & 52 mins, Production: C35 Films, Director: Yi Chen, Available Versions: ENG, Country of production: United States

https://javafilms.fr/film/dissidents/

COMPELLING DOCUMENTARY REVEALS LIVES OF CHINESE DISSIDENTS IN US Culture 101, June 16, 2024 Audio 16 minutes

https://www.rnz.co.nz/national/programmes/culture-101/audio/2018942691/compelling-documentary-reveals-lives-of-chinese-dissidents-in-us

CHINA - SURVEILLANCE STATE OR WAY OF THE FUTURE? | DW DOCUMENTARY Oct 18, 2021. 42:26

China is building a huge digital surveillance system. The state collects massive amounts of data from willing citizens: the benefits are practical, and people who play by the rules are rewarded. Critics call it "the most ambitious Orwellian project in human history." China's digital surveillance system involves massive amounts of data being gathered by the state. In the so-called "brain" of Shanghai, for example, authorities have an eye on everything. On huge screens, they can switch to any of the approximately one million cameras, to find out who’s falling asleep behind the wheel, or littering, or not following Coronavirus regulations. "We want people to feel good here, to feel that the city is very safe," says Sheng Dandan, who helped design the "brain." Surveys suggest that most Chinese citizens are inclined to see benefits as opposed to risks: if algorithms can identify every citizen by their face, speech and even the way they walk, those breaking the law or behaving badly will have no chance. It’s incredibly convenient: a smartphone can be used to accomplish just about any task, and playing by the rules leads to online discounts thanks to a social rating system. That's what makes Big Data so attractive, and not just in China. But where does the required data come from? Who owns it, and who is allowed to use it? The choice facing the Western world is whether to engage with such technology at the expense of social values, or ignore it, allowing others around the world to set the rules.

CHINA: SPIES, LIES AND BLACKMAIL A Film by Steve Chao, 101 East, April 5, 2018. 26:00

From video dissident lawyer 0:15 “The Chinese government has two tools to manipulate the people: one is violence and brutality, the other is propaganda.”

How China controls its citizens inside and outside the country where no criticism or dissent is allowed.

China not only controls its citizens at home – but also those abroad.

There’s increasing evidence anyone who displeases Chinese authorities will be targeted.

https://www.aljazeera.com/program/101-east/2018/4/5/china-spies-lies-and-blackmail

WHAT HAPPENS WHEN CHINAS DISSIDENTS 'DISAPPEAR' | DW NEWS Mar 29, 2019. 7:38

A recent spate of high profile disappearances in China has attracted international attention. Dissidents are often held at secret detention facilities, and usually only handed over to the judiciary system after a confession has been obtained.

CHINA: THE DISSIDENT'S WIFE | DW DOCUMENTARY July 14, 2020. 12:31

In 2015, human rights lawyer Wang Quanzhang vanished without a trace. His wife Li Wenzu assumed he'd been detained but had no certainty for several months. She would not let herself be intimidated and went public with the case. Li Wenzuquickly realized her husband wasn't the only one. Dozens of attorneys had disappeared the same day along with many activists. It had been a genuine mass arrest. But the authorities had obviously not anticipated her response. She wrote articles and posted them on the internet, contacted supporters and politicians abroad and set the machinery of all the official channels in motion. She was paid one visit after another by the state security, who threatened and tried to intimidate her. But how was she to explain the situation to their son? Mathias Bölinger accompanied Li Wenzu through part of this difficult time.

THE TRUTH THE CHINESE GOVERNMENT DOESN'T WANT YOU TO SEE! | CHINA’S ARTFUL DISSIDENT Documentary Central, May 4, 2024. 59:48.

As the 30th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre approaches in June 2019, CHINA’S ARTFUL DISSIDENT follows a Chinese political artist in exile, in this dissident’s clandestine bid to stop the Communist regime’s whitewashing of history and abuse of human rights – in the process risking his and his family’s freedom.

ETERNAL SPRING: THE HEIST OF CHINA’S AIRWAVES

https://www.sidewaysfilm.com/eternal-spring/

ETERNAL SPRING (長春) OFFICIAL TRAILER Lofty Sky, Aug 4, 2022. 2:20

THE HEIST OF CHINA'S AIRWAVES: WHEN A TV STATION IS HIJACKED Best Documentary, July 7, 2024. 1:25:33

In March 2002, a state TV station in China was hijacked by members of outlawed spiritual group Falun Gong. Their goal was to counter the government narrative about their practice. In the aftermath, police raids sweep Changchun City, and comic book illustrator Daxiong (Justice League, Star Wars), a Falun Gong practitioner, is forced to flee. He arrives in North America, blaming the hijacking for worsening a violent repression. But his views are challenged when he meets the lone surviving participant to have escaped China, now living in Seoul, South Korea. Combining present-day footage with 3D animation inspired by Daxiong’s art, Eternal Spring retraces the event, and brings to life an unprecedented story of defiance, harrowing eyewitness accounts of persecution, and an exhilarating tale of determination to speak up for political and religious freedoms, no matter the cost. Eternal Spring: The Heist of China´s Airwaves brings to life with stunning animation, the heist, and its repercussions.

Director : Jason Loftus, Original title: Eternal Spring

UNCOVERING CHINA'S HIDDEN DISSIDENT MOVEMENT | REAL STORIES FULL-LENGTH DOCUMENTARY Real Stories, April 16, 2023. 51:55

Discover the gripping tale of Hua Ze, an ordinary citizen who stumbled upon corruption and found herself embroiled in a world of dissidents, citizen journalism, police harassment, and kidnappings. "Broken Harmony: China's Dissidents" is a powerful and thought-provoking documentary that delves deep into the hidden world of those who dare to speak out against injustice in China. Follow Hua Ze on her journey as she navigates the dangerous landscape of political dissent and uncovers the shocking truth about the harsh realities faced by dissidents in modern-day China. This riveting documentary is a must-watch for anyone interested in human rights, political activism, and the struggle for freedom in the face of oppression.

BROKEN HARMONY: CHINA’S DISSIDENTS Sideways Film

Broken Harmony: China’s Dissidents tells the story of Hua Ze, an ordinary Chinese citizen for whom a discovery of corruption led her into a hidden world of dissidents, citizen journalism, police harassment and kidnappings.

Once a mild mannered TV director, Hua Ze discovered that an old friend reporting on alleged corruption after the Sichuan earthquake had disappeared, along with any mention of him online. Following a trail of leads over the great internet fire wall of China, she discovers not just the fate of her friend, but the truth behind Sichuan’s fatal building code violations, a jaw-dropping array of human rights abuses across China and comes to the realization that the entire internet in China is a state controlled fiction.

Hua’s awakening takes her into a new world of dissidents, journalists and human rights lawyers. As she begins her own reporting, pressure from the government is swift, and her world is turned upside down. She is forced out of her job and placed under surveillance. One by one, her new friends are arrested or detained. Phones are tapped and secretive threats and warnings are made. But Hua cannot turn a blind eye to the corruption and she pays the price.

When ordinary Chinese citizens go to extraordinary lengths to fight human rights abuses, the risks are enormous, even life-threatening. Broken Harmony reveals Hua’s courageous acts and willingness to lose everything to fight for justice and the rule of law. https://www.sidewaysfilm.com/broken-harmony/

TOTAL TRUST (2023) | TRAILER | JIALING ZHANG Film Movement, Nov 17, 2023 2:08

In Theaters December 8, TOTAL TRUST is a documentary about surveillance technology and censorship that follows the stories of people in China who have been monitored. A warning for democracies, it sounds an alarm about the increasing worldwide use of surveillance tools.

TOTAL TRUST: SURVEILLANCE STATE (2024) peacekeepa, 1:34:43

Explores state surveillance and digital social control in China by following the experiences of two families and a journalist. Zijuan Chen is fighting for the release of her imprisoned husband, human rights lawyer Weiping Chang, while trying to keep his memory alive for their son. Wenzu Li and her newly freed husband, Quanzhang Wang, struggle against surveillance that is not only stopping him from being able to work but also affecting ordinary tasks like taking their son to school. Journalist Sophie Xueqin Huang, a pivotal figure in bringing the Me Too movement to China, is at constant risk of arrest. Chinese film-maker Jialing Zhang gives an exclusive and previously impossible intimate insight into the interior of China and tells a deeply disturbing story of how the state uses technology to control its citizens as well as propaganda to convince its people to trust it.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/i50MTAiUQfjB

JACK’S COMMENT Thank you for caring for freedom, this is a documentary that should be seen by many more eyes and ayes. “All the problems of the man who fears for his humanity come down to the same question: how to remain free?” Stefan Zweig

TOTAL TRUST

If this is the present, what is our future?

Total Trust is an eye-opening and deeply disturbing story of surveillance technology, abuse of power and (self-)censorship that confronts us with what can happen when our privacy is ignored. Through the haunting stories of people in China who have been monitored, intimidated and even tortured, the film tells of the dangers of technology in the hands of unbridled power. Taking China as a mirror, Total Trust sounds an alarm about the increasing use of surveillance tools around the world – even by democratic governments like those in Europe. If this is the present, what is our future? https://total-trust.org

INTERVIEW WITH JIALING ZHANG, DIRECTOR

Why is the film called “Total Trust”?

Following the early stages of the pandemic, the Chinese authorities made the somewhat doubtful claim that 98% of people in China said they trust the government. This is the “total trust” to which the film’s title ironically refers. It’s a trust that’s manipulated or mispresented.

Following the early stages of the pandemic, the Chinese authorities made the somewhat doubtful claim that 98% of people in China said they trust the government. This is the “total trust” to which the film’s title ironically refers. It’s a trust that’s manipulated or mispresented.

Do you see this as something taken straight out of George Orwell’s 1984?

I think the situation in our hi-tech era is different from Orwell’s 1984. As suggested by the film’s title, the government not only controls people through fear, but also through trust, using more efficient censorship and propaganda methods, which are becoming increasingly sophisticated and powerful, with the advent of artificial intelligence. Many governments across the world are rolling out public surveillance at different levels in the name of the public security or public health, especially since the pandemic. https://total-trust.org/#Interview

‘TOTAL TRUST’ REVIEW: UNDER SURVEILLANCE New York Times, Natalia Winkelman, Dec 7, 2023

Jialing Zhang’s documentary follows a journalist and two families fighting for rights while dealing with invasive surveillance tactics from Chinese authorities.

Partway through the documentary “Total Trust,” the Chinese journalist Sophia Xueqin Huang diagnoses the readiness of Chinese civilians to comply with expanding surveillance measures. “It’s just like the story of the boiling frog,” she says; the ceding of small privacies gives way to the surrender of larger freedoms until — before you know it — every facet of life is monitored and controlled.

“Total Trust,” directed by the Chinese filmmaker Jialing Zhang (“One Child Nation”), offers a persuasive picture of this Big Brother system in action. Filmed largely during the pandemic, the film tracks three stories of people policed by the Chinese government: Huang, who came under scrutiny by authorities for her coverage of the #MeToo movement; and the families of two lawyers, Chang Weiping and Wang Quanzhang, who were imprisoned after taking on human rights cases. In a climactic scene, Chang’s wife and son travel to attend his trial; they are held for hours at a highway checkpoint, supposedly as a Covid precaution, until the end of the hearing. https://www.nytimes.com/2023/12/07/movies/total-trust-review-under-surveillance.html

—-

CHINESE COMMUNIST OFFICIALS INTENSIFY CRACKDOWN ON WANG QUANZHANG’S FAMILY China Aid, Oct 11, 2023

The Chinese government’s crackdown on human rights lawyers continues. Now, the Communist Party shifts its suppression toward their children by hindering educational prospects. The education rights of Wang Quanzhang’s son were stripped away, and he is now unable to attend school.

DISCRIMINATION

Lawyer Wang Quanzhang lost his freedom during a nationwide crackdown operation in July 2015. Authorities revoked his legal license and arbitrarily detained him. Since his release, he has been forced to move more than 10 times in Beijing. During the new school year in China, his child Quan Quan went to two different schools for a short period. After passing an interview, a written test, and paying the fees, the second school rejected him the same.

UNMASKED SUPPRESSION

Wang Quanzhang posted about the situation on his social media. “We originally thought that under the support of public opinion, the unlawful forces would somewhat restrain themselves,” he wrote. “But we were wrong. Unlawful elements are lurking around us like spirits, and they have even targeted our child. Our child is being deprived of his education again!” https://chinaaid.org/news/stories-by-issue/human-rights/chinese-communist-officials-intensify-crackdown-on-wang-quanzhangs-family/

TOTAL TRUST BBC4 — TERRIFIC AND TERRIFYING DOCUMENTARY ABOUT CHINESE SURVEILLANCE Financial Times, Feb 19, 2025

The documentary film brings home the extent to which invasive technologies, social initiatives and media propaganda are used https://www.ft.com/content/dafd9a01-5184-41b6-86bd-a490c1597a63

CHINESE RIGHTS LAWYER WANG QUANZHANG REUNITED WITH FAMILY AFTER 4.5 YEARS IN JAIL Hong Kong Free Press, April 28, 2020. 0:57

TOTAL TRUST’ DIRECTOR ZHANG JIALING OPENS UP ABOUT FIRST MAJOR FILM ON CHINESE STATE SURVEILLANCE Variety, Lise Pedersen, March 17, 2023 https://variety.com/2023/film/global/total-trust-jialing-zhang-1235557986/

HARD TO BELIEVE: OFFICIAL TRAILER HD SWOOP FILMS, July 21, 2015. 1:38 95,013 views

HARD TO BELIEVE is a documentary investigating one of the most horrifying crimes in our time, and questions: Why is it that so few people seem to be paying attention? Find out more: www.hardtobelievemovie.com. It's happened before: Governments killing their own citizens for their political or spiritual beliefs. But it's never happened like this. HARD TO BELIEVE examines the issue of forced live organ harvesting from Chinese political prisoners by physicians and the response – or lack of it – around the world. www.hardtobelievemovie.com

56 MINUTES NEVER TO BE FORGOTTEN

It’s hard to believe that doctors would kill for profit. It’s even harder to believe that major media are not investigating. Watch this award-winning insight into why the world is ignoring China's mass-market sale of human organs.

FILM SYNOPSIS Kay Rubacek

IT’S HAPPENED BEFORE: Governments killing their own citizens for their political or spiritual beliefs. But it’s never happened like this.

It’s happened so often that the world doesn’t always pay attention. But is economic influence the reason that this time it’s going largely unreported? It’s hard to believe that doctors would carve up innocent people so their organs could be sold. It’s even harder to believe that major media are not investigating. Yet it’s still happening today and leaving a rising volume of victims in its wake.

Hard To Believe is a documentary that examines the issue of forced live organ harvesting from Chinese prisoners of conscience, and the response—or lack of it—around the world. Produced by Swoop Films, two-time Emmy Award-winning director/producer, Ken Stone, Irene Silber, Kay Rubacek and Swoop Films.

HARD TO BELIEVE STUDY GUIDE (32 PAGES) https://static1.squarespace.com/static/5b55fb29b40b9d2bf9d16dcc/t/5c3e2931cd83669196bab05e/1547577656609/HTB-StudyGuide-final-sept1+%281%29.pdf

WATCH NOW As seen on PBS, Hard-to-believe is now available to own on DVD or stream through numerous digital platforms. Licenses are available for educational and semi-theatrical screenings. https://www.swoopfilms.com/hard-to-believe-about-the-film

HARD TO BELIEVE - FULL #DOCUMENTARY Life Guide, Aug 9, 2020. 47:47

Within China’s medical infrastructure is a dark secret that we expose in “Hard To Believe.” The information in the film has been used as evidence in the recent China Tribunal for investigating allegations of forced organ harvesting from prisoners of conscience in China. This is a crime the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) would like to keep hidden at all costs.

'FINDING COURAGE' EXCLUSIVE LIVE Q&A WITH PRODUCER KAY RUBACEK | CROSSROADS WITH JOSHUA PHILIPP Oct 25, 2020. 55:05

FINDING COURAGE (OFFICIAL MOVIE TRAILER) Swoop Films, May 8, 2020. 1:50

FINDING COURAGE | DOCUMENTARY Epoch Cinema 1:20:53

https://www.theepochtimes.com/epochtv/finding-courage-documentary-4572595

BACKGROUND

“Finding Courage” pulls back the veil on the much overlooked, misunderstood, and under-reported Falun Gong community, whose unexpected persistence for religious freedom in China has become the sharpest thorn in the side of the world’s largest dictatorship. Falun Gong (also Falun Dafa) is a Buddhist-based spiritual discipline that includes meditation and stretching exercises, and adherence to the principles of Truth, Compassion, and Tolerance. Falun Gong was reportedly practiced by 100 million people in 1999.

The persecution against Falun Gong is the longest-running persecution campaign by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) against its own citizens. The failure of the CCP to eradicate Falun Gong (which former Chinese dictator, Jiang Zemin vowed to do in 1999) has resulted in a total media blackout by the CCP on the popular practice. No Chinese media or media affiliated with the Chinese regime is allowed to report on Falun Gong. This has effectively silenced even media outlets in the West and allowed the CCP to continue to use brutal tactics of torture and brainwashing against Falun Gong practitioners throughout China to this day.

https://www.swoopfilms.com/finding-courage-film/

THE STORY

A former journalist for the Chinese Communist Party (YIFEI WANG), living in exile in San Francisco, struggles to settle into life in America while working to heal her family’s wounds from their tragic past. She is seeking justice for the murder of her sister at the hands of the Chinese authorities.

Rare undercover footage of a meeting with the director of the labor camp where Yifei’s sister was killed reveals shocking admissions of torture, slave labor, corruption, and a general disregard for human life pervading the camp system today.

Exclusive interviews with former Chinese Communist Party officials provide a unique insight into the hidden world of terror that many Chinese citizens live without ever knowing that life can, and does, exist with freedom outside their world.

https://www.swoopfilms.com/host-a-screening-1

https://www.amazon.com.au/dp/B08J7RDT3K?ref_=mr_referred_us_au_nz

https://www.swoopfilms.com/chinas-walking-dead

AWARD-WINNING DOCUMENTARY, FINDING COURAGE, NOW AVAILABLE ON FALUNINFO TV

https://faluninfo.net/award-winning-documentary-finding-courage-shows-the-human-toll-of-chinas-communist-regime-through-the-eyes-of-a-chinese-american-family/

—-

THE CHINESE COMMUNIST PARTY AND THE WALKING DEAD - KAY RUBACEK Richard Willett, Feb 13, 2023. 1:53

CHINA’S ‘WALKING DEAD’: INSIDE THE WARPED WORLD OF CHINA’S COMMUNIST OFFICIALDOM | SPECIAL EPISODE FEATURING KAY RUBACEK Jan Jekielek, 15 November 2022

“We live like walking dead—without souls.”—former Chinese police commissioner and deputy chief of the Ministry of Public Security

An opaque regime now at the helm of authoritarianism globally, the Chinese Communist Party has managed to hide much of its inner workings with a massive propaganda apparatus and surveillance state.

Those who expose the regime’s secrets face imprisonment, torture, or death. Kay Rubacek, an award-winning filmmaker, managed to find and interview a number of defectors around the globe. She’s pored through official documents and speeches to understand the worldview of people serving the regime.

In this special episode, featuring never-before-released interviews with former insiders, Kay Rubacek and Jan Jekielek dive into the warped world of China’s communist leadership, one largely hidden from public view by a massive propaganda apparatus.

https://www.ntd.com/cinema/chinas-walking-dead-inside-the-warped-world-of-chinas-communist-officialdom-special-episode-featuring-kay-rubacek_877844.html

FREE DIGITAL DOWNLOAD: WHO ARE CHINA’S WALKING DEAD? By Kay Rubacek THE BOOK

https://static1.squarespace.com/static/5b55fb29b40b9d2bf9d16dcc/t/5f21a1606d248c6e187aa343/1596039523364/WHO+ARE+CHINAS+WALKING+DEAD.pdf

CHINA AND THE UYGHURS | DW DOCUMENTARY RateatersToday, Sept 17, 2023. 1:26:01 Original creator: DW Documentary

NOT THERE—CCP? TAKEN OFF YOUTUBE HERE ON WAYBACK MACHINE

https://web.archive.org/web/20230802233316/

NOT THERE—CCP?)

Original description:

More than a million Uyghurs, "reeducated" through forced labor, detention and sterilization. Is a quiet genocide taking place behind the walls of these "camps"? And just what plan is being pursued by the government of the Xinjiang region?

China’s Uyghur policy is a kind of quiet genocide: arbitrary detentions, torture, slave labor, cultural vandalism, the reeducation of children and adults, forced sterilizations. Beijing maintains an iron-fisted stranglehold on the Xinjiang region, which is only autonomous by name. The foundation stone for the worst oppression since World War Two was laid in 2014 by President Xi Jinping in a speech delivered behind closed doors to high-ranking Communist Party officials. In it, he called for an all-out "struggle against terrorism, infiltration and separatism” using the "organs of dictatorship” and showing "absolutely no mercy.”

Under the pretext of combating radical Islamism and poverty, the Communist Party of China is working on the complete annihilation of Uyghur culture. Years passed before the international community voiced its concerns. Undeterred by the threats from abroad, Beijing continues to pursue its persecution of Turkic-speaking and primarily Muslim minorities.

What’s the reason for this bitter oppression? After all, it concerns not just China, but ultimately the future of freedom and democracy worldwide. What are its historical roots? These are some of the questions answered in this documentary, with the help of archive footage, specialist views from China and beyond, as well as reports from Uyghurs who’ve managed to escape internment camps.

https://odysee.com/@RateatersToday:e/China-and-the-Uyghurs-DW-Documentary:4

JACK’S COMMENT ON ODYSEE Thank you for posting this so hard to find documentary. I note the YouTube link does not work. I suspect the CCP had something to do with its removal? “All the problems of the man who fears for his humanity come down to the same question: how to remain free?” Stefan Zweig

XINJIANG: CHINA'S MUSLIM MINORITIES | DW DOCUMENTARY 12:31 174,186 views • Feb 16, 2021

Beijing has been subjecting the ethnic Uighur minority in the region of Xinjiang to repressions for years. Now, it has grown into a form of cultural warfare that even affects Uighurs in exile. Human rights activists say China is committing genocide. Uighurs speak their own language, which is similar to Turkish, and mostly keep the Muslim faith. They have a culture distinct from the majority Chinese Han population. But calls from Uighurs, Kazakhs and other Turkic peoples for more autonomy in Xianjiang have gone unheeded. Instead, Beijing has been subjecting people in the far-western region to more and more repressive measures. There are reports of so-called "re-education camps” — in which up to a million people are detained and forced to work — and allegations of forced sterilizations. Officially, these camps are said to be vocational training centers. There is also growing evidence that the authorities are systematically attempting to wipe out the cultural identity of these minorities: their languages, religion, art and culture. The methods here might be more subtle that those used in the internment camps, but no less effective. And Beijing’s long arm reaches beyond the borders of China. Dissidents have accused Chinese intelligence services of harassing and persecuting them in Europe and elsewhere. Mathias Bölinger met two men and one woman with harrowing stories to tell. Now living in exile, they are convinced that if the world does not intervene soon, their people will soon be wiped out forever.

ALL STATIC & NOISE (2023) | OFFICIAL TRAILER All Static & Noise, April 15, 2023. 2:41

When Uyghurs and Kazakhs are arbitrarily detained in Chinese "re-education" camps, survivors and their families risk everything to expose the truth.

Q & A WITH DAVID NOVACK, DIRECTOR OF: ALL STATIC AND NOISE, SCREENING JULY 2024 AT MDFF. Peter Krausz Movie Metropolis, July 14, 2024. 28:24

ALL STATIC & NOISE - GENOCIDE IN CHINA - The Shape of Dialogue Podcast #20 The Shape of Dialogue, June 22, 2023. 1:33:34

Director David Novack talks about All Static & Noise, his documentary on the Uyghur genocide in western China.

JACK’S COMMENT I hope more will view your channel and hear and heed your Cri de Coeur for the Uyghurs. I share their loss and care for it with mine. Thank you David for your caring and courage, keep free and safe. “If we remembered every day that we could lose someone at any moment, we would love them more fiercely and freely and without fear. Not because there is nothing to lose, but because everything can be lost.” Unknown “All the problems of the man who fears for his humanity come down to the same question: how to remain free?” Stefan Zweig

ALL STATIC & NOISE WEBSITE. https://www.allstaticandnoise.com

WITH FIRSTHAND ACCOUNTS, FILM PUTS HUMAN FACE ON UYGHUR GENOCIDE Radio Free Asia, July 11, 2023

‘All Static & Noise’ also uses animation and drone footage to shed light on China’s cruelty toward the Muslim minority.

To tell the story of the oppressed Uyghurs of northwestern China, the creators of “All Static & Noise” relied on the firsthand accounts of dozens of men and women who were imprisoned, tortured, raped and separated from loved ones under state-sponsored Chinese persecution.

The documentary, which premiered in Washington D.C. on Sunday as part of the Double Exposure Investigative Film Festival, also uses animation, satellite photos, news footage and furtive phone videos shot by tourists and academics to shed light on China’s network of internment camps in Xinjiang.

An estimated 1.8 million Uyghurs and Kazakhs have been imprisoned in these camps that form a key part of what the United States has branded a genocide.

An effort six years in the making, the film was built on 300 hours of interviews with exiled Uyghurs in Turkey, the United States, Norway, Kazakhstan and elsewhere who tell their painful, personal stories of suffering and loss.

https://www.rfa.org/english/news/uyghur/documentary-premiere-11072023104755.html

IN SEARCH OF MY SISTER—OFFICIAL TRAILER. 2:10

IN SEARCH OF MY SISTER (free to view) 1:19:28

https://tubitv.com/movies/100012126/in-search-of-my-sister

IN SEARCH OF MY SISTER

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/In_Search_of_My_Sister

UYGHUR ACTIVIST SCREENS FILM ON SISTER'S DISAPPEARANCE IN BRUSSELS euronews, Feb 3, 2022 2:06

Rushan Abbas' sister disappeared from her home in Xinjiang in 2018.

Since then, Abbas' hunt for her sister has taken her all over the world

IN SEARCH OF MY SISTER documentary Lotfi Amine Hachemi, Feb 3, 2022. 10:17

Interview of Rushan Abbas Executive Director, Campaign for Uyghurs Abdulhakim Idris Executive Director, Center for Uyghur Studies Jawad Mir Producer/Director and a special message to MP Marie Arena Subcommittee on Human Rights. European Foundation for Democracy — à The Press Club Brussels Europe.

THE GATE OF HEAVENLY PEACE (1995) Nicholas Marshall, Dec 13, 2020. (In spoken English with Chinese subtitles) 3:20:37

六四最佳中文纪录片《天安门》(THE GATE OF HEAVENLY PEACE) ForbiddenChina Dec 25, 2022. (In spoken Chinese). 3:14:28

THE GATE OF HEAVENLY PEACE

In the spring of 1989, Chinese students and workers occupied Beijing's Tiananmen Square and began the largest nonviolent political protest in China's history. At the height of the movement, over one million people marched in the streets of Beijing. The movement ended with the government's crackdown and the Beijing massacre of June 4

Witnessed on television by millions around the world, the Tiananmen protests were one of the most watched, yet least understood, stories of our time. This website explores the origins and history of the protests, the intense international media coverage, and underlying themes such as democracy, human rights, reform and revolution, and nationalism. The site contains articles, essays, and book excerpts, a tour of Tiananmen Square, and a Media Library with posters, photographs, music, and videos.

This site also includes extensive information about the feature-length documentary The Gate of Heavenly Peace, "a deep, powerful and rivetingly complex study of Tiananmen." (Newsweek, October 9, 1995) http://tsquare.tv

REVIEWS, COMMENTARY, AND CONTROVERSY http://tsquare.tv/film/reviews.php

20th CENTURY CHINA: A PARTIAL CHRONOLOGY http://tsquare.tv/chronology/

AVAILABLE READINGS http://tsquare.tv/links/

FROM THE BEGINNING OF THE DOCUMENTARY “ONE CHILD NATION”

1979 “CHINA LAUNCHES ITS ONE CHILD POLICY”

1982 “THE ONE CHILD POLICY IS WRITTEN INTO CHINA’S CONSTITUTION”

2015 “CHINA ENDS THE ONE CHILD POLICY”

“On the day China’s one child policy ended, the communist party of China announced: the one child policy has made the country more powerful, the people more prosperous, and the world more peaceful.”

ONE CHILD NATION - OFFICIAL TRAILER Prime Movies, June 1, 2019. 2:40

China’s One Child Policy, the extreme population control measure that made it illegal for couples to have more than one child, may have ended in 2015, but the process of dealing with the trauma of its brutal enforcement is only just beginning. From award-winning documentarian Nanfu Wang (Hooligan Sparrow, I Am Another You) and Jialing Zhang, the sweeping One Child Nation explores the ripple effect of this devastating social experiment, uncovering one shocking human rights violation after another - from abandoned newborns, to forced sterilizations and abortions, and government abductions. Wang digs fearlessly into her own personal life, weaving her experience as a new mother and the firsthand accounts of her family members into archival propaganda material and testimony from victims and perpetrators alike, yielding a revelatory and essential record of this chilling, unprecedented moment in human civilization. One Child Nation is a stunning, nuanced indictment of the mindset that prioritizes national agenda over human life, and serves as a first-of-its-kind oral history of this collective tragedy - bearing witness to the truth as China has already begun to erase the horrors of its “population war” from public record and memory.

HERE IS THE DOCUMENTARY WITH SPOKEN ENGLISH & SUBTITLES

ONE CHILD NATION (2019) [Engsub] diorama, 2022. 1:28:20

https://www.bitchute.com/video/w1l47BRymuaW

JACK’S COMMENT 2022 Thank you for doing this, hard to find, much appreciate your being responsible for freedom.

‘ONE CHILD NATION’ EXPOSES THE TRAGIC CONSEQUENCES OF CHINESE POPULATION CONTROL ReasonTV, Aug 17, 2019. 13:25

Documentary filmmaker Nanfu Wang reveals the history and horror of China’s one-child policy

THE ONE-CHILD POLICY LEGACY ON WOMEN AND RELATIONSHIPS IN CHINA February 05, 2020 by Independent Lens in Beyond the Films by Kristal Sotamayor

The one-child policy was introduced to China in 1979, written into the national constitution in 1982, and subsequently ended in 2015. Over the 36 years of the policy, entire generations have been marked by the effects of the state’s control on women’s reproductive rights. The films One Child Nation and Leftover Women both reflect and examine the policy and its legacy from different perspectives.

Directed by Nanfu Wang and Jialing Zhang, One Child Nation looks back at the influence of the policy on Wang’s experiences. The film pairs Wang’s personal narration with an intimate cast of interviews including family members, formerly-convicted child traffickers, and artists. Juxtaposing One Child Nation’s investigation into the past, Leftover Women follows three women’s journeys as they navigate the repercussions of the policy.

https://www.pbs.org/independentlens/blog/the-one-child-policy-legacy-on-women-and-relationships-in-china/

ONE CHILD NATION Premiered March 30, 2020 Directed by Nanfu Wang and Jialing Zhang

China’s one-child policy, the extreme population control measure that made it illegal for couples to have more than one child, may have ended in 2015, but the process of dealing with the trauma of its brutal enforcement is only just beginning. From award-winning documentarian Nanfu Wang and Jialing Zhang, One Child Nation explores the ripple effects of this devastating social experiment, uncovering one shocking human rights violation after another — from abandoned newborns (almost always girls), to forced sterilizations and abortions to government abductions.

As the film unfolds, Wang, a native of China, digs fearlessly into her own personal life, weaving her experience as a new mother and the firsthand accounts of her relatives with archival propaganda material and testimony from victims and perpetrators alike, yielding a revelatory and essential record of this chilling moment in human civilization. One Child Nation reveals how the Chinese government’s relentless campaign of propaganda brainwashed its citizens into committing unspeakable crimes and serves as a harrowing indictment of the mindset that prioritizes national agenda over human life. Featured is the midwife who delivered Nanfu and all of the babies in her village, who estimates that she performed 60,000 abortions while the policy was in effect. Most unsettling is the testimony of one of China’s most decorated family planning officials who, in clinical detail, explains how she executed her mandate. Traveling from village to village, she sterilized women and performed abortions, many on women who resisted and had to be caught and restrained. But, “If I could go back in time, I would do it again,” she says in the film.

https://www.pbs.org/independentlens/documentaries/one-child-nation/

CHINA'S ONE-CHILD POLICY WAS ENFORCED THROUGH ABORTION AND STERILIZATION, SAYS DOCUMENTARY DIRECTOR CBC Radio, May 02, 2019

Chinese documentary directors say they were shocked by details they uncovered

Even though Wang and Zhang were born and grew up in China, they said they were shocked to learn of the violence with which the policy was enforced.

Wang said that women who already had children were sometimes forced to undergo abortions for subsequent pregnancies, administered by officials who felt they were performing their duty to uphold the policy. Sterilizations were performed in the same way.

"We thought we knew what the one-child policy meant … and we were wrong," she said.

Midwife performed thousands of abortions

Wang returned to her home village to make the film, where she met with the midwife, now 84 years old, who had delivered Wang herself.

"I asked her: 'Hey, do you remember how many babies you delivered throughout your career?'" Wang said.

"And she said: 'I don't have the number of deliveries, but I do remember I did 50,000 to 60,000 abortions, and I counted that because I felt guilty.'"

Wang told Tremonti that these forced abortions could happen late because women were trying to hide their pregnancies from officials.

"[The midwife] told me that sometimes a late-term baby would be born alive, and she would have to kill the baby after delivering it," Wang said.

‘Most people said I don't have a choice, this is my job, this is for the greater good ... they felt that they had no choice whether to allow a baby to be alive or dead.’ Nanfu Wang

Wang's co-director Zhang said that the midwife now feels guilt about what happened, but at the time felt that she was performing her duty.

"She performed … five or six [abortions] a day at least, over 25 years, and nobody really forced her to do that," she said.

"But her primary identity is a loyal communist party member, and she [would] fulfil her duty before she [would] quit."

Wang said that outlook was common among many of the officials and people who live through the policy.

“Most people said I don't have a choice, this is my job, this is for the greater good, there was nothing we could do," she said.

"They felt that they had no choice whether to allow a baby to be alive or dead."

She argued that "when you live in China you were not encouraged to make your own life decisions … you were taught what to do."

"Over time one would lose the ability to think for themselves," she said.

Forced sterilizations, demolished homes

Wang said that after a woman had a child, sterilization was a common method to ensure the one-child policy was upheld. There was particular resistance to this in rural areas, where sons were desired to work on the farmland, and eventually inherit it.

If sterilization was refused, Wang said that women were sometimes forced. If they went into hiding she said officials would bulldoze homes and arrest family members until the women came forward.

In Wang's community, those sterilizations fell to the local midwife who she interviewed for the film. But Wang said that after decades of performing these procedures, the midwife couldn't do it any longer.

Nowadays she exclusively treats infertility disorders," she said.

"She hoped by helping families having babies, she can counteract what she did in the past, and to basically atone her sin."

https://www.cbc.ca/radio/thecurrent/the-current-for-may-2-2019-1.5118724/china-s-one-child-policy-was-enforced-through-abortion-and-sterilization-says-documentary-director-1.5118738

ONE CHILD NATION Wikipedia

One Child Nation is a 2019 American documentary film directed by Nanfu Wang and Jialing Zhang about the fallout of China's one-child policy that lasted from 1979 to 2015. The documentary is made up of various interviews with former village chiefs, state officials, ex-human traffickers, artists, midwives, journalists, researchers, and victims of the one-child policy. Nanfu Wang stated, in a roundtable discussion, that when creating the film she wanted to do a "360 degree with the policy—people who carried out the policy and people who were the victims of the policy"

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/One_Child_Nation

ON CHINA AND “ONE CHILD POLICY”, VATICAN-CHINA RELATIONS WITH STEVE MOSHER Przybądźcie Wierni, Dec 3, 2022. 1:43:45

Steven Mosher, a recognized expert of China and author of several books and articles on China, shares his insights on China, its traditions (Taoism, Confucianism, legalism) and the role of China Communist Party in Chinese society. He sheds light on Communist China history and its atrocities and explains factors behind “One child policy” and its consequences on China’s social and economic life. He also shares his views on the relations between Vatican and China in the context of secret agreement between China and Vatican, heroic figures of Chinese prelates like cardinal Zen of Hong Kong. He presents current state of persecution of Christians and other religions in China under president Xi Jinping. He also elaborates on his personal journey as a social scientist and why he changed his views from pro-abortion to pro-life and what brought him to the Catholic Church. Steve Mosher is a recognized expert and researcher in social policy and China. He was educated at the University of Washington and at Stanford University. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served with the U.S. 7th fleet eventually reaching the rank of lieutenant. He was the first social scientist who, after normalisation of the relations between China and the US in 1979, was invited to China by the Chinese government to do sociological research. There, he had access to government documents and actually witnessed women being forced to have abortions under the new “one-child policy.” Mr. Mosher was a pro-choice atheist at the time, but witnessing these traumatic abortions led him to reconsider his convictions and to eventually become a practicing, pro-life Roman Catholic. He has worked tirelessly since 1979 to fight coercive population control programs and has helped hundreds of thousands of women and families worldwide over the years. Steve is a founder of the Population Research Institute which offers some fantastic videos explaining what's actually going on across our world in terms of social policies. Steve is author of several books on China and an active advocate for human rights in China, including “Bully of Asia: Why China's Dream Is the New Threat to World Order”, Steven has appeared numerous times before Congress as an expert in world population, China, and human rights abuses. He has also made TV appearances on Good Morning America, 60 Minutes, The Today Show, 20/20, FOX and CNN news, as well as being a regular guest on talk radio shows across the nation. He is also the author of the best-selling A Mother’s Ordeal: One Woman’s Fight Against China’s One-Child Policy. Other books include Hegemon: China’s Plan to Dominate Asia and the World, China Attacks, China Misperceived: American Illusions and Chinese Reality, Journey to the Forbidden China, and Broken Earth: The Rural Chinese. Articles by Steve have appeared in The Wall Street Journal, Reader’s Digest, The New Republic, The Washington Post, National Review, Reason, The Asian Wall Street Journal, Freedom Review, Linacre Quarterly, Catholic World Report, Human Life Review, First Things, and numerous other publications.

CHINA'S STOLEN CHILDREN (EMMY-NOMINATED DOCUMENTARY) Real Stories, Aug 5, 2016. 1:24:26

With extraordinary access to devastated parents desperately searching for their stolen son; a man who brokers the deals and has sold his own offspring; and prospective parents grappling with giving up their soon-to-be-born daughter through lack of options, we are brought face to face with the crisis that such a stringent government policy has created among China's poorest people.

https://archive.org/details/chinasstolenchildren

BRUTAL AND BABAROUS CHINESE COMMUNIST PARTY 12yyyy Sept 5, 2011. 1:18:40

The 1989 Chinese Student Demonstration - Brutal and babarous Chinese Communist Party - Blood Sucker - Tiananmen Square Massacre - Blood Bath - Mass Murdering - Communist Crimes - Victims of Communism - Genocide

THE MOVIE DISNEY DOESN'T WANT YOU TO SEE Foundation for Economic Education, Sept 12, 2023. 35:11

Martin Scorsese’s “Kundun” — a film detailing the early life of the 14th Dalai Lama, China’s invasion of Tibet under Mao, and the Dalai Lama’s exile — changed the course of global entertainment. In 1996, China was just beginning to flex its international muscle with control of foreign art and information. Disney had ambitions to tap the emerging Chinese market for cheap labor, theme parks, and even English language learning schools. And when the two collided, the result was Disney’s total capitulation to Communist China’s demands for the promise of access… and the beginning of decades of censorship in film and entertainment.

There are two stories in Kundun: one is the of the film itself, a sweeping, beautiful epic that tells the story of Tibet in the 1950’s faithfully, including honesty about China’s invasion and Mao’s heavy-handed treatment of the Tibetan people. The other is of the business and politics that defined how Disney, one of the most powerful companies in the world, would enter the 21st century, and how China would exercise perpetual control over the global entertainment industry.

And the first step in fighting back is to watch the movie that Disney *and* China don’t want you to see.

https://fee.org/shows/video/the-unscene/the-movie-disney-doesnt-want-you-to-see/

THE MARTIN SCORSESE MOVIE DISNEY AND CHINA DON’T WANT YOU TO SEE FEE, Jon Miltmore, Oct 19, 2023

Disney's capitulation to China would have a profound impact on the global entertainment landscape for years to come.

Few directors in Hollywood have more power than Martin Scorsese, the Oscar-winning director of box office hits “Goodfellas,” “Casino,” “The Departed,” and “The Wolf of Wall Street.”

But even the legendary filmmaker lacked the clout to save the fate of his movie “Kundun” (1997) when the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) came knocking on Disney’s door.

The film is probably one most readers have never heard of, even though it was nominated for four Academy Awards and included the legendary Mr. Scorsese. A historical drama written by Melissa Mathison, “Kundun” explores the life of the young Dalai Lama, who in 1950 saw his homeland of Tibet invaded by the CCP.

Ms. Mathison conceived the project after meeting the Dalai Lama in 1990, and though she had concerns that Hollywood would not be interested in such a film, she landed a break when she convinced Mr. Scorsese to direct the film.

“I’m not saying he wants to do it, but I know he’s going to get it,” Ms. Mathison recalled thinking. “I knew he’d understand the society, the moral code, the journey, and the spirituality of it,” she said in the documentary “In Search of Kundun with Martin Scorsese.”

Disney eventually agreed to distribute the film, which was given a $28 million budget. But China had other ideas.

Tibet, along with Taiwan and Tiananmen, is among the forbidden Three Ts—the issues considered most contentious by the CCP. So with China becoming an emerging global power in the 1990s, the CCP decided to flex its muscle and attempted to nix the project.

Two days into the production of “Kundun” in 1996, a representative from the Chinese Embassy approached Disney’s chief strategic officer, Lawrence Murphy.

“You started shooting a film in Morocco about the Dalai Lama, called ‘Kundun,’” said the diplomat, who went on to explain that Beijing had concerns with the film’s subject matter.

At the time, Mr. Murphy hadn’t even heard of the film. But it would soon become clear that the CCP wanted the shooting of “Kundun” shut down. Why Beijing would want the movie censored is obvious. “Kundun” describes atrocities China’s communist regime committed in the 1950s following its invasion of the Himalayan country.

“The Chinese have bombed the monastery of Lithang. It has been destroyed,” an adviser tells the Dalai Lama at one point in the movie. “Nuns and monks are made to fornicate in the streets. They put guns in the hands of Khumba children, and force the child to kill the parents.”

While the description is horrifying, even more moving is the scene in which an elderly Tibetan woman tearfully and frantically insists she is “happy and prosperous under the Chinese Communist Party.”

This is not exactly flattering stuff for the CCP, any more than “Schindler’s List” is for the Nazis. Yet history is not always pretty.

In any event, the CCP’s decision to lean on the film left Disney CEO Michael Eisner in a pickle.

If Mr. Eisner shut down the film, he’d anger Mr. Scorsese and look weak for caving to the CCP. If he proceeded with production, he risked losing Disney’s commercial and manufacturing foothold in China, as well as the 1.4 billion potential consumers.

So Mr. Eisner opted for a third way. He allowed the shooting of “Kundun” to proceed, but he limited the film’s distribution and marketing. “Kundun” was released on Christmas Day in 1997—in two theaters nationwide.

In other words, in the contest over truth and creative freedom versus government censorship, Disney blinked, and film producer Matt Tabor describes what Disney’s decision meant going forward.

“If foreign companies wanted access to [China’s] market, they were going to play by China’s rules,” Mr. Tabor noted in a recent production by the Foundation for Economic of Education on the showdown. “’Kundun’ marked the first opportunity for China to flex that muscle in the movie business.”

It was a watershed moment. And if there was any doubt that Disney caved to China, which officially considered the film “an interference in China’s internal affairs,” one need only read the groveling message Disney sent to China after the dust had settled a year later.

The Apology: ‘We Made a Stupid Mistake’

Despite “sending ‘Kundun’ quietly to the gulag,” Disney found itself kicked out of China’s burgeoning markets, along with other U.S. film studios.

“These films are full of inaccuracies,” a Chinese official told The Washington Post. “That’s why they are not popular within China.”

So in 1998, Mr. Eisner got on a plane and flew to meet the premier of China. In his book “Red Carpet: Hollywood, China, and the Global Battle for Cultural Supremacy,” Erich Schwartzel recounts what Mr. Eisner told Chinese officials.

“We made a stupid mistake in releasing Kundun. This film was a form of insult to our friends. The bad news is that the film was made; the good news is that nobody watched it. Here I want to apologize, and in the future, we should prevent this sort of thing, which insults our friends, from happening. In short, we’re a family entertainment company, a company that uses silly ways to amuse people.”

Mr. Eisner’s complete capitulation would have a profound impact on the global entertainment landscape for years to come. It explains why “Kundun” can’t be streamed on Amazon or Netflix even today. It explains why NBA executives go apoplectic when a single GM tweets his support of protesters in Hong Kong.

One can appreciate the tough situation Mr. Eisner was in without agreeing with his decision to banish “Kundun” to Siberia. Companies have commercial interests, and balancing those against doing the right thing or supporting creative expression is not always easy. Indeed, this balancing act existed before Disney banished “Kundun,” evidenced by one executive’s stated reason for passing on the film.

“I don’t need to have my spirits and wine business thrown out of China,” Edgar Bronfman Jr.—the CEO of Seagram, which briefly owned Universal Pictures—replied when pitched on “Kundun.”

Yet the message of Disney’s showdown with China isn’t really about the ethics of dealing with a powerful communist regime. The real lesson is that we should prevent governments from amassing such dictatorial power in the first place, and remind ourselves that governments are hardly arbiters of truth. Indeed, if the last few years have taught us anything, it’s that government officials have no business deciding what is true and what is false—even though it’s a power they clearly desire.

The reality is those who wish to censor speech are usually far more interested in power than truth—the CCP’s attempt to censor “Kundun” reinforces that idea—and reminds us that sometimes the best way to exercise freedom is to watch a movie they don’t want you to see.

https://fee.org/articles/the-martin-scorsese-movie-disney-and-china-don-t-want-you-to-see/

DALAI LAMA - KUNDUN BY MARTIN SCORSESE. THE MOVIE DISNEY AND CHINA DOES NOT WANT YOU TO SEE. Tibet in History, May 25, 2020. 2:14:07

Kundun is 1997 film by Martin Scorsese on the life and writings of Dalai Lama. Directed by Martin Scorsese, written by Melissa Mathison, and music by Philip Glass, the movie was nominated for four Oscars. With budget of $30 million, movie was distributed by Disney. The Chinese government pressured Disney from making the movie available and also banned Scorsese and Mathison from entering the country.

AI WEIWEI: NEVER SORRY - OFFICIAL TRAILER. IFC Films, June 12, 2012. 2:29

Named by ArtReview as the most powerful artist in the world, Ai Weiwei is China's most celebrated contemporary artist, and its most outspoken domestic critic. In April 2011, when Ai disappeared into police custody for three months, he quickly became China's most famous missing person. First-time director Alison Klayman gained unprecedented access to the charismatic artist, as well as his family and others close to him, while working as a journalist in Beijing. In the years she filmed, government authorities shut down Ai's blog, beat him up, bulldozed his newly built studio, and held him in secret detention--while Time Magazine named him a runner-up for 2011's Person of the Year. Winner of the Special Jury Prize at Sundance 2012, Klayman's compelling documentary portrait is the inside story of a passionate dissident for the digital age who inspires global audiences and blurs the boundaries of art and politics.

AI WEIWEI- NEVER SORRY 2012 George Mu, Jan 15, 2019. 1:31:12

Wikipedia The film follows Ai from around the time he meets Klayman through just after his release from detention by Chinese authorities in spring of 2011. It presents him installing his show at the Haus der Kunst in Munich in September 2009 and his 100 million-ceramic porcelain piece at the Tate Modern a year later. In between he gets beaten up by the police in Chengdu, his million-dollar Shanghai studio is razed by the Chinese government, and he is finally detained in April 2011 at the Beijing airport on his way to Hong Kong and the international call for his whereabouts goes out. For the film, everyone from his brother to his mother to his first gallerist in New York to his wife are interviewed. Klayman deals with every aspect of his career as architect, photographer, conceptual artist, social critic and blogger. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ai_Weiwei%3A_Never_Sorry

SINICIZATION—CCP COERCIVELY CONTROLLING RELIGIONS AND CULTURES

SINICIZATION

Sinicization, sinofication, sinification, or sinonization (from the prefix sino-, 'Chinese, relating to China') is the process by which non-Chinese societies or groups are acculturated or assimilated into Chinese culture, particularly the language, societal norms, culture, and ethnic identity of the Han Chinese—the largest ethnic group of China. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sinicization#Assimilation

CHINA IS REMOVING CROSSES FROM CHURCHES, REPLACING IMAGES OF CHRIST WITH XI JINPING EWTN, Jan 10, 2024

XINJIANG AND UYGHURS

WHAT IS HAPPENING TO THE UYGHURS? Campaign for Uyghurs 2024

Despite a crackdown on foreign journalism and a string of denials from the Chinese government, camera footage, satellite footage, leaked documents, whistleblowers and testimonials from escapees all point to the conclusion that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is perpetrating a genocide against the people of East Turkistan, also known as the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region by the CCP.

In August 2022, former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, released the UN Human Rights report that has provided evidence of China’s crimes against Uyghurs. They concluded that Chinas crimes against the Uyghurs amount to international crimes, including crimes against humanity on accounts of: mass arbitrary detention, torture, and sexual violence in camps, mass surveillance, forced labor programs, sterilization of Uyghur women, and forced suppression of birth rates and population growth, family separation, separation of children from their parents and retaliation against international activists.

Not only the UN has confirmed these crimes, but the Australian Senate, The Candian House of Commons, The Czech Republic, French Parliament, Lithuanian Parliament, Netherlands Parliament, Taiwanese Legislative Yuan, United States State Department, and UK House of Commons have determined that what is happening in East Turkistan, Genocide. The Holocaust Museum report, Italian Parliament and Belgian Foreign Relations Committee have labeled it crimes against humanity.

The genocide determination verdict by The Uyghur Tribunal was made on December 9th, 2021 marking it as Uyghur Genocide Recognition day.

The Uyghurs are a cultural and ethnic group in East Turkistan, actively targeted by the government through the use of technology, under the guise of preventing terrorism. Under CCP’s genocidal policy, population growth rate across the two largest county fell by 84%, with some counties approaching 90 and even 100%. The reports of Dr. Adrian Zenz and reports from the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists are some of the most extensive.

As of 2016, China has employed an initiative called the Integrated Joint Operations Platform (IJOP). Reverse engineering by Human Rights Watch shows the use of surveillance cameras, facial recognition software, and mobile user data to monitor and categorize individuals. These policies give global tech companies a platform to test their programs by experimenting on human subjects in the real world, and gave the Chinese government the ability to build databases of demographic, medical, and genetic information.

Once imprisoned, Uyghur people are subject to inhumane practices. Uyghur children, taken from their parents, are subject to indoctrination against their culture and heritage, in favor of the CCP.

The CCP has been using Uyghur forced labor to pick cotton in East Turkistan, and have been sending Uyghurs into China to work in manufacturing facilities. These Uyghurs, under the guise of “re-education” and “vocational skills”, have been forced to work in camps under coercion. There may be over one million Uyghurs who are subject to a forced labor program.

These programs consist of two systems; rural transfers, where local Uyghurs are forced to pick cotton, mine quartz, or otherwise engage in local, seasonal activities, and larger detainee transfers, where victims of China’s concentration camps are sent in labor transfers to work in resource extraction or manufacturing. Men are grouped together for forced labor, producing everything from face masks to consumer goods for global brands like Nike, Apple, and Volkswagen. These brands are actively exploiting slave labor. These products include: apparel, solar panels, processors, batteries, PVC flooring, lithium, medical equipment, and more.

Testimonies from those who have escaped and leaked data show that Uyghurs in these camps face physical torture, rape, medical manipulation, forced labor, and murder. In addition to the camps, recent records show increasing construction of cremation facilities nearby – while Uyghurs do not practice cremation as a matter of faith.

While China refers to them inconsistently as ‘Re-education’ camps, and more recently as ‘Vocational training centers,’ experts speculate that a million to as many as three million people are being kept in these open-air prisons.

The CCP has censorship power on both state and international media, and has employed media blackouts, intimidation of the global Uyghur diaspora, and restricted access to international journalism. They also have been launching disinformation campaigns calling the Uyghur genocide “Western propaganda,” causing genocide denial worldwide. A common argument is that the CCP is not committing genocide since there have been no reports of mass killings. It is important to note, the definition of genocide goes beyond mass killing.

Facial recognition and surveillance technologies being used to oppress the Uyghurs are being exported to other countries while China is investing in their economies and technology infrastructure. This perpetuates violence and keeps international bodies from holding China accountable. In a joint statement to the High Commissioner of the United Nations, 22 nations criticized Beijing for “disturbing reports of large-scale arbitrary detentions” and “widespread surveillance and restrictions.” A day later, 37 other countries jumped to Beijing’s defense, with their own letter praising China’s human rights record, and dismissing the reported detentions.

Muslim-Majority countries have been siding with The Chinese Government when it has come to vote for resolutions or debates at the UN. The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has mostly been silent on the issue and at times endorsed the regime by inviting China’s foreign minister Wang Yi as ‘special guest’ in the 48th Council of Foreign Ministers of OIC in Pakistan on 22 and 23 March this year.

The UN released its report on the matter saying that China could potentially be committing crimes against humanity, but after a vote in October at the UN, to see whether the report’s findings could be discussed further, this was rejected as all Muslim-majority states abstained from voting or voted with China, except Somalia.

It is the opinion of CFU that if China is not held accountable now, the Uyghur Genocide tactics can be replicated in different areas of the world. Genocide will become more efficient and more difficult to stop.

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES

What is Genocide?

The Xinjiang Data Project

The Xinjiang Data Project documents the Chinese Communist Party’s ongoing program of human rights abuses and tech-enhanced authoritarianism and draws upon open source data including satellite imagery, Chinese government documents, official statistics and a range of authoritative reports and academic studies.

Leaked Documents

Reports/Atrocity Determinations (not comprehensive)

Testimonials

Surveillance and Facial Recognition

Human Rights Watch

ICIJ

Anti-Muslim & Minority Chinese State Media

Camera footage

Concentration camps

Crackdown on Uyghur Culture

Disinformation

Forced Labor

Forced marriage

History of East Turkistan

Indoctrination

Intimidation of the Diaspora

Mining of genomic data

Mining of data by AI companies

Pair up and become “family”

Responses from other countries:

22 countries joint statement criticizing CCP

37 countries joint statement praising CCP

Add the debate

Satellite Imagery of Camps

Sterilization

CHINA TARGETS FRIENDLY MEDIA, DIPLOMATS TO ‘TELL STORY OF XINJIANG’ Aljazeera, Frederik Kelter, Jan 2, 2024

Beijing organises visits to far western region where it is accused of potential crimes against humanity, but not everyone is convinced.

Albanian-Canadian historian and journalist Olsi Jazexhi believed in early 2019 that reports about human rights violations in the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region (Xinjiang) of Western China were lies.

“I was certain that the stories were a scheme constructed by the US and the West to discredit China and divert attention away from their own human rights records regarding Muslims,” he told Al Jazeera.

The Chinese government itself vehemently rejected the allegations, acknowledging the existence of the camps but describing them as vocational skills training centres necessary to combat alleged extremism.

To see the truth for himself, Jazexhi contacted the Chinese embassy in Tirana about visiting Xinjiang. He was soon invited to join a media tour for foreign journalists mostly from Muslim countries and in early August 2019, he was on a plane bound for China.

“I went to defend the Chinese government,” he recalled.

But he quickly found that defending the Chinese narrative was a far more difficult task than he had anticipated.

In the first few days in Xinjiang, he and other foreign journalists had to sit through a series of lectures given by Chinese officials about the history of the region and its people.

“They were portraying the indigenous people of Xinjiang as immigrants and Islam as a religion that was foreign to the region,” Jazexhi said. “It was incorrect.”

His disillusion only continued when he and other journalists were taken by their Chinese hosts to one of the so-called vocational training centres outside the regional capital of Urumqi.

“They said it was like a school but it was clearly a high-security site in the middle in the desert,” Jazexhi said.

“They also told us that the people staying there were not allowed to leave so it was obviously not a school but a prison and the people there were not students but prisoners.”

Once they entered the site, Jazexhi had a chance to interact with several Uighurs and it quickly became clear they were not the “terrorists” or “extremists” Beijing had claimed.

“I was talking to people that had been taken there for simply practising Islam by, for example, entering a religious marriage, praying in public or wearing a headscarf,” he said.

“One of them told me that she was no longer Muslim and that she now believed in science and in Chinese President Xi Jinping.”

Jazexhi confronted the accompanying Chinese officials.

“I told them that what they were doing was very wrong,” Jazexhi said.

The interactions led to a quarrel between Jazexhi and some of the Chinese hosts.

When he finally left Xinjiang, he was deeply shocked.

He had thought he was going to expose Western lies but he had instead witnessed oppression on a massive scale.

“What I saw was an attempt to eradicate Islam from Xinjiang,” he said.

Moiz Farooq, who is the executive editor of Daily Ittehad Media Group and Pakistan Economic Net, visited Xinjiang in the middle of December as part of a delegation of media representatives from Pakistan.

Much like Jazexhi in 2019, Farooq went to Xinjiang with the intent to observe for himself that the stories he had heard were not true.

“There is a lot of propaganda about Xinjiang out there and I wanted to witness it with my own eyes,” Farooq told Al Jazeera.

Unlike Jazexhi, Farooq left Xinjiang impressed by the region’s level of development and assured that the local Muslims were largely living a free and content life.

“I was able to talk to as many different people as I wanted at bazaars and restaurants about their standard of living and I, along with the rest of the delegation, were totally unrestricted,” he said.

“I saw Muslims there who were free to enjoy and practise their religion.”

Farooq does not believe that accounts and reports from human rights organisations and UN organs detailing human rights abuses in Xinjiang are correct.

“It is the agenda of the West to show the worst of Xinjiang and I now know that the stories are not true because I have seen how happily they [Muslims in Xinjiang] are living,” he said.

THE SITUATION IN XINJIANG [新疆 - شىنجاڭ ]: REPORT ON MY LATEST VISIT TO CHINA [PART 1] Olsi Jazexhi, Aug 26, 2019. 30:31

Dr. Olsi Jazexhi speaks about the latest situation of Muslims and Uighurs in Xinjiang, China. He describes the situation inside the detention centers - Vocational Training Institutions of Xinjiang, the fear and intimidation against the Uighurs in the name of fighting terrorism.

CHINA DEFENDS INTERNMENT CAMPS FOR UIGHUR MUSLIMS Aljazeera, Oct 16, 2018

Official says China is averting ‘terrorism’ through ‘vocational education’ amid outcry over mass internment of Muslims.

China has issued an ardent defence of its mass internment of Muslim minorities in far west Xinjiang region, with a regional official insisting authorities were preventing “terrorism” through “vocational education” centres.

Sohrat Zakir, governor of Xinjiang, said Beijing was saving Uighur and Kazak Muslims from the lure of religious violence by teaching them job skills and to speak Mandarin, according to a report by the official Xinhua news agency on Tuesday.

THE FACES FROM CHINA’S UYGHUR DETENTION CAMPS BBC News, By John Sudworth. May 2022

ERASING MEMORIES, CONCEALING EVIDENCE: CHINA’S EFFORTS TO OBSCURE THE UYGHUR GENOCIDE The Diplomat, By Mamtimin Ala, April 03, 2024

The Uyghur genocide is gradually and silently fading away, as if it never occurred in the first place.

The risk of the Uyghur genocide being forgotten is a grave concern. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has not only employed deliberate and calculated tactics to conceal its genocide and crimes against humanity in East Turkestan but has also orchestrated a campaign to ensure others forget it is happening.

NEW DETAILS OF TORTURE, COVER-UPS IN CHINA'S INTERNMENT CAMPS REVEALED IN AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL REPORT

Chinese officials spent days burning documents after government information leaked to global media exposed conditions in the camps.

‘THEY DO THINGS THAT YOU DON’T DO TO HUMAN BEINGS’: CHINESE WHISTLEBLOWER DESCRIBES TORTURE IN UYGHUR RE-EDUCATION CAMPS

UYGHURS TORTURED AND BEATEN TO DEATH IN XINJIANG, FORMER CHINESE POLICE OFFICER REVEALS Sky News, Tom Cheshire, 11 October 2021

A Chinese whistleblower exposes the brutal tactics used by police and guards at re-education centres in Xinjiang, saying "it's normal that some people die".

CNN: CHINESE DETECTIVE IN EXILE REVEALS EXTENT OF TORTURE AGAINST UYGHUR Taiwan News, Oct 5, 2021

CHINESE WHISTLEBLOWER DESCRIBES TORTURE IN UYGHUR 'RE-EDUCATION' CAMPS Sky News, Oct 12, 2021. 3:48

A Chinese whistleblower has told Sky News that Uyghur Muslim detainees are being herded onto trains and tortured in so-called 're-education centres'. Chinese authorities claim the camps combat terrorism and they deny the ill-treatment of Uyghurs - but Sky News has been given a very different account by a former policeman. However, a spokesperson for the Xinjiang government told Sky News the allegations 'could not happen'.

UYGHUR COUNTY IN CHINA HAS HIGHEST PRISON RATE IN THE WORLD. AP News, May 17, 2022, Huizhong Wu And Dake Kang

Nearly one in 25 people in a county in the Uyghur heartland of China has been sentenced to prison on terrorism-related charges, in what is the highest known imprisonment rate in the world, an Associated Press review of leaked data shows.

A list obtained and partially verified by the AP cites the names of more than 10,000 Uyghurs sent to prison in just Konasheher county alone, one of dozens in southern Xinjiang. In recent years, China has waged a brutal crackdown on the Uyghurs, a largely Muslim minority, which it has described as a war on terror.

The list is by far the biggest to emerge to date with the names of imprisoned Uyghurs, reflecting the sheer size of a Chinese government campaign by which an estimated million or more people were swept into internment camps and prisons. It also confirms what families and rights groups have said for years: China is relying on a system of long-term incarceration to keep the Uyghurs in check, wielding the law as a weapon of repression.

LEAKED LIST OF PEOPLE SENTENCED ON TERRORISM-RELATED CHARGES REVEALS SCALE OF IMPRISONMENT IN CHINA'S UYGHUR HEARTLAND. ABC Australia, May 17, 2022

FALUN GONG

25 YEARS ON: CHINA’S CRIMINALIZATION OF FALUN GONG IN NUMBERS Safeguard Defenders, July 22, 2024

To mark the 25th anniversary of China’s brutal crackdown against the spiritual movement Falun Gong, Safeguard Defenders is releasing detention and sentencing data on the group’s followers between 2008 and 2020.

The data show:

· China continues to arrest and give lengthy sentences to Falun Gong practitioners, more than two decades after followers were first criminalized under Article 300 anti-cult legislation · The average jail sentence for someone convicted under Article 300 over that period was just over five years · This is more than double the average 2.3 years for the “crime” of picking quarrels and provoking trouble, the most common charge used to persecute human rights defenders in China

https://safeguarddefenders.com/en/blog/25-years-china-s-criminalization-falun-gong-numbers

CHINA: THE WORLD CANNOT AFFORD TO IGNORE THE PLIGHT OF THE FALUN GONG Archons, 2024

Falun Gong is a large new religious movement in China. It was founded by Li Hongzhi (李洪志) in 1992, and teaches physical exercises and martial arts as well as meditation and breathing techniques. Initially the Chinese Communist Party encouraged such groups, but turned against them in the late 1990s and banned it in 1999. Falun Gong members have faced severe persecution since then.

“EU-CHINA: Europeans cannot afford to ignore the plight of the Falun Gong,” by Aaron Rhodes and Marco Respinti, Human Rights Without Frontiers, September 23, 2024:

HRWF (23.09.2024) – Practitioners of Falun Gong gathered in Brussels on the morning of 20 September 2024. They came from all over Europe to hold a street parade in the European District. In these days, while the new European Commission chaired by Ursula von der Leyen is taking office, the eyes of the world are fixed on the Belgian capital, which is also the headquarters of many European institutions, and there is no better occasion for make an important case be heard.

INTERNATIONAL LAWMAKERS TO CHINA: ‘END THE PERSECUTION OF FALUN GONG’ Friends of Falun Gong, July 19, 2024

July 20, 2024 marks the 25th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party’s crackdown on the spiritual practice Falun Gong. This year, Friends of Falun Gong, an American non-profit, has sponsored a co-signing campaign for joint statement publicly denouncing the Chinese Communist Party’s persecution. So far, over 130 parliamentarians from 15 countries have signed the Inter-Parliamentary Joint Statement 2024.

It describes the “crimes against humanity” committed by the Chinese Communist regime:

“We strongly condemn the 25 years of human rights abuses against Falun Gong practitioners in China. We understand that Falun Gong (a.k.a. Falun Dafa) is a spiritual meditation practice based on the principles of Truthfulness, Compassion, and Forbearance,” the statement reads. “The 20th of July 2024 marks 25 years since the Chinese Communist Party launched a systematic and brutal campaign to ‘eradicate’ Falun Gong. Since July 1999, millions of Falun Gong practitioners in China have been arbitrarily arrested and jailed without due process and many have been tortured and even killed. At the very least, thousands have died as a result of such torture and other abuses in police custody.”

https://fofg.org/news/world-leaders-to-china-end-the-persecution-of-falun-gong/

FALUN GONG: 24 YEARS OF PERSECUTION | 2023

Key Developments and Prisoner Cases 2022–2023

In this report published in July 2023, the Falun Dafa Information Center presents key developments in the Chinese Communist Party’s persecution of Falun Gong on the anniversary of the 24th year of its launch. Inside China, the community of Falun Gong practitioners continue to face digital surveillance, unjust detention and sentences, and death due to persecution. Outside of China, the CCP exerts its influence to carry out transnational repression against Falun Gong adherents.

The study’s key findings include:

Ongoing persecution: Nearly a quarter century after its launch, the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) persecution of Falun Gong believers remains one of the largest and most severe human rights crises in China today.

Sensitive dates: The CCP continues to intensify its surveillance and detention of Falun Gong practitioners surrounding sensitive dates. Recently, these included the October 2022 Party Congress, annual political meetings in March 2023, and one of Xi Jinping’s visits to Shaanxi in May 2023.

Large-scale imprisonment: Since January 2022, over 900 Falun Gong believers have been sentenced to prison terms of up to 10 years following sham trials, many of them for sharing information on censored topics, including COVID-19. These detainees join an estimated tens of thousands—or even more—other Falun Gong practitioners being held in police stations, extralegal detention facilities, and prisons.

High-tech surveillance: Digital surveillance tools play a significant role in monitoring Falun Gong believers across China, leading to their detention, with at least one Chinese technology firm developing an alarm feature for police to specifically target Falun Gong practitioners.

Deaths from persecution: At least 182 Falun Gong practitioners are known to have died in 2022 and early 2023 due to the CCP’s violent repression, including a 30-year-old radio host in Sichuan and the mother of a U.S. resident in Inner Mongolia. In a tragic milestone, in June 2023, the total number of Falun Gong believers documented to have died due to persecution surpassed 5,000. Many more are believed to have been killed due to forced organ transplants, a crime reaffirmed by new academic research and countered by recent legislative efforts around the world.

Transnational repression: The CCP’s pursuit of Falun Gong practitioners extends far beyond China’s borders. As democratic governments have focused attention on countering Beijing’s transnational repression since January 2022, they have engaged in more arrests, prosecutions, and undercover investigations of those perpetrating these violations in an effort to better protect the Falun Gong community.

Turning the tide: Despite the CCP’s massive investment in crushing the practice, Falun Gong survives—and even thrives—in China and globally, bringing health, hope, and peace of mind to tens of millions of people. In China, rights lawyers courageously represent Falun Gong clients, colleagues display kindness, and even some police are sympathetic. Around the world, ordinary citizens and government leaders condemn the persecution and have imposed sanctions on Chinese officials. Yet more is needed to save lives, to end the CCP’s brutality, and to free Falun Gong.

Contact the Center’s researchers to schedule a private briefing at contact@faluninfo.net.

JANUARY TO JUNE 2024: 2,714 FALUN GONG PRACTITIONERS ARRESTED OR HARASSED IN CHINA March 8, 2024 Falun Dafa Info Center

From January to June 2024, 2,714 Falun Gong practitioners experienced harassment or were arrested by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) for their faith. An increase in surveillance and monitoring was noted in multiple cases.

These cases were originally reported to Minghui.org, which documented 1,470 arrests and 1,244 cases of harassment. The greatest number of harassment and arrest cases occurred during the spring, with April, May, and March having 699, 618, and 543 cases, respectively.

https://faluninfo.net/january-to-june-2024-2714-falun-gong-practitioners-arrested-or-harassed-in-china/

FALUN GONG. THEY CUT OUT HER HEART BECAUSE OF HER FAITH Act Files, September 13, 2024

Followers of Inquisitors and Nazis Continue the Work of the Latter

While preparing this material, we examined a lot of tragic stories that would break the heart of any normal person. It is terrifying to realize that in the world where we live, raise children, and dream of a bright future, such atrocities occur. Yet, adults differ from children specifically in their ability to face the truth in order to stop and eradicate evil.

Falun Gong. The first survivor after organ removal

Cheng Peiming is the first surviving follower of Falun Gong after he became a victim of forced organ removal.

“After a series of medical examinations, doctors confirmed that parts of my liver and lungs had been removed. I came to the USA to tell about my tragic experience and to expose the brutal persecution by the Chinese Communist Party, especially the crime related to forced organ harvesting.” Cheng Peiming

https://actfiles.org/they-cut-out-her-heart-because-of-her-faith/

DAUGHTER FEARS THE WORST AFTER MOTHER DISAPPEARS IN CHINA The Epoch Times, Jessie Zhang, Sept 25,2024

The stories of two Australian women who hope to bring their loved ones home safely.

After nearly three years of silence, Australian citizen Chen Xiao is anxiously awaiting news of her 76-year-old mother, Tan Zezhen, who was abducted by Chinese authorities for refusing to give up her faith.

Chen fears her mother may meet the same fate as her close friend, Xu Shanping, who died in July, just two days after being released from prison.

Xu, who was taken alongside Tan, had been severely emaciated due to torture and mistreatment in prison.

“Where are you, Mum? We really miss you!” Chen said in a Moon Festival greeting message to her mother.

CCP LAUNCHES NATIONWIDE ANTI-FALUN GONG PETITION CAMPAIGN, DECEIVING TENS OF MILLIONS

Police pressure citizens to sign and regime deploys WeChat app to drive the campaign

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is mobilizing institutions throughout Chinese society and the ubiquitous WeChat app to spread false propaganda demonizing Falun Gong and garner millions of signatures on a petition against the faith and other banned religious groups, according to new research by the Falun Dafa Information Center.

The petition campaign, launched in early 2023, is centered on an interactive petition with animated characters that was published on Tencent’s WeChat app by the China Anti-Cult Association (CACA), an organization operating under the CCP’s Political and Legal Affairs Committee that has long been at the forefront of the regime’s efforts to demonize and persecute Falun Gong.

“For many years across China, millions of Falun Gong practitioners have printed and distributed homemade leaflets exposing the persecution they face and the tyrannical nature of the CCP more broadly, debunking state propaganda,” says Falun Dafa Information Center executive director, Levi Browde. “This new WeChat campaign is clearly a desperate attempt to combat this grassroots truth-telling and force people to toe the CCP line.”

https://faluninfo.net/ccp-launches-nationwide-anti-falun-gong-petition-campaign-deceiving-tens-of-millions/

ADDITIONAL PERSECUTION NEWS FROM CHINA – September 21, 2024 (10 Reports) Oct. 2, 2024

(Minghui.org) Today’s news from China includes incidents of persecution that took place in 8 cities or counties in 6 provinces, where at least 23 practitioners were recently persecuted for their belief.

https://en.minghui.org/html/articles/2024/10/2/221090.html

CHINA’S SILENCE ON THE PERSECUTION OF FALUN GONG—AND THE UNITED NATIONS’ SILENCE ON CHINA’S SILENCE Marco Respinti, Bitter Winter, 03/04/2024

To: Guy Parmelin, Minister of Economic Affairs and to the parliament

RED LINE FOR SWITZERLAND: STOP COMPLICITY WITH THE CHINESE TORTURE REGIME!

Campaign created by Society for Threatened Peoples

HONG KONG DISSIDENTS

FREE PRO-DEMOCRACY PUBLISHER JIMMY LAI Human Rights Watch Dec 20, 2023

JIMMY LAI’S SON SPEAKS OUT ABOUT HIS FATHER’S IMPRISONMENT | SEBASTIEN LAI & CAOILFHIONN GALLAGHER Center for Independent Studies, Robert Forsyth, Aug 2, 2024 YOUTUBE VIDEO. 29:37

ARTICLE

https://www.cis.org.au/commentary/video/jimmy-lais-son-speaks-out-about-his-fathers-imprisonment-sebastian-lai-caoilfhionn-gallagher/

POLITICAL PRISONERS & ASYLEES: HONG KONG'S UNSEEN REALITY Geneva Summit, June 9, 2023. 0:20

Frances Hui, first Hong Kong activist granted political asylum in the US, Policy and Advocacy coordinator for the Committee for Freedom in Hong Kong Foundation, and director of We the Hong Kongers organization, addresses the 15th Annual Geneva Summit for Human Rights and Democracy | May 17, 2023.

FRANCES HUI – GLORY TO HONG KONG | 2023 GENEVA SUMMIT Geneva Summit, May 20, 2023. 11:01

Frances Hui, first Hong Kong activist granted political asylum in the US, Policy and Advocacy coordinator for the Committee for Freedom in Hong Kong Foundation, and director of We the Hong Kongers organization, addresses the 15th Annual Geneva Summit for Human Rights and Democracy | May 17, 2023.

GLORY TO HONG KONG WITH FRANCES HUI (transcript of above video) https://genevasummit.org/speech/china-3-frances-h/

HONG KONG POLITICAL PRISONERS DATABASE—1,884 POLITICAL PRISONERS AS OF AUGUST 22, 2024

Hong Kong Democracy Council

Monitoring the number of political prisoners in Hong Kong

“There have been 1,014 political prisoners in Hong Kong from June 9, 2019, to May 10, 2022… Hong Kong now has one of fastest-growing populations of political prisoners in the world, rivaling Belarus, Burma, and Cuba, other societies where authoritarian governments have recently cracked down on protest movements… Overall, this situation constitutes no less than a grave human rights crisis.”

The Hong Kong Political Prisoners Database (HKPPD) is a long-term project launched by HKDC to monitor the rise of Hong Kong political prisoners, raise their profile internationally, and demand action from a multitude of actors.

Our research report (Hong Kong Reaches a Grim Milestone: 1,000 Political Prisoners) https://www.hkdc.us/_files/ugd/b76ce4_250b285a553e494483038075ef0b0777.pdf

provides the first comprehensive overview of political prisoners in Hong Kong, documents significant trends and patterns, and call for action from governments, the United Nations human rights system and other actors.

PROFILES OF POLITICAL PRISONERS

This page contains profiles of arrested, prosecuted and jailed pro-democracy activists.

As there is no international legal definition of ‘political prisoner’, Hong Kong Watch takes guidance from the Council of Europe and the U.S. Congressional-Executive Commission on China (CECC)’s definitions of political prisoners, and has produced our own one which we use for our Political Prisoner Database.

Here is the official Hong Kong Watch definition of ‘political prisoner’:

Q: What is a ‘political prisoner?’

A: A ‘political prisoner’ is an individual detained for exercising his or her human rights under international law, such as peaceful assembly, freedom of religion, freedom of association and freedom of expression, including the freedom to advocate for peaceful social or political change, and to criticise government policy or government officials.

Furthermore, a person is a political prisoner if the detention has been imposed for purely political reasons without connection to any offence; if, for political motives, the length of the detention or its conditions are clearly out of proportion to the offence the person has been found guilty of or is suspected of; if, for political motives, he or she is detained in a discriminatory manner as compared to other persons; or, if the detention is the result of proceedings which were clearly unfair and this appears to be connected with political motives of the authorities.”

Hong Kong Watch does not include any cases that have violence or other criminal acts that are illegal in other jurisdictions.

Q: What is the Hong Kong Watch Political Prisoner Database?

A: The Hong Kong Watch Political Prisoner Database is a research-based repository of peaceful political prisoners in Hong Kong who were detained for exercising their human rights under international law who were held or are being held in public detention centres, prisons, re-education through labour centres, or other detention facilities, or who are held under other forms of official control.

The Hong Kong Watch Political Prisoner Database also includes an archive of individuals who were previously political prisoners or are in exile, who are at risk of imprisonment if they return to Hong Kong.

ALBERT HO CHUN-YAN 何俊仁 (69)

Founding member, Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China and the Democratic Party

*Currently in jail. A total of 18 months imprisonment.

Albert Ho is a solicitor and was a founding member of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China and the Democratic Party. He also served as a member of Hong Kong’s Legislative Council from 1998 to 2016. (Photo: VOA Cantonese)

CHARGES, INCIDENTS & SENTENCES:

Charge: Organising and participating in an unauthorised assembly Incident: Causeway Bay March on 18 August 2019 Sentencing: 12 months imprisonment suspended for 24 months (HKFP)

Charge: Organising and inciting others to take part in an unauthorised assembly Incident: Protest on Hong Kong Island on 1 October 2019 Sentencing: 18 months imprisonment (HKFP)

Charge: Knowingly participating in and inciting others to take part in an unauthorised assembly Incident: June 4th Candlelight Vigil on 4 June 2020 Sentencing: 10 months (HKFP)

Charge: Inciting others to take part in an unauthorised assembly Incident: Demonstration on 20 October 2019 Sentencing: 16 months imprisonment (HKFP)

CYD HO SAU-LAN 何秀蘭 (66)

Founding member and former Vice-Chairperson, Labour Party, Trustee of 612 Humanitarian Relief Fund

*Currently in jail. A total of 14 months imprisonment.

Cyd Ho was a founding member of the Labour Party and formerly served as its Vice-Chairperson. She also served as a member of Hong Kong’s Legislative Council from 1998 to 2004 and 2008 to 2016. (Photo: VOA Cantonese)

CHARGES, INCIDENTS & SENTENCES:

Charge: Organizing and participating in an unauthorised assembly Incident: Causeway Bay March on 18 August 2019 Sentencing: 8 months imprisonment (HKFP)

Charge: Organizing an unauthorised assembly Incident: Protest on Hong Kong Island on 1 October 2019 Sentencing: 14 months imprisonment (HKFP)

Charge: Knowingly participating in an unauthorised assembly Incident: June 4th Candlelight Vigil on 4 June 2020 Sentencing: 6 months imprisonment (HKFP)

Charge: Organising and inciting others to take part in an unauthorised assembly Incident: Demonstration on 20 October 2020 Sentencing: 14 months imprisonment (HKFP)

JIMMY LAI CHEE-YING 黎智英 (72)

Founder, Next Digital Limited

*Currently in jail and on trial. A total of 20 months imprisonment.

Jimmy Lai is an internationally-respected entrepreneur and a leading campaigner for democracy and human rights in Hong Kong. He is the founder of Giordano, one of Asia's largest clothing retailers and Next Media, formerly the largest listed media company in Hong Kong, which published, among other titles, the Apple Daily, the only Chinese-language mass circulation pro-democracy daily newspaper until its forced closure in June 2021. (Photo: HKFP)

CHARGES, INCIDENTS & SENTENCES:

Charge: Organising and participating in an unauthorised assembly Incident: Causeway Bay March on18 August 2019 Sentencing: 12 months imprisonment (HKFP)

Charge: Organising and participating in an unauthorised assembly Incident: Chater Garden Rally on 31 August 2019 Sentencing: 8 months imprisonment, to be served concurrently with charges related to 18 August 2019 March except for two months (BBC, CNN)

Charge: Organising and participating in an unauthorised assembly Incident: Protest on Hong Kong Island on 1 October 2019 Sentencing: 14 months imprisonment, part of the sentencing to be served concurrently with previous sentencing, extending Lai's jail term to a total of 20 months (Nikkei, Forbes)

Charging: Participating in and inciting participation in an unauthorised assembly Incident: June 4th Candlelight Vigil on 4 June 2020 Sentencing: 13 months imprisonment (BBC, VOA)

Charge: Colluding with foreign powers or with external forces, to endanger national security; Conspiring to print, publish, sell, offer for sale, distribute, display and/or reproduce seditious publications Court Date: Return day on 24 February 2022 at West Kowloon Magistrates’ Court

Charge: Fraud

LEE CHEUK-YAN 李卓人(64)

Former Chairperson, Labour Party

*Currently in jail. A total of 20 months imprisonment.

Lee Cheuk-yan was a founding member of the Labour Party and formerly served as the Chairperson. He also took up leading roles in the Hong Kong Confederation of Trade Unions and the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China. Lee was also a member of the Legislative Council from 1998 to 2016. (Photo: VOA Cantonese)

CHARGES, INCIDENTS & SENTENCES:

Charge: Organising and participating in an unauthorised assembly Incident: Causeway Bay March on 18 August 2019 Sentencing: 12 months imprisonment (HKFP)

Charge: Participating in an unauthorised assembly Incident: Chater Garden Rally on 31 August 2019 Sentencing: Additional 2 months of imprisonment (A total of 14 months imprisonment including the sentencing for the 18 August 2019 March) (BBC, CNN)

Charge: Organising and inciting others to participate in an unauthorised assembly Incident: Protest on Hong Kong Island on1 October 2019 Sentencing: 18 months imprisonment (HKFP)

Charge: Organising, participating in and inciting others to participate in an unauthorised assembly Incident: June 4th Candlelight Vigil on 4 June 2020 Sentencing: 14 months imprisonment (Al Jazeera)

MARTIN LEE CHU-MING 李柱銘 (83)

Founding Chairman, Democratic Party

Barrister

* Handed 11 months imprisonment, suspended for 24 months.

Martin Lee is the founding Chairman of the Democratic Party, known as the “father” of the democracy movement. He served as a member of the Legislative Council of Hong Kong from 1985 to 1997 and from 1998 to 2008, and as Chairman of the Hong Kong Bar Association from 1980 to 1983. In 1985, he joined the Hong Kong Basic Law Drafting Committee to assist in the drafting of Hong Kong's Basic Law, the city's de facto constitution post-handover. (Photo: The Guardian)

CHARGE, INCIDENT & SENTENCE:

Charge: Organising and participating in an unauthorised assembly Incident: Causeway Bay March on 18 August 2019 Sentencing: 11 months imprisonment, suspended for 24 months (HKFP)

LEUNG KWOK-HUNG（ LONG-HAIR） 梁國雄（長毛） (65)

Founding member, League of Social Democrats

*Currently in jail. A total of 23 months imprisonment.

Leung Kwok-hung co-founded the League of Social Democrats in 2006, and formerly served as a member of the Legislative Council from 2004 to 2016. He was disqualified from his Legislative Council position in 2016 over oath-taking procedures. (Photo: RTHK screenshot via HKFP)

CHARGES, INCIDENTS & SENTENCES:

Charge: Organising and participating in an unauthorised assembly Incident: Causeway Bay March on 18 August 2019 Sentencing: 18 months imprisonment (HKFP)

Charge: Organising and inciting others to participate in an unauthorised assembly Incident: Protest on Hong Kong Island on 1 October 2019 Sentencing: 18 months imprisonment (HKFP)

Charge: Participating in an unauthorised assembly Incident: June 4th Candlelight Vigil on 4 June 2020 Sentencing: 6 months imprisonment (HKFP)

Charge: Organising and inciting others to take part in an unauthorised assembly Incident: Demonstration on 20 October 2019 Sentencing: 16 months imprisonment (HKFP)

Charge: Organising, knowingly taking part in and inciting others to participate in an unauthorised assembly

Incident: Protest against the National Security Law on 1 July 2020 Sentencing: 8 months imprisonment (HKFP)

FORCED ORGAN HARVESTING-REMOVAL FOR SALE IN CHINA

INTERNATIONAL COALITION TO END TRANSPLANT ABUSE IN CHINA

Read petition and sign here

ETAC is an independent, non-partisan organisation. We are not aligned with any political party, religious or spiritual group, government or any other national or international institution. Our members are from a range of backgrounds, belief systems, religions and ethnicities. We share a common commitment to supporting human rights and ending the horror of forced organ harvesting in China.

https://endtransplantabuse.org

DOCTORS AGAINST FORCED ORGAN HARVESTING

Promoting Ethics In Medicine

We are medical doctors of various specialties from all over the world. We provide the medical community and society with objective findings of unethical and illegal organ harvesting

https://dafoh.org

HELP STOP FORCED ORGAN HARVESTING IN CHINA

There is extensive evidence suggesting that hundreds of thousands of Falun Gong practitioners have been killed for their organs in China.

And the crime is still going on.

Help save innocent lives and end this crime against humanity.

https://www.stoporganharvesting.org

FIRST KNOWN CCP ORGAN HARVESTING SURVIVOR STEPS FORWARD | CLIP | Crossroads Epoch TV, Sept 4, 2024. 9:33

The first known survivor of forced organ harvesting by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has stepped forward. The man, who had parts of his lung and liver removed, escaped a Chinese prison and recently revealed his story during a press conference in Washington. The case highlights one of the more brutal atrocities carried out by the CCP against religious believers in China. We’ll discuss the horrors of China’s state-sanctioned organ harvesting practice, and how the U.S. Congress is moving to hold the CCP accountable, in this episode of Crossroads.

FULL EPISODE. 24:02

https://www.theepochtimes.com/epochtv/first-known-ccp-organ-harvesting-survivor-steps-forward-5715948

DO-NO-HARM: BUSINESS & HUMAN RIGHTS IN TRANSPLANTATION MEDICINE: INTRODUCTION. End Transplant Abuse, Feb 5, 2024. 5:11

Organ trafficking, forced organ harvesting and unethical organ transplantation is a global issue. Global Rights Compliance (GRC) has published a ‘world’s first’ Legal Advisory Report and Policy Guidance, that outlines the human rights obligations and complicity risks regarding international collaborations in transplant medicine, research and training. This concise yet thorough INTRODUCTION provides a practical overview of the steps needed for effective human rights due diligence so medical professionals and institutions can abide by their business and human rights obligations and avoid inadvertent complicity. It is relevant to a range of stakeholders including: hospitals, universities, professional societies, medical journals, independent professional bodies, medical schools and associated medical professionals in the field of organ transplantation. It will also be of interest to lawyers, ethicists, think tanks, policy makers and students.

Download the documents here (free of charge):

DO NO HARM: LEGAL ADVISORY & POLICY GUIDANCE

LEGAL ADVISORY REPORT & POLICY GUIDANCE – Do No Harm: Mitigating Human Rights Risks when Interacting with International Medical Institutions & Professionals in Transplantation Medicine.

Organ trafficking, forced organ harvesting and unethical organ transplantation is a global issue. Global Rights Compliance has published a ‘world’s first’ Legal Advisory Report and Policy Guidance, Do No Harm: Mitigating Human Rights Risks when Interacting with International Medical Institutions & Professionals in Transplantation Medicine.

The Legal Advisory Report and Policy Guidance explores the risks of international collaborations in transplant medicine, research and training and the hard and soft law obligations that govern those partnerships. It also highlights high risk countries such as China, and provides practical advice for mitigating risks and outlines circumstances where disengagement may be required.

This Advisory includes information relevant to a range of stakeholders including hospitals, universities, professional societies, medical journals, independent professional bodies, medical schools and associated medical professionals in the field of organ transplantation. It will also be of interest to lawyers, ethicists, think tanks and policy makers.

DO NO HARM: LAUNCH EVENT OF LEGAL ADVISORY REPORT & POLICY GUIDANCE Global Rights Compliance, April 22, 2022 1:29:29

Join us for the launch of the ground breaking Legal Advisory Report and Policy Guidance, Do No Harm, where we will explore the risks of international collaborations in transplant medicine, research and training and the hard and soft law obligations that govern those partnerships. The Legal Advisory Report and Policy Guidance includes information relevant to a range of stakeholders including hospitals, universities, professional societies, medical journals, independent professional bodies, medical schools and associated medical professionals in the field of organ transplantation. It will also be of interest to lawyers, ethicists, think tanks and policy makers. The launch event will include a short presentation of the findings of the Advisory by Wayne Jordash QC, followed by a panel discussion with experts from clinical transplantation practice, medical journals and medical associations.

DO NO HARM: LAUNCH EVENT OF LEGAL ADVISORY REPORT & POLICY GUIDANCE Global Rights Compliance, April 28, 2022 1:17:49

Do No Harm: Mitigating Human Rights Risks When Interacting with Medical Institutions & Professionals in Transplantation Medicine Join us for the launch of the ground breaking Legal Advisory Report and Policy Guidance, Do No Harm, where we will explore the risks of international collaborations in transplant medicine, research and training and the hard and soft law obligations that govern those partnerships. The Legal Advisory Report and Policy Guidance includes information relevant to a range of stakeholders including hospitals, universities, professional societies, medical journals, independent professional bodies, medical schools and associated medical professionals in the field of organ transplantation. It will also be of interest to lawyers, ethicists, think tanks and policy makers. The launch event will include a short presentation of the findings of the Advisory by Wayne Jordash QC, followed by a panel discussion with experts from clinical transplantation practice, medical journals and medical associations.

STOPPING THE CRIME OF ORGAN HARVESTING—WHAT MORE MUST BE DONE? Congressional-Executive Commission on China Streamed live on Mar 21, 2024

1,231 views 1:49:05

The issue of the systematic, widespread, and nonconsensual removal of human organs for transplantation, or “organ harvesting,” in the People’s Republic of China (PRC or China) is a global concern that has grown since the publication of the final judgment of the Independent Tribunal into Forced Organ Harvesting from Prisoners of Conscience in China in 2020. Medical journals, bar associations, human rights groups, United Nations Special Rapporteurs, and U.S. state legislatures are all grappling more robustly with the legal, ethical, and human rights issues associated with organ harvesting. The concerns of Members of Congress about the harvesting of organs from ethnic and religious minorities in the PRC prompted a bipartisan coalition to introduce the Stop Forced Organ Harvesting Act in the House and Senate. That bill passed the House on March 27, 2023 and awaits Senate action. This hearing will evaluate the evidence of organ harvesting from formerly detained Uyghurs, Falun Gong practitioners, and political prisoners; assess the PRC’s denials that it is complicit in transplant abuse and its assertion that the PRC has stopped sourcing organs from executed prisoners, and look more broadly at how the scientific and medical research communities are addressing the amassed information about organ harvesting. The hearing will also look at the Texas law prohibiting health coverage for organ transplants performed in, or using organs from, China or other countries engaged in organ harvesting. Witnesses will provide recommendations for addressing organ harvesting, the complicity of U.S. corporations in the PRC’s transplant abuses, and the issue of “organ tourism,” which often fuels transplant abuse. The hearing will be livestreamed on the CECC's YouTube channel. Witnesses: Ethan Gutmann: China Studies Research Fellow, Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation, and author of ‘‘The Slaughter.’’ Matthew Robertson: Doctoral candidate, Australian National University (Canberra) and co-author, “Execution by Organ Procurement: Breaching the Dead Donor Rule in China,” American Journal of Transplantation. Maya Mitalipova, Ph.D.: Director of the Human Stem Cell Laboratory at the Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research, MIT. Tom Oliverson, M.D.: Texas State Representative, Chair of the Insurance Committee, Texas House of Representatives. Additional witnesses may be added

CHINA TRIBUNAL FINAL JUDGMENT FILM (English). End Transplant Abuse, Aug 27, 2019. 8:55

The China Tribunal, chaired by Sir Geoffrey Nice QC, is an independent people’s tribunal established to inquire into forced organ harvesting from, amongst others, prisoners of conscience in China and to investigate what criminal offences, if any, have been committed by state or state-approved bodies, organisations or individuals in China that may have engaged in forced organ harvesting.

TRANSCRIPT Narrator: 0:00 “Would it be possible in today's day and time that a government would incarcerate a million people, blood test them, get their tissue samples, put that in a database and then sell their organs around the world?

This is the judgment of the tribunal. For over a decade the People's Republic of China has stood publicly accused of the acts of cruelty and wickedness that matched the cruelty and wickedness of medieval tortures and executions.

07:30 “The tribunal concluded with this very powerful statement about any government, any entity, any individual dealing with the Chinese Communist Party state is in effect dealing with a criminal state. They actually single out China as a criminal state.”

CHINA TRIBUNAL—INDEPENDENT TRIBUNAL INTO FORCED ORGAN HARVESTING FROM PRISONERS OF CONSCIENCE IN CHINA

The Final Judgment was delivered in June, 2019:

“COMMISSION OF CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY AGAINST THE FALUN GONG AND UYGHURS HAS BEEN PROVED BEYOND REASONABLE DOUBT”

CHINA’S $$$-BILLION MURDER FOR ORGANS INDUSTRY - EXPLAINER [UPDATED] End Transplant Abuse, April 12, 2021 7:28

Forced organ harvesting in China explained in just a few minutes. What exactly is going on? What is the evidence?

CHINA TRIBUNAL FINAL JUDGMENT FILM (ENGLISH) End Transplant Abuse, Aug 27, 2019 8:55

DAFOH and ETAC Launch Petition to Call for Action on China’s Organ Harvesting Crimes 2024-08-04

Statement

In a press release published on July 22, 2024, the two NGOs Doctors Against Forced Organ Harvesting, DAFOH, and the International Coalition to End Transplant Abuse in China, ETAC, announced the launch of a petition that calls for governments around the world to take a stand against China’s killing of prisoners of conscience for their organs.

The petition specifically calls upon the governments of the G7 economic group and 7 other governments to take the lead in calling upon China to end the forced organ harvesting from Falun Gong practitioners, Uyghurs, and other persecuted groups. After more than two decades of forced organ harvesting in China, the international silence and indifference on this topic have emboldened China to continue and expand these crimes against humanity. This development has to be stopped.

The petition is appealing to people from all walks of life, around the world, to express their kind-hearted support for ending the most egregious, forced organ harvesting crimes from prisoners of conscience in China.

Please sign the petition and invite friends, family and colleagues to join you.

You can make a difference. You can help saving lives.

https://dafoh.org/dafoh-and-etac-launch-petition-to-call-for-action-on-chinas-organ-harvesting-crimes/

THE CHINESE COMMUNIST PARTY (CCP) IS KILLING INNOCENT PEOPLE FOR THEIR FAITH OR ETHNICITY THROUGH FORCED ORGAN HARVESTING.

The victims are prisoners of conscience, primarily Falun Gong practitioners, as well as Uyghurs, Tibetans, and House Christians.

We are calling on the G7+7 nations to act.

About the Petition

Over the past two decades, millions around the world have been shocked by news of the Chinese regime’s forced organ harvesting (FOH) from living prisoners of conscience.

FOH is the killing of innocent, vulnerable individuals for their organs to fuel China’s transplant industry – this must stop.

This global petition provides a path forward; allowing every one of us to speak as one voice, calling upon our elected officials and the international community to save lives and end our collusion with China’s mass murder for organs.

This petition will help to end forced organ harvesting of persecuted Falun Gong practitioners, Uyghurs, Tibetans, House Christians, and others.

This petition is an opportunity for all of us to stand up for what is right, as we state firmly and with conviction that we will not tolerate any support for this egregious crime.

By signing this petition, we recognize that a crime of this magnitude must not be dismissed with the rationale that, in the words of Chinese officials, it is an “internal” affair. Indeed, a crime of such magnitude would not be possible if not for the witting and unwitting support of our governments.

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) can attempt to misinform and mislead 8 billion people, but it cannot silence them.

By signing this petition, you not only help the victims of forced organ harvesting – you also help to call for a more just world.

300 I Street NW, Suite 400, Washington, DC 20005

Petition@dafoh.org © 2024 FOH Petition Steering Commitee. All rights reserved.

https://fohpetition.org

KILLED FOR ORGANS- CHINA'S SECRET STATE TRANSPLANT BUSINESS New Tang Dynasty TV

台灣國際器官移植關懷 Aug 8, 2014. 8:06

Transcript Two Doctors 0:00 “We call it a new form of evil in the on the world it's never been done by any government in the past, to take a large group of its own people and say we're going to kill you without any kind of a trial and we're going to sell your vital organ parts. It’s a Crime Against Humanity, it’s abhorrent, and it needs to stop.”

STATE ORGANS: NEW FILM EXPOSING CCP ORGAN HARVESTING PREMIERS IN AUSTRALIA The Epoch Times, Oct 32, 2023

A young couple goes missing during the CCP’s persecution of Falun Gong practitioners. In the search process, their families discover a shocking state crime.

n unsuspecting kind-hearted young couple suddenly went missing in China. During the 20-year search process, their families discovered a shocking crime that was perpetrated by the state. State Organs, which won two awards at the 2023 Leo Awards for Best Direction Feature Length Documentary and Best Musical Score Feature Length Documentary, premiered at Lido Cinemas in Melbourne on Oct. 26, attracting around 200 people.

The movie tells the story of a young couple went missing in the Chinese Communist Party (CCP)’s genocidal persecution of Falun Gong practitioners.

While searching for answers, their families discovered a secret state crime involving the CCP’s military, public prosecutors, law enforcement, and health system—large-scale human organ harvesting and transplantation for huge profits.

As the crime came to light, a public awareness campaign was born.

Present Objectively, Inspiring Reflection: Director

Chun Yu (Raymond) Zhang, director of “State Organs,” spent six years on the documentary.

To truthfully restore the history, Mr. Zhang overcame many difficulties to find witnesses of forced organ harvesting who were brave enough to be interviewed, including family members of victims, witnesses, doctors involved in live organ harvesting.

In the end, he managed to obtain detailed first-hand information, including recording of the victim’s own voice before she disappeared.

China’s history in the past 20 years, present it truly, and inspire people to reflect.

“I hope that through the lens, the audience can participate and experience this history immersively. Therefore, this film is presented objectively without any narration or commentary,” he told media in a recent interview.

‘Extremely Penetrating’: Editor-in-Chief

John Xiao, editor-in-chief of The Epoch Times Australia, held a Q and A session with the audience after the screening.

“This movie is extremely penetrating, going straight into my soul,” he said. “I can’t imagine such a tragic thing happening in modern society, in the world we live in. This is simply unimaginable evil.”

“How evil is communism! In China, over 100 million Falun Gong practitioners were suddenly persecuted and became the CCP’s organ bank. Many practitioners died because of their persistence in their beliefs.”

“However, these are just the tip of the iceberg of the CCP’s evil deeds. Due to its existence, how many innocent people have been so brutally persecuted?!” he said.

“No matter how glamorous the communist party’s rule is on the surface, the evil behind it is truly heinous. When the day comes when the CCP disintegrates and people see the truth, the world will be shocked.”

He concluded by saying that as a media, The Epoch Times will expose such evil persecution under any circumstances.

“This is the mission and responsibility of our media,” he said.

https://www.theepochtimes.com/world/state-organs-new-film-exposing-ccp-organ-harvesting-premiers-in-australia-5519979

UNVEILING TRUTH: HOW 'STATE ORGANS' EXPOSES CHINA'S DARKEST SECRET Perfect Harmony Journal, Sept 27, 2024. 2:31

Last Sunday night, September 22, people gathered outside the Midtown Cinema in Orange County, New York, to watch the documentary "State Organs." The film reveals the Chinese Communist Party's organ harvesting practices, stirring strong emotions and calls to action from the audience. Many attendees promised to spread the word and help stop these terrible acts

STATE ORGANS (2024) OFFICIAL TRAILER | RAYMOND ZHANG, MICHELLE ZHANG, WILL HUANG, WENDY LAN. Cinema RCP, Jan 10, 2024 2:26

When two youths mysteriously disappeared in mainland China, their families embarked on a 20-year perilous journey to find them. Along the way, they discovered a most secretive state crime and a grassroots movement that is dissolving the seemingly invincible superpower, albeit little noticed by the outside world

紀錄片《國有器官》台灣預告片2.5分鐘 STATE ORGANS Premiered June 3, 2024. RooYee Films

UNVEILING THE TRUTH BEHIND FALUN DAFA 3 Musketeers, July 23, 2023. 8:56

CHINA'S MURDER-FOR-PROFIT PROGRAM: RELIGIOUS BELIEVERS USED AS LIVING SOURCES FOR ORGAN TRANSPLANTS Crossroads with Joshua Philipp, July 24, 2022. 15:24

Religious believers, predominantly Falun Gong practitioners but also including Muslim Uyghurs and Christians, are being used as living sources for organ transplants in a murder-for-profit program run by the Chinese regime. We speak to Dr. G. Weldon Gilcrease, deputy director of Doctors Against Forced Organ Harvesting (DAFOH) on DAFOH’s findings on what’s happening, and how it impacts us here in the United States.

A BEAUTY QUEEN EXPOSES ORGAN TRAFFICKING IN CHINA New Media UFM English, Oct 10, 2017. 12:22. 226,907 views

Anastasia Lin, former beauty pageant competitor and human rights advocate in China, was part of 2017’s College Freedom Forum at UFM, where she talks about her inspiring journey, going from a beauty queen declared persona non-grata in China to a committed fighter against human organ trafficking. She was born in Hunan, China. From a very young age she was a leader at school, where she used to indoctrinate her classmates with communist ideas. When she moved to Canada at age 13, she realized the truth of persecution, religious minorities and the hatred propaganda. “I realized that I’ve been lied to all my life.” As an actress she participated in films depicting human rights abuses in China. Anastasia also testified in legislators around the world and raised awareness about these abuses through the beauty pageant platform. Her father was captured by chinese security force in 2015 after she won Miss World Canada, in an attempt to silence her and maker her abandon her interest in human rights concerns. “Silence, helps no one, silence only feeds terror. So I continue speaking up.” Anastasia wanted to shed light on a horrific situation: organ harvesting of prisoners of conscience. According to her, a lot of people, principally Falun Gong practitioners have been killed so their organs can be sold for profit. The key ingredient for a dictatorship to justify killing is to dehumanize the targeted group; Anastasia says that’s exactly what the government did with Falun Gong practitioners, because their considered this ancient meditation practice goes against their values and beliefs. Finally she emphasizes that despite their efforts of governments to ban massive media, books, films, they can never censor the human spirit, the imagination and hope in people.

HOW I EXPOSED THE CHINESE GOVERNMENT'S CRIMES | Minutes With LADbible TV, Dec 6, 2022 1,110,226 views 22:34

In this week's episode we sat down with Dr. Enver Tohti, who worked as a surgeon in Xinjiang province of China and was forced to harvest organs from prisoners who were shot in front of him. Dr Enver told us about the crimes Chinese government commits against Uyghur population, Chinese secret nuclear weapons testing program and how he exposed it all and had to seek asylum in the UK.

CHINA’S FORCED ORGAN HARVESTING CONTINUES Hudson Institute, July 1, 2022 41:47

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has acknowledged using executed prisoners as a source of organs to supply China’s medical transplant centers until 2015. But mounting evidence indicates that China continues to use prisoners—specifically prisoners of conscience—for forced organ harvesting. Moreover, the U.S. government takes Beijing’s denials of such reports at face value, while the American transplant sector collaborates freely with China in trainings, educational exchanges, research, publications, conferences, and other partnerships. Hudson Senior Fellow Nina Shea will discuss this issue with Hudson Senior Fellow Nury Turkel and Dr. Jessica Russo. Both Turkel and Russo are noted experts in forced organ harvesting and the CCP’s other egregious human rights abuses, including against practitioners of the spiritual meditation group Falun Gong and the Uyghur Muslim population in Xinjiang.

CHINA'S TRANSPLANT CRISIS: THE FORCED ORGAN HARVESTING OF THE FALUN GONG Real Stories, March 30, 2020 1:00:35

Red Reign exposes forced organ harvesting in China of prisoners of conscience, Falun Gong, who's tenets are truth compassion and tolerance as told by Nobel Prize nominee, David Matas. The film explores the involvement of the Western World, and the courageous doctors, politicians and lawyers around the world combating this atrocity which effects us all in ways we cant imagine.

EXECUTION BY ORGAN HARVESTING: A DISCUSSION ON CHINA'S CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY. Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation, April 8, 2022. 1:04:40. 586 views

Execution by Organ Harvesting: A discussion on China's crimes against humanity

HARVESTED ALIVE 10 YEARS INVESTIGATION OF FORCE ORGAN HARVESTING MIdpen Media Center, June 29, 2017. 1:02:52

As a doctor, Zhiyuan Wang spent 30 years studying how to save lives. He never imagined that he would spend another 10 years investigating how Chinese doctors take innocent lives. 95% of his evidence comes directly from China. His sources are Chinese doctors, judges, legislators, military officials, government officials, the media, and hospital websites. His research reveals an inconceivable truth – China’s hospitals, judiciary, and military worked together under the authority of the previous Chinese president Jiang Zemin to mercilessly slaughter millions of Falun Gong practitioners through the harvesting of their organs. Today in a time of peace, it is difficult for people to believe that such a large-scale massacre has been silently taking place in China. But the truth shows that this frenzied killing machine, driven by huge profits, is still running rampant in society.

UNDERCOVER VIDEO REVEALS NEW EVIDENCE ON FORCED ORGAN HARVESTING IN CHINA | China in Focus – NTD, March 15, 2020. 19:08

An undercover video reveals new evidence that supports a horrifying allegation about human rights abuse in China, and sheds light on who the principal victims are.

HUMAN HARVEST | TRAILER Journeyman Pictures, Nov 30, 2016. 2:15

The unspeakable Chinese practice of harvesting prisoners of conscience for their organs. In the early 2000s doctors around the world began to notice large numbers of their patients flying to China for organ transplants. An organ was typically ready within a week. The availability and number of organs was baffling, until horrific stories began to leak out. It was rumoured that hospitals were harvesting live Falun Gong practitioners for their organs. Reports from the inside confirm China’s unimaginable harvesting of human-beings.

HUMAN HARVEST - CHINA'S ILLEGAL ORGAN TRADE. Anonymous, Dec 28, 2021. 51:20

Nobel Peace Prize nominees David Matas and David Kilgour investigate the organ harvesting trade in China and uncover one of the world's worst crimes against humanity in this 2014 documentary about the unspeakable Chinese practice of harvesting prisoners of conscience for their organs.

HUMAN HARVEST (Chinese: 活摘) is a 2014 documentary film, directed by Vancouver filmmaker Leon Lee, which follows the investigative work by Canadian Nobel Peace Prize nominees David Matas and David Kilgour on whether and how state-run hospitals in China harvested and sold organs by killing tens of thousands of prisoners of conscience, mainly Falun Gong practitioners

‘HE WAS ALIVE’: DOCTOR RECOUNTS LIVE ORGAN HARVESTING | Trailer | China in Focus NTD. Aug 16, 2023 0:50

A tormented Chinese doctor gives a chilling exposé on China’s billion-dollar organ harvesting industry. He was ordered to extract eyes from a “donor” bound in the back of a van—while he was still alive.

2016 INVESTIGATION – AN UPDATE International Coalition To End Transplant Abuse In China.

NEW INVESTIGATIVE REPORT - AN UPDATE TO BLOODY HARVEST & THE SLAUGHTER. End Transplant Abuse, June 25, 2016. 8:30

The basis of the report is a meticulous examination of the transplant programs of hundreds of hospitals in China, drawing on media reports, official propaganda, medical journals, hospital websites and a vast amount of deleted websites found in archive. It analyzes hospital revenue, bed counts, bed utilization rates, surgical personnel, training programs, state funding and more.

BLOODY HARVEST / THE SLAUGHTER An Update By David Kilgour | Ethan Gutmann | David Matas June 22, 2016. 678pages

CHINA: ORGAN HARVESTING 25 VIDEOS, Williams Collin

1.Miss Canada Challenges China on Organ-Harvesting. Associated Press, Dec 16, 2016 2:55

KILLED FOR ORGANS: CHINA'S SECRET STATE TRANSPLANT BUSINESS—17 VIDEOS. Carl Sanchez, May 2, 2014

1.KILLED FOR ORGANS

WORLD CONDEMNS STATE-ORCHESTRATED ORGAN HARVESTING IN CHINA The Paul Reveere Blog, Carl Sanchez-Medina, April 22, 2014

World pressure continues to mount over the Chinese Communist Party to stop state-orchestrated organ harvesting from prisoners of conscience in China.

The U.S. Department of State (DOS) published its “Country Reports on Human Rights Practices for 2013” on February 27, 2014 stated that forced organ harvesting from prisoners is an ongoing issue in China.

This is the third year that the DOS reported the issue of organ harvesting in China, which includes practitioners imprisoned for their religious beliefs, members of religious and ethnic minority groups, and a large number of Falun Gong practitioners.

Just last year in December, the European Parliament adopted a resolution calling on the People’s Republic of China to “immediately end the practice of organ harvesting from prisoners of conscience.”

On December 9, an international delegation of Doctors Against Forced Organ Harvesting delivered a petition to the Office of the U.N. High Commissioner on Human Rights which was signed by 1.48 million people from 53 countries.

The petition asked the high commissioner to call for “an immediate end of forced organ harvesting from Falun Gong practitioners in China,” to initiate investigations that will lead to the prosecution of those responsible for crimes against humanity and to call upon the Chinese government to end the persecution of Falun Gong.

According to the World Organization to Investigate the Persecution of Falun Gong (WOIPFG), organ harvesting practices of live Falun Gong practitioners are not individual, isolated, occasional murder-for-money cases, but widespread, state-orchestrated, systematic mass-killing and genocide across the whole country, plotted directly from the highest-level Communist leaders, including former Communist party chief Jiang Zemin and his cronies.

TORTURED AND KILLED FOR THEIR ORGANS, MITCHELL GERBER EXPOSES THE CHINESE COMMUNIST GOVERNMENT Jesse Lee Peterson, April 21, 2020. 22:00

KILLING PRISONERS FOR TRANSPLANTS: FORCED ORGAN HARVESTING IN CHINA The Conversation, July 29, 2022

China uses incarcerated prisoners of conscience as an organ donor pool to provide compatible transplants for patients. These prisoners or “donors” are executed and their organs harvested against their will, and used in a prolific and profitable transplant industry.

As transplant nephrologists and medical professionals, we aim to spread awareness about organ trafficking, particularly forced organ harvesting, to colleagues, institutions, patients and the public. We are involved with organizations like Doctors Against Forced Organ Harvesting and International Coalition to End Transplant Abuse in China, which have done considerable work in this area for over a decade.

China currently has the second-largest transplant program in the world. Transplant operations in China increased rapidly in the early 2000s without a corresponding rise in voluntary organ donors, which led to questions about the source of the organs.

During this period of rapid transplant growth, practitioners of the Buddhist Qi gong discipline known as Falun Gong, were being detained, persecuted and killed in large numbers by the Chinese government. Similarly, China in 2017 began a campaign of mass detention, surveillance, sterilization and forced labour against the Uyghur ethnic group of Xinjiang.

Human rights investigations

Concerns about forced organ harvesting began to surface in 2006-7 by the work of two international human rights lawyers, David Kilgour and David Matas, who were later nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize for their work. The China Tribunal, led by human rights lawyer Sir Geoffrey Nice, was formed in 2019 to independently investigate the claims of forced organ harvesting.

The Tribunal examined multiple lines of evidence, including transplant numbers, medical testing of detained prisoners, recorded phone calls to transplant hospitals, as well as testimony from surgeons and prisoners. The final conclusion was issued in March of 2020 and “confirmed beyond reasonable doubt” that China had been using executed prisoners of conscience as a source of transplant organs for many years.

Despite Chinese transplant officials claiming significant transplant reform had taken place since 2015, recent evidence suggests that the barbaric practice of forced organ harvesting has continued. The American Journal of Transplantation, the world’s leading transplant journal, published a paper in April that found that brain death had not been declared in many organ retrievals in China, and that retrieval of the donor’s vital organs was the actual cause of death. In other words, these prisoners were being executed by removal of their organs for the purpose of transplantation.

The International Society of Heart and Lung Transplantation issued a policy statement in June that excludes submissions that are “related to transplantation and involving either organs or tissue from human donors in the People’s Republic of China.”

ORGAN HARVESTING FROM FALUN GONG PRACTITIONERS IN CHINA

QUESTION ASKED AI RESEARCH ENGINE “PERPLEXITY”

Give me all relevant, up to date (August 2024) articles and videos on the Chinese government (CCP) increasingly tyrannical control of political and religious dissent with how many dissidents are currently imprisoned in China and how the social medias is controlled there (the Great Firewall) and how the CCP’s narrative of the People’s Democratic Republic and its joining Russia to create a just “Bipolarity” of real freedom compared to the West.

Answer

As of August 2024, the Chinese government under the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has continued to tighten its control over political and religious dissent, social media, and information flow within the country. Here are the key developments and current situation:

Political and Religious Repression

The CCP has intensified its crackdown on political dissidents, human rights activists, and religious minorities. The government justifies these actions under the guise of maintaining national security and social stability. Imprisonment of Dissidents While exact numbers are difficult to verify due to lack of transparency, estimates suggest that tens of thousands of political and religious dissidents are currently imprisoned in China. This includes:

Human rights lawyers

Pro-democracy activists

Ethnic minorities (particularly Uyghurs and Tibetans)

Religious practitioners (including Christians, Falun Gong adherents, and Muslims)

The government continues to use arbitrary detention, unfair trials, and harsh sentences to silence critics.

Information Control and Censorship

The Great Firewall

China's system of internet censorship and surveillance, known as the Great Firewall, remains firmly in place and has been further strengthened. Key aspects include:

Blocking of foreign websites and social media platforms

Filtering of keywords and content deemed sensitive

Requiring domestic tech companies to censor user content

Social Media Control

The CCP maintains strict control over social media platforms operating within China:

Domestic platforms like WeChat and Weibo are heavily monitored and censored

Users can face penalties for posting or sharing "inappropriate" content

Real-name registration requirements allow for easier tracking of individuals

CCP Narrative and International Relations

The Chinese government continues to promote its vision of a "People's Democratic Republic" as an alternative to Western-style democracy. Key points in their narrative include:

Emphasizing economic development and social stability

Portraying Western criticisms as attempts to contain China's rise

Alignment with Russia China has strengthened its strategic partnership with Russia, framing their cooperation as a counterbalance to Western influence. They promote the idea of a "multipolar" world order, challenging what they see as U.S. hegemony. While the CCP claims this represents a more just international system, critics argue it's an attempt to legitimize authoritarian governance and human rights abuses.

International Concerns

Human rights organizations and many Western governments continue to express deep concern over China's human rights record and restrictions on civil liberties. However, the CCP dismisses these criticisms as interference in internal affairs and maintains that its governance model is best suited for China's development.