Share

EXPOSING MATTHEW EHRET AND CYNTHIA CHUNG AS CCP USEFUL IDIOTS

EPISODE 395: INTO THE DEEP 1:37:01

When people ask, “Who is the ‘they’ pulling the strings on world events and the direction of money and power?” Journalist, lecturer and founder of the ‘Canadian Patriot Review,’ Matthew Ehret sheds light on some of the key figures that have influenced the great societies of the world into what we find ourselves living in today. Guest: Matthew Ehret

https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/into-the-deep/

Del, including today’s show, you have had Matthew Ehret on your program twice now.

What he is AGAINST, the Great Reset and the New World Order, all freedom lovers are.

But it appears you have not done your due diligence and discovered what Ehret is FOR.

What he and his Chinese wife Cynthia Chung and their Canadian Patriots and Rising Tide Foundation are FOR, LOUDLY AND CLEARLY, is the CHINESE COMMUNIST PARTY (CCP) OF CHINA (along with Putin’s Russia).

In other words, Ehret and Chung NOT ONLY CONDONE THE CCP, the world’s worst Democidal (government caused deaths) government in history with 60-80 million murdered, BUT PROMOTE AND DEFEND IT from any criticisms. In USSR terms Ehret and Chung are “Useful Idiots”.

Ehret and Chung repeatedly and clearly DENY the CCP’s Tiananmen Massacre and its Genocide and Organ Harvesting of the Uyghurs and the Falun Gong in the face of overwhelming evidence that this is happening still today. They have not one negative thing to say against the CCP but only praise and promote its horrific Dictatorship. Remember the CCP’s “Zero Covid” forced removal to detention camps and welded shut doors of apartment buildings? Ehret and Chung only have praise for how the CCP handled Covid-19. All claims against the CCP are dismissed as false flags/propaganda created by the U.S. government/Soros et al. attempts to destabilize the CCP. In other words, the Chinese people have nothing to complain about.

Here are quotes to prove my accusation (my caps for emphasis):

From the book by Matthew Ehret and Cynthia Chung Breaking Free Of The Anti-China Psyops

“While western narrative shapers across both left and right media platforms pummel us with images of SUPPOSED slave labor plantations, genocide and re-education facilities in Xinjiang and Tibet, THE TRUTH IS SOMETHING VERY DIFFERENT. Thus, as you see with all of these NED funded revolutions, THE PEOPLE ARE NEVER ACTUALLY PROTESTING SOMETHING THAT WILL HARM THEIR FREEDOM AND PROSPERITY, BUT RATHER THE VERY OPPOSITE. THEY HAVE BEEN FOOLED INTO PROTESTING SOMETHING THAT IS ACTUALLY TO THEIR BENEFIT. They are played by the prejudice that has been fueled by foreign agents in their education system, media and government, to hate and remain distrustful of WHAT IS ACTUALLY A BETTER OUTCOME FOR THEM.”

How is it the Highwire that had on G. Edward Griffin on Jan 8, 2022, THE WARNING WE IGNORED, who is staunchly anti-Communist, could bring on Ehret?! The irony of it that at 28:28 you ask Edward “How have we let our enemy (Communism) get inside our education systems and inside our media?”

On your program today, at 1:16:18 you said to Ehret “People who have come over here from Russia or other nations where they felt repressed, and like, you are not paying attention”. DEL YOU DID NOT PAY ATTENTION AND DO DUE DILIGENCE AND FIND OUT WHAT EHRET IS FOR.

You have let one of the most popular Useful Idiots for Communism appear twice on your program without checking what he stood FOR. I hope you will take responsibility for your mistake of not checking Ehret’s record FOR Communism.

Del, you must make a public statement AGAINST Ehret’s support of the CCP and have on your show someone like Kay Rubacek whose documentaries “Hard To Believe” on the organ harvesting of the Falun Gong and “Finding Courage” on the torture and murder of Falun Gong to show your audience just how evil the “Democratic Dictatorship” of the CCP has been and continues to be from Mao 1949 to Xi 2024.

Here is from the Ehret/Chung book Breaking Free Of The Anti-China Psyops on religions and the Falun Gong in China:

“SO BASICALLY, FREEDOM OF WORSHIP IS CONSTITUTIONALLY PROTECTED AS LONG AS YOUR RELIGIOUS GROUP DOESN’T HAVE THE SMELL OF COLOR REVOLUTION ON IT.”

“Whether we are looking at religious sects masquerading as Christian or Muslim fronts, or scientology-esque FALUN GONG CULTS run by nutty exiled messianic characters like Li Hongzhi... XI JINPING HAS SOME MESSY PROBLEMS TO DEAL WITH BOTH WITHIN CHINA AND ABROAD.

“Li Hongzhi’s [Falun Gong leader] continuing role as an influence shaper tied to the worst elements of China’s exiled community should LEAD ANY RATIONAL PERSON TO UNDERSTAND WHY CHINA HAS TAKEN THE POSITION IT HAS ON CULTS LIKE FALUN GONG AND RELIGIOUS GROUPS MORE BROADLY. [Caps my emphasis]

I will soon be publishing on Substack

MUSEUM-MAUSOLEUM OF THE DEMOCIDAL CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY COMMITTED BY THE CHINESE COMMUNIST PARTY (CCP) MAO 1949 TO XI 2024

Holding to Moral Account the Influencers Aiding and Abetting the CCP Democidal Criminal Government

and there I will be linking and/or uploading many hard to find documentaries and articles exposing the Crimes Against Humanity by the CCP.

Del, I hope you will invite Kay Rubacek to appear on your program to show objectively and personally what Crimes Against Humanity the CCP has done and continues to do to the Falun Gong and Uyghurs and other political-religious dissidents.

For example, just for Hong Kong how many know this?

HONG KONG POLITICAL PRISONERS, OCTOBER 16, 2024: 1,906

Hong Kong Reaches a Grim Milestone: 1,000 Political Prisoners

In its debut research report, “Hong Kong Reaches a Grim Milestone,” HKDC examines a new, troubling phenomenon in Hong Kong: the exponential growth in the number of political prisoners since the start of the 2019 mass protests.

hkdc.us/hong-kong-political-prisoners

Here are links to Kay Rubacek’s two documentaries and commentaries on them. Here you can learn about and contact her

https://www.linkedin.com/in/krubacek/

https://kayrubacek.com/contact/

https://kayrubacek.com/portfolio-2/

HARD TO BELIEVE: OFFICIAL TRAILER HD SWOOP FILMS, July 21, 2015. 1:38

Hard To Believe is a documentary investigating one of the most horrifying crimes in our time, and questions: Why is it that so few people seem to be paying attention? Find out more: www.hardtobelievemovie.com. It's happened before: Governments killing their own citizens for their political or spiritual beliefs. But it's never happened like this. HARD TO BELIEVE examines the issue of forced live organ harvesting from Chinese political prisoners by physicians and the response – or lack of it – around the world. www.hardtobelievemovie.com

HARD TO BELIEVE - FULL #DOCUMENTARY Life Guide, Aug 9, 2020. 47:47

Within China’s medical infrastructure is a dark secret that we expose in “Hard To Believe.” The information in the film has been used as evidence in the recent China Tribunal for investigating allegations of forced organ harvesting from prisoners of conscience in China. This is a crime the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) would like to keep hidden at all costs.

56 MINUTES NEVER TO BE FORGOTTEN

It’s hard to believe that doctors would kill for profit. It’s even harder to believe that major media are not investigating. Watch this award-winning insight into why the world is ignoring China's mass-market sale of human organs.

FILM SYNOPSIS Kay Rubacek

IT’S HAPPENED BEFORE: Governments killing their own citizens for their political or spiritual beliefs. But it’s never happened like this.

It’s happened so often that the world doesn’t always pay attention. But is economic influence the reason that this time it’s going largely unreported? It’s hard to believe that doctors would carve up innocent people so their organs could be sold. It’s even harder to believe that major media are not investigating. Yet it’s still happening today and leaving a rising volume of victims in its wake.

Hard To Believe is a documentary that examines the issue of forced live organ harvesting from Chinese prisoners of conscience, and the response—or lack of it—around the world. Produced by Swoop Films, two-time Emmy Award-winning director/producer, Ken Stone, Irene Silber, Kay Rubacek and Swoop Films.

HARD TO BELIEVE STUDY GUIDE (32 PAGES)

https://static1.squarespace.com/static/5b55fb29b40b9d2bf9d16dcc/t/5c3e2931cd83669196bab05e/1547577656609/HTB-StudyGuide-final-sept1+%281%29.pdf

WATCH NOW

As seen on PBS, Hard-to-believe is now available to own on DVD or stream through numerous digital platforms. Licenses are available for educational and semi-theatrical screenings.

https://www.swoopfilms.com/hard-to-believe-about-the-film

CHINA’S ‘WALKING DEAD’: INSIDE THE WARPED WORLD OF CHINA’S COMMUNIST OFFICIALDOM | SPECIAL EPISODE FEATURING KAY RUBACEK

Jan Jekielek, 15 November 2022

“We live like walking dead—without souls.”—former Chinese police commissioner and deputy chief of the Ministry of Public Security

An opaque regime now at the helm of authoritarianism globally, the Chinese Communist Party has managed to hide much of its inner workings with a massive propaganda apparatus and surveillance state.

Those who expose the regime’s secrets face imprisonment, torture, or death. Kay Rubacek, an award-winning filmmaker, managed to find and interview a number of defectors around the globe. She’s pored through official documents and speeches to understand the worldview of people serving the regime.

In this special episode, featuring never-before-released interviews with former insiders, Kay Rubacek and Jan Jekielek dive into the warped world of China’s communist leadership, one largely hidden from public view by a massive propaganda apparatus.

https://www.ntd.com/cinema/chinas-walking-dead-inside-the-warped-world-of-chinas-communist-officialdom-special-episode-featuring-kay-rubacek_877844.html

'FINDING COURAGE' EXCLUSIVE LIVE Q&A WITH PRODUCER KAY RUBACEK | CROSSROADS WITH JOSHUA PHILIPP Oct 25, 2020. 55:05

Joshua Philipp will host a special Live Q&A with the producer Kay Rubacek of the film, only on the Crossroads YouTube channel.

FINDING COURAGE (OFFICIAL MOVIE TRAILER) Swoop Films, May 8, 2020. 1:50

"Finding Courage" is an award-winning feature-length documentary by Swoop Films. An exiled Chinese journalist living in California, desperately tries to reunite her broken family and get justice for the murder of her sister. The film’s story follows former Chinese journalist, Yifei Wang, living in exile in the United States, who is desperate to reunite her broken family and get justice for the murder of her sister. However, her choices mean the difference between life and death for her family who are still in China. "Finding Courage" includes rare interviews with former Chinese regime officials including a former director of a Chinese labor camp, a secret agent, and an official for China's propaganda department. All of the interviewees are risking their personal safety, and that of their family, by providing testimony in this film

FINDING COURAGE | DOCUMENTARY Epoch Cinema 1:20:53

A former journalist for the Chinese Communist Party (Yifei Wang), living in exile in San Francisco, struggles to settle into life in America while working to heal her family’s wounds from their tragic past. She is seeking justice for the murder of her sister at the hands of Chinese authorities.

Rare undercover footage of a meeting with the director of the labor camp where Yifei’s sister was killed reveals shocking admissions of torture, slave labor, corruption, and a general disregard for human life pervading the camp system today.

Exclusive interviews with former Chinese Communist Party officials provide a unique insight into the hidden world of terror that many Chinese citizens live without ever knowing that life can, and does, exist with freedom outside their world.

https://www.theepochtimes.com/epochtv/finding-courage-documentary-4572595