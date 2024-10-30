Share

Attention Matthew Ehret, i have alerted The Highwire—which is ostensibly against Communism—that you unequivocally promote the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) of China, responsible for massive Crimes Against Humanity from Mao to Xi, and that you must be held morally culpable for this.

Here is my Substack on this:

FOR DEL BIGTREE & THE HIGHWIRE AUDIENCE, THIS IS TO ALERT YOU TO MATTHEW EHRET AS A TOP SANCTIONER AND PROMOTER OF THE MOST DEMOCIDAL GOVERNMENT IN HISTORY: THE CHINESE COMMUNIST PARTY OF CHINA--EXPOSING MATTHEW EHRET AND CYNTHIA CHUNG AS CCP USEFUL IDIOTS https://responsiblyfree.substack.com/p/for-del-bigtree-and-the-highwire

And two other of my posts on this topic:

TO ALL VOLUNTARYISTS & NEVERMORE ON THE TRIO OF TYRANNY LOVERS: EHRET, CHUNG & BROWN Moral Schizophrenia must be treated with Moral Culpability https://responsiblyfree.substack.com/p/to-all-voluntaryists-and-nevermore

FREE FRIENDS FORUM ON DOUBLE STANDARDS, MORAL SCHIZOPHRENIA--AIDING & ABETTING THE CHINESE COMMUNIST PARTY TO COMMIT CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY https://responsiblyfree.substack.com/p/free-friends-forum-on-double-standards

I have also alerted Mel K about your partner Cynthia Chung on this same issue and I intend to do the same for Sarah Westall, The Last American Vagabond and all other alternative media platforms that you two have appeared on.

I want all those who value the Innocent Individual and Freedom over the Criminal Collective and Coercion to hold you both morally culpable of not only condoning the Crimes Against Humanity committed by the CCP from Mao to Xi, but of aiding and abetting them.

The words from your co-authored book “Breaking Free of the Anti-China Psyops” morally convict you on this account:

“THEY [anyone not obeying the CCP—such as the thousands murdered around Tiananmen & tens of thousands of Uyghurs and Falun Gong murdered] HAVE BEEN FOOLED INTO PROTESTING SOMETHING THAT IS ACTUALLY TO THEIR BENEFIT. They are played by the prejudice that has been fueled by foreign agents in their education system, media and government, to hate and remain distrustful of WHAT IS ACTUALLY A BETTER OUTCOME FOR THEM.”

So for you two the “better outcome” for the Falun Gong was imprisonment and death by torture as described in verified (horrible) detail in this documentary: Hard To Believe Official Trailer

Here is the most recent “BETTER OUTCOME” for Chinese who do not obey the CCP:

AS CHINA SENTENCES PROMINENT DISSIDENTS, OTHERS PROTEST BEHIND BARS. China News, William Yang, Oct 29, 2024

https://www.voanews.com/a/as-china-sentences-prominent-dissidents-others-protest-behind-bars-/7843631.html

Here are 18 pages of hundreds of Chinese Human Rights Defenders (dissidents) now imprisoned:

PERSECUTED DEFENDERS p.1 of 18, Chinese Human Rights Defenders

https://www.nchrd.org/category/prisoners-of-conscience/

Here are tens of thousands of political prisoners:

POLITICAL PRISONER DATABASE FOR CHINA Dui hua

As of September 30, 2024:

Names: 49,267

People under coercive measures: 7,365

Official records: 22,870

Unofficial records: 40,907

https://duihua.org/resources/political-prisoners-database/

Here are some more of the same Crimes Against Humanity:

CHINA: LIST OF POLITICAL PRISONERS DETAINED OR IMPRISONED AS OF OCTOBER 10, 2019 (1,598 CASES). Congressional-Executive Commission on China Political Prisoner Database

https://www.cecc.gov/sites/evo-subsites/cecc.house.gov/files/documents/CECC%20Pris%20List%2020191010.pdf

I intend to out you two along with Jeff Brown to the Freedom Community as the Trio of Tyranny Lovers (James Corbett, March 14, 2022 https://corbettreport.com/its-confirmed-tyrants-love-china-but-why/ ) .

I want Del Bigtree, Mel K, Sara Westall, and The Last American Vagabond among others to invite Kay Rubacek https://kayrubacek.com/contact/ for an interview to provide objective and heartbreaking personal evidence of the Crimes Against Humanity committed in particular upon the Falun Gong.

Then I want these platforms to invite you, Ehret and Chung, on to confront this evidence of Crimes Against Humanity by the CCP and to be called out for supporting this Democidal Dictatorship.

Kay Rubacek is a documentary film maker who has since 2000 been a steadfast exposer of the Crimes Against Humanity in her two documentaries “Hard To Believe” (above URL) and “Finding Courage”

along with her book “Who Are China's Walking Dead? A Personal Journey into the Strange World of Communist Culture and Officialdom”

I will be publishing soon on my Substack a very large collection of carefully curated evidence to objectively and conclusively substantiate my claims of Crimes Against Humanity committed by the CCP from Mao to Xi, tentatively titled:

MUSEUM-MAUSOLEUM OF THE DEMOCIDAL CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY COMMITTED BY THE CHINESE COMMUNIST PARTY (CCP) MAO 1949 TO XI 2024

Holding to Moral Account the Ideologues Aiding and Abetting the CCP Democidal Dictatorship

Finally, I invite you Matthew and your wife Cynthia, to attend a Zoom meeting where you can speak to Falun Gong members who have personally—and/or their loved ones—experienced imprisonment and torture at the hands of the CCP psychopaths. I hope your care for the innocent individual will overcome the entrancement by your Ideology that has permitted you to support the CCP to continue its Crimes Against Humanity.

Email me, Jack: responsiblyfree@protonmail.com to set up this Zoom.