FREE FRIENDS FORUM ON DOUBLE STANDARDS, MORAL SCHIZOPHRENIA--AIDING & ABETTING THE CHINESE COMMUNIST PARTY TO COMMIT CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY

Join us tonight, and every Saturday 9PM; and tomorrow Sunday 9AM; both New Zealand time.

HARD TO BELIEVE: OFFICIAL TRAILER HD SWOOP FILMS, July 21, 2015. 1:38

Hard To Believe is a documentary investigating one of the most horrifying crimes in our time, and questions: Why is it that so few people seem to be paying attention? Find out more: www.hardtobelievemovie.com. It's happened before: Governments killing their own citizens for their political or spiritual beliefs. But it's never happened like this. HARD TO BELIEVE examines the issue of forced live organ harvesting from Chinese political prisoners by physicians and the response – or lack of it – around the world. www.hardtobelievemovie.com

This weekend we discuss what I consider should be what each of us must achieve:

Moral Consistency, Moral Integrity in being against ALL governments, especially those totalitarian dictatorships committing mass Crimes Against Humanity such as the Chinese Communist Party of China is doing against its Uyghurs, Falun Gongs and all political-religious dissidents.

Here is my two Substack posts on this topic

FOR DEL BIGTREE & THE HIGHWIRE AUDIENCE, THIS IS TO ALERT YOU TO MATTHEW EHRET AS A TOP SANCTIONER AND PROMOTER OF THE MOST DEMOCIDAL GOVERNMENT IN HISTORY: THE CHINESE COMMUNIST PARTY OF CHINA--Exposing Matthew Ehret And Cynthia Chung As CCP Useful Idiots

https://responsiblyfree.substack.com/p/for-del-bigtree-and-the-highwire

TO ALL VOLUNTARYISTS & NEVERMORE ON THE TRIO OF TYRANNY LOVERS: EHRET, CHUNG & BROWN Moral Schizophrenia must be treated with Moral Culpability

https://responsiblyfree.substack.com/p/to-all-voluntaryists-and-nevermore

FREE FRIENDS FORUM -- ABANDONED TO OURSELVES

An Open Forum for Naturalists, Humanists, and Individualists and their Opposites for Argument’s Sake

https://responsiblyfree.substack.com/p/free-friends-abandoned-to-ourselves

We are only as free as we take the responsibility to be.

Jack