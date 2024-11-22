Share

Hello Randy and other Canadian Free Friends

This is Jack Carney in Auckland, New Zealand, a man who values the Innocent Individual over the Criminal State. I have a Substack as you do and my recent posts have been on the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and its Crimes Against Humanity, the main one:

MUSEUM OF CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY BY THE CHINESE COMMUNIST PARTY (CCP) MAO TO XI — Holding Ideologues Aiding and Abetting the CCP Morally Accountable https://responsiblyfree.substack.com/p/museum-of-crimes-against-humanity

I note you are against the CCP as I am--and as all who are responsible for their freedom must be.

RANDY HILLIER - CANADA-CHINA RELATIONS. Veterans 4 Freedom, Sept 2, 2023. 2:40:25

1:01:58 RANDY “We have a prime minister who says who is on the record who and has never retracted this statement that he admires the communist Chinese system… how can any God-fearing, freedom loving family individual in Canada actually cast a vote for someone who says I admire the Communist Chinese system”

THE CHINESE COMMUNIST PARTY’S GLOBAL LOCKDOWN FRAUD. Jan 10, 2021 https://www.randyhillier.com/20210110_ccpfraud

RANDY HILLIER URGES COMMUNIST PARTY OF CHINA TO FREE TIBET March 18. 2009. 1:36

HILLIER STANDS UP FOR HUMAN RIGHTS AND OPPRESSED FALUN GONG MINORITY IN CHINA. May 13, 2008. 1:28

Randy, I note you just appeared on your fellow Canadian Matthew Ehret’s show

INSIGHTS INTO POLITICAL TROUBLESHOOTING IN A DYSFUNCTIONAL SYSTEM WITH RANDY HILLIER. Matthew Ehret, Nov 19, 2024

You and I and freedom valuing persons are AGAINST THE CCP and its Crimes Against Humanity but for whatever reason it appears YOU DID NOT KNOW MATTHEW EHRET AND HIS CHINESE PARTNER CYNTHIA CHUNG ARE UNABASHEDLY FOR THE CCP and portray it as the Savior of Humanity that can do no wrong.

I hope after viewing below and my Substack links you will NOT appear on his show again and WILL HOLD HIM MORALLY CULPABLE as I do for not only condoning the CCP’s Crimes Against Humanity from Mao to Xi but actively whitewashing and denying them, and worse, PROMOTING THEM AS “SOMETHING THAT IS ACTUALLY TO THEIR [THE PERSECUTED AND DEMOCIDED] BENEFIT”.

Here is from the book by Matthew Ehret and Cynthia Chung “Breaking Free of the Anti-China Psyops”:

“THE PEOPLE [Dissidents persecuted, tortured, murdered like the Falun Gong and Uyghurs] ARE NEVER ACTUALLY PROTESTING SOMETHING THAT WILL HARM THEIR FREEDOM AND PROSPERITY, BUT RATHER THE VERY OPPOSITE. THEY HAVE BEEN FOOLED INTO PROTESTING SOMETHING THAT IS ACTUALLY TO THEIR BENEFIT. They are played by the prejudice that has been fueled by foreign agents in their education system, media and government, to hate and remain distrustful of WHAT IS ACTUALLY A BETTER OUTCOME FOR THEM.”

Here is the video interview Ehret and Chung did with their fellow Tyranny Lover, Jeff Brown:

RTF DIALOGUES: A JOURNEY WITH JEFF J. BROWN THROUGH CHINA'S HISTORY, POLITICAL-ECONOMY AND CULTURE April 6, 2021 2:09:40

TRANSCRIPT EHRET—01:25 “THE ANTI-CHINA SENTIMENT WHICH HAS BECOME REALLY PERVASIVE ACROSS THE ENTIRE WEST A LOT OF THIS IS BASED ON ACCEPTABILITY TO SLANDERS, TO FALSE NARRATIVES, FALSE MYTHOLOGIES ABOUT WHAT CHINA IS…that's why we're so pleased that our friend our colleague Jeff Brown who we've known him for a few years…to just educate everybody around what is the nature of our history and geopolitics especially all things China. So most recently Jeff has written a book, the Big Red Book On China, Chinese history, culture and revolution which Cynthia and I have had the pleasure of reading together over the past weeks….” 3:17

From the book by Jeff Brown “Big Red Book On China”:

“Many Chinese, especially the more educated and wealthy, sincerely believe that the west’s ersatz “pluralistic”, “republican”, “parliamentarian”, “no corruption” democracies are what the People’s Republic of China should aspire to. They are frighteningly deluded and must imperatively disabuse themselves of this fantasy, FOR THE SAKE OF CHINA’S SURVIVAL, AS A FREE COUNTRY. THEY ARE ALMOST ALWAYS SURPRISED WHEN I SAY THAT THE COMMUNIST PARTY OF CHINA IS THE BEST THING TO EVER TO HAPPEN TO THEM…”

IT’S CONFIRMED: TYRANTS LOVE CHINA! . . . BUT WHY? James Corbett, March 14, 2022 The global power elite are perfecting their techniques for controlling the human population and China is the technocratic laboratory where they are testing those techniques. This is why Trudeau, the mainstream media and all of the other organs of the establishment "Superclass" really admire China. https://corbettreport.com/its-confirmed-tyrants-love-china-but-why/

Here are my Substacks calling out the Trio of Tyranny Lovers, Matthew Ehret, Cynthia Chung and Jeff Brown:

FOR DEL BIGTREE & THE HIGHWIRE AUDIENCE, THIS IS TO ALERT YOU TO MATTHEW EHRET AS A TOP SANCTIONER AND PROMOTER OF THE MOST DEMOCIDAL GOVERNMENT IN HISTORY: THE CHINESE COMMUNIST PARTY OF CHINA--EXPOSING MATTHEW EHRET AND CYNTHIA CHUNG AS CCP USEFUL IDIOTS https://responsiblyfree.substack.com/p/for-del-bigtree-and-the-highwire

TO ALL VOLUNTARYISTS & NEVERMORE ON THE TRIO OF TYRANNY LOVERS: EHRET, CHUNG & BROWN Moral Schizophrenia must be treated with Moral Culpability https://responsiblyfree.substack.com/p/to-all-voluntaryists-and-nevermore

ATTENTION MATTHEW EHRET, I HAVE ALERTED THE HIGHWIRE THAT YOU UNEQUIVOCALLY PROMOTE THE CHINESE COMMUNIST PARTY (CCP) OF CHINA RESPONSIBLE FOR MASSIVE CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY FROM MAO TO XI—AND THAT YOU MUST BE HELD MORALLY CULPABLE FOR SUPPORTING THIS MOST DEMOCIDAL DICTATORSHIP https://responsiblyfree.substack.com/p/attention-matthew-ehret-i-have-alerted

Randy, since you are a Canadian who has been publicly and politically against the CCP, I hope you will personally confront Ehret & Chung and hold them responsible for aiding and abetting these Crimes Against Humanity by the CCP past and present. And if Ehret & Chung do not recant then they should be blacklisted and ostracized by all in Canada who value the Innocent Individual over the Criminal State.

I note Ehret and Chung are appearing on Saturday November 23: “Live Montreal Event: Breaking Free of Psyops (Case Study China)”

I hope you and others against the CCP in Canada will out them there and continue to thereafter.

My email: responsiblyfree@protonmail.com

We are only as free as we take the responsibility to be.

Jack Carney

BELOW IS SOME OF THE TRIO FOR TYRANNY LOVER’S "BETTER OUTCOME":

83,692 XINJIANG UYGHUR VICTIMS

XINJIANG VICTIMS DATABASE Our Aim

Since the spring of 2017, China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region has seen a drastic rise in the mass incarcerations of its ethnic minority citizens – most notably, the Uyghur, Kazakh, Kyrgyz, and Hui – with hundreds of thousands, if not millions, being locked up in de facto concentration camps, given severe prison terms, or kept in notoriously inhumane police custody. Outside of these forms of hard detention, many have had their documents confiscated and movement restricted, with considerable numbers assigned forced work/labor. Many more are simply missing or disappeared. Children with detained parents have also been placed in difficult circumstances, with some taken away to boarding schools / orphanages.

The goal of this database consists in documenting the aforementioned individuals, so as to both protect them now and hold the Chinese authorities accountable later, by creating the foundations for future legal action and reparations.

https://shahit.biz/eng/#home

XINJIANG VICTIMS DATABASE 83,692

Rahile Dawut #1of 83,692

A prominent scholar of Uyghur folklore and Uyghur Sufi shrines, Rahile Dawut was a professor at Xinjiang University prior to her disappearance in late 2017, while en route to Beijing. She was sentenced to life for "separatism" a year later.

https://shahit.biz/eng/1/

Rahile Dawut Wikipedia

In 2023, Rahile received a life sentence for "endangering state security". Rahile's secret trial began in December 2018 in a Xinjiang court, where she was first found guilty of "endangering state security". She was reportedly jailed for life as she lost her appeal against the charges in September 2023. The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Mao Ning said she had "no information" on the case. The United States condemned China’s reported life sentence of Rahile, calling for her immediate release.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rahile_Dawut