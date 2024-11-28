Share

WITH A HK$1 MILLION BOUNTY ON HER HEAD, FRANCES HUI FACED SURVEILLANCE AND DEATH THREATS ON US SOIL—TODAY, SHE TELLS MPS WHY OTTAWA MUST COMBAT CCP REPRESSION Sam Cooper, Nov 27, 2024. 42:56

CANADIAN PARLIAMENT HEARING ON TRANSNATIONAL REPRESSION: FRANCES HUI TESTIFIES ON HER EXPERIENCES The Committee for Freedom in Hong Kong Foundation, Nov 27, 2024. 56:08

Thank you Sam and Frances for your courageous care for those persecuted and harmed by the CCP. And hello to those in Canada (especially) who are against the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) of China Mao to Xi and who hold them morally accountable as I do for their ongoing Crimes Against Humanity.

I hope I can attract Canadians like Sam and other nationalities to join me in bringing to public attention and blacklisting the two public Canadian intellectuals, Matthew Ehret and Cynthia Chung, who as “Tyranny Lovers" of the CCP not only whitewash those Crimes Against Humanity but promote them as “A BETTER OUTCOME”.

From the book by Matthew Ehret and Cynthia Chung “Breaking Free of the Anti-China Psyops” (my capitals for emphasis):

“THE PEOPLE [Dissidents persecuted, tortured, murdered like the Falun Gong and Uyghurs] ARE NEVER ACTUALLY PROTESTING SOMETHING THAT WILL HARM THEIR FREEDOM AND PROSPERITY, BUT RATHER THE VERY OPPOSITE. THEY HAVE BEEN FOOLED INTO PROTESTING SOMETHING THAT IS ACTUALLY TO THEIR BENEFIT. They are played by the prejudice that has been fueled by foreign agents in their education system, media and government, to hate and remain distrustful of WHAT IS ACTUALLY A BETTER OUTCOME FOR THEM.”

For whatever reasons it seems few Canadians engaged in public political matters regarding the CCP have called out Ehret and Chung and their front organisations

Rising Tide Foundation https://risingtidefoundation.net

and The Canadian Patriot https://canadianpatriot.org

for aiding and abetting the criminal CCP.

We've been exposed.

I recently alerted Canadian politician Randy Hillier who seemed to be staunch anti-CCP and who was interviewed by Ehret Nov 19, 2024. Here is my Substack directed to Hillier which I gave him a link to on his Substack:

OPEN LETTER TO CANADIAN ANTI-CHINESE COMMUNIST PARTY (CCP) DISSIDENT RANDY HILLIER & HIS FREE FRIENDS--TIME TO BLACKLIST & OSTRACIZE CCP TYRANNY LOVERS MATTHEW EHRET & CYNTHIA CHUNG—Holding Ideologues Aiding & Abetting CCP Crimes Against Humanity Morally Accountable https://responsiblyfree.substack.com/p/open-letter-to-canadian-anti-chinese

To my amazement Hillier removed my comment from his Substack and emailed me that it was “defammatory (sic) without any evidence about Ehret”. I responded to this with a request he read my post and view the evidence here

MUSEUM OF CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY BY THE CHINESE COMMUNIST PARTY (CCP) MAO TO XI—Holding Ideologues Aiding and Abetting the CCP Morally Accountable https://responsiblyfree.substack.com/p/museum-of-crimes-against-humanity

and he never replied to me.

I am asking Sam Cooper and other investigative reporters to check on Ehret and Chung and out them as CCP enablers and to check into Hillier and his seeming about face on the CCP as concerns Ehret and if he has gone over to the “Dark Side”.

Sam and anyone interested in holding Ehret and Chung morally culpable of aiding and abetting the Crimes Against Humanity by the CCP,

email me, Jack responsiblyfree@protonmail.com

and together let us try to stop the CCP from continuing to literally “get away with murder”.